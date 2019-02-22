Xinyuan Real Estate Co.: Buy The Misplaced Fear As It Offers Solid Earnings And A Steady Dividend

We see a long-term PT of $10.92/share (based on a target P/E of 10x) and are happy to collect the dividend while we wait for the valuation to readjust.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (NYSE:XIN) is a Chinese real estate developer and property manager focused mainly on tier-one and tier-two cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. On Friday, February 15, they announced solid 4Q18 and full-year results. Yet, once again, the price barely budged. Investors are just unwilling to assign US-level valuations to Chinese real estate stocks (and even Chinese stocks in general), given the level of distrust that exists regarding their financials.

However, in XIN's case, this distrust is misplaced.

XIN is not a small company: total 2018 revenue was $2,200M. While the majority of their real estate projects are in China, they do have several projects outside of China, notably in New York and the UK. In New York, a total of 176 units (out of 216 total) have been sold at the Oosten Project in Brooklyn, which has so far brought in $259M. They also are working on the Hudson Garden Project in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, which has the retailer Target (and their 20-year lease) as the anchor tenant. And, there is another project in the works for Flushing, Queens. In the UK, the Madison Project is set for completion in 2020.

Also, well-known global private investment firm TPG owns 10% of the outstanding shares (as of December 31) and has been a partner of XIN since 2013. This old article from 2013 by author Charles Zhang gives a lot of useful color on XIN's background and history.

Given the projects outside of China and the investment by TPG, we reach two conclusions: a) We can believe XIN's financials like we would believe those of any US company (no irony intended); b) Being diversified away from China lessens the perceived risk caused by a slowing Chinese economy.

Therefore, taken at face value, we find that XIN's financials are very attractive.

For 2018, XIN earned $104M of net income. After subtracting the $33M that went to non-controlling interests, that leaves $71M of net income available to common shareholders. As of mid-day trading on February 21, its market cap was about $325M, giving an absurdly low trailing P/E of 4.6. For 2019, management has given guidance of 15-20% YOY net income growth, but just to be very conservative, let's assume net income stays flat, giving us a forward P/E of 4.6 as well. Taking the financials at face value (from the reasons mentioned above), we think assuming a target P/E of 10x is not unreasonable. That would imply an expected market cap of $710M, which represents 118% upside from the current price of $5.01/share, giving us a PT of $10.92/share.

Again, while we think assigning a target P/E of 10x seems fair, we understand that US investors have thus far been unwilling to assign US-level valuations to this company, and so, we are not holding our breath for a dramatic price increase in the near- to medium-term future. In the meantime, we feel the annual dividend of $0.40/share (about 8% yield) is reason enough to hold the stock. You can see on Yahoo Finance that XIN has been paying a dividend for 28(!) consecutive quarters now (see table below). We think that this track record speaks for itself and stands in stark contrast to many other Chinese companies that have never shown an interest in returning capital to shareholders, either in the form of a dividend or share buybacks. Additionally, given how depressed their valuation is already, we see limited downside in the stock (there seems to be support a bit below the $4.00/share level, which is about 20% downside from where we are now).

With every passing quarter of the dividend payment arriving, we feel more and more confident in the legitimacy of XIN's operations. When more investors will realize this, the stock price should rise to a more favorable valuation. Until then, we are happy with the 8% annual yield and think it deserves a position in the portfolio.

