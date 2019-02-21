Funko Acquires Forrest-Pruzan Creative For Board Game IP

FNKO is continuing to seek assets to grow its active properties across numerous categories.

Quick Take

Funko (FNKO) announced it has acquired Forrest-Pruzan Creative for an undisclosed amount.

Forrest-Pruzan Creative operates as a board game development studio.

FNKO acquired Forrest-Pruzan for its IP and products as part of a continuing effort to grow its active properties base in a variety of popular culture product categories.

Target Company

Seattle, Washington-based Forrest-Pruzan was founded in 2000 by Andy Forrest and Alan Pruzan as a game invention, design, and playtesting studio.

Creative management is headed by Jay Wheatley, who has been with the firm since 2001 in various roles and was previously a product manager at PhotoWorks.

Some of Forrest-Pruzan's games include:

Disney Villainous

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle

Bob Ross - Art of Chill

Choose Your Own Adventure - House of Danger

Company partners or major customers include:

Disney Consumer Products (DIS)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Mixlore

Hasbro (HAS)

Mattel (MAT)

Source: Forrest-Pruzan Creative

Among the company's capabilities are product and brand strategy, market research, invention, game development, graphic design, 3D sculpting and industrial design, illustration, packaging, electronic logic, audio, as well as media production.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Research and Markets, the global board games market is projected to reach $12 billion by 2023.

This represents a CAGR of 9% between 2017 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rising number of game bars and cafes, as well as growing disposable income.

According to the report, the North American region accounted for more than a third of the total market value in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Major competitive game development studios include:

Games Workshop Group (OTCPK:GMWKF) (GAW.L)

WizKids

IELLO Games

The Grey Fox Games

CMON (8278.HK)

Buffalo Games

The Haywire

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Funko didn't disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn't file a Form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance.

Management stated that it 'does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on its financial performance in 2019.'

A review of the firm's most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, FNKO had $10.6 million in cash and equivalents and $372.3 million in total liabilities of which long-term debt accounted for $196.2 million.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $538,000.

FNKO acquired Forrest-Pruzan to expand its product portfolio.

As Funko President Andrew Perlmutter stated in the deal announcement:

As we expand our product portfolio, we believe this acquisition is in line with what we are doing with apparel, accessories and Funko Animation Studios. The games category is another avenue to deliver pop culture to our ever-growing fan base. FPC's nearly two decades of experience in developing high quality games will provide us added expertise as we leverage our existing IP and licensor portfolio into this category.

In the past 12 months, FNKO's stock price has risen 155.6% vs. Mattel's drop of 12.56%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

FNKO has delivered only positive earnings surprises since going public:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are generally positive or neutral, and the consensus price target of $20.88 implies a 10% upside from the stock's current price level of $18.99 at press time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in company earnings calls since IPO have been trending more negative, per a linguistic sentiment analysis:

Source: Sentieo

FNKO has a business model that relies on three pillars of expansion: intellectual property [IP], products, and distribution.

With the deal for Forrest-Pruzan, it adds the productized IP that it can sell through its distribution channels.

Management seeks to increase the number of 'active properties' or products that it sells or licenses in order to spread its cost structure over a larger number of revenue-generating products.

I expect to see additional acquisitions of product and IP companies. As long as management doesn't overpay for these acquisitions and can promptly leverage the product, IP, and perhaps most importantly, the people that come with an acquisition, the deals can make sense to gain go-to-market speed and scale.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.