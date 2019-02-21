Reduce The Impact Of Defaults On Your High-Yield Portfolio

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome R. Paul Drake as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Recent years have been quite good to investors. Markets have mostly moved upwards since 2009, and interest rates have finally pulled up off the floor, no longer being near zero after inflation. One sees many articles on Seeking Alpha that advocate very appealing, high-yield strategies. However, many of us are near the onset of a retirement that may last 3 to 4 decades. This makes it sensible to take a bigger picture view than one generally sees in such articles. My goal here is to present some modeling of how high-yield portfolios will be affected by corporate defaults or dividend cuts, and to consider how you might better reduce the associated risk, with a focus on the first two decades of retirement.

Corporate default rates and dividend cuts

The opportunities for high-yield income lie primarily in the corporate sector, through the purchase of bonds, preferred stocks, or common stocks. The principal within a fixed-income portfolio is threatened by corporate defaults or dividend reductions and omissions. Consider corporate defaults first. Moody's publishes a report each year on corporate defaults from 1920 to the present. It makes fascinating reading, at least to me. Figure 1 shows the annual default rate sorted by the Moody's rating category, from 1970 to the present. I did not show C-rated securities, whose long-term default rates have exceeded 10% on average. It is difficult to see any of these as making sense for a retirement portfolio. A few things stand out in Figure 1. First of all, the past decade has seen historically small default rates. For this we can thank the long economic expansion, and likely its gentle (i.e., slow) nature. We can hope that the good times can continue a while longer. But we would be fools to imagine that history has ended. Indeed, the likely outcome is that the long-term default rates will revert to the mean and that we will see, at some point, a period of historically high defaults.

Figure 1. Corporate default rates, by rating. Data from the Moody's report (linked above).

The aforementioned Moody's report also displays default rates by industry, shown in Figure 2. The plot shows the failure rate relative to a baseline that shifts upward by 5% from one industry to the next. Here the point is not to compare specific industries; one can look to the report for that. Instead, contemplating the plot as a whole one can see a few things. Major events, such as the Great Recession, show up strongly in many industries, but not in all of them. These results lump together all the corporations in each industry. Lower-rated companies do fail at a higher rate overall.

But in any particular industry and era, one does not know, without much deeper research, how the failures were distributed. One can also see that sometimes a given industry will go through a bad stretch that most others do not share. The extreme case on the plot is from Environmental Industries in 1980, when 33% of the firms failed, in a year when few other firms defaulted. Industries with persistent, high failure rates, averaging above 2% from 1970 through 2017, include construction, consumer goods, environmental, hotels and gaming, media of all kinds, retail, wholesale, and transportation. I ignore below the potential recovery of some assets following a default, as this is highly uncertain in both magnitude and timescale.

Figure 2. The annual default rate is shown against time for each of Moody's industrial groups, not specifically identified here. Subsequent groups are spaced upward by 5, as indicated by the minor gridlines. Data from the Moody's report linked to above.

Figures 1 and 2 underscore one of the major tenants of investing. Diversification is key. The risk to your portfolio is much more concentrated if you invest in few industries or few types of investments, let alone few total specific securities. I had an Aunt and Uncle whose portfolio was concentrated in tech stocks during the 1990s. They suffered badly in 2000. I remember well multiple crashes in the oil industry and crashes in the aerospace industry. I once met a woman whose house in southern California was still underwater ten years after an aerospace crash that few remember. I see some articles here, such as those by High Yield Investor, that seem to reflect very narrow concentrations in terms of vulnerability. I fear for those people.

Beyond the historical evidence regarding default rates and supporting diverse investing, there are reasons to be concerned about future rates of default. Barron's recently interviewed noted investor Jefferey Gundlach regarding risks facing the economy now. He emphasized corporate debt:

'The biggest risk is the corporate bond market,' Gundlach said. 'U.S. junk-bond issuance has been prolific, and the quality has been poor. Many issues have been floated with no covenants [legal agreements regarding issuer behavior]. The investment-grade corporate-bond market has also grown massive; it is much larger than it was going into the prior credit crisis. A Morgan Stanley research report suggests that, based on leverage ratios alone, 45% of investment-grade corporate bonds would be rated junk right now. The report further suggests that around 60% of corporate bonds currently rated BBB would be rated junk by the same leverage-ratio metric. That's around $1 trillion of par value, or about 150% of the junk-bond market's value.'

This is far from the only such voice. One often sees articles that mention this concern. These voices might be right. Default rates might be much larger the next time things turn bad, especially for the lowest rung of "investment-grade" securities. Below I use default rates based on history, but each investor must use their own judgment regarding which rates may apply to their own securities of interest. In the modeling below, I use the statistics from the Moody's report for failure rates from 1920 through 2017, shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Default rates for 1920-2017 from Moody's

Rating Baa Ba B Dividend cuts (approx.) Mean default rate 0.27% 1.02% 3.17% 6.5% Standard deviation 0.45% 1.6% 3.81% 4.8%

I recently looked at bond ladders composed of securities of various ratings, taking into account the historic average default rates. One can find many A-rated bonds that pay 5% or a bit less. One can also find good numbers of Ba-rated bonds that pay about 6%, and even some that are Baa-rated (the lowest investment-grade rating). Beyond that, lower ratings correspond to higher interest rates, but not by a lot. I did some bond-ladder models based on the historical average default rates. My conclusion was that, at the moment, one gets paid roughly nothing for taking the extra risk of buying the lower-ranked bonds. Overall, seeking yields above the 5% to 6% range with bonds represents an attempt to find alpha by doing better than average at avoiding firms that default. If you can do this, more power to you.

This problem of estimating default rates is magnified for preferred-stock investors, as so many of the high-yield preferred stocks are unrated. The results for cumulative preferred stocks will be worse than those for defaults on bonds, but mainly in the sense that some income will be delayed. Any firm must bring cumulative preferred-stock dividends up to date before it can resume dividend payments on common stocks. In addition, one faces the question of replacing the income when any given preferred stock eventually is called. One must go to the 5% to 6% range in yield to find preferred stocks having A ratings, which is only slightly better than one does with bonds.

One can get significantly higher yields in unrated preferred stocks from small companies that seem solid. Even so, it seems likely to me that the default rate will be like that of the B-rated historical securities, defined by Moody's as "speculative and subject to high credit risk." This judgment does affect my choices for some of my own portfolio; I hope it is not overly optimistic. So many high-yield preferred stocks are now unrated that one often must either make one's own judgments or rely on others. In this context, it would be helpful if more of the articles about preferred stocks on Seeking Alpha would directly address the ability of the company to survive a severe downturn in their industry.

The advocates for REITs and their preferred stocks will likely chime in here. They will mention that REIT rates of default have been very small since the reached their present legal form in the 1990s, and that their preferred stocks did very well through the Great Recession. I hope they will be right about the future. I have money in that pot.

The results for dividend stocks will be different than those discussed above for bonds, as some companies do suspend dividends for a time before they do or do not go bankrupt. We have just been reminded of this by the Century Link (CTL) dividend cut, which seems to have been a complete surprise for many. One can get an idea how large this effect has been using the data compiled by Howard Silverblatt (see this Excel spreadsheet).

Figure 3 shows the approximate fraction of dividend paying firms reducing or omitting dividends in each year from 2004. What one can see in the compiled numbers is the total number of reductions or omissions, but one cannot see when a given firm does this more than once in a year. Also, the denominator for the fraction is taken to be 5,000, while the number of payers has actually grown gradually from about 3,000 in 2004. Despite these shortcomings, one can see that there is a significant rate of dividend reductions. In this sequence of estimates, it averages 6.5%, with a standard deviation of 4.8%.

The positive effects of resumptions of dividends are not substantial, as only about 1% of firms overall resumes paying dividends each year. In sum, if one invests in dividend stocks, one can hope to avoid obvious traps, but over time one will get surprised at some rate, likely well above 1%. One might hope that appreciation of stock prices over time could make up for such losses. Historically, the total return of the stock market has been well above the inflation rate, and dividend increases have also beaten inflation. However, many of the high-yield dividend payers today are not stocks whose price seems likely to appreciate greatly over time.

Figure 3. The approximate percentage of firms reducing or omitting dividends is shown since 2004. The number shown is the total number of reductions and omissions during the year, which includes some double counting, divided by 5,000, which is the approximate number of dividend-paying firms now but overstates the number in much earlier years. Data from author's analysis of the Excel spreadsheet linked to above.

Models to Be compared

In the following, I compare four models for each type of investment:

A fixed, lifetime annuity paying 5.4%, shown as a thick black curve. This is what my (younger) spouse and I can buy now. For comparison, a lifetime annuity for us with a 2% annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) pays only 3.8%. A bond ladder paying 8% of principal for 20 years, at which time its principal is exhausted. An algebraic model of a specific portfolio using average rates. A collection of Monte Carlo simulations of the specific portfolio.

The numbers in the models provide 100 units of income for an investment paying 10% of the initial portfolio. Thus, for a one-million-dollar portfolio, the 100 units corresponds to 100 k$ of income. For other initial portfolio values, the income, in k$, is obtained multiplying the value on the plot by the ratio of the initial portfolio value to 1 M$. The income is assumed to originate from a portfolio of 50 securities and an investment of 20 k$ in each. To change the total value of the portfolio, change the investment per security. Having 50 securities is not a magic number, but one does want several times ten. Reducing the number of securities to only 10 (or so) would significantly increase the dispersion of probable outcomes. The worst cases would become much worse.

For all these models, I assume for simplicity a fixed rate of inflation of 2%. In my view, this is optimistic. I believe we are in the beginning stages of a 25- to 40-year period of slowly increasing interest rates and inflation rates. But even at 2%, the value of fixed capital drops 35% in 20 years and more than 50% in 40 years. Independent of the exact future of inflation, a good summary is that income from investments with fixed capital will be effective for 10 years, useful out to 20 years, and of little value beyond that.

In the plots below the red curves show results for the bond ladder. It is in theory composed of securities paying 5%, structured to expend the income and principal over a 20-year period while paying out at a rate of 8% of the initial principal. One can build such a ladder now using A-rated securities for the second decade but doing something else, such as preferred stocks or higher-risk bonds, for the first decade. For example, one could use preferred stocks from A- and Baa-rated firms. For the bond ladder, the assumed default rate is zero. One could also structure a bond ladder to provide flat real income at some lower level, for some specific inflation assumption.

For the models of fixed-income securities (preferred stocks and bonds), the blue curve shows the expectations based on average performance. In this case, the value of the portfolio is decreased each year by a factor representing the effects of inflation and defaults. Specifically, the factor is 1 minus the inflation rate times 1 minus the default rate. The Monte Carlo models consider an initial collection of 50 securities. In each year a given security survives or not statistically, based on the average failure rate and its standard deviation (using a normal distribution to evaluate the probabilities). The real income provided by each surviving security is then reduced by a factor of 1 minus the inflation rate. This provides a distribution of specific outcomes shown by thin, multi-colored curves. Their spread shows the range of plausible results.

Specific Models

First, Figure 4 shows results for a portfolio whose current yield and default rates correspond to the lowest tier of investment-grade bonds, paying 6%. This might in practice be produced by a rolling bond ladder or a selection of preferred stocks, in both cases rolling over those that are called or matured. Here the default rates are small enough that the blue curve based on averages takes decades to decline to the level of the black curve showing fixed annuities. The dispersion of outcomes is small enough that the many light curves from the Monte Carlo models all overlap. I would not personally find the effort of sustaining the portfolio worth the difference over the fixed annuity. Unless one thinks inflation will be small, a bond ladder or something similar can provide significantly more income in the first 20 years of retirement.

Figure 4. Comparing investment-grade bonds or equivalent with other options. Models by author.

Next, Figure 5 shows results for a portfolio whose current yield is 10% and whose default rates correspond to those of historical B-rated bonds. To do this with bonds would require successfully finding high-yield bonds whose default rates turned out to be very low by historic standards. One might have more luck with unrated preferred stocks or with closed-end funds, assuming one managed to select the stronger firms in the industries one used. In the figure, the blue curve for income plummets below that of the bond ladder in less than ten years. Even so, the initial income is higher and one might get lucky (if not skillful) in avoiding defaults. The Monte Carlo simulations show a moderate dispersion. Note that they are skewed below the blue curve, because the rate of survival of firms cannot rise above 100%. Looking to the first 20 years of retirement, going either the high-yield or bond-ladder route seems superior to buying a fixed annuity. One might consider combining the two.

Figure 5. Comparing a high-yield approach with other options, using the historical default rates for B-rated securities. Models by author.

To obtain a comparative model for the use of high-yield, dividend stocks, I assumed the following. Although one would expect the high-yield stocks to suffer disproportionately high rates of dividend reductions, the investor proves astute enough to select stocks that only suffer reductions with the historical average statistics (6.5% ± 4.8% per year). When a dividend is cut, the investor sells the securities at a 50% loss and reinvests the remaining funds. You might consider this too pessimistic, and to some degree an astute investor might indeed do better. But doing so is more plausible in the dividend-growth investing space, where dividend yields are much smaller, than in the high-yield space.

Figure 6 shows the results of the dividend model just described. The Monte Carlo runs show less dispersion here, because a dividend cut is not assumed to be a complete loss of principal. But overall, the results are similar to those of the model for high-yield, fixed-income securities. Because of dividend cuts, one cannot expect a high-yield dividend portfolio to be effective beyond something like 20 years.

Figure 6. Comparing a high-yield dividend approach with other options. Models by author.

A high-yield, principal-depleting model

For the portion of one's portfolio devoted to the first 20 years of retirement, the bond ladder is appealing. But one might do better. The other options shown above all retain some principal, producing small income after inflation, far beyond 20 years. It makes good sense to spend, within about 20 years, any principal whose purpose is to generate current income. One can construct a portfolio producing more income than the bond ladder, if one is willing to risk that one can achieve a failure rate not much larger than that of historical B-rated bonds (or random dividends). One model of such a high-yield, principal-depleting model is this. Begin with a pot of securities that pay some chosen yield, taken to be 10% here. As seen above, the income from these securities will drop with time due to inflation and failures. When the real income has dropped to some selected level, begin selling some of the securities to make up the difference. Eventually the entire pot will be exhausted, by which time other funds will need to take up the slack.

Figure 7 shows the results of modeling such an approach, using the failure rate for B-rated bonds and imagining investments in preferred stocks and/or closed-end funds (a dividend approach would produce a similar outcome). The initial yield is taken to be 10% and the real income is sustained at a level corresponding to 8% of the initial portfolio. The resulting income is higher that produced by the bond ladder at all times until the principal is exhausted. The discreteness in the Monte-Carlo output reflects the annual steps in the underlying calculation. In nearly all of the Monte-Carlo models, the total income at the time of principal exhaustion is also larger than that produced by the bond ladder. One reaps some uncertainty, as the principal will run out at an unknown date, within a few years either side of 20 years. This approach appeals to me personally. I want to spend more money early in retirement, at the risk of having to spend less later.

Figure 7. An approach consuming principal to sustain higher, constant real income may be attractive. Models by author.

How to implement the sustained income, principal-depleting approach

To seek the results shown in Figure 7, one would use some fraction of one's portfolio to purchase a selection of high-yield securities. These should be diversified as broadly as one can manage. They should lie in whatever parts of the high-yield space one can be comfortable with, whether this is dividend stocks, preferred stocks, or closed-end funds. Even high-yield bonds are a possibility, if one believes one can get enough yield while avoiding excessive defaults. One should choose a sustained income level somewhat (20% to 30%) below the income corresponding to the average yield of the initial portfolio. Then when income reductions or inflation have decreased the real income to that level, one should sell securities as necessary to sustain the real income at the chosen level.

Conclusions

One takeaway from all the above models is that a portfolio that does not include substantial growth of principal will provide greatly decreased income beyond something like 20 years. This will be a consequence of the combined effects of inflation and defaults or dividend cuts. One also needs a separate portfolio of investments devoted to growth of principal, as part of a long-term strategy to sustain real income after about 20 years. I personally am taking this approach. The implication is that one's overall portfolio must include substantial investments devoted to growth of their principal. Consideration of this aspect is a topic for another day.

Some readers will point out that one might do better than these models indicate. Defaults seem likely to stay low until at least the next recession, which might be delayed longer than many think. Yet on the timescale of decades that is relevant to most of us, the results shown are more likely to be close to the truth than not. The combined effects of defaults and inflation will take their toll. Perhaps you can pick companies that will not fail or escape them before they do. Perhaps you can plough enough of the income back into the portfolio to make it grow in real terms despite the combined effects of defaults and inflation. I hope you succeed. But know in advance that many professional investors over many decades have failed at this.

Know also that success during the past decade, in particular, provides no evidence that a given strategy will continue to function well. Much larger challenges than we have seen recently will, at some point, arrive. Beyond that, please diversify your investments into at least several economic sectors. Over the decades, I've seen many economic sectors suffer severe difficulties, even at times when the overall economy is doing fine. This makes me worried when I see examples in Seeking Alpha where someone appears to have half their wealth tied up, for example, in mortgage REITs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, but am an independent investor. Any securities or classes of securities mentioned are not recommendations.