Altria Group And Its Real Value

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is a leading manufacturer and seller of cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and wine. It's comprised of Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital. It also holds a 10.5% interest in the world's largest brewer, AB InBev (NYSE:BUD). Altria is considered the number one seller of cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the USA and number two for machine-made cigars. Marlboro is the company's leading cigarette brand.

Here is an approximate revenue breakdown of the company:

88.5% Smokable tobacco products

8.43% Smokeless tobacco products

2.73% Wine products

0.34% other products

On the surface, Altria Group seems like a good investment since it offers addictive products that consumers should continue to buy even during an economic downturn. The brands it sells are well-known, and the company is diversified through various types of products and through global sales. However, the company's concentration on smokable tobacco products increases the potential risk.

Recently, the company has become increasingly interesting for investors. Altria has taken large stakes in marijuana and e-cigarette markets by investing in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) and JUUL, respectively. With cigarette volumes decreasing and marijuana and vaping markets on the rise, Altria offers an interesting opportunity for investors.

This article will consider these new developments, but the main focus will be to dig deeper into the fundamentals and facts. We'll weigh out the pros and cons to reveal if this is actually a good company to invest in, and if it's at a good price when compared with the stock's real value.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer's company rating score. It shows a score of around 85/100. Therefore, Altria Group is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. MO has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, ROIC, Gross Margin Percent. It has a decent score for earnings per share. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that MO seems to have above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we'll have to look closer into individual categories to see what's going on.

Fundamentals

Let's examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at increasing over the last 10 years, with the exception of the past 2 years where share price has declined. Overall, share price average has grown by about 116.9% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 8.98%. This is a decent return, but nothing spectacular.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings haven't grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings grew gradually from 2009 to 2015, then EPS greatly increased in 2016 and declined in 2017. But when we look closer into the reason for this dramatic change of earnings in fiscal 2016 and 2017, we learn that there were one-time or special items that affected EPS during these years. For example, there was a one-time tax benefit in 2017, and therefore, the company stated an adjusted EPS for 2017 of $3.39 instead of using the commonly-stated EPS of $5.31.

For 2018, the company provided an adjusted diluted EPS base of $3.99. Moving forward, Altria forecasts its 2019 full-year adjusted diluted EPS to be around $4.15 to $4.27. Altria's 2019 guidance considers the adjusted effective tax rate and increased interest expense from the debt incurred by the JUUL and Cronos Group transactions, which helped them enter the vaping and marijuana markets, respectively.

Altogether, when considering adjusted EPS values from 2017 to 2019 of $3.39, $3.99, and $4.27, respectively, we can realize that Altria has been fairly consistent at growing earnings over the past 10 years.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, MO is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

Since earnings and price per share don't always give the whole picture, it's good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been high and consistently increasing from 2013 to 2016. In 2017, ROE declined, but this is not a true display of ROE because of one-time items stated above that have affected the company's earnings, which in result has affected the ROE. It is, therefore, more reliable to focus on the ROE figures from 2013 to 2016. Five-year average ROE is very good at around 140%. For return on equity (ROE). I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, MO easily meets my requirements.

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 17 Tobacco companies is -2.52%.

Therefore, Altria Group's 5-year average of 139.8% and current ROE of 124.4% are well above average.

But since the ROE readings for the tobacco industry have been so poor recently, I would take this information with a grain of salt.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly stable and consistent when disregarding 2016 as an outlier for special and one-time items that have affected ROIC. Five-year average ROIC is very good at around 40%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, MO easily passes this test as well.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 44%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, MO has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

MO's Current Ratio of .60 is unsatisfactory, indicating that it doesn't have a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we'd want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in so-so financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. However, in the short term, the company's financial situation could use improvement. This will likely take an extended period of time though since Altria has significantly increased its debt and spent a great deal of capital on Cronos and JUUL transactions, and these opportunities may not be fruitful in the near future.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 13.2 indicates that MO might be selling at a low price when comparing MO's PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of MO has typically been between 16.9 and 18.8, so this indicates that MO could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to MO's average historical PE Ratio range.

MO currently pays a dividend of 6.53% (or 6.16% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I'm first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it's around 81%, which means that there is still some room to grow the dividend, but the payout ratio should be watched since it's approaching high levels. Also, notice that MO has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 3.73% to 6.12%. This stock pays out a hefty dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 5-year period. Therefore, this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although MO participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don't make sense, as according to Warren Buffett:

"There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated."

In the example of MO, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio, but short-term cash may be tighter now as indicated by its current ratio. Now, let's consider its borrowing capacity.

Because of MO's increased leveraged situation and recent Cronos and JUUL transactions, this decreases the company's borrowing capacity.

Now, to see if the buyback timing made sense, from the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when MO was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2015, 2016, and 2017. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2015 and 2016 was a time when MO was buying back less shares, which would make sense, but in 2017, it was buying back more shares. Therefore, it seems like MO has bought back stocks on a regular yearly basis and is not purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan.

If I were currently interested in buying MO now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it's a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better-than-average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with MO is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a hefty and consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years. Altria also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buybacks. Finally, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buybacks haven't been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders. The payout ratio is approaching high levels and should be watched.

This analysis wouldn't be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 3.99. I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

If MO continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If MO continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If MO continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If MO continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' book value growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If MO continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years' total equity growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

According to MO's typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE ratio, MO is undervalued.

If MO continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is about fairly priced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $69 per share versus its current price of about $50, this would indicate that Altria Group is undervalued.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Altria Group is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, but not in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it doesn't have enough cash to cover current liabilities. If and when the Cronos and JUUL deals begin to generate substantial net income, and the company has more available cash, then the short-term issue may become more positive.

Other fundamentals are solid, including ROE, ROIC, and EPS.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a hefty dividend with a yield that has been steadily increasing over the past 5 years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is undervalued.

Another pro is that this stock typically performs better than other stocks during down markets and recessions because people still tend to buy the company's addictive products of tobacco and wine, even during periods of recession. Below, we can see how MO performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that MO didn't decline as much as the S&P 500 during 2008/2009, and it experienced more growth in the years that followed the recession.

Predicted Growth

"Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 7.98%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 5.23% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 6.64% over this year's forecasted earnings" (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

When understanding the future growth of this company, I make some considerations. Total domestic cigarette industry volumes declined by an estimated 5.5% from the previous year. While cigarettes are not the only product that Altria sells, cigarettes make up roughly 50% of their smokable products, which is significant. Additionally, the company is going through major changes. As smoking and tobacco products seem to becoming less popular due to increased regulation and awareness of their harm, the company is adapting to new opportunities in vaping and marijuana. This change of business direction makes Altria a more difficult company to predict growth. With this difficulty of forecasting growth in mind, let's try to estimate growth and return.

If you invest today, with analysts' forecasts, you might expect about 7.98% growth per year. Plus, we'll add the current 6.53% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 14.51%, and this is a best case scenario.

Here is an alternative scenario based on MO's past earnings growth. During the past 10 and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 5.39% and 12.04%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 5.23 %. So, we're at a total return of 10.62 % to 17.27%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 0.18 % and 2.16%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 5.41% to 7.39%. Therefore, our annual return could likely be around 5-7%.

If considering actual past results of Altria Group, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10 and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in MO:

Initial Investment Date: 2/20/2009

End Date: 2/20/2019

Cost per Share: $15.46

End Date Price: $50.51

Total Dividends Received: $19.96

Total Return: 342.50%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 16%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in MO:

Initial Investment Date: 2/20/2014

End Date: 2/20/2019

Cost per Share: $35.53

End Date Price: $50.51

Total Dividends Received: $12.06

Total Return: 70.31%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 12%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 12% to 16%. I feel that if you're a long-term patient investor and believer in MO and their existing products (excluding new vaping and marijuana opportunities), you could expect MO to provide you with around at least 6-7% annual return with more significant returns and some added risk for the new business transition into vaping and marijuana for the future. But for the short-term swing trader or impatient investor, the near future of Altria and its unproven new ventures may result in some short-term losses, especially if you're not holding long enough to collect a full year's dividend payment.

As a comparison, the S&P 500's average return from 1928 to 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with MO, you could expect to earn a lower short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company has proven that it is able to adapt and outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Altria Group is a chance to own a solid company with good long-term fundamentals with very loyal customers that are often addicted to its products. It also offers the chance to invest in the developing markets of vaping and marijuana, without as much risk since Altria has a proven system of marketing, distribution, and successful products. The big question that an investor will need to ask themselves is if they feel that the future business transition of Altria will pay off and if they are confident with holding this company for the long-term to actually realize the potential upside.

