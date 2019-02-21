Admiral Group Plc: Too Expensive To Be A Defensive U.K. Play

We are bearish on UK motor insurers and, for those who are bullish, we believe Hastings and Direct Line are more attractive.

Admiral is trading at an undeserved premium - its 5.4% dividend yield involves paying out all earnings; comparable insurers are cheaper on P/E.

Recent earnings may not be sustainable, as they contain historically high reserve releases; normalization of this will be a headwind.

At this level, they are too expensive, given how UK motor insurance premiums turned negative in 2018 and may enter a prolonged downturn.

Admiral shares have significantly outperformed UK stocks in the last 12 months, reaching new 52-week highs, as investors look for safety.

Admiral Group Plc's (OTCPK:AMIGF) share price has risen 15.3% in the last 12 months, outperforming the benchmark for UK stocks (the FTSE All-Share Index) significantly even before dividends. Investors in UK equities appear to be attracted by its reputation as a defensive, high-dividend stock amid concerns around Brexit.

Admiral is primarily a UK motor insurer, though it is also involved in other forms of insurance (e.g., home insurance) and in non-UK markets (the U.S., Italy, France and Spain). It writes insurance using a mixture of third-party capital (on which Admiral charges profit commissions) and its own.

Admiral's profitability depends directly on the level of insurance premiums. High premiums mean better underwriting results, and about 70% of Admiral Profit Before Tax (PBT) is based either directly on UK underwriting profits (51% of group total), or indirectly on profit commissions (17%). Higher premiums also mean higher "installment income" (15% of group PBT), which is what Admiral charges customers for paying monthly rather than annually.

Admiral Profit by Market & Business Lines (2015-17) Source: Admiral results presentation (2017).

Potential UK Motor Insurance Downturn

Given the importance of high premiums to Admiral's profitability, investors should have been concerned about the decline of UK motor insurance premiums during 2018, after several years of increases in 2015-17. The magnitude of the premium decline so far has been mild (especially when compared to the last down cycle in 2013-14), but it may mark the start of a multi-year downturn.

Average UK Motor Premium Growth Y/Y (2013-18H1) NB. ABI = Association of British Insurers; Confused is a price comparison website. Source: Admiral results presentation (18H1).

There are a number of qualitative reasons for UK motor insurance premiums to fall. First among them is the abundance of cheap capital, as low interest rates (especially in Europe) continue to drive money into UK motor insurance, looking for yields not available elsewhere. Admiral has been a pioneer in using third-party capital (from the likes of Munich Re and Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF)), but this practice has now been replicated by competitors such as Hastings (OTC:HNGGF) (similarly working with Munich Re and Swiss Re, but also the likes of Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF), Gen Re, etc.). The abundance of capital is structural and will continue to pressure premiums.

Another reason for falling UK motor premiums is the government's success in reducing bogus insurance claims in recent years. One particular area of focus is the so-called "whiplash" injuries, part of small body injury claims that historically were particularly prone to abuse. A previous government effort, through the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act in 2012, was believed to have triggered the 2013-14 down cycle. The government has just launched a second effort to reduce claims, through the Civil Liabilities Bill passed in December 2018, with key changes set to take effect in April 2020 (or later). There are fears that some insurers have already started lowering their premiums in anticipation of lower future claim costs.

If UK motor insurance premiums were to go into a prolonged downturn, the impact on Admiral's revenues and underwriting profits would be severe. At the last down cycle in 2013-14, Admiral revenues contracted by 11% and its loss ratio spiked from 61% to 77%. A future downturn would likely be worse, because Admiral is now a more mature business and less able to offset premium declines by market share gains.

Admiral Revenues (2008-15) Source: Admiral results presentation (2015). Admiral Loss Ratio vs. Market (2007-14) Source: Admiral results presentation (2015).

Historically High Reserve Releases

Admiral earnings may suffer disproportionately from the next UK insurance downturn because its reported earnings already contain a historically high level of "reserve releases."

"Reserve releases" are normally part of the insurance process. Each year, an insurer would add new reserves based on its estimate of future claim costs; a prudent insurer would likely have added more than ultimately needed over time and, when claims are settled for less than the reserved amount, "reserve releases" materialize and contribute to that year's underwriting profits.

During the last insurance downturn in 2013-14, rising "reserve releases" at Admiral had the coincidental benefit of keeping PBT growing despite lower premiums, as the level of reserve releases rose, from 4% of premiums in 2012, to 13%, 18% and then 23% during 2013-15. Reserve releases only served to protect profits from lower premiums because the level of reserve releases was low at the start of the downturn.

Admiral Profit by Business (2010-14) NB. 2012 PBT was £344.6m (108% UK motor). Source: Admiral results presentation (2014). Admiral Reserve Release as % of Premium (2008-15) Source: Admiral results presentation (2015).

This time around, however, Admiral is starting with a high level of reserve releases. Reserve releases reached 26% of premiums in 18H1, the highest level in the last 10 years and above management's own long-term guidance of 15%. The trending down of reserve releases to a more normalized level will be a headwind to Admiral earnings, even before any insurance premium declines.

Admiral Reserve Releases as % of Net Earned Premiums (2009-18H1) Source: Admiral results presentations (2017, 18H1).

Undeserved Premium over Peers

Admiral has significantly outperformed its UK motor insurance peers Direct Line (OTC:DIISF) and Hastings, which unlike Admiral have done much worse than the FTSE All-Share Index in the last 12 months, losing 9.6% and 25.4%, respectively. Investors in these stocks were concerned about the UK motor insurance cycle.

Admiral Shares vs. Other UK Motor Insurers (Last 12 Months) NB. ADM:LN = Admiral, ASX:IND = FTSE All-Share Index, HSTG:LN = Hastings, DLG:LN = Direct Line. Source: Bloomberg Markets (20-Feb-19).

Admiral's dividend yield is not as attractive as peers. At 5.4% (based on LTM dividend of 118.3p, as of 18H1), it may seem attractive, but it involves the company paying out substantially all its earnings (LTM EPS is 121.2p). By contrast, close peer Direct Line's near-100% payout ratio translates to a dividend yield of near 10% (LTM, includes special dividends). Another peer Hastings has a dividend yield of 5.9%, slightly higher than Admiral, but on a payout ratio of only 61%.

In LTM price/earnings multiple terms, Admiral is at an even more significant premium to peers, at 18.0x vs. Direct Line's 9.5x and Hastings' 10.2x.

Admiral Dividend Yield & Payout Ratio (Last 12 Months) Source: Company reports. Admiral Price / Earnings (Last 12 Months) Source: Company reports.

While Admiral has some surplus capital, this is limited to about 4% of the current market capitalization (£250m vs. £6.24bn), so it doesn't change the picture of Admiral trading at a significant premium to its peers.

Other

We have focused on Admiral's UK operations here. Non-UK operations are currently immaterial to group profits (generating a total PBT of -£0.6m in 18H1), and have also had mixed results in different countries. Especially in the U.S., Admiral faces entrenched incumbents like GEICO and vastly different regulatory landscapes, which may limit its growth. Therefore, we currently attribute a very small present value to Admiral's non-UK businesses.

Conclusion

With the risk of a downturn in UK motor insurance premiums, and current earnings overly dependent on prior-year reserve releases, we believe Admiral earnings growth may disappoint investors in the next 12-18 months.

In that scenario, we believe the stock would de-rate significantly, with its P/E falling to a level much closer to peers. For example, if Admiral's P/E were to move from 18x to 15x, it would imply a 20-30% downside from the current price.

Even for investors bullish on UK motor insurance, we believe Hastings and Direct Line represent more attractive investment opportunities, due to their cheaper valuation. Hastings' earnings also do not contain any reserve releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HNGGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.