CI Financial: We Prefer To See More Signs Of A Turnaround

Investment Thesis

CI Financial (OTCPK:CIFAF, TSX:CIX) delivered a poor Q4 2018 with double-digit decline in its EPS and free cash flow. In addition, the company saw another quarter of net outflow. Although CI Financial has a plan to turn its net sales around, we think it is too early to know whether these methods will work, as the industry continues to face structural headwinds. The company is trading at a significant discount to its peers and offers a 3.8%-yielding dividend. We believe investors should patiently wait for more visibility before investing.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

CI Financial posted a poor Q4 2018 due to diminishing average assets under management. In addition, its fund net outflow continued in the past quarter. As can be seen from the table below, average AUM declined by 9% to C$129.3 billion. The company's adjusted net income declined by 19% to only C$140.3 million. On a per share basis, its EPS declined by 10% to C$0.57 per share. In the past quarter, the company saw C$2.7 billion of sales outflow. This represented about 6.5% of its 9% decline in average AUM.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Reasons why we remain cautious

Although shares of CI Financial have declined considerably and now trades way below its historical average, we remain cautious about the company’s outlook for the following reasons:

It may take more time to turn its net sales trend around

CI Financial finished 2018 with a net outflow of C$9.3 billion. In Q4 2018, the outflow was C$2.7 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, the outflow in Q4 2018 was the fifth consecutive quarter of net outflows. The company has several initiatives in mind to try to turnaround this net outflow trend. First, it is adding new products such as ETFs and liquid alternative funds to increase its sales. Second, management hopes to sell more products in Australia and believes that there is enormous opportunity in the country. Third, CI Financial has recently completed its acquisition of WealthBar, the second largest robo-advisor platform in Canada. This digital platform enables the company to attract a new group of customers, and management plans to put more of its products on the platform. We like CI Financial’s strategy to turn its net outflow trends around. However, we do not see this as something that can be done in one quarter, as net outflow remains quite significant. In addition, the weak market condition in H2 2018 might result in lower fund sales in the important RRSP season in Q1 2018. Hence, we think there might still be some near-term noises in its net sales and would prefer to wait for another quarter or two.

(Source: Created by author; Company Reports)

Margin pressure will likely continue

Although management, in its latest conference call, iterated that it has a plan to control CI Financial's operating expenses, we believe the company still faces several structural headwinds that may be difficult to reverse. The headwinds include competition from passive funds such as ETFs and from larger Canadian banks. These challenges have resulted in a decline in its net management fee as a percentage of average AUM. In 2018, CI Financial’s management fee as a percentage of average AUM declined to 0.961%. This was lower than 2017’s 0.988%.

Increasing debt-to-EBITDA ratio

CI Financial’s gross debt has increased from C$1.1 billion in Q4 2017 to C$1.5 billion in Q4 2018. As a result, its debt-to-gross EBITDA ratio has increased to 1.7x. This ratio was around 1.3x back in Q4 2017. Fortunately, management does not intend to increase its debt-to-EBITDA ratio above this level unless there are compelling acquisition opportunities. Nevertheless, it is still an area that investors might want to keep an eye on.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce CI Financial’s assets under management. In addition, there may also be significant net redemption when the market sentiment turns negative. These will result in a decline in its management income. Moreover, the company's management incomes also depend on how well it manages its AUMs. A lower-than-assumed investment returns can result in lower management incomes.

Valuation at a discount to its peers

CI Financial shares have declined by nearly 35% in the past year. As a result, its forward P/E ratio has declined from near 14x to only 8.1x. Comparing to its peers, CI Financial is currently trading below IGM Financial’s (OTCPK:IGIFF) 11.1x and above AGF Management’s (OTCPK:AGFMF) 9.8x.

Data by YCharts

3.8%-Yielding dividend

In the second half of 2018, CI Financial announced cutting its dividend by nearly half. As a result, its annual dividend has been reduced from C$1.41 per share to C$0.72 per share. At the current share price of C$18.81, its dividend yield is about 3.8%. The company continues to generate strong FCF. In fact, its FCF of C$156.5 million in Q4 2018 was only a decline of 8% sequentially. Thanks to the dividend cut, the company's dividend payout ratio has improved to 29% from 53% a year ago.

Share buybacks will continue in 2019

CI Financial currently has a share buyback program that intends to repurchase a total of 25.3 million shares through mid-June 2019. The company has so far repurchased about 70% of its 25 million shares. Management confirmed in the conference call that it expects the company's repurchase pace to slowdown and will only be repurchasing about 7.2 million shares in the first two quarters of 2019. This will be significantly lower than 8.3 million shares repurchased in Q4 2018. Management does not seem to be wanting to increase the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7x higher. Therefore, we believe future share repurchases beyond mid-2019 will be based on its free cash flow generation less its dividends.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

Although CI Financial has a plan to turn its net outflows around, it still faces structural headwinds. Shares appear to be attractive when compared to the company's historical average and its peers. However, we prefer to wait for more signs of a turnaround. As such, we believe it will be better for investors to wait on the sidelines.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

