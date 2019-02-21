Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: Statistically, There Are No Undervalued Funds

Introduction

Over the last year, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Benchmark

The week was once again successful for the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF). Since the end of December, the ETF retraced quickly. On a weekly basis, the benchmark has increased its price by $0.50 per share. On the last trading day of the week, PFF finished at a price of $36.15 per share.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). On a weekly basis, the benchmark has decreased its price by $0.37 per share. On the last trading day of the week, TLT finished at a price of $121.98 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted by Z-Score

Source: Cefconnect.com

Today, we cannot find a single closed-end fund, which has a negative Z-score. All of the funds above are statistically overvalued. Well, there is only one fund which is neither overvalued nor undervalued - Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC). The CEF has a Z-score equal to zero. However, the fund is trading at a wide discount as we can see on the right column of the table. Let us continue with the most overvalued CEFs in the sector.

The undisputed leader in today's article is the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF). The fund has a 1.50 Z-score. Currently, PSF is trading at the highest premium in group as well. More on this later.

As you can see, there are other funds which have the same statistical result as PSF. The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) is second, and the bronze goes to its 'brother' - Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC), which is also with a 1.50 Z-score. Statistically, all of the three funds are overvalued, but if we take a look at FLC and FFC, we will notice that they are currently trading at a discount.

Statistically, there are no undervalued closed-end funds, hence we cannot construct a pair trade here.

The average Z-score in the sector is 0.71.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: Cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: Cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

The average return in the sector is 8.05%.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: Cefconnect.com

On a regular basis, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) holds the gold. Today is not an exception as we can easily see. PDT is still trading at the highest premium in the sector - 8.77%:

Source: Cefconnect.com Source: cefdata.com

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) can still be considered as a "Sell" candidate from here:

Source: barchart.com - HPF Daily Chart (1 year)

This is where HPF's net asset value is compared to its peers in the sector: Source: cefdata.com

And, at the same time, let us see at what premium it trades compared to its peers:

Source: cefdata.com

However, one has to be careful before entering as its Z-score is below 1.00.

The average discount in the sector is -0.62%.

5. Effective Leverage

Source: Cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: Cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably, most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.46%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.41%.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

If you follow our Weekly Review on a regular basis, you probably notice that after our sector discussion, I try to choose interesting candidates for you and to analyze them in more details. This week, I have decided to review the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) as a potential "Short" candidate. The closed-end fund is sponsored by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. and has the highest spread between its price and net asset value. In other words, you can short it at 7.34% premium of its NAV. Let me just remind that the average discount/premium in the sector is -0.62%.

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, PSF is at a 7.34% premium, which is the highest NAV/Price spread in the preferred sector. The CEF has one of the highest statistical evaluations as well. From the chart beneath, we can see that PSF has been trading in a relative tight NAV/Price spread during the past year:

Source: CEFConnect.com

And the numbers confirm my words:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Now, I would like to compare PSF's NAV to its peers in the group: Source: cefdata.com

The below chart compares the premium/discount of the fund to the same metric of its peers. There has not been such a widening since the inception of the fund:

Source: cefdata.com

Beneath are the CEFs which have the highest correlation with PSF: Source: cefanalyzer.com

LDP is from the Cohen & Steers family, as well as PSF. The perfect hedge 'brother' in this case. They have a tight correlation, over 100% co-movement, and the best part is that LDP is undervalued here:

Source: cefdata.com

As we see, PSF has a longer duration, which makes it more risky. LDP has more liquidity and a higher market yield. And, of course, it trades at a 3.81% discount, while PSF has the highest premium in the sector: Source: ycharts.com

The two closed-end funds have the same management as well:

Source: CEFConnect.com

And in the end, we can see the 'face' of PSF on the chart beneath:

Source: barchart.com - PSF Daily Chart (1 year)

Conclusion

The sector is improving week after week. Thanks to these weekly updates, we can track the preferred closed-end funds performance easily. Since the sell-off ended in late December, the sector retraced quite quickly.

From a statistical perspective, there is not a single fund which is undervalued. In this review, we discussed the Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) as a "Sell" candidate because it is statistically overvalued and currently trades at one of the highest premiums in the sector.

Note: This article was originally published on Feb. 17, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At Trade With Beta, we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying these kinds of trades

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.