Arconic: Deep Value Clouded By Hazy Execution

However, the revolving door in the CEO suite is not abating and there has been a stunning lack of details on the new Strategic Vision.

The news that Arconic (ARNC) would stop the sales process of the company after rejecting a $22.20/share bid from Apollo Global Management in January sent shares tumbling lower. A large driver of the rebound has been the betting on private equity interest. While the reasons that private equity investors were interested in the first place (leverage to the aerospace cycle, working capital improvement) still persist, the path to easy price realization has now faltered.

While much of the sell-side was quick to defend management decision to instead separate into two businesses, particularly after the (hopeful) conclusion of the much-maligned Building & Construction Systems (“BCS”) segment sale, I take a much different view, given that the decision to reduce the quarterly dividend and $200mm in targeted cost cuts – largely done to justify $1 billion stock buyback – seems off base. The firm is already trailing initial leverage targets set years ago and actual concrete descriptions of the plan are nowhere to be found. In short, the leadership direction just does not seem to be there. Current Chairman and CEO John Plant, put in place by the Board of Directors after Chip Blankenship was shown to the curb, has seemed unprepared for the role. With his time set to end in a year, there will have been five (!) CEOs at this company inside of four years since the firm was spun off from Alcoa (AA). With a complete sale off the table, is the deep value story here enough to offset a lack of vision communication and execution problems?

Business Overview, Market Challenges

As a recap, in November of 2016 Alcoa closed the separation of Arconic from its operations. The pitch was simple: Arconic would become a leading provider of high performance materials and engineered products while Alcoa would retain the bauxite, alumina, and aluminum assets that were traditionally more cyclical. The goal was to separate the faster-growing plane and car business from the long-running legacy aluminum smelting and refining operations, end markets that constitute more than 67% of sales and an even greater portion of EBITDA. Pro forma for the BCS business sale – which remains on the chopping block – this figure will move even higher. Just like within the steel markets, aero and automotive are the two segments that investors desire exposure to; Arconic shareholders get this in spades. This was a pretty cut and dry spin-off story and the market loved it.

*Arconic Davenport Works

The reality of actual operational execution since the spin-off has been, for a lack of a better word, mixed. Within the higher margin aerospace components unit, Arconic has struggled with ramping production to meet the supply targets set by Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Anyone following the aerospace market knows that the lengthy order book has management teams at aircraft original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) pressing suppliers to cut costs and improve production rates. If suppliers cannot do that, OEMs vertically integrate or find someone who will meet their demands. Arconic has struggled here: sales were down 4% in Q4 2018. Meanwhile, the aluminum rolling unit has been hit by lower cost competition as well: volumes have grown at just a 5% clip. Growth is growth; however, peers have posted much stronger results in recent periods.

Additionally, the sale of the BCS business remains a major question mark. Bulls are tired of hearing about strong interest without seeing a firm deal announcement. The hang up there, as it always has been, likely lies with the unknown. There are some potentially expensive liabilities lurking under the surface, primarily related to an apartment tower fire in London two years ago. Exterior panels that were made of a combination of aluminum and polyethylene (“Reynobond PE panels) were noted as a factor in the spread of a fire that killed 72 people at the Grenfell Tower apartment complex. Could this create more issues down the line? Buyers certainly have some trepidation here. In the past, Elliott Management (an activist hedge fund sitting on the Arconic board) has proposed a variety of solutions: ring-fencing the liability in a separate entity, retaining a minority interest in the buyout to assuage concerns, or even taking on the risk itself. Seeing this issue put to bed would be a major positive, yet Arconic had nothing new on this during the Q4 call.

A Slow Process

How will the liabilities of the firm be separated between the two entities? $6,300mm in debt remains outstanding as well as $2,000mm in unfunded pension obligations. Into which business the Commercial Transportation assets will be included (if not shopped for sale). There are other pieces of the current Engineered Products and Sales segment that do not have a clear growth profile. If the BCS business is any indication on the pace of sales, bulls are in trouble. What happens to the BCS business if the ongoing search for a buyer fails? Margin and growth expectations for each business, as well as who will be tapped for leadership.

The aforementioned lack of stability at the CEO level is likely a primary driver here. As John Plant will also not be permanent, the lack of a succession plan also gives me pause. With no firm hand guiding the process inside of the firm, progress will continue to be slow.

I also have been dissatisfied with the capital allocation strategy. While there has been improvement, the pace of leverage reduction has been disappointing since the spin-off and it’s tough to get behind the buyback authorization given ongoing concerns there. Already rated deep into junk territory, Moody’s put the firm on watch for a potential credit downgrade in early February based on this news. Under the terms of the company’s Credit Facility (debt/EBITDA covenant) the company cannot even borrow a dime today. Why not focus on getting leverage down to more moderate levels?

Takeaway

Perhaps the asset value is there. Free cash flow guidance implies a decent high single digit free cash flow yield next year and there are clear tailwinds to the company’s end markets. However, I’m not necessarily sold on chopping up the business even further. After all, Alcoa itself likely considered this a few years ago: What has changed? Not much in my view. Two separate firms likely have significant challenges on a separated basis in my view and, in my view, keeping the two assets together would help moderate some of the innate cyclicality. In either case, I’ll be waiting and watching to see what happens here.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas on cyclical commodity plays in the steel and aluminum industry alongside other valuable investment ideas. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. Sign up for a No obligation free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.