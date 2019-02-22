Salesforce: Earnings Vs. Reinvestment

Sentiment and valuation will decrease if Salesforce continues to reinvest without corresponding revenue growth; so far this hasn't occurred.

Determining Salesforce’s (CRM) valuation is rather difficult, as the company is not focused on profits or margins. This strategy, employed by several other SaaS companies as well, has created confusion among investors, as some immediately throw away Salesforce as an investment due to the lack of a strong bottom line. And really, shouldn’t earnings be the basis of valuing a company?

Another complication with Salesforce is that there is a lack of visibility when forecasting future profitability. Investors can start forecasting earnings growth based on guidance and market trends, but long-term forecasts may prove unreliable. For example, Salesforce has proven to be aggressive when it sees an opportunity, and it may look to sacrifice net margins (by increasing R&D and SG&A costs) and target market share in greenfield or emerging areas such as IoT, enterprise analytics, intelligent automation, or hyper-convergence etc.

Shareholders would likely support management in expanding, even though net margins wouldn’t grow as expected. As a whole, it looks as if Salesforce is struggling with profitability. However, it is more likely that its core business can produce high net margins on its own, but its younger segments drag margins back down. Basically, Salesforce could be viewed as a combination between a steady core business, and a high growth, negative or low margin SaaS business, such as Twilio (TWLO), ServiceNow (NOW), and Splunk (SPLK).

Below, I will review Salesforce’s growth drivers, organized by their current impact to Salesforce’s revenue (core business, growth drivers, and emerging growth drivers). Then, I will revisit its valuation, focusing on earnings vs. reinvestment costs.

Core Business

Currently, about 57% of revenue is generated by the Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. Basically, these two offerings are the core of the company's CRM business (Salesforce’s entire portfolio is basically an end-to-end CRM offering, but I will use slightly different classifications to differentiate the offerings, as well as highlight different opportunities Salesforce can take advantage of).

These two cloud offerings, often used together by enterprise customers, could be seen as the “cash cow” of Salesforce. Salesforce has had the top market share in CRM for five years, and is also growing market share faster than most competitors combined. In terms of effectiveness, Gartner also rates Salesforce as a Leader in CRM, and has rated Salesforce as a leader for ten consecutive years.

Source: Available Through Salesforce (link here)

Claiming that these two cloud offerings are “cash cows” is a bit tongue-in-cheek. We don’t have information on profitability of each segment, as Salesforce organizes itself in one single segment operationally. Also, Salesforce is gaining market share at an industry high rate, as explained in the press release:

Salesforce grew its overall market share position and increased its revenue more than any other Customer Relationship Management (NYSE:CRM) vendor. In fact, Salesforce increased its market share in 2017 by more percentage points than the rest of the top twenty CRM vendors combined. Additionally, Salesforce has been named the market share leader in sales applications, customer service applications and marketing applications.”

Sales Cloud and Service Cloud are still growing strong despite having a dominant market share position. However, their market share growth is still growing at a point where Salesforce likely sees a greater benefit in maintaining a higher SG&A cost (and lower margins), than shifting its focus to profitability.

Source: Salesforce

Current Growth Drivers

As of now, I believe the Salesforce Platform, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud are the company's growth drivers. Salesforce Platform is reported in earnings as “Salesforce Platform and Other,” which clouds how much revenue it generates.

However, Salesforce Platform is a very exciting growth driver, and has perhaps the strongest moat capabilities in the portfolio. Lightning, App Cloud, and AppExchange are the major offerings in this segment, which serve as its PaaS offerings. Companies such as Veeva (VEEV) build their products on Lightning, and these relationships create large switching costs. In addition, Salesforce has AppExchange and Heroku, which allow its portfolio to benefit from continuous innovation through third parties. Last quarter, this segment grew 51% YoY. Backing this growth is Salesforce’s ability to execute, with Gartner rating its platform offering as best in class as well.

Source: Available Through Salesforce (link here)

In addition, the Commerce and Marketing cloud offerings are also starting to make a more meaningful impact, contributing slightly less than 15% of revenue last quarter, but grew 37% YoY.

This is an interesting segment, as the previously mentioned segments are all dominated by Salesforce. However, Oracle (ORCL) and Adobe (ADBE) have both invested heavily in this space, with Adobe buying two of the top vendors, Magento and Marketo, to establish a comprehensive offering that will compete with Salesforce.

Because of this, Salesforce may enter into a spending spree to position itself better. Out of the four mentioned segments, this is the largest concern for investors. Commerce and Marketing Clouds are both natural fits in the overall ecosystem, and cross-selling potential is large. A takeover spree in marketing may be necessary if Salesforce wants to compete with Adobe, but I don’t think this is the best use of funds.

Source: Salesforce

The TAM for commerce and marketing is very large, and I believe Salesforce can gain a sizable portion of these markets with cross-selling and organic growth. Therefore, I would view any large acquisition in these areas as a red flag for investors, as I believe this would be an inefficient use of capital.

Emerging Growth Drivers

Currently, its emerging growth drivers are basically add-on features to its current portfolio offerings. These offerings consist of MuleSoft, IoT Cloud, and Einstein, among others.

First, Einstein is an AI/Analytics offering that adds machine learning capabilities to Salesforce’s current offerings. In addition, there is also an integrated analytics tool offering. Einstein has large potential, and not just due to secular growth in analytics. As Salesforce has always been front and center in the low-code and automation revolution, Einstein expands its low-code offerings to include data science and machine learning capabilities, as it can increase intelligent workflow automation through integrations with external applications.

IoT cloud is an interesting fit. On the surface, Salesforce offers a no-code IoT offering, where you can store IoT data into the Salesforce cloud. IoT is in the early innings for Salesforce still, and although I see a market for CRM and IoT, I don’t think it will make a large impact overall, and just serve as a nice add-on.

Finally, there is the MuleSoft integration, where Wedbush noted that large wins and customer attrition led to an upgrade. MuleSoft, also marketed as Integration cloud, was a large acquisition early in 2018. Although valuation was steep (22x TTM revenue), MuleSoft was a smart strategic fit, and I believe that Salesforce can grow MuleSoft at a faster rate than what they could do alone. As management noted in the earnings call:

And speaking of MuleSoft, integration has become a strategic imperative for all of our customers, it has captured the attention of C level executives in virtually every conversation I have. And in the quarter, companies like Ahold Delhaize, WeWork, Michael Kors [ph] and contingents just love MuleSoft because MuleSoft is able to unlock data from legacy systems and accelerate their digital transformation.”

MuleSoft is a middleware, which serves as an excellent fit for not only cross-selling purposes, but for increasing data integration between Salesforce’s offerings and other cloud providers. On the defensive side, Mulesoft increases switching costs and increases Salesforce’s moat. In addition, MuleSoft would be able to benefit from secular trends in API initiatives. From McKinsey:

As the connective tissue linking ecosystems of technologies and organizations, APIs allow businesses to monetize data, forge profitable partnerships, and open new pathways for innovation and growth.”

Source: Available Through SnapLogic (link here)

Valuation

As I mentioned before, when valuing a company like Salesforce, or any fast-growing SaaS company, investors have to evaluate earnings vs. reinvestment. ROIC is typically used, but Salesforce is focused on increasing revenue by increasing market share and increasing segments served. Because of this, the market has given Salesforce a premium valuation, on the basis that investors are willing to wait for meaningful margin growth once Salesforce has demonstrated a slowdown in market share and TAM growth. With this said, below are the relevant valuation metrics:

Company Price Forward P/E P/S Revenue Growth P/CF EV/EBITDA CRM 158.02 57.70 7.59 25.60% 39.4 89

Source: Seeking Alpha

Salesforce has been a machine in revenue growth, with almost every quarter generating 25% revenue growth, give or take 2%. As mentioned before, I don’t see a catalyst for Salesforce forward P/E to decrease substantially (outside a corresponding bear market). Investors in the SaaS space value market share, TAM, and revenue growth. For Salesforce, this translates to a premium valuation, unless those three metrics fall without strong margin appreciation.

I believe weakness in the Sales Cloud will be offset by the PaaS offering and MuleSoft, and I expect Salesforce to beat the conservative guidance given. P/S/G is used for early-stage software companies, so I don’t think it should be used for Salesforce. Compared to Adobe, it’s hard to see an attractive valuation for Salesforce, and a bear case is also predicated on it having low flexibility on SG&A costs. I don’t see evidence of this, as market share gains continue to grow faster than peers.

Risks

As implied throughout this article, valuation risk is likely the largest risk for Salesforce, and a slowdown in market share growth and revenue growth could cause investors to pressure management to escalate margin growth.

Although I don’t necessarily agree, there is also single leader risk, where if Marc Benioff stepped down or left, I believe Salesforce’s stock would suffer.

On the business side, I’ll reiterate a couple of risks. First, MuleSoft was purchased at a high multiple. If MuleSoft entering the Salesforce ecosystem does not increase growth rates, then Salesforce will likely end up with a low ROI. Also, the digital marketing/commerce cloud market is becoming a red ocean, and Salesforce may spend aggressively if it believes it needs to counter Adobe.

Otherwise, as I’ve mentioned in other articles, I don’t see large downside risk in software companies that improve efficiency and productivity in the workforce. Salesforce continues to see strong billing growth and a large RPO, and I believe this sub segment, focused on improving performance, will perform well in a slowdown, but not necessarily a full recession.

Also, Gartner notes that Salesforce has pricing power and sells at a premium thanks to its moat, and CRM employees often are required to have Salesforce experience. However, market share growth may decline in a slowdown if businesses rely more heavily on cost, and Salesforce loses pricing power.

Investor Takeaway

Salesforce is a technology blue chip stock, with market dominance. However, margin growth is still slow, and P/CF multiples are high relative to other mega cap software companies. Despite that, I believe the market will continue to give a premium valuation to Salesforce as long as revenue growth remains in the mid-20s, and investments in new offerings (Einstein, Platform, MuleSoft) continue to succeed and contribute to revenue growth. I don’t expect the market to change the way it values software companies any time soon, but Salesforce does have high expectations that it needs to reach in order to keep its premium valuation. Overall, I believe Salesforce should be viewed as a best-in-class business that is trading in a currently overvalued sector.

