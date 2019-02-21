Natural Gas Weekly: No Signs Of Annual Storage Surplus (So Far)

This report covers the week ending February 22, 2019. Daily data for February 16 to February 21 is estimated. Daily data for February 22 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) will total around 881 bcf for the week ending February 22 (up 2.0% w-o-w and up 25.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm should remain positive and increase from +18% to +30% (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the country - but particularly in the Central and Western part of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) increased by 5.0% w-o-w in the week ending February 22. At the same time, non-degree-day factors are spurring some extra consumption - particularly in the Electric Power sector. The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: the spread between natural gas and coal, wind speeds, hydro inflows and nuclear outages. Specifically, lower ng/coal spreads are adding as much as 1.0 bcf/d of potential coal-to-gas-switching (compared to February 2018), while the level of hydro inflows is some 600 MMcf/d weaker compared to previous year. According to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 7,500 MW this week, mostly in line with historical average. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be above last year's level by as much as 35%.

Total exports increased by 2.0% w-o-w (after surging by 25% last week) - primarily, due to stronger LNG sales.

According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, and Corpus Christi) served eight LNG vessels with total natural gas capacity of 27 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 4.0 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports were up by 40.0% y-o-y.

Total Natural Gas Demand

* norm defined as simple average over the last five years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 90 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 87.7 bcf/d in February, 89.3 bcf/d in March and 89.3 bcf/d in April. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 96.8 bcf per day for the week ending February 15 (up 0.9% w-o-w and up 10.7% y-o-y). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be negative at around -29.0 bcf/d.

Total Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume statistics is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year's level and below the historical norm (see the chart above). However, the market is forward-looking, and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and hydro inflows. In the week ending March 1, we expect natural gas balance to be tighter (relative to 2018) by around 18.7 bcf/d. Indeed, we estimate that total demand will continue to grow in annual terms for another six weeks.

Storage

Today, the EIA reported a draw of 177 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,705 bcf, which is 362 bcf (or 17.51%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 165 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -172 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average is currently projected to expand from -362 bcf (or -17.51%) today to -565 bcf (or -32.19%) for the week ending March 8.

