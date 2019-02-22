The VIX Is At The Lowest Level For 2019 - How Long Can That Last?

In 2016, the first six weeks of the year were downright ugly when it came to the stock market. An economic slowdown in China rippled around the world in a tsunami of selling as Chinese domestic equities experienced a severe correction to the downside. The S&P 500 index dropped from a high at 2104.37 in December 2015 which was just shy of a record high, to a low at 1810.10 one month and a half into 2016, a decline of almost 14% over six weeks. Over that period, the VIX index, which measures the implied volatilities of put and call options on S&P 500 stocks, moved from 14.45 to a high at 32.09.

With six weeks already in the books in 2019, the index has experienced the polar opposite of the price action in 2016. After a very rough final quarter of 2018, the S&P 500 has recovered in dramatic fashion, and the VIX has dropped from 36.20 in late December to its current level under 15. So many issues continue to face markets as we move deeper into 2019, and it is possible that the decline in the volatility index could be an opportunity to pick up some bargains in VIX-related products. The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product is a short-term trading product that could turbocharge your earnings if volatility is going to make a sudden return to the stock market. The VIX acts like a put option on stocks as volatility tends to spike higher in the asset class that manages to take the stairs to the upside and an elevator shaft lower during selloffs.

After a wild fourth quarter, buying returns to stocks

The fear of rising interest rates and the trade dispute between the US and China drove the prices of stocks lower from October through December in 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract dropped from a high at 2944.75 in early October to a low at 2316.75 in late December, a decline of 21.3% during the final quarter of last year. At the same time, the plunge in the price of stocks sent weekly historical volatility from 6.54% during the week of October 1 to a high at 24.51% during the week of the 2018 Christmas holiday.

The low came on December 26, and since then the market has not looked back.

Earnings and corporate buybacks support the stock market

A recovery in the stock market that began as the New Year approached carried forward into the first two months of 2019 as the market made back more than half its losses.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, the E-Mini has rallied to 2798 on February 21, which is above the 50% retracement level of the move from 2955.50 to 2316.75 which stood at 2636.125.

The ongoing impact of tax reform on corporate profits continues to support stocks. At the same time, with so many companies in the S&P 500 conducting share buyback programs, there continues to be natural buying in the stock market each day. At the same time, a less hawkish approach from the US Fed when it comes to monetary policy was music to the ears of many investors and traders in the stock market who called the latest comments from the Fed Chairman the “Powell Put” on the stock market. Stocks have rallied, and weekly historical volatility in the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract dropped to the 16.53% level as equities are back on the staircase marching to the upside of the past two months.

While the US central bank appears to be a kinder and gentler Fed in 2019, two issues will face the stock market over the coming weeks that could derail the path of least resistance that has been higher.

The debt ceiling could be a speed bump

At the beginning of March, the US government will need to raise the debt ceiling to pay its bills and not default on the amount owed to creditors in the US and around the world. The national debt recently rose above the $22-trillion level, another new record which seems to have no ceiling.

Given the current political environment in Washington DC where politicians from both sides of the aisle cannot seem to agree on anything, the debt ceiling promises to be a contentious issue. Compounding the debt problem these days is the rising interest rate environment. The Fed increased the short-term Fed Funds rate by one full percentage point in 2018, which means that funding the debt on a short-term basis went up by a cool $220 billion each year. Long-term rates are also increasing courtesy of the Fed’s program of quantitative tightening which is reducing the central bank’s swollen balance sheet but is at the same time increasing the level of the national debt as each month it costs more basis points to fund the obligations of the US government.

The one-way direction of the US national debt could be a problem for the stock market, and the political wrangling over the coming weeks will put it on the center stage.

Nervous moments over Brexit

In June 2016, the citizens of the United Kingdom went to the voting booths across the nation and by a narrow margin told their government to exit the European Union. The knee-jerk reaction to Brexit was a brief period of contagious selling in equities markets around the world. Gold rose to its high at $1377.50, following the shock of the Brexit referendum which drove the value of the British pound from $1.50 against the dollar to $1.20.

The UK and EU have been working towards a final agreement for Brexit for over two-and-a-half years, and with the deadline on March 29, they do not appear to be any closer than they were on the day following the referendum back in 2016.

A plan negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May and the EU went down in flames on the floor of the British Parliament which voted overwhelmingly against the proposal. Most recently, Parliament voted to refuse to extend the deadline for negotiations. Both sides at the negotiating table do not want the March 29 date to pass without an agreement and understanding over the future relationship of the UK with the EU. However, the end of March stands as a line in the sand as the UK’s membership and responsibilities to the EU and vice versa will end on that date.

Without going into all of the potential problems associated with a hard Brexit and the uncertainty it would create, the situation is likely to cause volatility in markets across all asset classes to ripple around the world like a financial tsunami.

VIX-related products are a buy on dips from a short-term trading perspective

The debt ceiling, Brexit, and the many other issues facing the US and world could cause a return of volatility to the stock market in the blink of an eye. While stocks have been taking the stairs higher over the first two months of 2019, there is no guaranty that the trend will continue and lots of factors waiting in the background that could derail recent gains.

The VIX has dropped to its lowest level of 2019 and since early October at 13.85 as of Thursday, February 21.

Meanwhile, in a sign that the markets remain concerned about futures events, the price of gold was trading at over the $1330 per ounce level on February 21 as the precious metal has made higher lows and higher highs since last August with the latest peak coming on February 20 at $1349.80 per ounce.

The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN product (VXXB) is a short-term tool that goes higher and lower with the VIX volatility index on the S&P 500 index. The fund summary for VXXB states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index TR. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX index and not direct exposure to the VIX index or its spot level. The index is designed to provide investors with exposure to one or more maturities of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index®.”

The highly liquid VXXB has net assets of $418.82 million and trades over seven million shares each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, VXXB has declined from a high at $51.98 in late December to $31.31 as of February 21, a drop of 39.8%.

While a continuation of the rally in the S&P 500 index would take VXXB lower, a return of price volatility could launch the price of the tool back to its December high or even higher in the coming weeks. While the buying in the stock market in 2019 has returned a sense of calm to market participants, the many events on the horizon are telling us that we are still in a period where caution is the most significant path when it comes to stocks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.