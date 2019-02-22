XLF Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 26.68s Where A Potential Stopping Point High Developed

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for buy-side activity based on last week’s unsecured high formation. This primary expectation did play out as last week’s unsecured high failed as resistance and price discovery higher developed to 26.68s toward key supply overhead, developing a potential stopping point high.

19- 21 February 2019:

This week saw structural buy excess early in Tuesday’s trade before buying interest drove price higher as last week's unsecured high failed. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 26.55s. Buyers trapped amidst selling interest, driving price lower to 26.40s in pullback to test the buy-side breakout area. Structural buy excess developed there before rotation higher developed into Wednesday’s auction as buy-side continuation developed to 26.68s. Structural sell excess developed there as buyers trapped amidst selling interest.

Selling interest developed early Thursday to 26.43s, where buying interest emerged, developing balance, 26.43s-26.55s, through most of Thursday’s trade. A minor probe of Thursday’s low then developed to 26.41s where minor structural buy excess developed ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 26.50s.

This week’s auction saw buy-side continuation through last week’s unsecured high, consistent with this week’s primary expectation. Modest price discovery higher developed through Wednesday’s auction, achieving a stopping point high, 26.68s. Structural sell excess developed there, driving price lower in pullback toward key support. Buying interest then emerged, developing balance through Thursday’s auction, 26.43s-26.55s, near key support. The development of a structural sell excess implies the development of a stopping point high. Within the broader context, the development of a structural sell excess within key supply implies more significant resistance area may be in development.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday’s auction and next week will center upon market response to this week’s sell excess, 26.68s-26.64s. The highest probability path into next week is for sell-side continuation toward key demand below, provided this week’s sell excess holds as resistance. Sell-side failure at this area will result in further near-term price discovery higher toward key supply overhead, 27s-27.25s. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from here would result in potential price discovery lower to key demand, 25.80s-25.40s. The larger intermediate term (3-6 month) is now neutral between, 25.34s and 27.47s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand, following the momentum low of November 2018 which now serves as meaningful support. Sentiment continues moving higher toward a posture of extreme optimism, though not yet there, implying a longer-term structural high is unlikely to develop in this area.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

