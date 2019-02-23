Northern Star: More Gold, More Cash, And A Higher Dividend

Northern Star spent in excess of A$50M on exploration in its first semester, so we should see a positive resource update later this year.

Introduction

It has been several years since I first discussed Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) here on Seeking Alpha, and during those years, the small one-mine company built itself out to become one of the leading gold producers in Australia. Northern Star recently expanded outside of Australia as well after buying the Pogo gold mine in Alaska, and even after this US$260M purchase, the company still has a net cash position.

Northern Star’s most liquid listing still is on the Australian Stock Exchange (although I think it should pursue a North American listing as well), where it’s trading with NST as its ticker symbol. With an average daily volume of 3.1 million shares, trading is indeed much more liquid ‘Down Under’ compared to the secondary exchanges. The current market capitalization based on the recent share price of A$9.90 is A$6.3B. As Northern Star reports its financial results in Australian dollar, I will use that currency throughout this article.

Another massive performance from Northern Star Resources

In the first half of FY 2019, Northern star produced in excess of 400,000 ounces of gold and sold just over 423,000 ounces. That’s a substantial increase of more than 50% compared to the previous semester thanks to the acquisition of the Pogo mine (see later). As you can see in the next image, Northern Star was able to keep its all-in sustaining costs for the Australian operations (Jundee and Kalgoorlie) very reasonable with a combined AISC of less than A$1200/oz.

The AISC for the Pogo mine appears to be relatively high, but Northern Star has complicated a few things by providing the production results for the entire semester, but has only provided the effective production cost results and financial metrics for the final quarter of the calendar year as it only closed the acquisition on September 28th (but it was entitled to the production and financial benefits during the entire semester).

Northern Star reported a total revenue of A$634M, resulting in a gross operating income of A$151M and a pre-tax income of almost A$114M. That’s just 2% more than in the first half of FY 2018, but that’s due to Northern Star effectively accelerating the depreciation charges considering the newly acquired Pogo gold mine in Alaska has a relatively short mine life. Additionally, the acquisition of the Pogo mine also resulted in incurring just over A$10M in acquisition and integration expenses, a non-recurring expense which has a negative impact on the H1 profitability. The bottom line shows a net income of A$82.1M or 13 cents per share.

Looking at the cash flow result, Northern Star reported an operating cash flow of A$169M, but this includes changes in the working capital position, and as Northern Star hasn’t provided a detailed breakdown of these changes, it’s not possible to filter these out. What we do see is a A$49.7M tax payment although only A$31.6M would have been due, according to the income statement. After isolating this difference between taxes due and taxes paid, the adjusted operating cash flow increases to A$187.2M. Northern Star spent A$110M on capital expenditures and a stunning A$52M on exploration during the semester, which leaves very little money on the table to add to the cash position, but it also means the company is investing in itself.

Approximately A$50M of the capital expenditures were spent on ‘non-sustaining’ capex (predominantly spent on the Australian operations (A$36M) with the balance having been spent on the Pogo mine). And of course, spending in excess of A$50M on exploration should result in higher gold resources, resulting in longer mine lives. Removing the growth capex and capitalized exploration from the equation would result in an underlying free cash flow of almost A$130M.

The balance sheet remains strong, even after buying the Pogo mine

During the first semester of FY 2019, Northern Star acquired the Pogo mine from Sumitomo for US$260M (A$360M) in cash. As the mine life of the Pogo mine was relatively short (just a few years), Northern Star immediately started an exploration program to increase the mine life of the mine. The exploration program perhaps won’t result in an increased overall resource, but it could be very helpful to bring existing and known ounces into a mine plan.

This was a large acquisition for Northern Star, but even after digesting the Pogo acquisition (financed by a mix of cash on hand and an equity issue), the balance sheet could definitely handle more acquisitions. As of the end of December, Northern Star’s balance sheet contained A$230M in cash and just A$41M in gross debt, for a combined net cash position of almost A$190M. And remember, this is despite having spent in excess of A$100M on growth capex and exploration during the semester.

Needless to say, Northern Star will be able to act fast should it encounter new growth opportunities as the balance sheet allows it to be very flexible.

It also allows the company to pay another dividend to its shareholders, and it has hiked its interim dividend from A$0.045 to A$0.06, in line with its revenue increase. Surprisingly, Northern Star has linked its dividend payout to the revenue, as it’s paying out 6% of its revenue as a dividend. Interesting, but also dangerous as it doesn’t even take into account how profitable those ounces are.

The interim dividend of A$0.06 will be payable on April 4th to shareholders that own the stock before it goes ex-dividend on March 13th. The dividend is fully franked, which means the Australian dividend withholding tax will be much lower than the 30% standard rate.

Investment thesis

Northern Star has done very well in the past few years as it has combined a low-cost gold production and a strong balance sheet with targeted bolt-on acquisitions of existing mining operations. The balance sheet remains very strong with a net cash position of almost a quarter of a billion Australian dollar, while the company remains on track to produce approximately 800,000 ounces of gold this year.

The key elements for Northern Star will be to focus on resource expansion to increase the mine life at its operations, and I’m looking forward to see how efficient and effective the A$50M+ exploration program was. Sure, Northern Star has in excess of 20 million ounces in its resources (indicating a valuation of in excess of A$300 per ounce), but only 1/5th of those ounces are classified as ‘reserves’, and the resource and reserve update planned for this summer will be very important.

I’m not a buyer of Northern Star right now as the current market cap of A$6.33B is very high compared to the underlying free cash flow result of just over A$250M per year.

