SAP: Growth Without Limit And Growing Dividend

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is Germany's most valuable company as well as the world’s fourth largest software manufacturer. The software produced by SAP is used in more than 425,000 companies across 25 different industries. The company grew to a key pillar of the global economy. Its customers brew 77% of the world’s beer production, produce 79% of the chocolate on this planet and distribute 76% of healthcare products worldwide.

Figure 1: Companies which use SAP

(Source: Company presentation, September 2018)

Th software can only be replaced at extremely high costs. Therefore, SAP has nearly guaranteed its future revenues and profits. This gives the company an extremely big moat against competitors.

Business overview

SAP was founded by five IBM engineers who were told that IBM was abandoning their project, and they founded SAP in June 1972 as “Systemanalyse und Programmentwicklung” (System Analysis and Program Development). They started first to develop a mainframe program for payroll and accounting. Afterwards, they grew the product portfolio to other areas like material management and production planning. That was the story till the mid-1990s. The first enterprise resource planning (ERP) software was developed in 2004. Now, SAP offers a software that can handle almost all business processes (accounting, controlling, sales, purchasing, production, warehousing, personnel). Companies often use many different systems to manage their data and tend to be inefficient with that much different software. SAP is offering an all-in-one solution.

Figure 2: Overview of SAP's functions

(Source: How Does SAP Work? - Easy Explanation with An Example)

The next mayor step was to get involved into cloud business in 2012 and the launch of SAP S/4HANA. SAP HANA offers customer a faster way to analyse and access their data with a smaller data footprint. SAP is focusing on developing a software to improve the processes of business and to improve people’s lives.

The company will do that by way of a reduction of administrative complexity and transitioning its customers to a sustainable, fully digital enterprise.

Figure 3: Development of SAP

(Source: Company Presentation 2018, Capital Markets Day)

SAP HANA offers a real-time analysis of huge amounts of data. It is possible to collect data from production, to analyze it in real time and to intervene at an early stage.

The software helps its customers to keep track of their business and business processes. Due to increasing globalization, companies need to manage their supply and sales chains effectively to compete with their competition.

Figure 4: Revenue breakdown

(Source: Investor Relations Fact Sheet January 2019)

Business moat

In my opinion, SAP has a very strong business moat. The operative margin is at around 20% and the return of equity is at 16% - a clear sign of a strong moat.

The reasons for this is that the costs for changing the software are extremely high, so maintaining the status quo is almost always the cheaper alternative. Data is customized for SAP, employees have been trained in the program and alternatives are not always much cheaper or better. Customers are tied up in the long term, and over time, more products from SAP can be sold.

76% of all business transactions worldwide are handled by an SAP software system. That’s a stunning USD 2.9 trillion in commerce annually. If SAP were to disappear overnight, over 425,000 customers would be technologically back in the 1970s and would not be able to operate.

Trend of digitalization

SAP supports its customers in their digital transformation, as data is the most important raw material of our modern society and of every company. In the near future, it will be more important than ever for all companies to learn from their data and to optimize their processes. Data is the new "currency" in an enterprise. A faster and more efficient way to use it will give companies a competitive advantage.

Business can simplify their IT environment, leverage data and accelerate business processes. Additionally, SAP offers machine learning and the Internet of Things for new business processes and real-time analytics to control the business processes.

Outlook

SAP has a strong outlook for the upcoming years. Its cloud subscription should grow >30%, and operating profit should grow between 7.5% and 11%. Also, the company's outlook till 2023 is impressive. Its revenue should grow to over EUR 35 billion and operating profits with 10% CAGR. The outlook is the basis of my earnings model below.

In my opinion, the fast-growing cloud subscriptions and support is the most interesting aspect of the whole outlook.

Figure 5: Outlook

(Source: Investor Relations Fact Sheet January 2019)

The fast-growing cloud business and the growth in support revenue will drive a higher share of more predictable revenue.

Management

CEO William McDermott has led the company since 2002 and is the highest paid CEO in Germany. The track record of the past is respectable. Under him, the company has been able to increase its dividend significantly. The current dividend yield at 1.4% is not that high, but the growth is what to look at.

Figure 6: Dividend history

(Source: Investor Relations Fact Sheet January 2019)

Risks

The switching costs are high, and therefore, the current revenue should be relative stable. I see risks with the general economy. The expansion of IT structure is necessary, but in a recession, companies could postpone their IT projects. However, the economic dependence of SAP is very low. In the financial crisis of 2009, revenue and profits hardly fell, and they were even higher in the next year as before the crisis.

Figure 7: Financial overview

(Source: Morningstar)

A further risk is from its competition. Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT) or a new company could develop a more attractive and cheaper product in the long run. The result would be a declining market share, revenue and profits. SAP is working against that with a stunning 28% of its whole workforce (23,000 employees) in research & development.

Another difficult-to-value risk is the possibility of an attack from hackers or gaps in the software that can be used for espionage. These scenarios would lead to legal claims and damage to the company's image.

The debt is no risk in SAP, as for Q4 2018, it was holding nearly EUR 8.6 billion in cash against around EUR 11.6 billion in debt.

Valuation

I have made an earnings model with three different scenarios. For all of them, I used a discount rate of 10% and a terminal multiple of 10.

The first scenario indicates the worst case. That means SAP is not able to increase its margin and cannot grow its cloud business as expected.

Scenario 2 is the best case. Here the growth exceeds expectations, and the cloud business explodes.

Scenario 3 is the normal case. The growth is like the management expects it to be.

Figure 8: Earnings model

(Source: Author's own calculation)

The fair value is at around EUR 74, the price level of July 2016. If we were to increase the terminal multiple to 15, the fair value would be at EUR 91.

Conclusion

SAP is quality company and a growth machine, but a lot of the growth is already priced into the stock currently. If the company falls to the levels of 2016, I would happily buy more of it. At the current stock price, I think there are better investments out there, even though I really like the story behind SAP. Many companies would not be that efficient without the use of SAP software.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.