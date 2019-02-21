Namaste: Board Removed CEO In A Much-Needed Overhaul

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) is going through some interesting times. Namaste's Board recently fired then-CEO and Co-Founder, Sean Dollinger and the two sides just reached an agreement this week to settle the matter. Sean Dollinger will leave the company and relinquish all his executive and director positions while he will provide consulting services to the company during the transition period. We think what happened at Namaste is a natural event that was bound to happen as cannabis firms mature and face increasing scrutiny from investors and regulators. Corporate governance is becoming an important issue, especially after the Aphria (OTC:APHA) scandals.

CEO Clashing with the Board

Namaste's Board of Directors announced on February 4, 2019, that it has terminated the employment of Sean Dollinger as the CEO and removed him from the Board. The Board cited an internal investigation prompted by a short seller, most likely Citron with its two short reports on Namaste published in September and October 2018. Namaste formed a special committee and hired a law firm and E&Y to conduct an investigation that ultimately found Sean Dollinger liable for self-dealing when the company sold a subsidiary called Dollinger Enterprises US for US$400k back in 2017. This was one of the allegations made by Citron in its October report and clearly, E&Y and the special committee have found enough evidence to substantiate one of Citron's claims and decided to take action against the then-CEO.

(Source: Citron October 2018 Report)

Sean Dollinger has asked for an injunction from the court while claiming that he was removed from the board inappropriately. The two sides reached an agreement on February 19 whereby Sean Dollinger will leave all his roles at Namaste while he will provide advisory services to the company during a transition period, likely for a fee that was undisclosed. While the main culprit is out of the picture, we think it is important to consider Namaste's future and why the stock has been approaching 52-week lows.

Namaste's Future

It was clear that Namaste had been struggling under the leadership of the previous management team. The stock is trading near its 52-week low and we haven't seen much development out of the company recently. The company reported an underwhelming quarter as we discussed in "Namaste's Last Quarter Was A Total Disaster". The company's vaporizer e-commerce business is clearly struggling as revenue stalled quarter over quarter. CannMart and NamasteMD are two technology platforms that lack scale and clear value propositions. Significant operating costs drove large GAAP and cash losses.

(Source: TSX)

Namaste's key issue is that the company does not have a proven business model among its three business segments. Its vaporizer business is largely acquired through several small deals and lacks scale and profitability. The business has very low margins and faces tough competition from many competitors. The NamasteMD app is too late to the medical cannabis business as the Canadian market is already in decline (Canopy (OTC:CGC) reported declines in its patient count and medical sales last quarter) due to patients migrating to recreational channels seeking lower costs and similar qualities. We don't see NamasteMD as providing a truly unique and disruptive technology and see the recent industry headwinds as more than offsetting the potential incremental benefits it brings to the market. CannMart is probably one of the most promising ideas, but the business model is fundamentally challenged by the very existence of provincial online stores and the e-commerce platforms run by most LPs for medical patients. As a result, CannMart could only attract small and lesser-known LPs that desperately need additional sales channel. We view the larger LPs as dominating players in the medical cannabis segment in the long-run. The most likely path forward for CannMart would be to position itself as a high-end craft marketplace for smaller growers that could potentially fetch higher selling prices and establish a loyal pool of customers.

(Company website)

We think the removal of the previous CEO was positive for the company and its strategic initiatives due to the negativity surrounding several alleged related-party transactions as highlighted by Citron's report. We also think that the previous leadership has demonstrated poor judgment such as when it announced a share buyback during Q3 fiscal 2018 only to launch a large equity raise back in October 2018 when it sold 17.25 million shares at $3.0 per share. The previous management also came across as overly promotional.

Looking Ahead

We applaud the determination from the Namaste Board in taking decisive and tough decisions against the previous CEO. The special committee conducted a detailed internal probe as prompted by the short report and it hired external advisors to aid its investigation. We think the Board did what it was supposed to do and behaved like true guardians of shareholder value. If only most cannabis companies could take decisive actions against improper/illegal management and insider actions, then the sector could regain investor trust. For example, Aphria's Board has taken a much more muted approach even when the special investigation found undisclosed insider ownership in the LATAM assets it acquired, the second time after its insiders got busted for hiding ownership with the Nuuvera (OTC:NUUVF) scandal. There remain a lot to do given the early-stage nature of Namaste's various assets, but the Board has gained our respect and we look forward to the appointment of a permanent CEO that could potentially right the ship of this young company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.