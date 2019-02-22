Transocean: Outsized Capex Requirements Cause Financial Picture To Deteriorate Even Further

The combination of ever increasing debt and deteriorating liquidity levels makes a timely recovery of the ultra-deepwater segment more imperative than ever before.

Note: I have covered Transocean (NYSE:RIG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It's been more than a year since I last updated investors on leading offshore driller Transocean. A lot has happened over the past couple of quarters with oil prices recovering to multi-year highs over the course of 2018 only to fall off a cliff in the fourth quarter, sending offshore drilling stocks back to multi-decade lows and making Transocean's recent acquisition of Ocean Rig appear somewhat ill-timed, to say the very least.

The company's management has been notorious for its overly optimistic industry recovery assumptions in the past which became apparent once more on the conference call subsequent to the announcement of the Ocean Rig acquisition as management did not shy away from forecasting ultra-deepwater floater dayrates to reach $400,000 as early as 2020:

Source: Company Presentation

Quite a bold statement when considering that spot rates for latest generation drillships in most places of the world have remained substantially below $200,000 even with oil prices at multi-year highs in Q3/2018. Bassoe Offshore currently shows spot dayrates for modern ultra-deepwater drillships and semi-submersibles at $170,000 and $145,000, respectively.

Source: Company's SEC-filings, Bassoe Analytics, Author's own calculations

That said, Transocean surprised the market in late December by announcing a major, five-year $830 million contract with Chevron USA (CVX) for a drillship currently under construction in Singapore. The rig will be the first ultra-deepwater floater rated for 20,000 psi operations and is expected to commence operations in the Gulf of Mexico in the second half of 2021. The rig will, most likely, be working on Chevron's Anchor prospect if the project will be sanctioned. Dividing the stated contract value by the contract duration results in an eye-catching $455,000 dayrate, a stunning increase of more than 250% from current spot rates.

But, in reality, the stated contract value includes a significant amount of reimbursement for required upgrades to the newbuild rig. The company's recent 10-K filing with the SEC finally allows for an approximation of the true dayrate as Transocean increased the estimated construction costs for the drillship by a whopping $295 million quarter over quarter. Total costs for the asset are now estimated at $1.05 billion, most likely the highest price ever paid for an offshore drilling rig. If we assume all of the cost increase to be related to contractually required upgrades, the dayrate decreases by more than 35% to approximately $293,000, which doesn't look that impressive anymore, particularly when considering the contract start date in H2/2021 and the five-year contract term.

That said, Transocean also increased the estimated construction costs for the second newbuild rig under construction in Singapore by another $80 million during Q4 with total costs now estimated at $885 million. The company did not provide an explanation for the escalation, but if we assume a similar price increase for the sister rig unrelated to contractual requirements, we would arrive at a dayrate of $337,000. Even this number would still be below the $350,000-375,000 range indicated by management on the Q4 conference call. While even at a dayrate of $293,000 the rig would, most likely, earn healthy cash flows for Transocean, the huge difference to the originally implied dayrate appears staggering. In light of past experience and the major increase in estimated construction costs for the rig in the 10-K, I am actually having a hard time to give management the benefit of the doubt here and go with their stated dayrate range of $350,000-375,000 for the time being.

In addition, Chevron reserved the right to terminate the contract for convenience until the end of April 2020 in exchange for compensating Transocean for its incremental investment in the rig's 20,000 psi subsea equipment, a highly unusual contract provision most likely owed to the severe oil price drop in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Let's now take a look at the recent acquisition of Ocean Rig. After being asked on the call, management backpedaled on the reactivation schedule for the cold-stacked former Ocean Rig drillships, which was previously stated at around 2-3 rigs per year, and somewhat unintentionally increased its reactivation estimate to $35 million per rig from $25 million at the time of Ocean Rig acquisition announcement. The obvious lack of progress in the assessment of rig reactivations is a clear sign that none of the cold-stacked units will go back to work anytime soon. What a difference a quarter makes.

Instead, management only pointed to the Ocean Rig Mykonos and the Ocean Rig Corcovado, both currently warm-stacked in Las Palmas, as obvious candidates for contracts. Investors should note that it is widely anticipated that these drillships will soon be awarded long-term contracts by Petrobras (PBR) to drill the Mero prospect in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil. Dayrates are rumored to be $235,000 for the Ocean Rig Mykonos which has recently been upgraded with a managed pressure drilling package and $215,000 for the Ocean Rig Corcovado. The drillships will replace Seadrill (SDRL) rigs West Tellus and West Carina, another disheartening development for this once-leading offshore driller. Ocean Rig Mykonos is expected to be awarded a firm contract term of 550 days with an option for an additional 815 days, while Ocean Rig Corcovado will be contracted for a firm term of 629 days with a renewal option for another 680 days. Commencement of drilling operations is currently anticipated for November 2019.

According to Brazil Energy Magazine, the contracts do NOT contain rate adjustment clauses, which could lead to some of the world's most advanced drillships working at disappointing day rates well into 2023. To be fair, this bid was submitted by Ocean Rig prior to its acquisition by Transocean, so we can't really blame management for this lowball offer. Nevertheless, these rigs won't be available to capture the major dayrate upside still envisioned by Transocean's management for years to come. Estimated backlog addition for the initial contract terms is approximately $265 million.

Photo: Soon to be scrapped 5th generation semi-submersible harsh environment rig "Eirik Raude" undergoing preservation work in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, in May 2016 - Source: MarineTraffic.com

Personally, I was somewhat surprised by Transocean's decision to scrap the 5th generation harsh-environment semi-submersible rig Eirik Raude, particularly in light of management's very positive assessment of the harsh environment segment of the market on the conference call with dayrates allegedly on the rise again. Remember, Ocean Rig previously planned to reactivate and upgrade the rig at an estimated cost of $100 million, a number that has been also stated by peer Diamond Offshore (DO) for the recent reactivation and upgrade of previously cold-stacked semi-submersible rigs. A rejuvenated and upgraded Eirik Raude would have been a very capable harsh environment unit with an estimated remaining useful life of 15+ years. At an assumed dayrate of $200,000 and an EBITDA margin of 40%, the payback period for the required investment in the rig would have been a little over three years, which doesn't look prohibitive at all to me. But, as discussed in more detail below, Transocean is already facing outsized capital spending obligations over the next couple of quarters, mostly in connection with newbuild drillships that will hurt the company's liquidity materially. In layman's terms: The company simply lacks the funds to invest in the Eirik Raude.

Transocean will also have to deal with the scheduled delivery of Ocean Rig Santorini in the third quarter of 2019, another capable 7th generation drillship still waiting for its maiden contract award. Remaining payments for the rig are currently estimated at $455 million of which $360 million will be covered by seller financing at very favorable terms (interest rate of 3% p.a.) for up to four years.

But 2020 will be a real stretch for the company in terms of capital expenditures, as Transocean is facing shipyard payments of roughly $1.25 billion for its remaining three newbuild rigs. Overall capital spending for 2019-2020 has been stated at roughly $1.75 billion by the company ($440 million in 2019 and $1.3 billion in 2020).

The projected elevated spending levels have caused management to reduce its liquidity forecast for the end of 2020 materially, down from a range of $1.2-1.4 billion to just $0.9-1.1 billion, with the vast majority of the additional spending most likely related to the above discussed Chevron contract.

Keep in mind that this forecast already includes the company's currently undrawn $1 billion revolving credit facility which matures in June 2023, meaning that Transocean expects to spend ALL of its remaining $2.16 billion in unrestricted cash over the next eight quarters as the company is also facing more than $1 billion in debt maturities over this time frame.

That said, I would not expect the company to dip into its revolving credit facility by 2021 as Transocean still has the option to issue more secured debt against some of its rig subsidiaries with long-term contracts. On the flipside, the company will be facing another $670 million in debt maturities in 2021.

Moreover, the company's credit facility is subject to a $500 million liquidity covenant as well as other financial covenants, so I would expect Transocean to avoid drawing under the facility at virtually any price, particularly in light of the ongoing litigation with Wilmington Trust Company as indenture trustee demanding early repayment of an old $300 million Global Marine bond. While the notes in question are non-recourse to Transocean, an acceleration of the bond maturity could lead to an event of default under the credit facility.

On the conference call, management remained generally optimistic on further dayrate recovery potential for both the harsh environment and ultra-deepwater segment but also admitted to near-term challenges caused by the recent oil price decline. The issue is also evidenced by the company's guidance for 2019 which calls for revenues to remain roughly unchanged despite the recent acquisition of Ocean Rig.

The announced spending spree over the next eight quarters will cause Transocean's liquidity to decline materially and debt levels to increase, further weakening the company's already stricken balance sheet. Moreover, Transocean might incur further impairment charges from the potential retirement of additional floaters.

Bottom line:

Transocean remains the world's leading offshore driller with an impressive $12.2 billion high-margin backlog, more than the combined backlog of its five closest exchange-listed competitors. During the quarter, the company secured the industry's first five-year contract award since 2014, but neither the calculated dayrate nor the materially reduced range provided by management on the conference call adds up with the construction cost estimate stated in the company's 10-K. That said, regardless of the true dayrate, Transocean is expected to earn healthy cash flows from this contract.

In addition, the company is widely expected to win a tender offshore Brazil for the drillships Ocean Rig Mykonos and Ocean Rig Corcovado albeit at rather disappointing contract terms.

I am particularly concerned with the company's massive capital spending requirements in combination with meaningful short- and medium debt maturities, which will cause balance sheet and liquidity to deteriorate even further.

The company has continued to generate free cash flow for the most part of the downturn, but projected outsized capex spending will cause this important metric to turn substantially negative in 2020 at the latest point.

In consequence, Transocean needs the ultra-deepwater segment to recover materially in due time. Otherwise, the company's ever-increasing mountain of debt will finally break the company's back within the next couple of years.

Personally, I remain unconvinced of an impending material recovery in the ultra-deepwater space as virtually all supermajors recently reiterated their long-standing commitment to short-cycle investments. Particularly, offshore exploration spending is expected to remain under pressure, but without major industry players recommitting to large-scale, multi-year exploration campaigns, the ultra-deepwater segment will remain oversupplied for years to come.

Investors should closely monitor Transocean's ability to secure ultra-deepwater contracts at rates substantially above current levels as, otherwise, the company's debt load would become increasingly unsustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.