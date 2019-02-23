Top 10 REITs To Help You Sleep Well At Night

Our coveted top 10 SWANs have performed extremely well in 2019. They have returned an average of 12.3%.

A lot of time and attention to detail went into choosing each pick.

If you've been following me for any real length of time, you'll know that I'm a huge proponent of SWANs.

At the risk of mixing metaphors, nothing will rock the boat quite like putting all your eggs into one basket by loading up on high-yielding stocks.

It’s easy to think that the best way to a rock-solid retirement is to fill up your portfolio with the fastest-growing investments. They’ve clearly got money to burn, so why not help them out in that department.

If that’s your mentality, I highly suggest you read my recent article that covered the bombshell blowup with Uniti Group (Nasdaq: UNIT). On Tuesday, the company’s stock fell a whopping 46.4% from its close of $19.98 on Friday to a miserable $12.51.

Ouch!

That's precisely why you should always protect your nest egg with the safest stocks… including the safest REITs.

If you’ve been following me for any real length of time, you’ll know that I’m a huge proponent of SWANs: Investments that help you Sleep Well At Night. These are publicly traded businesses that play it both safe and smart.

They don’t dally with dangerous dividends (we “had” a Spec Buy) – like Uniti was doing – nor do they put all their money under the company mattress. What they do is spread their resources wisely and then reap the benefits from those business practices. Which, in turn, allows shareholders to profit as well.

By looking for those kinds of investments, it’s true you’re not going to find yourself driving a Lamborghini overnight. But you’re also not going to lose your house the next day.

You’re protecting what you have while saving up for a whole lot more to come, just like the top 10 REITs we’re covering below.

Photo Source

A Year to Remember

A long, long time ago, way back on Dec. 18, 2018, I wrote an article titled, “My Top Sleep-Well-At-Night REITs for 2019.” You can read it right here.

Otherwise, here’s a short snippet:

We’re less than two weeks away from a new year, and as I reflect on 2018, I'm reminded of my preference for owning the highest quality REITs. Around a year ago, I published my top 10 “sleep well at night” REITS for 2018, and a few days ago I explained that “these 10 SWANs returned an (equal-weight) average of 10.6% year to date, beating ALL of our model portfolios (in the newsletter), as well as the DAVOS Index (+9.3% YTD).”

That’s the power of a SWAN.

That’s the kind of power we want more of.

Naturally then, in January, I provided an updated list ofon-the-ball REITs to know about, from STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) to Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR), to Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM). As I explained in the article, I selected those companies through a variety of metrics, including those related to dividend safety and growth potential.

A lot of time and attention to detail went into choosing each pick. Yet it hasn’t taken much time at all for these companies to make some significant moves and shake things up.

That’s why I’ve written this important update. Consider it a sign of what’s to come.

What We Started Out With

So what will you find below?

How about a healthcare REIT with about 1,200 assets across the healthcare subsector and what I’ve described as a “fortress balance sheet, including a war chest of liquidity”…

We’ve also got a shopping center REIT that knows its business inside and out. No matter when the next recession hits – and how bad it hits – this pick is well placed, thanks to its continuing focus on thriving retailers.

If we had to choose a motto here, we’d have to say that “never settle for less” seems apropos. And you’d better believe we wouldn’t have it any other way…

Yet another of our Top 10 SWANs has been in business for more than 45 years and it doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. As one of the largest owners of net lease properties out there, it takes its profits from the best of the best in single-tenant industrial, warehouse, retail and office property real estate.

To put it simply, this one’s a giant. Yet it still managed to expand even further last year after closing on a $5.9 billion merger.

These REITs – Ventas, Kimco, and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), respectively – and their fellow Top Tenners are determined to make 2019 every bit as much of a year to remember as the previous 12 months.

So let’s stop beating around the bush and get right to them. Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, I give you our Top 10 SWANs update for February 2019.

Getting to the Good Stuff

Let's start out with an overview. Our coveted top 10 SWANs have performed extremely well in 2019, and they have returned an average of 12.3%.

As you can see, all of the SWANs are swimming in the green (far right), as these prized picks are on track to deliver strong results. Now let’s take a closer look at these SWANs based on these valuation metrics: Dividend yield and P/FFO. Also, I included the payout ratio (based on FFO) for each SWAN:

Now you can see why I work so hard to curate the top REITs and the reason that I pay close attention to fundamentals. There are many REITs to choose from today, but by carefully selecting the prized “sleep well at night” REITs you are almost guaranteed a stress-free life.

Stay tuned for my special “Stinking Alpha” article (the high risk REITs) and my Swan-a-Bee article (the REITs on the verge of becoming SWANs). Now let’s take a closer look at the top 10 SWANs…

The Top 10 SWANs

Ventas Inc. (VTR) is a diversified healthcare REIT with an excellent portfolio mix of around 1,200 assets in nearly every healthcare sub-sector, with only modest (1%) exposure to skilled nursing. With locations in the U.S., Canada, and United Kingdom, Ventas has successfully built a solid strategic vision, with foresight, innovation, proactive capital allocation decisions, rigorous execution and a stable, expert team. Their Q4-18 and year-end results continued to show a solid, disciplined approach. CEO Debra Cafaro is one of the best in REITdom, and her expertise has helped investors see a total return of 11.1% year-to-date, with a current 4.95% annual dividend. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

Kimco Realty (KIM) is a shopping center REIT which I consider “dirt cheap.” KIM counts 450 properties across 78 million square feet of leasable space, primarily in the top 20 U.S. markets, which provide 80% of ABR (annual base rent). Those markets project a population growth of 6.3 million within the next five years. Q4 2018 and year-end earnings results were solid, including 2018 pro-rata occupancy 95.8%, anchor 97.4% and small-shop at a record 91.1%. Kimco’s the list leader year-to-date at 22.4%, with a dividend of 6.33%. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

W.P. Carey (WPC) has been in business over 45 years and one of the largest owners of net lease properties, ranking among the top 25 REITs in the MSCI US REIT Index. WPC’s enterprise value of approximately $17 billion of “mission critical” commercial real estate includes 1,186 properties covering approximately 133 million square feet. Its portfolio of high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties is subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Assets are primarily in the U.S., with 30% exposure in Northern and Western Europe, and well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry. Carey exited its non-traded retail fundraising, which will ultimately lead to more stable and predictable earnings. The company’s last quarterly dividend announced was an increase, and WPC has enjoyed a 2019 return of 15.8%, with 5.53% dividend yield. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

Tanger Outlets (SKT) is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and operates and owns (or has an ownership interest in) 44 upscale outlet shopping centers in 22 states, coast to coast and in Canada, over approximately 15.3 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores, operated by more than 530 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry.

The company reports annual traffic of more than 189 million shoppers. As the only “pure play” outlet company, with no department stores in its portfolio, a low REIT sector payout ratio, and 26-year dividend growth record, a fortress balance sheet, and highly disciplined management team, Tanger continues to deliver: Year-to-date return of 7.5%, and solid dividend yield of 6.64% … the highest on the list. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

American Campus (ACC) is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the U.S. The company is fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered, with expertise in design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. At the end of 2018, the company owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds.

Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio totaled 204 properties, and approximately 133,900 beds. American Campus is the only publicly traded, "pure play" campus housing REIT, and last year enjoyed its 14th consecutive year of same store growth in rental rate, rental revenue and NOI. So far in 2019, ACC has returned 10.5% year-to-date, with a dividend yield of 4.13%. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

Public Storage (PSA) built its first self-storage facility in 1972 and as of Sept. 30, had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities in 38 U.S. states, with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet, and 228 storage facilities in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet, operated under the “Shurgard” brand. (The company also owns 42% of PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) which wholly owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space.) Public Storage is among the largest landlords in the world.

The size and scope of operations have enabled the company achieve high operating margins and low level of administrative costs relative to revenues, through centralized functions, including facility maintenance, employee compensation and benefits programs, revenue management, and development and documentation of standardized operating procedures. Year-to-date the stock has returned 3.1% (the lowest of our list), with a dividend of 3.97%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is a REIT focused on the Medical Office Buildings (or MOB) healthcare sector, and has achieved notable growth since its Q2-13 IPO of approximately $124 million. Now, with a Q3 2018 portfolio of $4.3 billion, 250 healthcare properties across 30 states; comprising approximately 13.5 million square feet, about 96.0% leased, with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately eight years. The strong occupancy ratio illustrates DOC’s ability to attract and lease space to additional physicians within its facilities.

Eight of DOC’s top 10 tenants have an investment grade rating, the other two have very strong balance sheets without a credit agency report. Nearly 93% of the annualized base rent payments are from triple-net leases (where the tenant’s responsible for property operating expenses, including real estate taxes, utilities, property insurance, routine maintenance/repairs, and property management). The company balance sheet remains in great shape, and the dividend is getting safer as a result of the declining payout ratio. Year-to-date 17.9%, dividend yielding 4.97%. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

STAG Industrial (STAG) stands for “Single Tenant Acquisition Group.” The company precisely targets industrial properties, adhering to a relative value investment model, and developing operational expertise in its target markets. Unlike most peers, the company focuses on secondary markets, and since going public in 2011, STAG has grown from 105 buildings to 381 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 75.4 million in rentable square feet. STAG owns standalone (free-standing) buildings, with an average size around 215,000 square feet.

Based on these metrics, STAG is the second-largest industrial REIT. In Q4-18, the company achieved an impressive 81% retention (83% for the year). Fueling STAG’s growth is a stronger balance sheet, defensively positioned with ample liquidity of $577 million. Last year, STAG increased its common dividend to $1.43 annually (paid monthly). And the company increased its dividend every year since the IPO. YTD 16.6%, dividend yields 5.0%. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

Simon Property Group (SPG) owns, develops, and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. As of Q4 2018, the mall REIT owned or held an interest in 234 income-producing properties in North America, Asia and Europe. Additionally, SPG has a 21.3% ownership interest in Klépierre, a publicly traded, Paris-based real estate company, which owns shopping centers in 16 European countries. Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses pricing power given its high-quality properties.

Q4-18 and 2018 year-end results were solid, and over the last four years, FFO per share has grown at an 8% compound annual basis. Simon also announced a dividend of $2.05 per share for the quarter, a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength, with more than $7.5 billion of liquidity. YTD 9.0%, dividend yields 4.61%. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE) specializes in enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties, providing “mission-critical” data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies, via more than 45 data centers worldwide. I’ve watched this data sector REIT continue to grow in strength, partly due to S&P’s credit upgrade last September. While today’s market might be punishing CONE from news its 2019 FFO per share guidance fell short of the consensus estimate, it may just be partly due to the adoption of a new accounting standard.

Q4 2018’s normalized FFO per share of 86 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 82 cents, and revenue of $221.3 million missed the consensus $223.5 million. CONE’s revenue backlog (as of the end of Q3) was the highest quarter-end backlog in the company’s history, and second straight quarter at a record level. I remain a strong proponent of CONE, amidst a year-to-date (Feb. 20) of 9.2%, and dividend yield of 3.51% (lowest among these Top 10 SWANs) Might be quite a good time to buy. Latest article HERE.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, CONE, DOC, KIM, SKT, SPG, STAG, VTR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.