Oxford Lane Capital: Where The NAV Is Made Up And Cash Flows Are All That Matter

Investment Thesis

Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) continues to see improved cash flows covering its high yield. This income generator deserves to be examined by its cash flow and not its net asset value (NAV), to be truly appreciated.

A Simple Definition

Due to previous confusion, whenever I write concerning immediate income investing, I feel it is necessary to define what I'm speaking of when doing so. I define immediate income investing as investing with a taxable account seeking immediate high return via dividends.

Due to this focus, I am not concerned with total return or overly focused on capital appreciation. I am a long-term buy-and-hold investor who is willing to sell if necessary. I often explain you can milk your cows or slaughter them to unlock value - I'd rather milk them.

The Great NAV Interest

When it comes to closed end funds (CEFs), many investors take great interest in their NAVs, and rightfully so. A CEF with a rapidly declining NAV can be alarming and a cause for concern. But when a CEF invests solely in collateralized loan obligations, CLOs, the NAV is a tricky matter. OXLC is such a CEF. Recently, I spent time reminding investors and readers how CLOs work, and how their NAV is determined.

In that article I stated:

CLOs are comprised of hundreds, if not thousands, of individual loans. Those loans all have individual values which change as each loan payment is made. Pre-payment also affects the loans' values. These loans comprise the total CLO and its entire structure, which than is broken into tranches. So now those tranches have to be assigned parts of the value of the total CLO. Lastly, ECC and OXLC are comprised of multiple CLOs - all of which have shifting NAVs. To further confuse things, CLOs are highly illiquid assets. Unlike real estate or trading in bonds, preferred or common equity. CLOs don't trade on a regular basis and typically are bought or sold on appointment only. Meaning the value of the loans within the CLO may not impact its sales price as heavily as the variations of ECC or OXLC's NAV may lead you to believe.

While thinking over this article, it led me to think of an old comedy show I used to watch called Whose Line Is It Anyways? where various comedians would do impromptu skits or games. The classic line of this show was "the show where everything's made up and the points don't matter!"

OXLC just recently reported its NAV from December. Essentially OXLC updated its NAV - as it usually does - 3 months delayed and when CLO NAVs were at their worst.

A close peer to OXLC, Eagle Point Credit (ECC) also recently updated its NAV. Both are updated on a delayed basis, but both suffered the almost exact same fate - CLOs saw tremendous NAV depreciation in December. These are all unrealized losses. This is key to remember. Unless OXLC sells out of these CLO positions, the NAV change doesn't truly reflect its performance.

Source: OXLC Earnings Slides

During the last quarter, OXLC saw realized gains from selling out of CLO positions of $0.01 per share; meanwhile, their unrealized losses were $2.37. Management addressed this during the last earnings call as well. CEO Jonathan Cohen spoke of the overall valuation of the CLO markets:

Moreover, we know that the S&P/LSTA leveraged loan index has rebounded significantly since December 31st from 93.8% of par to 96% of par as of February 5, 2019. According to the Wells Fargo CLO research team, the median US CLO equity net asset value has recovered with the increase in loan prices. After bottoming on January 2, 2019, at 24.5%, the Wells Fargo CLO research team estimates the median US CLO equity net asset value currently stands at approximately 43.3% as of February 1, 2018.

The added emphasis is mine.

This downtrend explains the pressures on ECC's and OXLC's NAVs. It also explains recent choices by CLO managers to upsize their CLOs. Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR), for example, nearly doubled its CLO's size to take advantage of this downturn. OXLC does not have any CLOs managed by SAR, but another favorite stock on Seeking Alpha finds its CLO owned by OXLC - Ares Capital's (ARCC) CLO is one of OXLC's largest positions.

When OXLC reported its NAV as of December 31st, 2018, the CLO market was being valued at its lowest in years. Since then, CLO values as a whole have rebounded. Meanwhile, the value of the equity position has nearly doubled in reflection to its par value - from 24.5% to 43.3%. Considering that OXLC overwhelmingly is invested in the equity tranche of CLOs, OXLC's NAV is clearly not declining due to mismanagement but is a trend as a whole with recovery in sight.

Cash Flows is What Matters

With the NAV showing completely unrelated changes to OXLC's activities, we must evaluate OXLC on what management can control - cash flow. The real question we must ask is: Does OXLC cover its high-yielding monthly dividend? The short answer is absolutely yes.

Source: OXLC Earnings Slides

For the last three quarters, OXLC has strongly covered its dividend each quarter from its cash flows. No cut is coming as this trend continues. Furthermore, OXLC saw an increase in cash flows this past quarter - of $900,000. But this isn't the only increase coming - OXLC is expected to have additional cash flow increases later this year as new positions it already owns start paying out.

Source: OXLC Earnings Slides

OXLC is forecasting an additional $66.2 million worth of CLOs to start paying it back this quarter and an additional $8.7 million next quarter. I would expect the next quarter's figure to increase as OXLC makes additional CLO purchases.

Now to avoid confusion, OXLC isn't expecting an additional $66.2 million in cash flow, but expects those investments to start paying it back. OXLC's equity CLO positions as of its last quarter had an effective yield of 15.8% - meaning its positions starting this quarter would bring in approximately $10.46 million annually or an additional $2.6 million quarterly. Growing cash flow means stronger per share dividend coverage. These CLOs are already factored into the shares issued and have been sitting waiting to pay out to investors.

Investor Takeaway

Investors looking at OXLC need to be aware that they are buying shares at a high premium - but most likely not anywhere near the premium the recent NAV report would lead you to believe. OXLC is covering its dividend and growing its cash flows - the lifeblood of a CLO fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.