WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) CEO Richard Muncrief on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Sullivan - Director of Investor Relations

Richard Muncrief - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Gaspar - President & Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Vann - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Greg Horne - Director, Infrastructure Services and Gas Marketing

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets

Neal Dingmann - Suntrust

Leo Mariani - KeyBanc

William Thompson - Barclays

Gabe Daoud - Cowen

Mike Kelly - Seaport Global

Irene Haas - Imperial Capital

Kevin McCurdy - Heikkinen Energy

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital

Nitin Kumar - Wells Fargo

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim

John Nelson - Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Gail Nicholson - Stephens

David Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the WPX Energy fourth quarter 2018 call. We appreciate your interest in WPX Energy. Rick Muncrief, our CEO; Clay Gaspar, our COO and Kevin Vann, our CFO, will review the prepared slide presentation this morning. Along with Rick, Clay and Kevin, other members of the management team are available for questions after the presentation.

On our website, wpxenergy.com, you will find today's presentation and the press release that was issued after the market closed yesterday. Also, our 10-K will be filed later today. Please review the forward-looking statement and the disclaimer on oil and gas reserves at the end of the presentation. They are important and integral to our remarks, so please review them.

So with that Rick, I'll turn it over to you.

Richard Muncrief

Thank you, David. It's good to be here this morning and we certainly appreciate everyone take the time to join us. It's always an order to represent the talented team we have here at WPX and we look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and our 2018 full year results. But before we jump here let's recap how we arrived at this juncture.

It really started with an effective strategy, a bias direction and numerous transactions coupled with an ongoing commitment to evolve our culture in how we run the business. We saw a new future for WPX. We rebuild our portfolio and completely retooled our inventory. Our plan to increase your oil production fivefold near a five year period, we actually did it two years ahead of schedule.

Today, our oil output is nearly 20% greater than the original goal. Now, the reason for this growth was very simple. We wanted to see a significant improvement in margins, because in a commodity based industry margins really matter and will ultimately distinguish the winners from the losers. We also said we pay down debt and reduce our leverage by the end of 2018. And that's exactly what we did. Financially and operationally, we now have the strength and flexibility to weather most of the volatility in commodity pricing.

This also gave us the opportunity to adjust our 2019 guidance where we recently announced we would cover 2019 Capital by more than $350 million to live within our cash flow from operations. I'm extremely proud of what our people have accomplished during 2018. Now, WPX is set up nicely for consistent execution, discipline and continued value creation, which is exactly what the market expects.

Now let's turn to page 2. Last year, we set a high bar, we challenged ourselves and we kept our eyes focused on the future. We narrowed our operating focus to maximize our capital efficiency. We paid down nearly $500 million of long-term debt and we also increased our revolver capacity. Our midstream joint venture in the Permian Basin brought a new gas processing plant online and is running very well.

And although we've always said our production growth is an outcome of our business approach and not the only objective, our net oil volumes are now approaching 100,000 barrels per day. This puts WPX in a much stronger position from a revenue and cash flow perspective. And with our strategic decisions and investments, we're putting about 80% of our oil in the Permian on pipe, which is key to protecting our realized prices. The 2018 was a great year because it was such a pivotal year. I look forward to clay and Kevin walking us through the details here in a few moments.

Let's turn to page 3. Today we want you to know that we're upping our game, the competition for investor dollars is more intense than it's ever been. We recognize that. Earning and maintaining credibility, trust and respect isn't enough anymore. This is about outright relevance. There will be some winners in our sectors, but only ones who are laser focused on returning capital to shareholders in one form, fashion or another and still show some degree of growth. At WPX we get it and here's what we're doing.

A, our 2019 capital plan is cash flow neutral at $50 oil and is positive at our current commodity process. B, we plan to return capital to shareholder starting in 2021. This could be in the form of dividends, stock repurchases and/or debt retirement. C, we own a very attractive midstream portfolio, it continues to represent upside that we feel is not recognized and that other players simply don't have. And we've currently got a lot of flexibility with that upside.

Financially, there's something to be said for monetizations and how you successfully redeploy the proceeds. Operationally, we can leverage midstream assets to create efficiencies, reduce costs, improve our liability, you name it, and it's not necessarily either or it could be a combination of both.

Let's turn to page 4 and Clay is going to now walk us through what's going on in the operations.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you, Rick and good morning everyone. 2018 really was a pivotal year for WPX both operationally and financially. Operationally, we continue to gain momentum in both basins and our midstream strategy in the Delaware is beginning to create significant value. Financially, we significantly improved our debt metrics and remain on solid footing. Now, we did run hard on capital in the fourth quarter. We had planned on mitigating that out spin by pushing out some of the Williston completions to January and selling off some of the non-operated opportunities and a promoted deal structure.

In the end we elected to take advantage of favorable whether we were seeing in North Dakota in December and with the falling oil price the terms of the promoted non-op deal were no longer the right business decision for us. We understand the capital creep is frustrating the investors and we're very focused on 2019 capital hitting our quarterly and annual targets.

During 2018 in the Delaware, we continued the evolution to extended lateral full development drilling. We believe that we are well ahead of our Delaware peers and understanding the nuances of parent child wells. And I'll share some of those results in the upcoming slides. Result, we've also gained drilling and completion efficiencies throughout the year. The run up in activity in Permian hit everyone. You can see this in well costs as well as well timing. We've worked with our vendors very closely and reclaimed much of that efficiency.

Early results in 2019 are showing much more improvement on well cost as well as what we believe will be production enhancements. Since late 2016, we worked on our midstream and marketing strategy in the Delaware. In 2018, that strategy became a reality with WhiteWater and Oryx II coming online and our at most transport capacity ramping up to 200 million cubic feet a day in the fourth quarter

Our joint venture with Howard Energy Partners hit an important milestone with the startup of the first 200 million a day cryogenic processing train in September, and the second train is scheduled the startup in the second quarter of '19. Our oil, gas and NGL price realizations in the Delaware are result of our proactive marketing strategy, which included basis hedges and structured downstream deals in anticipation of basin constraints. When you include the basis hedges in our premium oil realizations, we were $1.44 under WTI in the fourth quarter.

In the Williston we continue to deliver great well results well beyond the epicenter of our best area. We push the rigs to our less developed southern portion of our acreage. These results and these tests give us great confidence that we can deliver the performance and the returns that we've all come to expect in the Williston.

Now let's turn to Slide 5. And we'll talk about the Delaware basin. The wells in the top right plot are great examples of tremendous results we're seeing in Wolfcamp A and the Third Bone Spring; both the Wolfcamp A and Third Bone Spring wells are averaging well above a 1.7 million Boe type curve. That in itself is pretty exciting when you think about scaling up our one mile 1 million Boe type curve to the two mile length that these wells are.

These wells are clearly beating the 1.7 scaling factor that we've seen in another place. Also, it's important to note that the Bone Spring wells are various tests of the state line area throughout the geography. They are very early in the optimization. We will continue to fine tune the landing zone and completion designs that I expect will continue to improve the performance.

In 2019, we plan to invest about 75% of our Delaware capital on developing the upper Wolfcamp and about 15% of our Delaware capital on the Third Bone Spring. The Third Bone Spring capital will be focused on fine tuning landing zones, completion designs, as well as start to understanding the spacing.

The Wolfcamp A wells in this plot are examples of our long lateral full development drilling. These are child wells that have enough fullback time to demonstrate how the well spacing will impact all the performance. These down spaced wells are tracking north of a 2 million barrel Boe type curve. This gives us great indications that we are working towards the right development scheme.

While the top half of the page talks about well results. The bottom half is focused on cost and efficiency. In 2018, we increased lateral feet we completed per day by 58% and drove normalized completion costs down 40%. Technical work on the Pecos State pad that I discussed on the previous call is paying dividends today. Since the last call we've modified our completion design in the Delaware and which is contributing to our anticipated reduction in total D&C for 2019.

Now let's turn to Slide 6 and let's talk about the Delaware midstream strategy. Looking at the plots on the right side of the page, you can see how our marketing strategy is creating real value today. In the fourth quarter, our realized prices were nearly in line with the posted prices that allowed us to gain nearly $80 million relative to floating with a Midland Waha market. As you know in this environment that is a very important $80 million.

As you can see in the top left of the slide. The Great story for 2018 marketing could even improve further in 2019. We expect approximately 80% of our Delaware crude volumes to be exposed to Gulf Coast or Brent pricing. In 2019 our midstream strategy should drive stronger well results, stronger results as well. The second cryo processing plant will come into service providing processing capacity to WPX and third party volumes as well. The JV is also connecting our Central Reeves area, also known as Sand Lakes to our Stateline processing facility.

Let's turn Slide seven and I'll discuss the Williston. Williston is a well-oiled machine that continues to deliver strong well results. As I mentioned on third quarter call, we're testing wells in the southern portion of our acreage position. Last quarter, I've discussed the very positive results of the Otter Woman pad and this quarter you can see impressive results from three additional pads. The productivity of these wells are very important and are indicative of most of the drilling you'll see from us for the coming years in the Williston.

As you know, we've maintained our 1 million Boe type curve with caution that this curve represents the overall expected average results for the next few years of drilling. The results were seeing including the most southern test the Howling Wolf gives us great confidence in our ability to continue to deliver. I know human nature forces your eyes to be drawn to the bottom two wells that are under the type curve. I would remind you that we guide toward average performance. Also, these two wells in particular or immediate offsets to a well-drilled in 2013. In addition, because this area was a step out for us, we had to truck much more oil than in the other areas. This required us to choke these will back a little more than we would have liked.

In November and December of 2018, the local pricing of experience and abrupt widening and differentials due to a unique alignment of very significant refinery turnarounds and increase production and also what I would call an overreaction to this disruption. Our Williston differentials for the quarter were WTI less 985. Unlike Permian, we believe that this disruption was temporary, unique and short-term. The basic issues in the Williston corrected after the first of the year with January expressed approximately minus $6 and February basis estimated at minus 250.

You may ask if you're doing well, in the Permian. Why were you not better protected in the Williston. Like the rest of the market, we didn't see this one common. We studied the fundamentals and we do some very simple math. I'm happy to report with our positions and Williston and in Permian. The math works very well in our favor going forward.

Now, I'll turn it over to Kevin, our CFO for a financial update.

Kevin Vann

Thank you, Clay. Our two basin optionality continues to be a strength of this company. Of course, that was a strategic decision we made to give us flexibility, given the sporadic challenges we see in a particular geography from time to time. As Clay mentioned, Williston differentials were surprisingly difficult over the last couple of months of 2018, but at the same time I'll put a Permian marketing strategy up against anybody's.

As clay indicated for the fourth quarter our Delaware production realized a WTI minus $1.44 inclusive of our Midland basis swaps. However, our Williston barrels were sold as Clay indicated at WTI less 985 as a result in significant refinery outages in those markets. We have estimated that our fourth quarter earnings were negatively impacted by 20 million to 25 million had the basis differential settled closer to October's number.

During the first quarter as Clay indicated, we have seen those differentials come back in dramatically. Regardless of the short-term pricing conditions in Williston both basins delivered robust production growth year-over-year. But as we have emphasized, our story isn't about increased production. It's about the improved balance sheet strength, quality of the assets and the WPX people. Back in 2016, we committed to driving our leverage below two and a half turns as you should expect we kept our word.

Today our leverage on a 12 month trailing basis is below the goal we established then. In fact, our leverage is right at two turns when you annualize our fourth quarter results. Meeting this commitment is a true reflection of how we meld our strengths at WPX to deliver on a very prescribed and intentional financial strategy. Our operations and financial teams work hand in hand in developing our financial and operational goals. Our WPX team collaborates and we all understand the importance of hitting those goals. We've conquered leverage. Now the next step is to spend within cash flows and start returning capital to shareholders.

With that, let's turn to page 9 with a detailed picture of what our portfolio accomplished in 2018. For the quarter at 96,000 barrels per day our oil production is 49% higher than for the same period of 2017. This oil growth was fueled by a 55% increase in our Delaware production together with the 44% growth in Williston volumes. For the full year our oil production is 57% higher than last year. Again this growth was not achieved just to put production numbers up on the scoreboard.

As we have previously discussed these results for the outcome of the leverage goals we established for ourselves. Again, I'm pleased to say that more important than any production goal we hit our leverage target. However you don't always make more money just because you're producing more barrels. WPX has been and will continue to be focused on increasing our margins per barrel. That formula includes everything from how we protect our basis differentials, operator wells and manage all the costs across the company.

We were positioned for the growth that we have seen over the last couple of years. We have our eyes now focused on spending within cash flows and driving our leveraging lower. At nearly 205 million cubic feet per day, our natural gas production for the fourth quarter increased 67% for the same quarter of 2017 and up 77% for the full year. Our NGL production hit over 26,000 barrels per day, up hundred 109% versus the same quarter of 2017. For the full year, we produced over 18,000 barrels per day, which was up at 84%.

At over 156,000 equivalent barrels per day, our production is 61% higher than for the fourth quarter of last year. And at 127,000 barrels per day, equivalent barrels per day, we are 64% higher on a full year basis. Again, as Rick and Clay have discussed, this year was such a pivotal year for us. We are now reaping the benefits of the Delaware acquisition we made over three years ago.

We knew it was a big bite at the time, but we also had a vision as to where we were going with these assets and what these assets would mean for our shareholders. We stretched into our capital structure then and made all the necessary decisions to grow into it. We are there now and still have years of running them.

For the fourth quarter, we are reporting an adjusted EBITDAX of 306 million, which is 94 million higher than for the fourth quarter of 2017. The nearly 1.1 billion of EBITDAX was 511 million higher than last year and approximately 750 million on an unhedged basis. We have great assets and a great team here to execute on them. We did see some increase in our cash operating costs, inclusive of lease operating expense, gathering, processing and transportation and production taxes.

On a per unit basis these costs went from 951 in 2017 to $11.54 per barrel this year. However, our GP& T rate increase was driven primarily by the adoption of ASC 606, which is the new revenue recognition accounting standard, the impact to GP&T for the standard was $1.11 per barrel. Many of our Peer companies will not have the same impact depending on how they ultimately market and sell their production. These higher GP&T cost are offset in revenues.

As far as other costs in the system, our G&A and interest expense both went down dramatically on a per unit basis. Our interest expense was almost half of the previous year at $2.75 per barrel.

For the quarter we are reporting an adjusted net income of 9 million versus a net loss of 12 million in 2017. The improvement was driven by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDAX, but also impacting those numbers was 235 million of higher depreciation, depletion and amortization in 2018. The higher absolute level of DD&A was driven by the higher production volumes. However, again our DD&A rate continues to fall as we drew better wells at lower cost.

Our capital expenditures incurred for the fourth quarter totaled 436 million. On a year-to-date basis, our total CapEx of 1.5 billion include 65 million of land acquisition cost, 80 million related to midstream development opportunities, and 27 million related to discontinued operations that was reimbursed to us in conjunction with our San Juan sale. As Clay indicated, our CapEx was a little higher than anticipated this year.

The drivers of the increase were higher than anticipated non-operated activity in the Delaware resulting from higher oil prices during the year, build out of infrastructure that will benefit future development, and a slight acceleration of Williston activity while there were favorable weather conditions.

Turning to Slide 10, we released our revised plan for 2019 a few weeks ago. This new guidance was our update to the initial 2019 plan we showed during our third quarter results presentation. At that time oil prices for 2019 were trading near $70 per barrel. We indicated that we would make the right decisions if we were to see a decline in oil prices. Our new guidance demonstrates our discipline to spend within cash flows and the strength of our assets even in a $50 crude oil world.

We reduced our capital guidance by 350 million, again, managing the business to spend within cash flows and still growing our oil production at 20% year-over-year. At strip pricing, we are generating free cash flow and this is the next step in the evolution of WPX. Also, even with our strong fourth quarter 2018 oil production, our fourth quarter 2019 is expected to grow between 5% to 10% over those results. You can only accomplish these results with good execution and good assets.

So over the last couple of years, I've answered a lot of questions regarding our leverage. Not only did we drive leverage lower this past year, but we do we reduced our senior debt by nearly 500 million and restacked our debt towers resulting in no maturity [ph] until 2022.

With that, I will turn it back to Rick for some closing comments.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks, Kevin. Nice job. I appreciate you and Clay's comments this morning. As most of you know, I care very deeply about our industry. I care about the men and women who invest their lives to help our nation and others enjoy a quality of life is unparalleled. I have a core conviction of the fundamental importance of what we do. Here at WPX, we also care about advancing our expertise, delivering the right results and fulfilling our vision. This is our mutual responsibility to all stakeholders and to that end we're going to publish our ESP report online before the end of March.

It will highlight the people and practices that make our energy production and development happen into a socially responsible manner. You'll hear about drones, water recycling, gender advancement, talent retention and gas capture. These are the things that will help contribute to our continued success. It's how we delivered 57% year-over-year oil growth in the last year. It's a foundation of how we will lower cost and increase margins. It's also how this team will continue to not only maintain, but even grow our credibility over time with the investment community and all stakeholders.

At this time we can now open the lines for questions and I'll turn it back over to you operator.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, good morning all and congrats on your capital discipline outlook.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

In your prepared remarks Rick, you noted the return of capital to shareholders in 2021. Would it be fair to assume that WPX will target free cash neutrality in 2020 as you look to moderate spending to further lower your basic decline?

Richard Muncrief

That is absolutely true Derrick. Yeah, we are laser focused on that. We think that will be fundamental for us being able to deliver on our goal of returning cash to shareholders in 2021. So 2019 and 2020 are important years for us and we feel very, very good about it.

Derrick Whitfield

And then perhaps for Rick or Clay, you guys have historically been ahead of your peers and navigating through bottlenecks in the Permian. As you think about your next three years development activity, what gives you the greatest concern as it relates to your operation?

Clay Gaspar

I don't think it's - from my perspective, I think it's less about the midstream kind of essentially downstream from where we're at. I think a lot about a little bit upstream from where we're at. You think, okay, if we're sitting right there in the epicenter, we've got the right rod, we've got the right team. We've handled some of the midstream constraint issues. I think we moved really well there. You move one step upstream from us and started thinking about service company availability, people, supply of the commodities that we use like sand and water. We recently closed the deal to purchase the surface acreage over some of our most precious Stateline acreage I can't tell you how beneficial that is to our operations. It is a forward move for us to make sure that we maintain full control of our ability to create the most value from that subsurface resource. So those are some of the moves that we're making. It's a little bit more think of vertical integration in a sense, but we're moving kind of upstream from where we're at to make sure that we're protecting our ability to execute.

Derrick Whitfield

Very helpful Clay thanks.

Richard Muncrief

I think my perspective, we think a lot about this country and I think we need to make sure. I feel very good about our oil exports capabilities. I feel really good about our natural gas export facilities, but we just need to continue to focus on that and be able to meet the world's demand for natural gas and I think these LNG facilities around the country and will continue to be important, so keep those on track.

Derrick Whitfield

Very helpful guys thanks for the detail.

Richard Muncrief

Thank you.

Brad Heffern

Hey, good morning everyone. Just as a follow on to Derrick's question on 2021, as you said in the prepare comments, at strip you guys would be cash flow positive this year and presumably in 2020 as well. So is there potential for that target to move forward if there's commodity price upside or would those proceeds be reinvested in some way?

Richard Muncrief

I think we'll be very, very thoughtful. I think there is the possibility of that, but I think at this point in time, we all had somewhat of a headache, if you will, a commodity prices, in the last six months. So where we sit here today, I think we're going to target 2021, we will be looking at the fundamental cash flow generation and obviously if we have underestimated uplift of the commodity pricing, yeah, we're not going to totally rule out that we would adjust that. Right now, I think it's probably a prudent thing to plan for.

Brad Heffern

Okay, thanks for that. And then I guess any update on plans for the Howard JV, post the second train being built out. I think in the past you talked about potentially doing drops into that vehicle, just any thoughts on the purpose it serves sort of after the near term build out is done?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, we continue to be real pleased with that partnership. We have a great partner that operates the business. I think we're very aligned, we've been able to attract some third party business as well, which is something that we always thought would be a little bit more of a struggle under the WPX flag and so that's worked out really well for us. After the second train comes on, of course, there's plans on the drawing board for the third train, but we want to be real thoughtful about that. As we watch our growth, we are 50-50 heads up on the capital investment, so we have direct skin in the game to make sure that we are investing prudently and looking at all the options as we attempt to attract third party business and of course grow our own equity position as well.

Brad Heffern

Great, thanks.

Richard Muncrief

Operator? Operator?

Neal Dingmann

Good morning guys, sorry I got cut off. Rick, Clay, my question maybe a little bit tail on that last question just overall could you talk a little bit about just the timing and magnitude remaining in your midstream around potential monetization's at all? You certainly seem to have a lot of value there still locked up, but I don't know how much more you can say about, as it concerns - let's just look at '19 about potential timing or magnitude of any potential monetization's and all?

Clay Gaspar

Neil, I think the only thing we've kind of tipped our hands on in '19 is around the Oryx equity position. Again, we don't operate that and so we are - we have indicated that we would follow the lead of the operator most likely. Don't have a clear expectation on the timing, but we would –we hope that that's potentially a second half '19 event. But again, we'll have to wait and see on that one. Beyond that everything is - there's a lot of other things that are certainly within our control. I don't anticipate a whole lot in '19, the first thing that Kevin's always thinking about is, use the proceeds, what do we do with - what's our motivation to do so. I think there's a right time to sell aligns with the right buyers showing up, but also the right use of proceeds. So we think about some of the other things that are kind of in our portfolio. All of the water infrastructure has tremendous interest these days. We handle over 200,000 barrels a day just in the Stateline area, water disposal wells, the gathering, the recycling the supply, it is a very robust business. Not ready to hand that over, but we're certainly listening to a lot of discussion right now, a lot of interest.

The gas gathering position inside the Stateline once again that seems to be a natural fit with our JV partner, but we haven't made that move yet. I mentioned in my prepared remarks that our Sand Lake area that we're going to be sending that to the Stateline processing. That's really a nice deal for us. Outside of that you we still have Rustler Breaks that we have some options around, we haven't committed to, but I think we're considering options there. And then of course the Haley area, it's a little bit more dispersed, but we have some opportunities there as well. So we'll continue. Look at the opportunities is it something we roll up into one bigger package is it something we really want to hold on to? Make sure we're watching our margins as best we can or is there an opportunity to partner or is there an opportunity to monetize cash out.

Yeah, as we've shown that we have the willingness to do before, I would say those are the options that Rick was really talking about that we're not singularly looking one direction or another.

Neal Dingmann

Sure and then my follow up just on CapEx, you mentioned - Kevin even gave more details on maybe why you ran a little hard from 4Q, but I'm wondering in the '19 and your guide there, when you look at sort of those three things and the non-op, the midstream and sort of just Bakken in general. I guess well that normalize or maybe some of that that you spend in 4Q could make maybe estimates this year end up being a bit conservative.

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, I think two things were at work Neil, one, we have a really good handle on where we're at trajectory, already the numbers that are rolling in from January, give us very positive indications and then remember we're in a significantly different market in Delaware today than we were for most of '18. The inflationary market, I mean, things just kind of nip at you from every direction, we're already seeing that momentum shift significantly. Our well costs are coming in materially different. The build out work that we've done and Kevin alluded to some of the infrastructure that's fundamentally important. When you're building out a three mile pipe to a new well, a single well that hits that well really, really hard, but the next 20, 30, 40 wells that benefit from that peace of pipe essentially it's already carried into the prior capital. So as we continue to scale up our position we move to longer laterals more multi well pads, to continue that things become much more efficient on a relative basis and we expect to see that throughout 2019.

Neal Dingmann

Thanks for the details Clay.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys. Just wanted to follow up a little bit on the spending trends here, just in terms of the way 2019 plays out, should we sort of assume that your first quarter is kind of the high quarter for CapEx as you guys unwind some of the activity and maybe start to benefit a little bit more from some service cost reductions in subsequent quarters? What can you kind of tell us about that way that's good trend?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, I think that's a great way to say it and think about it. Everything we're talking about today is kind of predicated on this $50 to $55 commodity price environment. We've made our forward look at a $50 world, the cash flow neutrality and all that. So assuming that is the case, because I would throw the caveat in there, we're back into a $70 world. In six weeks, things change pretty abruptly, but assuming we are in that $50 to $55 world, yeah, we see the numbers rolling down. We have deals in place, we are changing out vendors or renegotiating agreements and those don't fully materialize. We're not fully materialized in the first quarter. So expect that there would be a step down in the first quarter and then another step down in the second, and probably a leveling in third and fourth, assuming once again, a relatively stable price environment.

Leo Mariani

Okay, that's certainly helpful on the cost perspective, but just in terms of the activity perspective, are you kind of seeing similar terminology as well on activity, not just the cost piece?

Clay Gaspar

Activity we've stepped down rig count, we've stepped down proportionately the completion rigs - the completion crews and so you'll see probably a little higher spend in that regard again in the first quarter that will be fully - work through in the first quarter. And I would say it'd be relatively flat from an activity basis for the remaining years. And how that translates into production, we actually expect kind of a reasonable - we talk about 5% to 10% exit-to-exit. I think if you draw a relatively straight line obviously, you get some benefit later in the year, but we should see some steady improvement in that regard throughout the year.

Leo Mariani

Okay that's a very helpful color for sure. And just wanted to shift a little bit to the potential acreage purchase side obviously, you guys have sold some assets here recently, other plans to hopefully execute on Oryx II I guess later this year. Just wanted to get a sense of whether or not you guys are seeing potential available both on acreage out there and you still have a mind that if you are able to get more assets sale proceeds later this year that you would use some of that you know for bolt ons, what can you kind of tell us about that piece of it?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, I'll put it in kind of three buckets. We've talked quite a bit and bragged on our team on the trades that we've been able to do. Those are typically zero dollar trade opportunities. We are full speed ahead, we haven't slowed down one bit, we continue to make really good progress on that. Second category is, what you call bolt on acquisitions. In my mind that is essentially relatively adjacent acreage either, maybe a few clause, so you've got it above existing acreage you already own or maybe right in line with existing infrastructure and already the economies of scale that you have running that makes a tremendous amount of sense. Usually we can often justify that much better than anyone else around and we watched that very closely as those opportunities they're rare, but when they do come up, we certainly want to be involved and aggressively consider those.

The third piece, because some people consider bolt ons like a panther deal, I wouldn't consider that a bolt on that as a material piece of business. We look very, very often and very diligently and all those deals, Bryan Guderian's team is still in place, the team that's done this tremendous work to get our position in place. They continue to look the challenges, the bar has continued to rise time and time again and so you've seen us over the last couple of years not do one of those deals. It's not because Brian's team's on vacation, those guys are working as hard as ever. It's just the interior - the motivation for us and the bar is just very, very high for us to get a deal done. When you see us do a deals it will be - you will know that it's met the threshold and something we're very excited about.

Leo Mariani

All right, that's great color. Thank you.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you.

William Thompson

Hey, good morning. Maybe for Clay, could you talk to the main drivers of capital efficiency gains associated with the guided CapEx 22% versus the November guidance with only 6% impact on '19 production? I assume some of the production are sticky as a carry from the second half of have '18, but given how EMP budget seem to be second half loaded and the relative fluid nature of service pricing agreement, how much of visibility do you have in terms of well costs? Obviously, you've switch to a local standards and meaningful structural benefit and you've highlighted the improvement in frack crew efficiencies, we're hoping to get a sense on the amount of conservatives and if there baked in the '19 budget?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, I appreciate the question. I will put it in kind of two different categories. First of all, when we initially rolled out our guidance on November 1 in the last call, we assumed 5% to 7% inflation on top of the inflation that we already experienced in 2018. Remember that was a different price environment and we wanted to make sure because we had been hit pretty hard on inflation throughout the year that we maintained kind of ability to stay out in front of that. So with our updated guidance instead of inflation we actually believe and we see the deflation start to kick into place. Also it became clear and clear throughout the year that even in a more hard activity the hydraulic horsepower is just really generally oversupplied as is local sand. I think those are two of your biggest ticket items. 2018 we saw inflation, 2019 we are truly seeing significant deflation and those two pieces of business that drive down a material part of your overall spend. As the earlier question indicated, we will step down throughout the first quarter of '19 and are probably fully materialize sometime in second quarter and fully baked in third and fourth.

William Thompson

That's helpful color and then you guys indicated that about 80% of oil - the Delaware oil volumes will be linked to international and Gulf Coast pricing versus about 55% in '18. Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the old slide deck indicated close to 50% of 2019 volume to be linked to the Brent and Gulf Coast pricing. I assume the lower volume towards the November guide has skewed the mix of bit higher, but maybe you can comment if there's any new arrangements in place that help to increase your exposure the premium benchmarks?

Greg Horne

Yeah, this is Greg horn. I think one part of your question is accurate that the lower volumes probably result in a little bit higher level of exposure to international and golf pricing, but the team has continued to work and to get out in front and we do anticipate that the new P 66 grade [ph] will come on a little bit early, so that helps to clear more volumes towards those markets down the goal.

William Thompson

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Gabe Daoud

Hey, good morning everyone. I guess just a little bit more on vision '21 and if you could just share some guideposts around 2020 just in terms of growth and capital and costs or even just the price tag. I think you mentioned earlier, it's a low 50s, but just any more clarity on the business through '21 would be helpful.

Clay Gaspar

I think we just laid out our 2019 guidance and you see the year-over-year 20% growth, I think that's going to really watch commodity prices real closely. I can assure you we're hedged nicely, I think we've got a good fundamental foundation if you will, so that Kevin if you get a chance you need to - that we've protected the downside and when I say downside its ability to maintain cash flows, so we stay above our debt metrics that we have here internally and so we feel good about our '19 - matter of fact we're very excited about our '19 program and what we can do. I think it would get into '20, it may be a little bit early to be giving really, really strong specifics around that. Our outlook is good, we still have got certainly double digit type growth numbers planned that should not be a problem based on current strip and so that [indiscernible] up, I think for the ability like we've announced, it will be able to get some cash back to shareholders. So that's probably prudent amount of clarity to provide today. We'll see how 2019 plays out and we're very, very optimistic that the 2019 is going to be a tremendous year for us.

Kevin Vann

Yea, Gabe, this is Kevin and it is probably a little bit too early to give them too many specifics around 2020. But I can say that if you look at the current strip pricing through 2020, together with even just a flat rig count, we will still see some growth in 2020. And I would say kind of low teens kind of what we would be projecting now and I'm not indicating that we're going to keep - that's not indication of what our capital plan will be for 2020, but when you think about the cash flows that can be generated throughout 2019 and 2020 and keep as a flat rig count, you can see how it sets us up for potential return of capital in 2021.

Gabe Daoud

Awesome, thanks, guys. That's really helpful. Then just a quick follow up and clarification, I guess on volume trajectory throughout 2019, I guess maybe more specifically and it's maybe a little too focused on near term, but just how do I think about like 1Q relative to 4Q just from a volume standpoint and then obviously the rest of the year? Thank you.

Clay Gaspar

Well we're real pleased with the 4Q number. I think the Street was 93,000 barrels a day, we're 96. We've maintained the 5% to 10% exit-to-exit expectation. We haven't given quarter-by-quarter, but I could tell you, I mean, if you just kind of draw a straight line between here and there I think it gives you a pretty good feel for where we're at. So don't expect a - we're really working hard to do is keep our 2019 momentum positive such that we're set up for a really strong 2020 and beyond. What we didn't want to do was pull back on capital, you can monkey capital in a lot of different ways, front load, drop all the rigs, capital number goes way down and guess what you've got a tailing production in the fourth quarter of '19 that would be detrimental to 2020. We stayed away from that, we're really thoughtful about where we put our rigs, how we aligned our rigs and we should expect or you should expect from us pretty steady growth throughout the year. And that really sets us up quite well.

One of the prior questions I forgot to answer along the way was the momentum from '18 into '19 I think the question was dialing back that capital the production didn't seem to impact very much. Well, we all know that year one - production associated with year one capital, there's a positive correlation, but that year two production associated with that year one capital is a massive increase. And so 2019 we're still benefiting from the strong investment we made in '18, which you'll see is that as we pull down '19, we want to make sure that we didn't detrimentally affect '20. I think we have it structured in such a way that you'll see some really nice steady growth quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year as we really are thoughtful about how to craft this capital plan.

Gabe Daoud

Great, tanks so much everyone.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you.

Mike Kelly

Hey guys, good morning. Rick, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you thought the upside and in your midstream assets really wasn't being recognized in the stock and I was hoping maybe you could just kind of give us your - what you think the Street might be missing here and what the real opportunity set is? Thanks.

Richard Muncrief

Yeah. Mike, great questions. What do we think about a lot and how do we efficiently articulate that. I will say that if you talk to quite a few highly regarded third party entities, banks or financial advisors kind of companies, most of them will tell you that their view of our midstream assets is somewhere in the $1.5 range. And when I look at that and I look at how we're trading against some of our peers with that multiples, I don't see that value in there. Now, I know it's incumbent upon this management team to continue to beat the drum and monetize or try to realize that value over time. I think most recently Whitewater where we're very pleased with how that turned out for us as a great investment in that monetization wasn't a nice deal. So it's up to us to continue to do that, but what we want to do is make sure that near term investors don't overlook this value that we have embedded in our inner company and it is certainly just appears that that's the case. When you put that that kind of value out there you can see on a per share basis - dollar per share basis there's some upside there that's real upside.

Mike Kelly

Yeah, I appreciate you clarifying that. Good answer. Clay, turning over to you on the Delaware, I was just hoping you could just give us what costs are out right now for an average well out there in just Wolfcamp Bay or Bone Spring and where do you think this could ultimately trend throughout '19? Thanks.

Clay Gaspar

Sure, I'll give you a little bit of color on that. As we troughed in 2016, I will use a Stateline one mile Wolfcamp well as kind of a proxy. So in that trough and call it mid 2016, we were about $5 million to $5.5 million drill complete and equipped well, so that's facilities all the way through the meter there. That peaked in 2018 about $8 million for that similar well. We're already realizing and seeing in 2019 probably about a $7 million equivalent for that one mile well. I think by second half of the year, I think there's upside beyond that. The scale that up into the longer laterals our numbers for 2019, $7 million for one mile, $8.5 million for one and a half and then for a two mile $10 million. And that's again, state of the art pushing 2500 pounds per foot on sand really being aggressive. This is not getting chintzy on the completions.

Mike Kelly

Great, thanks guys. Good color as always.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you.

Irene Haas

Yes. Hey, thank you. A question on your Wolfcamp versus your Third Bone Spring wells, I'm noticing that these are really strong and oily wells and can you give me a little color on the mythology of the Third Bone Spring, is it a shale sold online and how extensive with this play extend and are there other landing zones?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, it's a great question. It's actually the Third Bone Spring has a shale component, a sand component and a line component. We think, you might have noticed, I referenced the upper Wolfcamp of trying to articulate how I say the upper A, lower A, sometimes B and X, Y, it's one flow unit. So as we land the different intervals it's different for different parts of our development area. But we are trying to make sure that we're thoughtful about the entire flow units. What's hydraulically connected to make sure that as we land these wells, and we put these wells online that they're positively benefiting from one another. Okay, as we move to the Third Bone Spring, we have tested a few of the different horizons in the Third Bone Spring, but I can tell you there's several more. I don't have an answer yet on how many landing zones, how we will ultimately stack and stagger these wells. But that's what we're working and that's why we're investing about 15% of our Delaware capital to really understand that. These are just typical the last three, two mile wells that we've drilled, different parts of Stateline, different landing zones, and they are, they're quite phenomenal, so more information to come on that, Irene, really good question.

Irene Haas

Thank you.

Kevin McCurdy

Good morning, guys. I wanted to ask specifically about the non-op CapEx. It ran high in for 4Q '18, but non-op was an area you targeted for reductions in 2019. Do you see any potential knock on effect from 4Q that could lead to higher '19 non-op spend?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, I think the - obviously, it's directly proportional to everyone else's activity. It's one of the harder numbers to predict. We have regular dialogue with all of our main players. But it's the opportunity as an operator to change your mind throughout the year. And what we saw in late last year, we got some non-op come in pretty strong in the fourth quarter. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we had a promoted deal kind of in the works that was going to be a really nice opportunity for us. Essentially maintaining most if not all of our value opportunity without having to fund the capital, as prices came down that that got pinched, I think there's a new opportunity kind of reset the bar on that and I think we'll continue to look at that as a financial lever to moderate and really watch that non-op capital as it comes up.

Kevin Vann

Yeah, I think as we were working with our partners over the month of January, as they had submitted, some of them had submitted some of their 2019 plans. And with the pullback in commodity and pullback in oil prices, we've seen some of them start to pull back in the amount of non-operated activity that they had originally planned for. So again as Clay mentioned, I think it's just commensurate with the commodity price environment and we're out a little bit ahead of maybe some of these promote deals if that activity were to start to pick up again.

Kevin McCurdy

Got it, so higher prices mean that you'll spend less on non-op because of the promo deals?

Clay Gaspar

No, not necessarily. I think higher prices would be higher activity. Now, what we do with that activity, if we're able to manage it in our budget, and it's the right business opportunity for us to maintain that investment. The first thing we look at is, do we want to participate or not, I can tell you in the Delaware basin and the Williston basin where we're at, the answer is always yes, these wells are phenomenally economic. The pinch is, while we're running hard on capital, how do we maintain the capital discipline and yet not just pass on this incredibly value creating opportunity, so we've looked to external parties to fund these. And that's what we did in the fourth quarter and that's what we've reengaged this year. How that materializes, it really depends on, how the deal looks to us and what's the best option for us considering all of business objectives.

Kevin McCurdy

Great, thanks for the color on that. Do you have an estimate of how much production in the Delaware comes from non-op versus operated activity?

Clay Gaspar

About 3000 barrels to 4000 barrels a day.

Richard Muncrief

Less than 10% of what, 7% or 8% of your total production.

Kevin McCurdy

Great. Thank you guys.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys. I had a question maybe for Clay in reference to the science work that you guys are doing on the Pecos State area. The press release references, seeing some cost efficiencies there, but wasn't any reference to productivity improvements. So I was wondering if any of that science work is helping on the productivity side, especially in light of that strong four well pad that you guys announced last night?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, the direct correlation to productivity. We are trying to be real cautious about tipping our hand too much. Obviously, we've spent some pretty significant investment dollars and effort and some of our brightest employees have really spent a lot of time understanding what the Pecos State information is telling us. So we don't want to necessarily give all of that away. Here's what I can tell you. We saw things real time that immediately changed our understanding of the best ways to complete these wells. It coincided with cheaper ways and more efficient ways to complete these wells. We're not cutting sand it's not like we're just shutting off some of the things that we've worked hard to get to. The whole lot of our perforation strategy and how to pump the well, the actual pumping procedures, nuances around that, how much rate and pressure or your drivers for hydraulic horsepower that's just the math and that's how we get charges through hydraulic horsepower. How we can leverage that information in renegotiating vendors as they come in? Say, look, this is the recipe we're going to be using. How would you bid aggressively on this scenario? That is really where we've seen a step change and I truly believe we'll not only see a step change in speed and cost, but also well performance.

Jeff Grampp

Got it that's really helpful. I appreciate that and for my follow up, on the recycling waterside you guys reference some pretty meaningful cost reductions in the slide deck. I was hoping to maybe get a little bit more detail on what you guys have done over the last year or so to obtain those reductions? And do you guys really view a wider implementation of that? Is that more an economic threshold decision for you guys or is that more operationally getting the facilities in place to facilitate a wider amount of recycling down your asset base?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah. So it's - first and foremost, it's the right thing to do, we're always looking for that opportunity to recycle, reuse. But throughout the course of the year we've driven so much improvement in the cost structure, it's also substantially the economically right thing to do. So that combination really pushed us to do more when you have the benefit of the Stateline where it's such a concise, contiguous piece of acreage, that's where the economies of scale really worked well and so we've built a very significant infrastructure throughout '18, recycling ponds storage ponds, distribution networks of pipe and that will continue to benefit us in years to come. Now, I should say we're also wide open to third party ideas. You know, we realize we have the discipline to know that there are other smart people out there working exclusively on water, and we're in regular communications with them and when it makes sense to farm some of that out. We do that as well. We have great partners in the area, and we continue to leverage those as opportunities present.

Jeff Grampp

All right, great details, thanks for your time guys [ph].

Nitin Kumar

Hey, good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Clay, this one is for you really. Can you just walk us through the development strategy in the Williston right now and I'm thinking spacing zone et cetera. Just referencing those two child wells that did underperform and after the comment on the inventory life remaining in that basin.

Clay Gaspar

Yeah sure, I think the question - really coming off of a phenomenal last couple of years in Williston and exceptionally good performance in the North Sunday Island, we're always very cautious maybe a little too direct on saying look guys these are 23 wells, please don't judge the rest of our - the balance our inventory based on the performance of this North Sunday Island exceptional wells. I think there was a concern from the market that if - is that step off a little bit or is that step off a whole lot. I think what we're showing both last quarter in this quarter is the step off as you come from North Sunday Island to essentially most of the rest of the inventory is still pretty damn good. I mean, it's really good as we go from up in the Northwest some of the paths that we showed all the way to the most southern acreage and Howling Wolf, I think blend all that together gives you a great feel for what we're going to be doing for the next few years in the area and it stands up exceptionally well.

Specific to the two wells, they were immediate offsets. This was a 2013 parent well, inferior completion. I'm not saying it was at all state of the art, but certainly it's had several years to impact that immediate drainage in the area. So we drilled those kind of regular spacing, regular completion, knowing that they would be most likely negatively impacted by that old well. They were, we see it in pressure, we see it in rates, but I can tell you, I mean, the way we flow those back, given the trucking constraints, I'm not at all overly disappointed and it should be noted, we don't have a whole lot of those remaining in the inventory. We typically have one well holding these positions, typically scooted way off to one side, either east or west of that drilling spacing unit. So maybe you have one well out of the six to nine remaining wells in that DSU, but again we talked in terms of averages. When you average all those curves together, even just looking at the Howling Wolf, I'll take it every single day. It's a phenomenal investment opportunity for us.

Nitin Kumar

Great, thank you for that color. And just on the - maybe I can roll two things into one. On the marketing side with the 80% link to Brent and MES [ph], could you give us a break out of how much of those volumes are really going to Brent market versus just the Gulf? And then just on the service costs, I think as I remember in 2017, you had locked in service costs for a while. You're taking advantage of some weaker pricing. Are you seeing an appetite to lock in some prices for '19 or a little bit longer as well?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, first question on the commodity, I mean, the sales mix, we're not going to go much more detailed than we already have. The follow on to the service costs, since it's a two part question, completely unrelated. I like the way you're working that. I would say some areas, we are very successful in locking in longer term agreements, think of rigs, some of the other more - the businesses that are more established that way. We have tried a number of times to lock in frack fleets in various forms and I can tell you just we have not been successful in doing so, either we end up too far on one side or the other of the service companies in the opposite position. And we end up having to renegotiate just kind of keep each other running along. Our best approach, most successful approach has been pick companies that we know their management, we understand the professionalism of the organization, we treat them like a partner, they treat us like a partner and we work to make sure that we are in line with market over time. As long as they're in line with market and they're doing a good job they have the right safety mindset for us, we'll continue using them and in this market that is a huge win for them to make sure their equipment is up and running and not just parked against the fence line.

Nitin Kumar

Okay, thank you guys

Clay Gaspar

Thank you.

Subash Chandra

Clay, probably for you, for optimal development, what do you think you might need in terms of rigs in the place?

Clay Gaspar

You're talking about both basins Subash?

Subash Chandra

Yeah. Yeah, I think what is it five in two right now or soon to be.

Clay Gaspar

Five and three right now, that's what we're going to run in 2019. I think Williston, obviously, we could run more. But we're very transparent about the amount of inventory we have, I think optimally it's probably two to three rigs that gives us the right balance. The reason we elected to stay with three is that organization is running at such an efficient pace. The ratio of rigs to frack fleets, the scale and the people that we have in place, it works exceptionally well. They're also benefiting from being outside of the very, very hot Permian Basin. So they're not seeing some of the inflationary items and things like that. Shift over to the Permian for a second, we have seen inflation. We elected to step back a couple of rigs there. I can tell you the momentum we're seeing on the cost structure already gives us really good indications that when the time is right to add rigs, we are ready to do that in the Permian.

The original question was back to what's the optimal rig count, man for the Permian I can't give you an account, I can give you a pace. What I would say is a reasonable growth pays for rig count in the Permian for our position, I would say is maybe a couple of rigs every six months that is probably on the high end of how we would attack it. Now, Kevin's is looking at me like what the hell you're talking about? I'm not saying we're going to do that. Let's just be real clear. The growth, that's kind of a an aggressive growth scenario. In reality, the way it would work when the time's right as Kevin says, green light, let's go, make it happen. We had a couple of rigs, we watched that for six months. If things are going really, really well, we add another two rigs. Things want to deliver what we do [ph] it, in reality, we probably pause, let those - digest those rigs, build our infrastructure, make sure we have our teams' right. Where that peeks out, optimal rig count. It's a pretty staggering number. We could handle a hell of a lot of rigs. They cannot both run dozens of rigs easily at times. I don't see absolute number constraint anywhere close to where we're at.

Richard Muncrief

Just watch one thing Clay, you touched on, but I think is also an important point. A lot of people don't take away and that is on the infrastructure side. If you look at our last 12 months you would see that this oil growth is phenomenal. We actually saw more gas growth and NGL growth and that is a direct result of us flaring less or getting more gas into the processing plants. And with the efficiencies gains that we're seeing for drilling times, completion times in the Permian, we felt like we didn't watch it, we would we would lose that momentum of continuing to get even better and better with our gas capture. So I'm real pleased to say that our flaring continues to go down and that's a good thing. And that team just needed a little bit of breathing room not only the deflationary pressures, but I think this is important to me is the ability to deploy less and as Clay mentioned the Bakken team is more mature and their capital efficiency is incredible.

Subash Chandra

Okay, just remind me the number of frack fleets you have? I assume there's one in the Bakken and how many you have in the Delaware?

Richard Muncrief

Yeah, we have three drilling rigs in the Bakken, and one completion frack crew running. In Permian we have five. Remember we were at seven rigs, now we're headed to the five number, we currently have to frack fleets running there.

Subash Chandra

Okay, my follow up Kevin might have said that or used a term that you've conquered leverage. I'm wondering if that means in 2021, if we can read into it that delevering at least in terms of debt retirement is not the top priority.

Kevin Vann

I wouldn't necessarily consider that the top priority. I think we just have to look at commodity prices at that time, where we are in relationship to the shadows and some of the - our next debt maturity is in 2022. And when we think about returning value to shareholders, it is inclusive of paying down debt. So we will be looking at all those opportunities. And I wouldn't say that any one of them at this point gets a higher waiting in terms of the probability in terms of how that happens. But again, all things are on the table.

Clay Gaspar

Yeah and Subash, I'll just add a little bit. It's Clay. We are so proud to get to two turns because of where we've been, but don't see that as the finish line. I mean, we'll continue to drive that down. I mean, I think we have our eyes set on one to one and a half turns is kind of the right eventual goal for us. So yeah, that is not a mission accomplished just yet.

Richard Muncrief

We conquered our goal.

Subash Chandra

Hey guys, thank you all for all the time and color you provide on these calls, much appreciated.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks, Subash.

John Nelson

Good morning and congratulations to the team on the quarter.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks John.

John Nelson

All my questions have actually been answered. I just wanted to get one, I think earlier in the call it was mentioned that the Gray Oak Pipeline you all expect to be coming on early just what is the timing of you all's expectation to kind of better clarify early?

Clay Gaspar

Probably towards the latter part of the year, yeah, I think it's - we're hoping Q4 in general, but we'll have to see.

John Nelson

That's all for me. Thanks.

Clay Gaspar

Thanks, john.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. Good morning and thanks for squeeze in here. Rick, we've been talking a lot about future midstream monetization, but I was wondering about your thinking concerning the Reeves County and Eddy County assets going forward as Stateline continues to attract most of if not all of WPXs Delaware basin capital and now with additional economic zones to develop.

Richard Muncrief

Well, we really - if you think about Reeves County, we have the Sand Lakes area. If you recall, we did monetize some of our outline Southern Reeves County acreage. We now set here a while back and so I really liked our quarter position, when you look at what we have there that just the inventory in the face of what we realistically in a disciplined approach will not be able to get the capital to - we're feeling really good about that position. We do have some non-operated small interest scattered up on the northern shale, we'll continue to evaluate that, but it is an area that people have been pretty interested in. And obviously with the oil cut both in Lea and Eddy County as high as it is we liked that acreage. So I think we'll continue to look for opportunities. Clay talked a little bit about built on opportunity and land thing. It was a good job of evaluating that. We're very well connected with industry partners and other industry participants and so we'll continue to evaluate what's the right scale for us.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, thank you and I think this was mentioned earlier, but I just want to be clear. Are you saying that the southerly Williston basin locations you've been testing successfully are going to continue to attract capital over the '19, '20 time period?

Richard Muncrief

Yeah, yes, Clay hit it on the head. When you started looking at those lower two people have a tendency to look there. But I can tell you from a pad perspective that we're excited with what we're seeing down there. It is an important step out for us and actually exceeded our expectation from how we were looking at that area just another 12 to 24 months ago. And I think it's a really good thing. Now, we did mention that it is areas that will probably need a little bit more infrastructure over time. So how we develop that the time that, the time we get back and do more active development down there, it's probably going to be a little later on, but something we were very, very pleased with the results.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, great. Thank you. I appreciate it.

Gail Nicholson

Hi, good morning. I'm looking at the 2019 type well payout in the Williston of 14 month $50 oil is very impressive. I'm just curious, what is the average payout timeframe in the Permian in '19 and how do you see that potentially improving over time?

Clay Gaspar

Gail, you caught me. I don't know that number. I don't usually think in terms of payout. We put that kind of factoid together on the on the Williston just because it is quite impressive. Our overall returns are a little behind the Williston and the Permian, so I would push that out a little bit further, I would say within two years, but you know, 14 months or two years. As I think about the cost efficiency that we are continuing to gain, the scale that we are gaining in the Permian and the immense amount of high quality inventory we have. It just gets me really excited about the amazing business that we have and how it will continue to pay dividends and grow substantially from there.

Richard Muncrief

Hey, Gail, it's Rick. I think that you mentioned the 14 month payout, I would think that it would be in - as Clay mentioned that 20 to 24 months. One thing you need to remember is in 2019, we actually deployed some capital, we drilled a handful of wells in some acreage, we ultimately divested farther for Southern Reeves area. And from a, from a capital efficiency standpoint, no more of a higher percentage back to your Stateline where you get it better. So I'm going to guess that would possibly take you to that 18 to 20 months. But yeah, that'd be pretty close.

Clay Gaspar

Gail, some quick word from our planning group, it's about 18 to 20 months. Rick's got it nailed out.

Gail Nicholson

Great, I appreciate that. And then just looking at these child facilities and there's a potential of maybe doing a third as well as the JV that you signed with third party volumes to the second. Did you guys evidence –when you think about that and amount of third party volume that you want to go through the facilities, which is kind of how we should think about that third party volume hedges you viewed for the time in cryo [ph]?

Clay Gaspar

Yeah, I think it's a great point. We talk a lot at the board level on our joint venture. It's an interesting balance. When you have the capacity, you justified it on WPXs equity position and you have an existing capacity and anything you can take as an offload to fill that it's almost pure profit, so it's a wonderful opportunity. We have existing on load and offload contracts agreements with many of our surrounding players. And so we will continue to leverage that as a positive, there's still a bit of constraint in the market. Now, just finding that next - $100 million to build that next train is a different proposition, do we leverage some of those offloads for our existing gas, our own equity gas or do we have enough critical momentum internally that we can essentially fund the project and then really make extra leverage and margins on the third party business. And so it's - and then you get some times where a third party is willing to essentially underwrite some of that business as well. So it's pretty dynamic conversation that we have. I can tell you, I'm incredibly happy that we have won a great operator, but also two, for us to have a 50-50 partnership where we have continued to say in that capital deployment it's in incredibly important for us.

Gail Nicholson

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Clay Gaspar

Thank you, Gail.

Richard Muncrief

Operator, I believe that we'll wrap it up. We did go a little long today. I certainly appreciate everyone's interest and we look forward to a very exciting year 2019 here at the WPX. Thank you very much and everyone have a nice day.

