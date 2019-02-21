Sun Communities' (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sun Communities, Inc (NYSE:SUI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Gary Shiffman – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John McLaren – President and Chief Operating Officer

Karen Dearing – Chief Financial Officer

Drew Babin – Baird

Nick Joseph – Citigroup

Wes Golladay – RBC Capital Markets

Joshua Dennerlein – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

John Pawlowski – Green Street Advisors

Steve Sakwa – Evercore ISI

John Kim – BMO Capital Markets

Jason Belcher – Wells Fargo

Gary Shiffman

Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review our 2018 fourth quarter and full year results and provide an overview of 2019 guidance for Sun Communities. In 2018, Sun continued its track record of delivering industry-leading growth for its shareholders.

For the year ended 2018, we generated annual core FFO per share growth of 9.8%, driven by Same Community NOI growth of 6.7% and occupancy gains of 2,600 revenue-producing sites. Throughout the year, we invested in 20 operating properties valued at $364 million, $14 million in fully zoned and entitled land parcels and a $54 million strategic investment and partnership with Ingenia Communities Group.

Additionally, we invested $153 million of capital into the construction of expansion sites and ground-up development projects. Subsequent to year-end, Sun has completed $325 million of acquisitions in seven operating properties. The demand for of our communities and resorts is evident in our results.

Our existing manufactured housing portfolio exhibits 95% occupancy inclusive of 145 communities, which are at 98% or greater. We believe we have a runway of 250 to 300 additional basis points of occupancy to gain in the manufactured housing portfolio over time. The level of demand to live in a Sun Community is evidenced by the almost 48,000 applications received last year and supports our core expansion strategy.

Additionally, our balance sheet is well positioned to support our growth initiatives. The acquisition pipeline remains full, and we are acting on opportunities such as the seven communities we added quarter-to-date as of February 19, which include a 730 site age-restricted manufactured housing community in Edgewater, Florida. A 321 site RV Resort located in Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and 518 site Manufactured housing committee near Portland in Oregon, a 400 site manufactured house community in Buckeye, Arizona, two manufactured housing communities in Shelby, Michigan, with a total of 1,308 sites and a 291 site RV resort in Millsboro, Delaware.

And these contributed a total of 3,600 additional sites to our portfolio since January 1. I also wanted to announce the Board of Directors decision of approving a 5.6% increase to Sun's current dividend of $2.84 per share to $3 per share, the third consecutive year with a dividend increase.

Before moving on to John and Karen's reports, I want to reiterate Sun’s strategy of building a sustainable business model that provides affordable housing and vacationing solutions for a wide range of consumers. Sun Communities is built on four core investment strategies. First, to reinvestment in the upkeep of our existing operating portfolio allows us to capture steady annual rental increases and achieve a very low annual turnover.

Second, the acquisition of operating properties contribute to our revenue and earnings while also offering accretive yield expansion as they are integrated into the Sun platform. Third, capital investments in the expansion of existing communities provide outsized occupancy and revenue growth opportunities at attractive returns.

Fourth, the allocation of capital to ground-up developments provide Sun with an opportunity to build the highest quality communities and achieve higher incremental returns in locations where purchasing an existing operating property would prove too costly. We're hard at work implementing these four core investment strategies to ensure a continuation of the growth achieved for the long term. And with that, I'll turn the call over to John and Karen to discuss our results and guidance in more detail.

John McLaren

Thanks Gary. For 2018, Sun delivered great fourth quarter and full year results, reinforcing the strength of our platform and the quality of our portfolio. A large part of our strong performance comes from the consistency of our same community portfolio. In the fourth quarter, Same Community NOI grew by 8.4% primarily driven by a 4.1% increase in weighted average rent, continued occupancy gains and same community expense growth of 1.4%.

For the full year, Same Community delivered 6.7% NOI growth, driven by a 6.1% revenue growth and a 4.9% increase in operating expenses. Our 6.1% Same Community revenue increased for 2018 was driven by a 5.9% increase in manufactured housing revenues and a 9.3% increase in annual RV income and a 3% increase in transient RV revenues.

Regarding our total portfolio occupancy gains in 2018, we had 722 revenue-producing site gains for the fourth quarter and 2,600 revenue-producing site gains for the full year, an 8% increase over full year 2017.

Of our 2,600 gains for the year, over 800 or 31% were in our manufactured housing expansion communities. We also had over 1,150 conversions from transient RV sites to annual leases. To continue generating an additional occupancy opportunity in communities that are near capacity and show strong customer demand, we completed the construction of 1,300 vacant expansion sites across 13 communities and resorts in 2018. Approximately a 1,000 of these sites were developed in 10 manufactured housing communities, while 300 sites were constructed in three RV resorts.

Home sales were once again strong with 3.3% and 10.6% growth for the fourth quarter and the year, respectively. Our sales of new homes grew by 45.3% for the year as we saw higher demand in Florida with a 50% increase in sales over 2017. Additional demand in new home sales came from our communities in Michigan, Ontario and Arizona with 152 new homes sold, a 67% increase over last year.

Sales in these four locations accounted for over 75% of our new home sales in 2018. Pre-owned home sales grew by 6.3% for the year to an all-time record of just over 3,100 homes sold. These sales included 1,122 conversions of former renters to homeowners across portfolio.

On the Greenfield development front, we continue to be active. 2018 saw Sun's first ground-up Premier RV resort welcome its guests at Cava Robles in California's Central Wine Country. We currently have two new RV resorts under development, one located in Colorado and the other in South Carolina as well as one new manufactured housing community in Colorado, all of which we expect to open their first phases in late 2019.

Upon stabilization, we anticipate a development spread at 250 to 300 basis points over the prevailing cap rates that one would pay for existing communities in these locations. In addition, by year-end, we will be opening to nearly 200 sites that are three Florida Keys communities that were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

We had a very strong year and we're extremely motivated by what lies ahead. The tailwinds of sector continue, we offer an excellent product across the portfolio, and we are well-positioned to maintain our track record of growth.

With that, I will turn the call over to Karen to discuss our financial results and our guidance.

Karen Dearing

Thanks, John. Sun reported $1.03 core FFO per share for the fourth quarter, in line with our previously provided guidance. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2018, core FFO per share was $4.58, an increase of 9.8% over 2017. During the year, we deployed a total of $585 million in growth initiatives, including the acquisition of operating properties and fully zoned and entitled land parcels, the construction of expansion and ground-up developments and a strategic investment into and partnership with Ingenia Communities Group.

Since our $506 million equity offering in September of 2018, we have invested $336 million in the acquisition of five manufactured housing communities and three RV resorts and have about $390 million remaining to deploy on a levered basis, which will be additive to earnings once invested.

As Gary mentioned, during the fourth quarter, we invested $54 million in Ingenia Communities Group, representing a 9.9% stake in the company. We also formed a 50/50 joint venture with Ingenia to establish and grow a manufactured housing community development program in Australia. This is a unique opportunity to partner with a proven leader in a market that is early in its growth cycle, prime for consolidation and benefits from strong demographic trends and favorable supply demand dynamics.

The 9.9% investment is carried as marketable securities in other assets on our balance sheet and the re-measurement of Ingenia shares along with any dividend distributions flow through our income segment on a quarterly basis. We do not expect contributions from the development JV in 2019. We ended 2018 with $3.1 billion of debt outstanding with a 4.45% weighted average rate and a weighted average maturity of nine years.

Unrestricted cash on hand totaled $50.3 million, and we had a net debt to trailing 12-months recurring EBITDA ratio of 5.6x, giving us additional leverage capacity to fund our 2019 capital plan.

Turning to 2019 guidance. For the full year, we expect core FFO per share in the range of $4.76 to $4.86 and core FFO per share for the first quarter of $1.10 to $1.13. These results will be driven by the expectation of a Same Community 4% weighted average rental rate increase and Same Community NOI growth in the range of 6.2% to 7%.

Our Same Community growth is impacted by approximately $1.9 million of previously capitalized leasing costs, which if adjusted, would result in Same Community NOI growth of 6.6% to 7.4%. The lease accounting change will impact property operating and maintenance, rental program operating expenses, general and administrative expense and home-selling expenses. And overall, we'll have a minimal impact on FFO. We are expecting an increase of 2,500 to 2,700 additional revenue-producing sites in 2019, of which roughly 60% are gained in manufactured housing sites and 40% in RV conversions from transient to annual leases.

As in 2018, our core FFO guidance includes an add-back for lost earnings from the three offline Irma impacted Florida Keys communities of $1.5 million. Our guidance does include the acquisitions we have completed and announced in 2019. But as is our practice, our guidance does not include the impact of prospective acquisitions or capital markets activities, which maybe included in analysts' estimates.

Please refer to our earnings supplemental information for additional guidance on home sales, seasonality by quarter, general and administrative expenses and other details. This completes our prepared remarks.

Drew Babin

Hey, good morning.

Gary Shiffman

Hi, Drew.

Drew Babin

A question on the transient side, it looks like your initial guidance for 2019 2.7% to 3.3%, it's a bit lighter than what you had in 2018. I guess, is there anything going on there as far as the consumer, and your confidence, and how that my drive that business? Or is it – is there anything related to kind of converting more of those sites to annual? I guess is there anything kind of unique going on there?

John McLaren

Hey, Drew, this is John. The moderation associated with transient review growth rate is really a direct result of the outsized growth we continue to have converting transient guests in the long-term annual guests within our resorts. As you know, every time we convert, it does lower the number of transient sites available to rent. But we generate an additional 40% – 60% of revenue for that site.

And in 2018, that process generated annual RV revenue growth of 9.3% for Same Community as well as 6.7% total Same Community RV revenue growth. So I think more importantly, I think it really continues to be a testament for the high quality of our resorts are known to offer but really it's just sort of the balancing of what types of sites we have and more people stepping up and wanting to be annual guests at Sun which is great.

Drew Babin

Okay, so it sounds like there's nothing baked in there as far as just kind of general macroeconomic volatility or anything?

John McLaren

No not at all. No.

Drew Babin

Okay. Got it. And one last one from me. I don't think recurring CapEx was up very much in the fourth quarter, where there was just a lot of – lot of 2018 spending timed into fourth quarter. I guess what was that specifically? And as far as 2019 goes, what would you maybe expect a per site recurring CapEx spending to be like relative to 2018?

Karen Dearing

Drew, I'm going to start off on this question, and then John might add something at the end. But specifically, we spent over $10 million in special project, road repairs, in 2019, the majority of which completed in the fourth quarter. So that's the big pop that you see there. We believe firmly in the continued upkeep of our communities and the value that that presents creates for our residents and guests and our shareholders.

So several years ago, we began allocating additional dollars for road repairs. The 2018 spend of $10 million is about $4 million higher than the amount spent in 2018 – I mean, 2017. And we would expect that 2019 spend for the additional road special project dollars to be in the range of like $5 million to $8 million.

John McLaren

I think to add to what Karen said, this is John, our continued commitment to reinvest back in our communities is from a service perspective is what we consider the first most important step in providing service levels that we want to for our residents. And frankly, our resident satisfaction is paramount. And I would add, this has really been a differentiator for Sun and at the core of our strategy for over 40 years.

And our customers have rewarded as well in the form of the rent growth, in the form of record home sales, record occupancy gains, and high demand which has allowed for us to do the expansion developments and further growth externally in the form of acquisitions and new development. We're obviously very proud of our reinvestment strategy and the service levels we have. And it's really served to build a very solid resident sales force for our communities.

Drew Babin

Okay. Great. That's all from me. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Nick Joseph, Citigroup. Please proceed with your question.

Nick Joseph

Thanks. You mentioned the additional acquisition capacity from the 3Q equity raise beyond the deals you've already completed. What's currently in the acquisition pipeline? And where do you see stabilized cap rates today?

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

We've seen very little change to the compression of cap rates that's taken place as so much capital has been attracted to manufactured housing. We would expect to be able to continue to acquire at that cap rate level. But I'd also share the remarks that we share frequently that we look at cap rate, but more important to the cap rate going in is the quality and location of the community as well as the growth trajectory. We look for growth that we can generate by putting them onto the Sun operating platform. The operations team does a fabulous job accelerating occupancy.

So we like to buy vacancy on an existing cap rate of NOI. We look for expansion opportunities, a low hanging fruit such as expense savings that we can then implement when we can find under-market rent opportunities and repositioning entitled properties into more modern properties by deploying capital investment. So cap rates for the company are pretty consistent and it's really the discipline that we exhibit to gain the acquisitions that have the kind of growth profile that we're looking for.

Nick Joseph

Thanks. And then Gary, you mentioned building a sustainable business. How do you think about the scalability of the platform as G&A has grown and outsized rate and then expect to do so again in 2019?

Gary Shiffman

Yes, I'll let Karen talk a little bit in a moment about the actual numbers on G&A so that everyone can get a clear idea of how they are shaping up for 2019. But I think the scalability and the four core investment strategies that I've discussed in my prepared remarks really address the most frequently asked question that Sun's management team has, which is what's the runway for continued growth like we've been able to deliver for the last seven, eight years.

It is through all the strategic planning that goes into place, the solid balance sheet that we've been able to put together, the certainty of our cost of equity to do the capital raise, the type of acquisitions that we're looking for, replenishing our inventory of expansion sites, the ground-up developments where it's too costly to acquire on a going-in cap rate, yet the demand in those areas are very important.

All these things are what lead to the runway of growth and our certainty to be able to continue to deliver. So I think that the scalability that you're asking about the G&A, that Karen will review, is all put in place intentionally and strategically to be able to continue this type of growth.

Karen Dearing

Okay. Specifics for G&A in 2018, we'll start there and then I'll move on to 2019 guidance. But – so growth in G&A was 9.7%. That actually represents a decline as a percentage of revenues from 7.57% in 2017 to 7.23% in 2018. I remind you that our G&A numbers aren't fully loaded. We don't make a property management allocation. If you did apply a 4% management fee, our G&A growth would to be about 3.8% year-over-year.

And 2018 did include some additional costs related to the creation of our transformation team, APEX, which is revenue generation and cost savings through reengineering team. And some additional cost related to changes in our long-term incentive programs that was undertaken by our compensation committee to bring them more into market.

So if you look into 2019, on the face, G&A growth is 9.7% at the midpoint. When you adjust for the $3.5 million impact of the leasing accounting change, the actual increase is 5.45% at the midpoint. And that's a decline as a percentage of revenues from 7.23% in 2018 to 6.18% in 2019. Again, if you take out that management fee, our G&A is actually presenting a reduction of 3.4% to 0.5% increase year-over-year. So I think with a little bit more detail into these numbers, you can see that we're very pleased with our G&A cost containment and the scalability of our platform.

Nick Joseph

Nick Joseph

Our next question comes from Wes Golladay, RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Wes Golladay

Hi, good morning, everyone. I want to look at the capital markets. So you did a $265 million term loan that was 25 years, that sort of stood out. I guess what drove the long duration of it? And what is the investor demand for 25-year loans, 30-year loans, still the very long duration?

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

Karen Dearing

Karen Dearing

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

Wes Golladay

Wes Golladay

John McLaren

John McLaren

Wes Golladay

Wes Golladay

Our next question comes from Joshua Dennerlein, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your questions.

Joshua Dennerlein

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. I saw that in your guidance for 2019, you added a new line item, ground-up development sites constructed, looks like you have 800 to 1,000 in 2019. How is that – how should we think about that line item? And how does it compare to the expansion sites constructed?

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

And I think that when modeling out, one could think of probably $0.02 to $0.03 of dilution related to our development program at any given time. But at the same time, we develop out to a return on investment probably 250 basis points to 300 basis points greater than what we could deploy the capital in the area for given cap rates. And the IRR is that we've shared before we underwrite the developments have to be two-way high single-digit unlevered level.

And final comment that I would make that we reiterated before, it takes about 300-site development about three years for total stabilization to hit that IRR in an RV community and closer to five years in manufactured housing. And we do use our rental program to accelerate occupancy in our manufactured housing program. And then John and his team are able to convert the renters into homeowners. And that's really how the model achieves the returns on the investment.

Joshua Dennerlein

Joshua Dennerlein

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John McLaren

John McLaren

Joshua Dennerlein

Joshua Dennerlein

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

Joshua Dennerlein

Joshua Dennerlein

Our next question comes from John Pawlowski, Green Street Advisors. Please proceed with your question.

John Pawlowski

John Pawlowski

John McLaren

John McLaren

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John McLaren

Yes.

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

So I would say that we have a group, the name of the JV is Sungenia, Sungenia Board call at least twice per month to review progress. But it's not taxing at all in our operations team right now nor do I expect it to be in the future.

John Pawlowski

Okay. You mentioned the acquisition pipeline is very full. Could you give some specifics on what dollar volume could look like in 2019?

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

Karen Dearing

Karen Dearing

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John Pawlowski

John Pawlowski

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

And we do manage to the best we can emergency response situations, disaster recovery, certainly regulatory issues as they come up, review them with the Board. There are none that I could point to directly right now that I would say keep us up at night. I would suggest that the best way to manage them, and John's operations team does a fabulous job as the other department heads, are to create customer satisfaction at the communities.

Gary Shiffman

And number one is, you can't strip the equity out of the residents' homeownership by simply increasing the rents without reinvesting in the communities. So, we take that CapEx as very, very important to maintaining the equity.

Gary Shiffman

So nobody likes the rental increase and this is what I always say. But if you're reinvesting back into the community rather than just raising the rents, you tend to have pretty satisfied customers.

John Pawlowski

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Steve Sakwa, Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Sakwa

Steve Sakwa

Karen Dearing

Karen Dearing

As far as POM, I think if you took out the impact of the leasing cost change, POM would be in the 2.8% to 3.8% growth, that's a little lower than last year. But we did have some non-recurring charges in 2018 related to some significant utility usage in Q1 and that was weather-related, some general liability reserves and workers' compensation reserve increases.

Other than that, I would say, insurance premiums for property and casualty is one of the items that has seen some pressure. And there was very little impact of minimum wage increase in the 2019 guidance.

Steve Sakwa

Steve Sakwa

Karen Dearing

Karen Dearing

Steve Sakwa

Steve Sakwa

Our next question comes from John Kim, BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

John Kim

John Kim

Karen Dearing

Karen Dearing

John Kim

John Kim

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John Kim

John Kim

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John Kim

John Kim

John McLaren

John McLaren

John Kim

John Kim

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John Kim

John Kim

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

John Kim

John Kim

Our next question comes from Jason Belcher, Wells Fargo. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Belcher

Jason Belcher

Karen Dearing

Karen Dearing

Jason Belcher

Jason Belcher

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

Jason Belcher

Jason Belcher

John McLaren

John McLaren

Jason Belcher

Jason Belcher

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

Jason Belcher

Jason Belcher

Gary Shiffman

Okay.

Gary Shiffman

Gary Shiffman

