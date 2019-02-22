Toro: Great Start To 2019

Quality does not come cheap, but probably pays off in the true long run.

Toro Company (TTC) announced a very interesting deal halfway February, marking a good start to 2019, as first-quarter results were very strong as well. TTC is a great long-term value creator which never looks cheap, as today is no exception, yet quality pays off in the true long run!

M&A - Charles Machine Works

Toro has reached a deal to acquire Charles Machine Works. This privately-held company is based in Oklahoma and is active in the underground construction market with brands which include Ditch Witch.

Charles Machine Works is being acquired for $700 million in cash as Toro claims that it has bought the "Underground Authority" given its expertise in underground structure.

The deal is pretty sizeable as it will boost revenues by $725 million, suggesting that Toro paid slightly less than 1 times sales for this business. Important to note, this is not a core business for Toro as it is moving into an adjacent business, which it rationalises by pointing towards the opportunity presented by the ageing infrastructure in the US as well as new infrastructure investments required. Another pro is the fact that both companies reportedly have similar cultures.

In terms of margins, the deal comes in at roughly 8 times EBITDA generated in 2018, which suggests that EBITDA runs at $87 million a year. This number does, however, include $30 million in expected costs synergies seen some three years from now. That suggests that EBITDA currently comes in at $57 million, for a 12.3 times current multiple. Synergies are seen in manufacturing, purchasing, and administrative expenses.

A Quick Intro

Toro is not the most covered company on this platform, so here a few words on the business for those not familiar with the company. Toro has steadily grown to become a $2.6-billion business which focuses on equipment and services related to sports fields, agriculture, snow removal, all focusing on improvement of productivity and sustainability of the land.

The company is largely focused on such equipment and has a smaller irrigation segment, while the majority of sales are generated at home in the US. Specific categories include turf equipment, snow & ice management, irrigation and lighting, and specialty construction equipment.

The company has seen a solid trajectory of growing the business in a profitable manner, while continuously buying back shares, all resulting in a boom in the share price. Trading at just $2 per share in 2000, shares have seen a truly impressive run-up to current levels at $66 per share.

The Implications

The deal with Charles Machine Works is quite large, adding $725 million in sales to a current revenue base of $2.62 billion, as the 2018 results were released in December of last year. TTC is much more profitable, however, as it reported operating earnings of $373 million on those sales, for operating margins of 14.2%. Adding $61 million in D&A charges, EBITDA came in at $434 million, for margins equal to 16.5% of sales.

In comparison, Charles Machine Works posts EBITDA margins equal to just 7.9% of sales at the moment or 12% after synergies are included. That might suggest that investors and management believe that TTC might raise margins for its recently acquired company.

With 108 million shares outstanding trading at $64 ahead of the deal, TTC was valued at $6.9 billion on an equity basis, while net debt was pretty flat. That suggests that TTC is valued at 2.6 times sales and nearly 14 times EBITDA. Based on those multiples, it seems that TTC has done a great deal with purchase multiples which are much lower.

The market seems to recognise this as well although shares did not move in response to the deal. But they did rise 6% or $4 per share in response to the first-quarter earnings announcement as well as commentary given on the deal.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share last year which makes that the market has attached a high multiple to those earnings, with shares trading at $64 ahead of the deal. In fact, shares trade at 24 times adjusted earnings, a steep multiple by all means. This is driven by the strong balance sheet ahead of the deal (unleveraged on a net basis) yet is really driven by the great track record.

There are some caveats to the earnings numbers as it is set to increase quite a bit. For starters are the strong first-quarter results with sales up 10% as reported earnings rose sharply on the back of tax effects, yet adjusted earnings rose in a less pronounced way. Assuming this pace of sales and earnings growth can be maintained, TTC might report earnings of $3 per share on an adjusted basis or $320 million in actual dollar terms with 107 million shares outstanding.

What About Accretion?

While the company will only update the earnings guidance upon closure of the deal with Charles Machine Works, we can expect some real accretion. For starters is the observation that leverage will remain in check. Given the organic growth of the business as well as the acquired activities, EBITDA will comfortably exceed $500 million this year. With $62 million in net debt ahead of the deal, and given the deal tag, I peg leverage ratios at a modest 1.5 times.

TTC has D&A charges equal to 2.5% of sales. With Charles Machine Works reporting $57 million in EBITDA, and pegging D&A at $17-18 million with a similar ratio of D&A to sales, I see EBIT at $40 million. Financing costs of 4% on $700 million in additional debt makes for a pre-tax earnings contribution of $12 million from the deal. With a 20% tax rate, that works out to nine cents per share. Realisation of synergies at $30 million implies that earnings could see a boost of another $0.22 per share in the years to come.

That could work down to $3.30 per share in earnings power in a year or two, not accounting for further organic growth after this year. This makes that shares trade at 20-21 times forward earnings in a year or two, while leverage is relatively manageable.

Concluding Remarks

I like Toro a lot as a truly long-term investment, given the growing end markets and truly great track record. Yet shares are a bit pricey, although they have still not tested the highs in the $70s which were set in the summer of 2017.

Reality is that shares have still more than doubled since early 2015, as multiples have expanded a bit. While shares traded at just $55 in December of last year amidst the market sell-off, that sell-off created large opportunities elsewhere as well at the time.

Working with a market multiple of 18 times based on forward earnings power of $3.30 per share, I would be happy to gradually but into Toro if it hits the $60-mark again, looking to add further on dips.

