Micron Moves Like QQQ

After a lackluster Q1 earnings announcement (ER), Micron Technology's (NASDAQ:MU) shares have met with a series of bad news. Goldman Sachs warned the entire semi sector, "memory fundamentals remain very soft, and prices continue to decline." Lam Research expects continued weakness in DRAM pricing, and NAND WFE estimates might be at or near the bottom, and the double-digit DRAM pricing drop from December looks to carry on into the March quarter. Similarly, Morgan Stanley says it's "highly unlikely" that Micron's DRAM chips will recover in the second half of 2019.

Yet, against all odds, Micron's shares still managed to bounce off December low by more than 40%. The somewhat counter-intuitive post negative ER price surge may be due to the general market rebound, which has been attributed to (1) an improving trade talk, (2) Fed's changing stance to easy money policy, and (3) most tech firms' weaker 1H 2019 guidance being offset by their stronger 2H outlook. While it is not readily apparent why Micron prices surged lately, it is important to identify the most likely cause as it will dictate how Micron share price will move from here.

Micron's Forward Financials Revised Downward

Generally, Street estimates closely track management's guidance, while stock prices react to both the changes in guidance and estimates. On this front, Micron's forward fundamental estimates have been lowered across the board after Q1 2019 ER. Due to the DRAM softness and China's slowdown, analysts slashed Micron's next five quarters' estimates (2Q19-2Q20) on revenue, EPS, gross margin, free cash flow, and capital expenditure (Figure 1A - Figure 1E). It worth noting that Micron's share prices have reacted appropriately at the time of ER, i.e., dropping amid the downward revisions of the estimates (in circles). Though, it is more bothersome that Micron prices proceeded to move up absence of new company-specific positive information. The "delink" between fundamentals and stock price led to believe there are non-company specific common factors which have driven Micron's price increase.

A Stronger 2H 2019?

One possible explanation for the seeming inconsistency is that, like many other tech stocks, Micron's shareholders may have expected a better forecast of 2H 2019 than a guided down 1H 2019. Given that the near-term guidance has been lowered, but the longer-term guidance has been raised, it is plausible that Micron prices may have been reacted positively as a result. This possibility has been consistent with Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's talk that NAND supply issues to improve in 2H.

A Stronger Tech Sector?

The fact that Micron's stock increased exactly at the same pace as tech sector surged over the same time period is more than a coincidence. Argument can be easily made that Fed's renewed patience on rates or encouraging progress in the trade talk has had a significantly positive impact on the broader market and tech stocks, in particular. With or without company-specific new information, a commodity-like Micron stock can be easily carried by a rebounding tech sector.

To explore further why Micron prices jumped, I measured the process how Micron's forward financials and tech sector affect Micron prices, respectively. Based on investors' expectation on both future revenue and earnings, I was able to estimate a Micron "forward fundamental forecast price" which is determined by the metrics of management guidance and Street's estimates on future revenue, EPS, or gross margin. Using the same procedure, I also estimated a Micron "tech forecast price", which is only determined by the underlying tech sector moves, measured by the ETF for NASDAQ 100 index QQQ. The way I came up with this forecast price is as follows: I first collect all management guidance, stock price, and consensus estimate data on revenue, EPS, and gross margin for last 40 quarters, I then correlated Micron stock prices with the management guidance or street estimates of revenue, EPS, and gross margin for the current and next 5 quarters, if available. Keep in mind, although I used historical data to estimate a historical relationship, it is a forward-looking stock pricing model. This is because, at any point of time in history, Micron's price is estimated by the next 5-quarter forward financials. The only assumption I made is that investors used the same (forward-looking) valuation structure to price stocks. The relationship I identified would suggest how today's stock price moves in response to the analysts' forecasts of next five quarter fundamentals, or tech sector move for comparison.

Micron Moves With Forecast Financials

In Figure 2, I showed how these analysts forecast stock prices should have looked like (in blue), compared with the actual Micron stock prices (in red). For the later part of 2018, Micron's actual stock price has moved closely with the fundamental forecast price. This would give me comfort about the validity of the assumption that investors did look at forward fundamental metrics in pricing Micron shares. However, the same confidence has surprised me that Micron actual price ($40) has deviated significantly from the fundamental price ($30). In other words, the deviation indicates that at least since late January, Micron stock traded at a $10 premium over the forward fundamental forecast price.

Micron Moves With QQQ

In contrast and for comparison, I also present what Micron tech forecast price, around $40 (in black), would have looked like if Micron has been driven by the underlying QQQ moves (Figure 2). The close relationship is striking! When Micron price deviated from the underlying fundamentals, it literally moved like QQQ. In other words, the correlation strongly suggests that recent Micron stock has been affected by the underlying tech sector.

Takeaways

To a mix of a weak guidance of 1H 2019 and a rebound tech sector, Micron's shareholders have reacted positively to the largely negative company predictions estimated by the investment community. Using management guidance and Street's estimates, Micron shares may appear to be traded at a $10 premium or overvalued about 30%, at least for the time being. That being said, for a "near" commodity stock like Micron, it is not unusual that the stock reacts more to macro and industry events than to company specifics. In this case, the favorable market impact from the recent ease of Fed's policy and the progress in the trade talk overwhelmed the negative impact from Micron's downside guidance. However, given that Micron prices have been historically reacting to both revenue, earnings and DRAM prices, the current delink between the fundamental and stock prices should not sustain in the long run. Micron shareholders should be cautioned that the current MU price level above $40 has been largely supported by the strong tech sector rebound. Micron's future financials need to be reversed to return Micron stock price to the long-term fair value.

