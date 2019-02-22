Bausch Health: Now Offense

FY2018 was a wrap, 'no hair in the soup.' Debts overhang is now manageable, important divestment completed, and name changed.

Investment Thesis

No doubt about it, in the midst of a storm, the turnaround of Bausch Health Companies (BHC) has been so measured that it was spectacular. After two years, Joe Papa has mended the ship; it does not resemble the old Valeant. Debts are now manageable, litigations and toxic divestments are in the past, and cash can now be allocated for growth.

Operationally perfect, frustratingly, stock performance has been mediocre in the last 12 months. As the market is infatuated with growth, thankfully, FY2019 promises a clean slate. Finally, BHC is guided to achieve 5-8% CAGR in EBITDA through 2022. The best part, growth from in-progress tuck-in acquisitions have not accounted in the guidance.

Q4'18 and FY2018 debrief

Source: BHC Q4’18 presentation slides

The picture is clear: Joe Papa and team have delivered what they promised a year ago. No hair in the soup. Results exceeded FY2018 guidance. The company grew 2% organically, cut down over $1B of debts and refinanced $8.3B to extend maturities and reduce future interest payments. In detail, without the full year effect of lower debts, FY2018 saw a $155M fall in interest payments compared to 2017 (2018:$1,685 million, 2017: $1,840 million, 2016: $1,836 million). We expect 2019 interest payments to be lower than in 2018.

Source: BHC Q4’18 presentation slides

2019 Financial Outlook

Bausch Health provided guidance for the full year of 2019, as follows:

Full-Year Revenues in the range of $8.30 - $8.50 billion

Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the range of $3.35 - $3.50 billion

Investors may be impatient now that Papa has given a conservative outlook for the coming year. In his defense, he is merely acting like a business owner, forgoing short-term gains for long-term growth. He has always been measured in his promises, and made sure he delivers. In 2016 and 2017 he restored the balance sheet. In 2018, he transformed and refocused the company into a company that is more representative of Bausch Health, a category leader in eye care. 2019 will be about growth. It may not look like it from the guidance, but essentially, we are pleased with the 5-8% CAGR guided through 2022.

How BHC will beat 2019 guidance

Source: BHC Q4’18 presentation slides

We could see the effect of debt payments in 2018 as interest expense was reduced by $155M in 2018. While little focus will be given on paying down debts in 2019, interest expense is likely to be closer to $1.6B, or $85M lower than 2018. Higher costs savings from smaller interest payments would be immediately transferred to higher cash flow if the company pays more debts in 2019 ($100M was already paid in January 2019). This is the first area that provides a small upside to guidance.

Source: BHC 2018 10-K

2018 weighted average stated rate of interest was 6.23%, a touch higher than 2017’s 6.07%. The good news is there isn’t a big chunk of debts obligation until 2023. For more information, we added the detailed table of each category of debts below.

Source: BHC 2018 10-K

The second point that will help to beat FY2019 guidance is the 10% increase in R&D. That doesn’t sound like a good move to improve profitability now, but increasing R&D over time should contribute to the top-line growth and subsequently profitability. The focus in the past two years has been divestments and deleveraging. 2019 will be about growth and R&D is the best way as it delivers organic growth.

Thirdly, FY2019 guidance did not include the likely effect of any M&A activities. The company is already making a head start. First, the company acquired Eton Pharmaceuticals’ EM-100 eye drop in Feb 2019. The drug has been submitted to the FDA for review.

EM-100 will be the first preservative-free allergy eye drop available in the United States and will allow us to better serve the millions of Americans that experience itchy eyes due to allergies. Joe Papa, Feb 19, 2019

Then, we have the ‘stalking horse’ agreement to acquire Synergy Pharmaceuticals. If successful, BHC will own Trulance and Dolcanatide, Joe Solorio, a fellow SA author thinks that these two drugs have blockbuster potential with patents till 2032. Trulance, in particular, could deliver $100M of sales in its first year.

Final words

FY2018 was a beautiful wrap. It provides a solid platform for Joe Papa & Co. to execute growth. We have reasoned that the FY2019 guidance is conservative, and thus highly likely to be beaten.

Although, it’s hard to quantify, at the minimum, if the company pays additional debts, the interest expense will be lower than $1.6B guided. Next, R&D will open the door for higher organic growth, and lastly, successful acquisitions such as Synergy will provide plenty of upsides.

Authors’ note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click " Follow" next to our name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.