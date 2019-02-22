McCullough: Biggest Recent Surprise? The Data Is Actually Worse

A number of viewers had a similar question for Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough this week.
The gist of it was this:Has anything changed on the margin? We’re walking the knife’s edge between Quad 3 and Quad 4 in the outlook. Has that shifted at all over the past few days?
Here’s a portion of Keith's response:
Yeah—it’s gotten worse. That’s actually the thing that shocked [one institutional investor] who runs about $15 billion. He said, ‘There’s got to be something that’s surprised you in the last couple weeks.’And I was like, ‘Yeah—the data has been worse than I thought it would be!"
