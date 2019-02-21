Verizon: Spinning Wheels

With the business spinning wheels, the dividend yield isn't attractive enough for any meaningful rally above the $55 to $60 range.

The wireless giant told a strong story of market potential, but mostly discussed the ability to defend and slightly extend the business.

At the 2019 Investor Meeting, Verizon Communications (VZ) made a strong case for having the best wireless network and compelling growth opportunities. However, the company failed to make any real case for the shift to 5G driving meaningful improvements to the financials.

The domestic wireless giant failed to make any case for why the dividend would rise dramatically over the next few years, leaving our investment thesis intact that the dividend yield isn't going to dip below 4% or the equivalent of capping the stock price at $60.25.

Image Source: Verizon website

5G IoT Connections

Despite what should be a promising story, Verizon isn't telling much of a revenue growth story with all of the potential from IoT connections basically starting in 2020. The company is using data from IDC to suggest US mobile connections will grow from 448 million in 2018 to 636 million in 2022, for a 9% compounded annual growth.

Source: Verizon 2019 Investor Meeting presentation

The issue is that the consumer shift from 4G to 5G isn't apparently going to lead to a revenue and earnings boost. The sector already has a history of strong data growth without leading to a meaningful boost to the business. 5G appears to be just another boost to data usage for generally the same price.

Source: Verizon 2019 Investor Meeting presentation

Without that boost from traditional phone subscribers, the revenue growth has to come from serving IoT connections whether connected cars, drones or smartwatches. The forecast has virtually all of the 30 million mobile connections gains in 2019 coming from 4G IoT devices. Over the span, the market will add nearly 200 million connected devices during these four years until 2022, but the investment story always has been lacking on how these devices actually drive growth.

The items always seem to fall into a $10 add-on fee that make up a small amount of the customer spending on a monthly basis. The main issue is that these IoT devices aren't consuming a lot of data such as having consumers watching video to deserve a higher revenue stream.

Home broadband is another growth area, but the sector already is competitive with cable and telecom companies serving these customers with speeds in some areas in excess of the 5G promises.

Blah Estimates

The end result here is relatively muted growth targets for the 5G rollout. Verizon didn't change this impression during the meeting.

In 2018, Verizon saw substantial EPS growth due mostly to tax reform. The company grew EPS from $3.74 in 2017 to $4.71 in 2018. Without tax reform and ASC 606, the wireless giant would've only earned $3.87 last year. Enough for $0.13 growth, but not enough to warrant a higher stock price and hence a lower dividend yield.

The estimates for 2019 have the company reporting flat numbers due to higher effective tax rates and interest expenses offsetting some underlying growth.

Source: Verizon 2019 Investor Meeting presentation

Though these headwinds shouldn't repeat in 2020, analysts didn't predict much in the way of EPS growth in 2020 or 2021. The $4.87 EPS target in 2021 is only projecting the company grows at an $0.08 clip each year beyond what Verizon forecasts for 2019.

For this reason, the dividend yield at 4.2% looks about the lowest one should expect. Since 2013, Verizon has not seen the dividend yield dip in any meaningful way below 4.0% despite a substantial amount of time trading near that level.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon didn't have much of a story to tell in order to have its first Investor Meeting in the last seven years. The business has a lot of promise with 5G Mobility and Home Broadband, but the story collapses when looking at the actual revenue and EPS targets. The company just isn't seeing the benefits for the expected speed, throughput and reliability of the new technology since the sector has built a customer base used to paying the same rate for higher data speeds and consumption every few years.

The stock will do nothing but spin its wheels over the next few years until the company finds an actual catalyst to charge more for their services.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.