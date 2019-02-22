Economy | Market Outlook

McCullough: Biggest Recent Surprise? The Data Is Actually Worse

by: Hedgeye
Summary

The government shutdown held back a lot of U.S. economic data.

The data that's now coming out is actually worse than we expected.

U.S. economic data from Retail Sales to Durable Goods has all been worse than we originally predicted.

A number of viewers had a similar question for Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough this week.

The gist of it was this:Has anything changed on the margin? We’re walking the knife’s edge between Quad 3 and Quad 4 in the outlook. Has that shifted at all over the past few days?

Here’s a portion of Keith's response:

Yeah—it’s gotten worse. That’s actually the thing that shocked [one institutional investor] who runs about $15 billion. He said, ‘There’s got to be something that’s surprised you in the last couple weeks.’And I was like, ‘Yeah—the data has been worse than I thought it would be!"

