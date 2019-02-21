Calling On AT&T Is Worth Your Money

There is so much focus on debt and what price was paid for Time Warner, that people seem to forget what portion of company earnings actually come from TWX.

AT&T: An undervalued giant gone mixed media worth a second look

In this article, I'm taking a deeper look at the Telecommunications giant AT&T (T). I believe the stock is currently undervalued, and I will show why I believe the company's perceived troubles, from the point of view of an international dividend investor, will have little impact with regard to the appeal of the company share in the long run. I will show why I believe this current valuation creates an opportunity that I've taken advantage of and, provided they fall further, will continue to take advantage of by increasing my position.

As a dividend investor, I'm about three things that have made me financially independent and FIRE-capable.

Buying good dividend-paying companies at good (low valuation) prices.

Buying more of the same good companies at lower or at least fair price points.

Never sell a stock.

I invest in a multitude of nations, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany, France, UK, Canada, USA, and others, being that I am a Swedish national. This gives my portfolio a great deal of diversity (some would argue too much), and the companies I look at and articles I write may cover companies most in NA know very little about.

Some of the inspiration for my portfolio comes from the Government Pension Fund of Norway, with regards to company and country diversity when it comes to stocks. I have no "maximum number of companies", and I don't mind having very small positions next to positions of tens of thousands of dollars. Much of my investment style are things I'm trying to learn from people like Chuck Carnevale and like-minded investors, some here on Seeking Alpha.

I want to emphasize that my personal prerequisites may differ from your own. I reached what I consider to be financial independence (my average monthly dividends are higher than my average monthly expenses) in 2018. I currently invest in two ways. My private investment account, holding 98% of my total stocks as well as a savings account for uninvested cash, and a corporate investment account where I invest surplus capital leftover from my Swedish limited company after corporate costs and these investments due to tax reasons.

This may or may not influence my investment decisions and the risk I'm willing to take on. I still work, but I run my own consulting business and work 'as I want'. Consider my advice with this in mind and make your own investment decisions.

That being said, let's get going.

Let's look at AT&T!

AT&T needs no introduction, being the telecommunications giant gone mixed media company with a 30+ year streak of dividend increases. The company, much like similar companies all over the western world, is currently in the initial phases of building their 5G network, with availability already being rolled out into several American cities.

The purchase of Time Warner (TWX) burdened the company with a great deal of debt, but not without at the same time granting a lot of synergies as well. Apart from the calculated, $1.5B, we're looking at among other things, a not inconsiderable amount of corporate tax benefits.

I consider AT&T to have overpaid for TWX - let's get that out of the way. However, unlike many investors, I don't consider crying over spilled milk weeks and months after it's done to be constructive, and I instead look forward to today's situation in mind. So, where are we with AT&T, if they did indeed overpay for the acquisition? What role does it play, and where is the stock today?

CapEx, growth issues, costs, and the coming streaming service

Like any telecommunications giant, AT&T runs an incredibly CapEx-intensive business. The American FDC has estimated the cost of investing in the 5G network at $280B over the next 10 years. In 2018 alone, AT&T spent $20B on maintaining and upgrading as well as rolling out new networks, and these types of costs aren't likely to disappear with new technology requiring further investments.

Looking nationally in the US, AT&T YoY growth has pretty much flatlined - similar to telecommunications firms in Europe when looking at home markets. The markets wherein they operate are saturated and profit margins are slim as a razor's edge. When looking at AT&T specifically, the war with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has taxed the giant somewhat, and while they seem to be keeping their own, the competition with Sprint (NYSE:S)/T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ) has, among other things, denied AT&T the opportunity to raise subscriber prices to any meaningful degree. There's also the risk that, with a coming Sprint/T-Mobile merger, that AT&T, between T-Mobile/Sprint and Verizon, may be looking at a whole new type of landscape to compete in. I think should a merger happen, AT&T stock will take a hit - not because of the hypothetical merger reducing subscriber prices (I don't think that'll happen, given that all of the companies need to invest in 5G rollout) but given their need to take market share, competition for your cell phone plans and content will be fierce, to say the least.

In addition, T-Mobile's war chest isn't exactly pennies. They're a strong company in their own right.

I don't intend to address the fact that DirectTV doesn't seem to be worth what AT&T paid for it - this goes under the category "it's done." It wasn't the best deal, in my opinion, but it's done - move on.

What's more the issue, in my view, is the fact that AT&T's upcoming streaming service will be competing not only with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Hulu, but also with Disney's (NYSE:DIS) own streaming service being rolled out this year. Competition, once again, will be fierce. While I'm uncertain the number of streaming services your typical household will have, I doubt it'll be all or even many of them.

These issues are compounded by the massive 2.8X, or $170B debt load that the company has taken on, among other things because of the TWX acquisition. These are some of the risks associated with the stock.

So - summarize!

CapEx-intensive business requiring sizeable future investments

Future growth possibilities looking bleak even by optimistic analyst standards

Competition fierce, with a potential merger adding future complications

Streaming - what's going to happen?

Debt, debt, and debt.

But wait - let's look at the whole picture

So, that's a pretty bleak picture, many issues of which are discussed in some of the more negative AT&T articles. However, I believe each of them is to be put into context, something sorely missing in many one-sided articles.

Firstly, let's talk moats

Running and operating a telecommunications giant isn't child's play. The amount of capital investments required for infrastructure maintenance and expansion is astronomical. This creates a moat the size of the Grand Canyon when considering new players in the field. The landscape is dominated by a duo - (make it a potential triad with a T-Mobile/Sprint merger) AT&T and Verizon. The simple fact is, outside of these three companies, no other companies exist in the US that have the resources to compete with AT&T on a national level when it comes to connectivity and maintaining a network of that size.

Now, that's a moat.

Telecommunications is a mature lady at this stage

Most people have a cellphone plan. Most people have streaming services. The fact of the matter is, that markets, not only in the US but in most of the western world, are mature organisms with very little YoY total subscriber growth compared to earlier years. This means that challenging new players on the field usually has a bear of a time chewing off any of that market share.

It's almost impossible for any new player to sell their services to the number of subscribers required to be able to finance the building, maintaining and expansion of a national communications network, given the cost of doing so. I mean - T-Mobile is a part of the partially-government owned (~15%) German Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY), a player with a more than respectable war chest, and it's looking to merge in order to be able to compete with the dominant players on the field. That says something about the difficulty of establishing a presence and growing a subscriber base in a saturated market.

HBO - not exactly shabby...

This point is admittedly more of a subjective one, but one I believe most can relate to. The fact is that HBO is a powerhouse with more home runs than Babe Ruth (I swear, I don't know where these sports metaphors come from - being European, I don't even know baseball). Speaking as a foreigner, many US shows aren't exactly known or make it out of NA in one piece, but HBO is a name spoken with respect even in the cold north of Sweden or the deep dark forests of Bavaria. HBO is simply damn good, and that's regardless of what they had to pay to get it.

...but it also doesn't play the role people seem to think

However, the better argument I'd like to make is the fact that while critics seem to give streaming a sort of make-or-break importance to AT&T's future, the fact is that AT&T's current sales mix doesn't exactly support that hypothesis.

(Source: AT&T Analyst Event Thursday, November 29, 2018)

While the streaming and TWX revenues are in no way irrelevant, the fact is that the communications segment represents a major part of the revenue, and its position as USA's second-largest mobile provider generates ~50% of the company's cash flow.

It is true that the content-driven segments carry a higher degree of operating margins, it being part of the reason telecommunications companies are drawn to the businesses, but it would be in error to give it the sort of life-and-death-you-better-not-fail sort of feeling that some authors seem to want to do. So, while I, in no way, want to make the segment irrelevant to any degree, I want to adjust the narrative a little bit, by pointing out that - 'hey, AT&T gets their money mostly by letting you talk to your friends, your family, and strangers.'

But most importantly...

The critical point that CEO Randall Stephenson seems intent on making is the company's plan to reduce its leverage starting even this year, despite 5G-related investment requirements.

(Source: Q4 2018 AT&T Inc. Earnings Conference Call Wednesday, January 30, 2019)

And simply speaking, looking over the Q4 as well as these plans, this seems to be on track. Even if it were not to achieve the planned 2.5X debt reduction in 2019, I wouldn't consider this issue enough to demote the company's BBB-rating.

Now, I hope this was interesting enough to get you to the meat of the issue. - the valuation. If so...

Let's take a look at the numbers

As I said, I'm a value investor, and I only buy good companies at good prices. AT&T wouldn't be on my radar, and I wouldn't be long AT&T if I didn't consider the price. I wouldn't pick this company up at any price, nor should you.

So, let's take a look.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Looking at this graph should pique your interest. It's the sort of picture that makes me halt and go "now, what's the issue with that company?". Well, we know the issues. It's streaming, debt, and a flatlined growth narrative (among other things). The question we need to ask ourselves is if these things justify the current stock valuation.

Now, obviously, being the author on this particular piece - I don't believe that it does. We're looking at a BBB-rated, $400B market cap company with below 50% debt that's trading at a blended P/E of 8.4, but is historically valued at a blended P/E of 15.

Even with the current issues, none of which are irrelevant, I believe the stock price should be higher than it currently is and I believe the street is being unjustifiably harsh towards the company.

An investment in the company at this valuation yields some impressive numbers even provided the company only returns to its 10-year average valuation of a blended P/E of 13.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even at a valuation over the coming years that stays within the current range, you would still be looking at a 7-10% annual rate of return due to the low current valuation and high yield. The analysts following the company tell us one thing - it's fairly easy to predict AT&T's earnings and performance, and in my estimation, a dividend cut is unlikely, even if future growth is likely to be modest or flat.

I consider to be modest, or even flat growth to be part of the deal you buy in a telecommunications giant like AT&T. This isn't the sort of stock that's going to make you rich overnight - nor should you expect it to. But I believe the current valuation presents an opportunity, and it's one I personally have taken advantage of with a currently respectable 0.5% portfolio portion of AT&T. I wouldn't be pounding the table at 37, or even 35. But at sub-30, (I initiated at 30.50), I believe it well worth to consider buying.

Again, I find the questions posed to be fairly simple, with the main question being if the market has overreacted to the company's current debt load, issues, and streaming concerns. I consider the company's deleveraging plan to be sound - but I won't fret if it's not on time, because I believe AT&T to be sound enough as a company to handle even an adjusted deleveraging/debt reduction plan.

It will likely take years to fully realize how well the investments are going to play out, but if you moderate your growth expectations (2-4% or less) and are happy with the current yield, I believe AT&T to be a candidate well worth looking at.

So, in consideration of my usual investment thesis - I believe that AT&T is a good company at a good price at this valuation. There are companies that are run by teams with better track records, companies with more innovative ideas, but I believe that AT&T deserves a spot in a balanced portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.