E&P Investors: Some Macro Trends To Watch In 2019

"It's like déjà vu all over again." - Yogi Berra

Every year I try to set out things that I see impacting the E&P sector for the coming year, more so to try to clear my head and to focus for the coming days/weeks/months as anything. When I began writing down themes, I felt like I needed to remind myself about, it hit me: The version I intended to write for 2019 sounded an awful lot like the two-piece article I wrote in 2018.

I realize that many readers may not know who Yogi Berra was or have heard his malapropism. For those readers, maybe a pictorial will present a more modern-day image:

Photo: Columbia Pictures, Groundhog Day

Rather than merely repeat myself here, I would seriously suggest that readers go back to read (or re-read) the two-part article from 2018 at the following links, simply as background that should still prove very useful, at least in my opinion (at no additional cost to you except time spent to read!):

Of course, everything contained in those pieces as well as this article is my own opinion. Because it covers many topics in summary fashion, it may not present the depth of discussion that some readers might prefer but, in reality, many of the points I discuss here could be the topic for their own article. I will leave those detailed, deep dives for other authors, or possibly for readers who want to leave reasoned comments in the discussion that is likely to follow this article.

"Lower for Longer" is Still Alive and Well (or Maybe Unwell)

It should go without saying that 2018's average oil price of $65/bbl and average natural gas price of $3.00 are both well below their respective prices of $140/bbl and $13.19/mmbtu from June, 2008. With declines exceeding 50% since that date, what has followed could very accurately be perceived as a long-term bear market for both products.

The $140 all-time high in oil prices was reached in June, 2008, just before the financial crisis. After crashing to $42 in Jan., 2009, oil prices subsequently topped out at $115 in April, 2011, still technically part of the overall bear market. The intermediate price high of $105 in June, 2014, followed by the dramatic drop to $34 in Feb., 2016 (all numbers are monthly figures), kept the long-term bear market intact. The rally back to $74 in June, 2018 failed to take out prior highs as well, and the fall back to $45 in December, 2018 showed how difficult it has been for oil prices to reclaim previous highs. The short- and intermediate-term rallies proved very profitable for long trades, just as the subsequent declines did for short trades.

An interesting observation from these price points is that the major highs, and subsequent dramatic declines, all fell in the month of June. While I do not necessarily subscribe to the notion that oil investors should "sell in May and go away," as a strategy over the past 11 years, it certainly would have increased investor returns relative to a buy-and-hold strategy. Just as importantly, to me anyway, is that it shows how cyclical oil/E&P investments can be and how sharply and dramatically even intermediate rallies can be undone. The adage that "a bull walks up the stairs, but a bear jumps out the window" has held true in E&P for quite some time, and is something I always keep in the back of my mind; avoiding such drastic "waterfall" declines can be just as important, or more important, as knowing what stocks to buy. As I have said many times before, taking losses quickly and letting winners run, but always trying to protect principal, can be key any investment strategy.

Natural gas prices actually peaked earlier than oil prices, at nearly $15/mmbtu in September 2005. One year later, they bottomed out at $3.66. The intermediate-term attempt to take out the high fell short, at $13 in June 2008, before crashing again to $2.42 in August 2009. A fairly short-term rally attempt stalled out at $5.82 in December 2009, and that figure has remained the most recent high to date. A drop to $2.00 in March 2012 … followed by a rally to $5.04 in January 2014 … followed by a crash to $1.62 in February 2016 … followed by a rally to $4.61 in November 2018 … followed by a decline to $2.64 today. Natural gas' long-term bear market has been intact for more than 13 years.

These long-term bear markets in oil and natural gas roughly coincided with the expansion of shale plays in the U.S. Increased supply and reserves have accompanied the fall in price all the way along, aided in large part by extraordinarily low interest rates that encouraged investment in the riskiest assets. While investment decisions at the time undoubtedly reflected prices that would have made them economic, subsequent price declines decimated the economics of many of the projects or programs undertaken during that time. That dynamic was exacerbated by the use of ready market availability of debt to fund capex, as well as equity capital, subjects to be discussed later. What set off a mad scramble in recent years was a need to become the lowest cost producer in order to succeed in a capitalistic economy that can be as destructive as it can be constructive, depending on the circumstances.

World Fundamentals and Geopolitical Risk

I have found that many people who cite "the fundamentals" of oil and gas do so from a position that already establishes their bias. I tend to look at what might be possible and work back from there to establish my own baseline for the coming year(s).

For example, the world is capable of producing more than enough oil and gas currently, absent geopolitical risk. Readers may point to the "fragile five" oil producing countries - Iran, Libya, Venezuela, Iraq and Nigeria - as evidence that total supply/production is bound to decline. In my opinion, first what needs to be considered is the productive capabilities of those countries. Absent geopolitical issues, production from those countries might be higher by 5-8 mm bopd, and while none of that production is likely to hit the market anytime soon, much less in 2019, it is something that must be considered, given rapidly shifting geopolitical stances over the longer-term. One major geopolitical shift has been in the U.S.'s use of sanctions and tariffs, which has had a dramatic impact on oil prices but could be reversed with the stroke of a pen.

Even though it does not fall into the same camp as Iran and Venezuela, Russia is nonetheless subject to U.S. sanctions on the use of its oilfield technology. These sanctions have held back advancements in Russia that could increase production it they were for some reason lifted. The extent of that is largely unknown.

U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia soured in 2018. The fiasco of getting Saudi Arabia to increase its production by over 1 mm bopd last summer as a goodwill gesture in anticipation of U.S. sanctions on Iran going into effect, then granting waivers to several countries that allowed Iran to continue producing at a high level, turned out to be a great risk for oil prices. On the flip side, the participation of Saudi higher-ups in the killing of U.S. resident, Jamal Khashoggi, did little to help relations.

More recently, the U.S. has criticized Saudi Arabia, as the prime mover in OPEC, for attempting to influence oil prices by withholding production. Of course, U.S. sanctions have taken substantial volumes of oil off the market as well. Nevertheless, recent declarations by the Saudis that they plan to reduce production by 1.2 mm bopd in total have come under more scrutiny in the U.S., even attracting a bill to subject OPEC to antitrust laws. Similar legislation has been proposed before, but never in the backdrop of current geopolitics. Compounding the risks of potential Saudi cuts is the upcoming expiration of Iranian waivers, which could knock additional volumes out of the market, something the Saudis will likely be less accommodative toward after the 2018 debacle. "Fool me once..."

On the natural gas side, U.S. production is expected to outpace internal demand again in 2019, even with cutbacks in capex. If natural gas were able to be transported as easily as oil, natural gas prices might well approach $0 given how much there is in the ground. But transportation bottlenecks and other issues make it difficult to get gas from where it is produced to where it needs to be consumed.

Mexican exports, long viewed as a support for natural gas prices, have badly underperformed so far. Delays in getting permits and in constructing the pipelines and interconnections necessary to move the gas have slowed exports, and issues with landowners, cartels, local corrupt politicians and others make what is a fairly easy process in the U.S. extremely difficult in Mexico.

LNG exports have also been touted as another savior by natural gas bulls. Exports have indeed grown as additional export capacity has been added, but additional LNG projects worldwide have lessened the short-term allure. Projects in Australia and Russia have added significant volumes to their own export capabilities, and even though they were constructed at higher costs, now that those costs are sunk they will continue to produce. The Asian markets, including China, have become much more competitive even as their demand increased, and recently LNG volumes have been diverted to European markets instead because the margins to Asia had evaporated.

Future LNG projects that appear likely to impact supplies by the mid-2020s include expansions of existing facilities in Sabine Pass, Cameron and Freeport (La.) and Corpus Christi (Texas), and new projects in Driftwood (La.) and Jordan Cove (Ore.) in the U.S. New projects in Russia, Mozambique and Equitorial Guinea will also be competing for supplies, along with additional pipelines from Russia to China and Europe. Although this is not a 2019 issue, the completion of these projects and the competition for supplies may be an ongoing issue for the next several years. The real beneficiaries of LNG price increases are Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) and other LNG export facility operators, and the AAA-rated credits who are the buyers of the LNG under long-term (i.e., 25-year) contracts.

If there is a worldwide slowdown in economic growth, Asian as well as European markets will be negatively impacted, and with them the U.S. market for LNG. While the growth slowdown, or a recession, is not a prediction on my part, it is nonetheless something that has to be considered, especially given that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are still in effect, at least for now, and that China's actual growth rate is already suspected to be well below official estimates. Of course, for U.S. natural gas producers, such events are of little real consequence since they do not participate in the price upside from increased volumes unless supplies become much more constrained.

The thing that is missing in the discussions above is the potential for new alliances to be formed on the political front between parties who, for one reason or another, disagree with U.S. policies. While not necessarily impacting oil and gas prices directly, the extent and scope of any changed alliances has to be on investors' radar. China, Russia and Saudi Arabia are moving closer in many respects, and European countries are also shifting away from reliance on the U.S. The upcoming Brexit may cause further shifts in the geopolitical landscape.

OPEC and World Production

The general bullish narrative seems to me to be (1) that OPEC is maxed out in terms of production capability; (2) that worldwide capex has fallen to virtually nil; (3) that the timing of overseas projects will not result in any meaningful increases in production for many years; (4) that demand growth is substantially understated; (5) that U.S. shale plays cannot continue to increase production; (6) that U.S. shale plays cannot bridge the gap between supply and demand, etc.

OPEC has done an excellent PR job in convincing the U.S. media, in particular, that supply/demand is already in balance. By their definition, which makes no economic sense whatsoever, that may be true. Calculating that equilibrium point by taking production vs. the 5-year average of production considers only one side of the supply/demand situation, supply. Increases in supply that are not needed to meet current demand (i.e., inventory) do not return to "normal" until the complete overhang is eliminated.

For example, a commodity with the need for a constant supply of 1 item per year may have actual supply of 1 for 5 years; i.e., an average of 1/yr. However, if the supplier delivers 5/year in subsequent years, inventories increase dramatically, as does the 5-year average (i.e., to 1.8 in year 2, 2.6 in year 3, 3.4 in year 4 and 4.2 in year 5 and 5.0 in year 6). The rising 5-year average increases towards the current supply level irrespective of actual product needed. OPEC continues to approach its 5-year average primarily because the average continues to increase (artificially), although recent cuts have helped bring the averages down as well.

The Federal Reserve Bank has a good slide that, in effect, shows this as well:

The discussion above is partly why OPEC (or more accurately, Saudi Arabia) felt the need to cut production in 2019, although the production spike caused by the U.S. waivers was also a major contributor. Based on OPEC's own numbers, the "real" balance in supply/demand will not occur until after 2019.

OPEC's own demand forecasts for the second half of 2019 show demand weakening, to the point where inventories will rise by around 100 mmbo in 2019 - hence, the Saudi recent announcement on cutbacks above the level agreed to by OPEC. Unfortunately for the Saudis, at least so far, is that Russian and other countries' compliance with the cuts has been 50% or less. With an interim compliance meeting in April and the normal semiannual meeting in June, there will undoubtedly be much discussion about the Saudis bearing the brunt of cuts again. That is one reason I will look to June again for a potential change in momentum, once OPEC decisions, Iranian waivers, U.S./China trade wars, etc. have already been factored into the markets.

The production "max" is an interesting point, especially given the capex budgets already announced by several of the OPEC countries to raise production. Of course, I take those with a large dose of salt, but to think that what they had discovered 10, 20, 30 or more years ago was the limit of their reserves is highly optimistic thinking. New fields and new technologies are not strictly a thing of the past, although there are most likely no super-giant fields hiding there.

Outside OPEC, there has been a noticeable uptick in new "FIDs" (final investment decisions) for new projects. That trend has occurred not so much with the discovery of new fields as with the lower capex that companies can now invest to achieve better economic returns on projects that were shelved when prices declined. With cost declines bordering on 50%, as is the case in the onshore U.S., the total capex required to drill according to 2014 techniques is now 50% of that. Majors, having taken the past 5 years to hone their cost structure, are now re-entering foreign exploration projects.

The efficiency improvements are not simply negotiations with suppliers to temporarily lower costs, they are dramatic changes in the way they do business as well. Besides the use of enhanced seismic techniques, their methods for subsea completions and tie-backs to existing platforms have lowered both cost and time required to bring wells online. Also, using FPSO (floating production and storage offloading) facilities moored at sea to process, store and then transport oil and gas via tankers or pipelines to end users is a major time saver.

Many areas with no established infrastructure used to have to shut-in production for substantial periods, and natural gas discoveries were often treated as dry holes since there was no market for the gas. Now, those areas are using modern technology to find and produce energy that can be more easily transported to end-users. A recent major example is Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) and Hess' (NYSE:HES) discoveries in Guyana, which led the world in discoveries in 2018, estimated currently at 5-10 billion bopd. XOM used 4-D seismic (incorporating time into traditional 3-D technology) and plans to use FPSOs with subsea completions, all at a cost that is approximately 1/3 less than originally planned. So far 10 discoveries have been made, capable of producing over 750,000 bo, and the companies have over 6 million acres yet to explore. An XOM project outline can be found here.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico was thought to have some of the same problems as international projects, but a "discovery" announced by BP in January, 2019 may change that thinking. At its existing Atlantis field, BP used proprietary algorithms to enhance a seismic imaging technique known as Full WaveForm Inversion (FWI) to add what it estimates to be 400 mmbo. It has subsequently used the technology to identify another 1 billion bo at its Thunder Horse Field. Several other fields are being evaluated as well, all expected to be tied back to existing platforms via subsea risers. BP estimated that its algorithms cut processing time on the seismic from more than a year to a few weeks.

As exciting as some of the new projects are and future ones promise to be with advances in technology, the issues that impact most U.S. investors revolve around the shale plays. The first thing to note is that the addition of new reserves in existing U.S. onshore plays are not considered "discoveries" in the exploratory sense. Hence, adjusting Permian, or Bakken, or Haynesville, etc., reserves do not "count" except in production terms.

The biggest trend in the U.S. may well be the increase in activity and capex planned to be spent by the majors. After exiting the U.S. back in the 1980s and 1990s due to their perception that the biggest fields had been found and that to move the needle for them corporately, they needed to invest more internationally, that trend is reversing … hard. XOM's purchase of natural gas producer XTO back in 2010 was supplemented by its purchase of oil production owned by the Bass Family Interests in the Permian Basin. BP (NYSE:BP) also established a larger Permian presence by purchasing BHP's (NYSE:BHP) U.S. assets. Other companies, like Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), did not need to purchase properties because they each had legacy acreage positions of 1-2 mm acres in the Permian from their earlier efforts.

The shift has not become completely apparent, in my opinion, because the efforts of the majors are still less-publicized than the efforts of other public companies. Still, their plans to develop the assets they now own form the basis of much of their capex plans going forward. When they become active in an area, it is easy for other, smaller operators to be swamped by the size of the increases they generate, and I expect the same thing to happen in the Permian, beginning late this year.

The Permian remains bottlenecked, not because productive capabilities have dropped off, as much as operators have shifted their focus to other areas pending resolution of the bottlenecks. There is little sense to drilling and producing wells into a market that has little to no current transportation capability, so they, along with other operators, are currently taking a breather in the Permian. Of course, oil prices will impact their activity, but with the majors, once a project starts it largely continues irrespective of intervening prices.

In 2019, growth in Permian production may slow from recent years, but once pipelines are brought online, that pace should pick up. Also, the existence of up to 4,000 DUCs has the technical capability to add 2 mm bopd to production there, according to S&P Platts. With over 500 operators currently in the Permian, the movement of assets to stronger hands will also accelerate development, as the majors apply their advanced technological expertise to large projects.

Unfortunately for investors, that means that associated natural gas production will also increase, and when bottlenecks for it are reduced or eliminated, the impact will likely be felt around the country.

Of course, it is not all about the Permian. Major oil-producing basins like the Bakken and, to a lesser extent, the Eagle Ford, will continue to attract new capital if prices stabilize or increase.

Natural gas production is likely to be more cramped by the associated gas from the Permian, which will vie with production from the Marcellus/Utica, the Rockies and Canada for volumes. The Jonah Field, where Jonah Energy recently received approval for a 3,500 well development, will compete for sales with DJ Basin producers like Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), whose 800 well development plan over 700 acres was also recently approved. Looking at pipeline maps of the U.S., one could easily see most of the western volumes headed east, most of the eastern volumes headed west, the Canadian volumes heading south … all meeting in the Midwest and competing for southern routes.

Capital Markets and Sentiment

A major factor in the U.S. in 2019 is likely to be the availability, or lack thereof, of an accepting capital market for E&P. In 2018, there was virtually no equity activity and little debt activity, and no signs of a change are yet apparent in 2019. In fact, if early press releases are any indication, companies may be reducing their capex and, therefore, their need for public market access, especially given results in recent years.

One reason I focused in such depth on the oil and gas price history going back 10+ years is that I do not believe that many companies have recovered from those price declines, at least companies that had significant amounts of legacy debt. When prices fall as rapidly as they did for companies with debt, their ability to repay that debt disappeared almost overnight. The only way that equity holders could recover was to continue using "creditor cash flow" to attempt to rebuild equity, something that the capital markets were receptive to from 2009-14, maybe overly so.

In 2014, however, what progress had been made was completely wiped out, again, which is what created the rash of bankruptcy filings in 2015-16. "Surviving" that period, however, was more a matter of having debt maturities further into the future, and that wall of debt continues to creep closer for those who have been unable to refinance their debt by now. "Stretch" provisions that were put in place by banks shortly after 2014 have now largely expired, and the industry is reverting back to what is a more normal capital structure environment, one in which debt/EBITDA is between 1x and 2x, as opposed to ratios far in excess of that. The net impact, for those who could not buy back discounted debt and/or convert it to equity, is that the total dollar value of bankruptcies actually increased in 2018 over 2017, despite a lower number of actual filings. It is these larger companies, with debt maturities rapidly approaching, who are still in jeopardy unless prices increase dramatically even from here. The slide from the Federal Reserve Bank shows the historical relationship between debt and EBITDA prior to the easy-money policies adopted after the financial crisis as a "temporary stopgap."

According to Moody's Investor Services, the North American oil and gas sector faces $240 billion in debt maturities through 2023, with E&P companies accounting for $93 billion of that amount, including $20 billion for companies rated Caa or lower. I fully expect more restructurings, using methods described in my previous article as "The Playbook" for such distressed firms. If the capital markets do not improve, debt for equity swaps and/or asset sales will be the primary means of survival for such companies, while the amount of debt owed by companies filing bankruptcy may increase.

Other items that appear to be reverting to pre-crisis, pre-crash levels are various metrics, whether expressed as multiples of EBITDA, cash flow, SEC value, etc. When companies were able to raise money on the basis of increasing production levels and/or undeveloped acreage and locations, stock prices reflected that by raising such multiples to levels that depended on desired returns from investments. Seeing and/or believing that stock prices reflected too much "upside" based on results to date, investors adjusted stock prices in 2018 (dramatically!) to reflect a new skepticism that more or less mirrors the way that companies were valued when new prospects had to be shown to be economic before sky-high valuations were attached (in my opinion). To achieve an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4-6x has historically been somewhat standard with reserve life indices that did not exceed 10x; anything beyond that had to reflect a substantial confidence in management's ability to generate above-average economic returns well into the future.

A coordinated economic slowdown or recession would have the biggest impact, potentially, on demand for oil and gas. Those who have not experienced the negative effects of similar moves in the past may not understand that demand is not inelastic, and for many years, growth in China and other developing countries has been strong enough to increase demand on a constant basis. When experts begin cautioning about slowdowns in Europe, coupled with the potential for similar results in China or elsewhere, it is worth noting. The price action of E&P equities will likely predate any actual slowdown, so it is important to watch for early-warning signs.

Could sentiment, the driver of capital markets, be any weaker than it is today? (1) The share of energy in the S&P is near historic lows, (2) individual shareholders who have lost 50-100% of their investments have little interest in repeating that, (3) mutual fund redemptions soared in Q4 2018, (4) tax-loss selling from institutions spiked, and (5) hedge fund redemptions and closures helped dry up any semblance of buying support in Q4. The markets usually do not turn on a dime, but certainly watching for any capital market activity is worthwhile as a gauge of a turn in sentiment. Contrarians (and deep value investors) may read these recent negative factors as a positive development for future investments ... at some point, anyway.

Conclusions

It is easy to identify the bullish factors that might cause oil and gas prices to move higher, but much harder to analyze risks to such scenarios given that the world has enjoyed expansionary policies for so long. The former will likely take care of itself, while the latter demands constant vigilance to prevent loss of capital. Keeping appropriate sizing of positions, $ and % stop losses, etc. are all methods that can and should be used for investments in the E&P sector, due to its inherent cyclicality.

I haven't offered predictions in this article so much as observations of things to watch for. The one prediction I would feel comfortable making, however, is that the oil and gas markets may prove to be as volatile, if not more so, than they were in 2018.

I also haven't discussed what companies will benefit from each type of scenario, there being far too many alternatives that may well change on a daily basis. More detail regarding the outlook for E&P companies specifically will follow shortly in my next article, although I would still suggest that readers go back to what I wrote a year ago for some examples and data that are still likely applicable.

In closing, I will cycle back to Yogi Berra, who was quoted (possibly among others) as saying, "Predicting is hard, especially about the future."

