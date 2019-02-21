Roper Technologies: Solid Growth From An Engineering Company

The company is well managed and actively acquires sound businesses to merge into its engineering segments.

Introduction

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is a diversified engineering company that operates in four segments: RF Technology, Medical & Scientific Imaging, Industrial Technology, and Energy Systems & Controls.

While Roper Technologies is an engineering company, it does have a solid history of growth with more growth expected heading into 2020. The company is quite active in making acquisitions to drive growth, but its debt is well managed.

The stock is a little expensive, but not excessively. In my opinion, Roper Technologies would make a solid long-term investment.

Financials

Roper Technologies has reported full year financial results for 2018 (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company's revenue was up 12.6 percent over the 2017 fiscal year, and earnings were down 3.6 percent. Over the last five years, Roper Technologies' revenue has increased 10.0 percent per year, and its earnings increased 9.0 percent per year.

The return on equity is reasonable at around 13 percent (which has been fairly consistent over the last decade. The profit margin (profit to revenue ratio) is strong at 27 percent. Over the last decade, the profit margin has increased from around 12 percent.

Roper Technologies current ratio is 1.1, which means that its current assets just exceed its current liabilities. Over the last decade, the company's current ratio has fluctuated between 1 and 2.

The total debt ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 50 percent, which means that Roper Technologies' total debt is only 50 percent of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets).

The company's book value is around $75, and with a stock price of $313, Roper Technologies is trading at 4.2x book value.

The analysts' consensus forecast is for revenue to increase by 2.5 percent in 2019 and increase 3.4 percent in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase 35.1 percent in 2019 and 3.8 percent in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 25x.

The financials highlight that Roper Technologies' working capital is a little light at present, but, in the past, it has typically been closer to 2. The long-term debt is under control, and the company operates with a decent profit margin.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor, I personally like to examine the company's revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Roper Technologies' data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Roper Technologies' revenue and earnings historical trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart shows that Roper Technologies' revenue has increased over the last 15 years. The forecast revenue growth for 2019 and 2020 are in line with its long-term growth, but the forecasts show slowed growth from the last two fiscal years (2017 to 2018) where revenue growth accelerated. The analysts probably thought that the 2017 and 2018 revenue growth spurt was not sustainable and thereby provided forecasts that are more in line with its growth trend.

The company's earnings have also increased with an upwards trend, but earnings did decline in 2016 and also declined in 2018 with the latest reported earnings. The forecast earnings for 2019 shows a jump up (which more than compensates for the last two declines). The 2020 forecast earnings growth is consistent with its long-term revenue growth trend.

From the chart, Roper Technologies is a company with a strong historical revenue growth trend, and its earnings growth shows a distinctive uptrend (even if it misses on some of its earnings). These trends give me confidence that Roper Technologies will more than likely continue with these trends well into the future.

The company operates in various engineering industries and, as such, derives its revenue from multiple sources. I generally consider engineering-based companies as old mature companies with little growth prospects (other than a few percent from inflation). However, Roper Technologies' historical revenue and earnings chart shows otherwise.

Neil Hunn, President & CEO stated in the company's Earnings Call,

We believe the business is positioned for a strong 2019.

Management certainly appears to be confident that growth will continue. Part of the company's secret is that they deliberately operate with a lower level of working capital and redeploy this into acquisitions. But unlike many companies which look to buy out their competition (which often have debt laden balance sheets), Roper Technologies looks for businesses with strong cash flows.

As Neil Hunn stated in their earnings call,

We take our excess free cash flow and deploy it to buy businesses that have better cash returns than our existing companies. These simple ideas will deliver powerful results.

This also helps explain why Roper Technologies' total liabilities are only around half of its total assets. In fact, Roper Technologies has acquired 10 companies since 2015. Its latest acquisition is the small business Avitru which Roper Technologies acquired for $90 million. The acquisitions before that were much bigger companies. Powerplan was acquired for $1.1 billion, and Deltek was acquired for $2.8 billion. Roper Technologies has stated that they will be integrating the Avitru acquisition into their previously acquired Deltek business.

While the company generates organic growth, I believe their real secret to growth comes from the efficient way management acquires their businesses. By only focusing on cash flow positive companies, Roper Technologies can use the cash from an acquisition to acquire another cash flow positive company.

I believe this is how an engineering-based company like Roper Technologies can perform like a growth company - something that engineering-based companies are not renowned for.

Stock Valuation

As Roper Technologies is a growth stock with its historical 10 percent per year revenue growth, the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) is an appropriate valuation method.

Roper Technologies' earnings increased 9 percent per year over the last five years. The forward annual earnings are for increases of 35 percent in 2019 and 3.8 percent in 2020.

After examining the revenue and earnings growth trends, the likely future growth rate would be an average of the historical and forecast rates. From 2014 to 2020, this gives a growth rate of 10 percent which results in a forward PEG of 2.5 with a 2020 PE multiple of 25x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that Roper Technologies is overvalued with a stock price of $313. Its fair value would be around $125.

On a PE basis, Roper Technologies is trading at 25x for its 2020 estimated earnings, and its book value is 4.2x. While Roper Technologies is overvalued, the stock is not excessive.

Stock Price Target

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Roper Technologies chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Roper Technologies has increased with a strong and steady uptrend. The stock peaked in 2018 before pulling back. The last leg of the pullback coincided with the pullback in the market. The stock then rallied strongly this year on back of the rally seen in the broader market indices.

Given the strong rally from Roper Technologies, it's possible that the strong rally seen during 2017 would be replicated during 2019. The 2017 rally started at $180 and ended at $260. This $80 rally, when added to the low of the late 2018 pullback of $260, gives a price target of $340. This would be a strong rally which would only be achieved if the market rallies to the end of the year.

Over the longer term, the stock could trade well past the 2018 high and will probably do so as long as Roper Technologies' revenue and earnings continue to grow.

Stock Price Risks

Roper Technologies' stock price faces two risks.

The stock may form a double top from which the stock now trades back down. If this happens, then the chart will end up showing two tops at similar prices - the 2018 high and the current $313 (which would be the second high). The broader market poses a risk to Roper Technologies' stock price. The market indices have been trending upwards with a bull market that began in 2009. These market indices have pulled back from their highs with a short rally seen so far this year. It's always possible that this is the start a bear market with the current market rally being nothing more than a bear rally. Should a bear market take hold, I would expect Roper Technologies' stock price to fall irrespective of its earnings growth.

Over the longer term, I would expect the stock price to continue higher. I believe this to be the case as Roper Technologies' earnings growth is expected to continue well into the future.

Conclusion

Roper Technologies has a solid history of growth with more growth expected heading into 2020. The company is an engineering-based company that's also a growth company.

Management is very efficient in the way they make their acquisitions. By only acquiring engineering-based business with generous cash flows, Roper Technologies then uses this cash to acquire another engineering-based business that has generous cash flows.

With all the acquisitions Roper Technologies makes (10 over the last four years), its total debt is only half of its assets. Roper Technologies is a well-managed engineering-based company that's also a growing company.

The stock is a little expensive but not excessively, and it does have a solid history of growth. In my opinion, Roper Technologies would make a solid long-term investment.

