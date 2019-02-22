Some Basics Of Uniti Lease With Windstream And Practical Outcomes

I have been involved in a number of situations involving OpCo/PropCo distress including Getty Petroleum Marketing/Getty Real Estate Trust and most recently ManorCare/Quality Care REIT.

In an effort to keep this brief, I will list key issues that have been brought up on Seeking Alpha, and in general I think many of these issues are misunderstood by many investors and rating agencies.

What would happen in a WIN Bankruptcy

There are a few interesting provisions of the lease (among many more) that are important here. For one, under Sec. 6.1e of the lease, the tenant agreed not to challenge the validity of the lease. So, in my opinion, the only way a lease could be challenged is if creditors are able to win avoidance claims (Fraudulent Conveyance) actions against Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN), which I believe are really hard for WIN's creditors to win because WIN (Services) received over $7.75 bn of consideration ($1.035 bn of cash, $2.447 bn of debt securities, and $4.275 bn of stock).

WIN's Services transferred the assets in 2013 to WIN's Holdings and in 2015 completed its spinoff and was compensated. Holdings immediately sold or spun off the securities to generate cash. To be fair, I have not studied what compensation Services received when the assets were transferred to Holdings in the first place in 2013. There could be a large InterCo claim for the 2013 transaction and this could be argued as too low by Services Creditors in a bankruptcy hearing.

Nonetheless, I think it would be very difficult for creditors to avoid the lease and I'm assuming that the lease will be considered valid. To that effect, this lease will be treated similar to other leases in a bankruptcy.

WIN will have the 60 days after filing for Chapter 11 to accept or reject the lease. Up until this time, under 365 (D), WIN will need to comply with the existing terms of the rent. If WIN fails to do so, Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) can compel to judge to force them to do so. I sat in on the hearing where Getty Petroleum Marketing ("Getty Petroleum") tried to withhold rent from Getty Real Estate Trust ("Getty Realty"). The lawyer for Getty was Greenberg Traurig and the lawyer for Getty Realty was Wachtell, Lipton. I've never seen a motion shot down so quickly. Greenberg Traurig was shot down so quickly that the hearing lasted less than 45 minutes. The bankruptcy code is extremely firm that if a tenant wants to enjoy the use of property in a bankruptcy, then they need to pay rent.

WIN will have 60 days subject to an extension to accept or reject the lease. If WIN accepts the lease, WIN will have to accept the lease in its current form with no modification. If WIN rejects the lease, then UNIT will be entitled to a max of 1 year of lease payment or 15% of the remainder of the lease payments with a cap of 3 years. Using crude math, this claim would be over $1.1 billion (I'm not including lease escalations or pecuniary loss damages) plus UNIT would be free to re-lease the assets to another party. However, I view the rejection of the lease in a US BK as extremely unlikely and highly impractical. UNIT owns all fiber distribution panels and every connection connected to the outside, all fiber customer demarcation points, and all fiber/copper leading to network interface devices. WIN owns copper and fiber jumper cables, cabinets (likely difficult to remove), equipment, and network interface devices. This network is used for the CLECs and ILECs for almost all the states that WIN conducts business in. Rejecting the lease would be almost impossible for WIN because there is no competing network that WIN could just jump to and it would take years and billions of dollars to build a new network of this scale.

Outside of Bankruptcy

Outside of bankruptcy, there are a variety of options that WIN could pursue to reduce its rent payment to UNIT. WIN could try to reduce its rent through good-faith negotiations with UNIT and UNIT could reduce the rent to relieve pressure on WIN. However, UNIT is highly indebted and has repeated many times that it will not reduce the rent to UNIT. I don't see any bond covenants in UNIT's debt or provisions in the lease that would prohibit a reduction in rent. Although, I think that at this point it is highly unlikely given UNIT's structural position and WIN's current financial position.

The second thing WIN could do is to withhold rent and play games with UNIT and thus force UNIT to declare a default of the lease. This is what ManorCare did with Quality Care last year with limited success before it went bankrupt. ManorCare was able to re-negotiate some rent reprieve but it had limits. However, the Master Lease between UNIT and WIN has a very powerful provision, which Quality Care did not have. UNIT has the right to transfer the lease to another party and sell WIN's assets ("Communications Assets"). I think the market is missing this provision of the lease and many desks are saying that UNIT can't foreclose on WIN given its carrier of last resort status - but it's false. WIN's assets include employees and essentially is the operating component of the business sitting on top of UNIT's infrastructure. UNIT is also allowed to be a bidder under an auction if the assets are not sold for Fair Market Value ("FMV"). An auction would give extremely little value to WIN as payment for Communications Assets would be a fraction of its current Enterprise Value. WIN would be better off restructuring under chapter 11 versus having its assets auctioned off. Likely bidders would be scared off by the lease with UNIT, which I view as above-market (prob 30-50%) and UNIT could refuse to reduce it in order to win the auction at a low price. Therefore, I think UNIT would essentially own the entire business (excluding 20% of WIN's business not operated on UNIT's network) for very little. I see WIN's ability to play games or try to withhold rent to negotiate a better lease rate as extremely unlikely.

Summary

I think WIN has limited options in its ability to re-negotiate a lease with UNIT. In a bankruptcy, WIN will need to continue to pay rent and will need to assume the lease under the current terms or find a new network, which may be impossible.

Outside of bankruptcy, UNIT appears to strongly reject the idea of negotiating a lower lease payment and given the losses WIN would incur if it defaulted under the lease, it would be asinine for WIN to default on its lease to UNIT versus declaring Chapter 11.

In conclusion, it is my opinion that UNIT will continue to receive its rent payment from WIN unaffected for the foreseeable future. And if any rent concessions were made, UNIT would receive consideration for it (Secured debt of WIN or cash) or reorg equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment research. UNIT/WIN is an extremely complicated structural special situation and my writings are my interpretations of various legal documents and prior bankruptcy and lease negotiation precedence. These interpretations have not been verified by legal counsel, the respective Companies, or by anyone except myself. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and should in no way be construed as one.