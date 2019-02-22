XLE Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation To 66.93s, Sell Response And Pullback To 65.33s Near Key Demand

This week’s auction saw a buy-side breakout through last week’s resistance, subsequent price discovery higher to 66.93s before selling interest drove price lower to key demand.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary inference for this week was for price discovery higher, provided last week’s breakout area held as support. This week’s auction saw a buy-side breakout in Tuesday’s auction following Monday’s holiday as price discovery higher developed through Wednesday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 66.93s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower back through the breakout point to 65.33s into Thursday’s close, settling at 65.57s.

19 – 21 February 2019:

This week’s auction saw narrow balance early in Tuesday’s trade at/near last week’s key resistance, 66.17s, before a buy-side breakout developed, driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 66.57s, ahead Tuesday’s close. Minor price discovery lower developed early into Wednesday’s auction to 66.19s, testing the buy-side breakout area. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher in buy-side continuation, achieving the stopping point high, 66.93s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price modestly lower to 66.21s before buying interest emerged, 66.68s/66.56s, into Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late buyers trapped as a sell-side breakdown developed early in Thursday’s auction, driving price lower back through the buy-side breakout area, achieving the stopping point, 65.33s, within last week’s key demand cluster, 65.38s-65.08s. Buying interest emerged there late in Thursday’s auction, attempting to halt the sell-side auction, settling at 65.57s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw price discovery higher as buying interest confirmed our primary expectation of buy-side activity. Last week’s unsecured high was indication of potential price discovery higher. This week’s auction did see a potential structural stopping point high develop. Within the broader context, buy-side continuation occurs toward key resistance, 67.99s, within key supply overhead.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next week will center upon response to the prior key demand cluster, 65.38s-65.08s, following this week’s stopping point high and pullback. Should the key demand hold as support, potential for price discovery higher to re-test 66.93s is possible. Alternatively, should key demand fail, potential for price discovery lower toward key demand below, 64.25s-63.75s, would be of focus. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is buy-side following the initial corrective phase from the stopping point high.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index continues higher following the brief pause in early February and bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support within prior key demand following the momentum low of November 2018. Sentiment continues moving higher toward a posture of extreme optimism, though not yet there, implying a longer-term structural high is unlikely to develop in this area.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.