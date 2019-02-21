What Does ETF Mean?

What Is The Definition Of ETF?

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a fund whose shares trade like common stocks on an exchange. Its price tracks an asset or a basket of assets, often called the underlying (for example a stock index). Unlike mutual funds, ETF shares can be bought and sold at any time during trading hours. In addition, they can be borrowed for short selling, bought on margin, and options are often available. Unlike closed-end funds, the price and the net asset value ("NAV") of a share are closely tight by an arbitrage mechanism: the premium or discount to NAV is usually below 1%. ETFs often have lower average costs and a better tax efficiency than equivalent mutual funds. The minimum investment is only the price of one share. Some brokers offer no-commission trading on certain ETFs. The first ETF was created in Canada in 1990, and the S&P SPDR ETF (SPY), launched on January 23, 1993, was the first ETF in the US market.

The financial company that creates and/or administers the ETF is usually called the issuer or sponsor. The sponsor has the obligation to describe the management rules, fees and specific risks in a document called the prospectus. A financial company that is mandated by the sponsor to provide liquidity, arbitrage the price to track the underlying and adjust the assets under management ("AUM") to investors demand by creating or redeeming large blocks of shares is called an authorized participant.

An ETF is created and managed as a distinct legal entity, so that shareholders' investment should be protected in case of bankruptcy of the sponsor. An ETF may lose all or most of its value following the underlying, but ETFs are usually safe from counter-party risk. An ETF is very unlikely to disappear in a bankruptcy, but it may be stopped and redeemed in cash at current value if it is not profitable for the sponsor (typically if the AUM stays a too long time below a certain threshold) or when redemption conditions described in the prospectus are met.

Why Invest In ETFs?

A lot of buy-and-hold investors choose ETFs for their core portfolio because they are excellent vehicles for passive investing. It is the easiest way to implement simple investment strategies like a 60/40 portfolio (60% in stocks, 40% in bonds) or Harry Browne’s permanent portfolio (25% in stocks, 25% in gold, 25% in long-term Treasury bonds, 25% in short-term Treasury bills). Buying ETFs in these asset classes (for example SPY, GLD, TLT, BIL) and rebalancing their weights once a year is the cheapest and least time-consuming way to implement these strategies or their variants. Some ETFs have been designed as dividend funds for income-oriented investors, also for buy-and-hold purposes.

ETFs are also perfect instruments to execute tactical asset allocation (TAA) strategies, sector rotation strategies, country strategies, seasonal strategies, and all kinds of dynamic strategies in asset categories needing to change holdings and/or their weights based on any kind of indicator and frequency.

Individual traders willing to work on indexes or commodities with less capital and risk than in trading future contracts may also choose ETFs as trading instruments.

Some ETFs can also be used for hedging purposes. A few ones have even been specially designed for that.

How To Invest In ETFs?

For all ETFs, shares can be bought and sold like common stocks at any time when the market is open. Most ETFs are shortable, and a lot of them have options, offering the same range of strategies as large cap stocks.

Some ETFs are not very liquid. Investors should buy and sell them with the same caution as small cap stocks. If in doubt, it is recommended to watch the bid-ask spread and to use limit orders.

Some ETFs are simple, like stock index ETFs. Other ones are more complicated and may incur risks you are not aware of. In doubt it is always better to read the prospectus, which is usually a pdf document that can be downloaded from the sponsor’s website. If the ETF ticker is “XYZ”, entering “prospectus XYZ” in your preferred search engine should bring you directly to the right page.

When underlying assets pay dividends (for stocks) or interests (for bonds), they are passed to the shareholder as dividends. However, amounts to be paid are aggregated on a certain period. Ex-dividend dates are specific to the ETF and don’t correspond to the underlying assets ex-dividend dates. Investors looking for ETFs as income instruments should seek information about the payment frequency.

General Risks Of ETFs

ETFs may sometimes suffer tracking errors: when the fund manager cannot fulfill the objectives defined in the prospectus, the share price action may diverge from the underlying price action. It is more likely to happen on ETFs holding derivatives or illiquid assets. It is very unlikely on popular index ETFs.

Despite the arbitrage mechanism, price dislocations may happen in a flash crash. On 24th August 2015, a lot of ETFs fell much more than their underlying indexes on market opening. The biggest risk of such an event for investors is to inappropriately trigger stop-loss orders. It may also be an opportunity to buy ETFs at a discount. However, these events are unexpected, extremely rare, and on this specific date most ETF discounts have disappeared in the first trading hour.

ETFs are suspected to modify the market dynamic by buying and selling large quantities of underlying assets. The total ETF capitalization in the U.S. has grown from $0.5 trillion in 2008 to $3.4 trillion in 2017. As they take more and more weight in financial markets, ETFs may create a feedback loop on the underlying asset prices. They may also increase the correlation between holdings, and be used as manipulation tools. In short, ETFs are sometimes accused of becoming “the tail wagging the dog”.

Some ETFs holding mostly derivatives and swap contracts, also known as synthetic ETFs, become more and more complex. Investors may beware of their lack of transparency, especially hidden counterparty risks and conflicts of interest.

PRIIPS ETF Restriction

PRIIPS is a European regulation enforced in 2018 making most US-issued ETFs unavailable for non-professional investors based in the EU. This regulation requires issuers to write a Key Information Document or "KID" for every investment product marketed to EU individual investors. Because of some discrepancies between a KID required content and US law (and/or a lack of interest from issuers to find a solution), at time of writing new positions in U.S. ETFs cannot be initiated in non-professional accounts legally located in the EU. Positions opened prior to enforcement may be kept, partially or fully exited.

Stock Index ETFs

Stock index ETFs are the oldest and best known ETFs. They usually directly own shares of the companies in the underlying index. They may also hold a small portion of derivatives (typically index future contracts) to facilitate the creation and redemption of ETF shares. Once again, it is always a good idea to read the prospectus to know what is inside a product. Major US index ETFs are the most popular: on the S&P 500 (SPY, VOO, IVV), the Dow Jones (DIA), the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), the Russell 2000 (IWM), etc... However, specialty stock index ETFs have attracted a growing interest from investors:

Bond ETFs

The first bond ETF was created in 2002. Now a number of ETFs allow individual investors to enter the bond market without minimum capital requirement. Most bond categories are covered: treasuries, corporate, high yield, convertibles, municipal, developed countries, emerging countries. Click the link below for more information:

Actively Managed ETFs

The first actively managed ETF was created in 2008. Actively managed ETFs follow strategies, often defined as complex, factor-based indexes. Their management fees are higher than for classic index ETFs, but much lower than for hedge funds (and without a minimum capital requirement). Actively managed ETFs sometimes mix different asset classes and hold other ETFs (funds of funds). You can find more information on actively managed ETFs by clicking the links below:

Commodity ETFs

The first commodity ETF was created in 2004. Commodity ETFs may be used by individual investors who can’t or don’t want to trade futures. These ETFs hold and roll future contracts on behalf of the shareholders. Rolling futures may result in a bias, positive (often called backwardation) or negative (often called contango) depending on the roll yield. The gain or loss implied by the roll yield is passed to the ETF shareholder. Before buying a commodity ETF, investors should look at the roll yield, usually calculated as the relative difference between prices for the 1st and 2nd month future contracts. The roll yield is variable and may switch from backwardation to contango. Some commodities are in contango during long periods, implying a significant time decay on their ETFs. For example, natural gas has been in contango most of the time for many years. You can find more information about commodity ETFs on the link below:

Currency ETFs

Currency ETFs track prices of the main currencies in US dollar. A particular case is the dollar index ETF (UUP), which tracks the US dollar in a virtual currency composed of a basket of major currencies.

Volatility ETFs

Volatility ETFs track indexes based on the VIX index future contracts. Volatility is sometimes considered a new asset class, even if it is not based on real things, but on mathematical formulas derived from stock options. Most of the time, VIX futures trade with a contango bias. As a consequence, long volatility ETFs are condemned to a long-term decay with occasional spikes.

Leveraged ETFs

Most leveraged ETFs have a daily objective to multiply the underlying asset return by a factor (usually 2 or 3) using trading strategies on derivatives (typically future contracts). Compounding leveraged daily returns may result in an unpredictable price drift known as beta-slippage. To simplify, leveraged ETFs on volatile underlying assets tend to decay sharply, whereas leveraged ETFs on trending assets tend to outperform the returns extrapolated from their leveraging factors. Novice investors should consider leveraged ETFs as short-term trading instruments, not investments.

Inverse ETFs

Inverse ETFs offer the possibility to short an asset or a basket of assets without the risk of unlimited loss and the regulatory limitations of short selling. Inverse ETFs are often available in non-leveraged and leveraged versions.

Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs)

Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) are sometimes mixed with ETFs. However, investors should be aware of the differences. ETNs track indexes and trade like ETFs, but they are unsecured debt of the issuer and always incur counter-party risk. Every ETN has a prospectus, which investors should read before buying the product.

Where to Start

Seeking Alpha's ETF screener is a great tool to help you find the perfect ETF for a specific purpose, by filtering the ETF universe on a certain number of criteria. The list of Key Market ETFs may help you start with the most popular products. You can also look into the ETF analysis section for current ETF ideas from Seeking Alpha contributors.

Quantitative Risk & Value is a private service including weekly updates of a proprietary market risk indicator and backtested ETF strategies picking various stock and bond indexes depending on the risk level. A 14-day free trial is available for a limited time during promotion periods, you can look here if it is open when you read this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in stocks, gold, cash