Acacia Communications (ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lindsay Savarese - IR

Murugesan Shanmugaraj - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Gavin - Chief Financial Officer

Thejeswi Venkatesh - UBS

Troy Jensen - Piper Jaffray

Brian Yun - Deutsche Bank

Paul Silverstein - Cowen

Meta Marshall - Morgan Stanley

Bala Reddy - Goldman Sachs

Lindsay Savarese

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Acacia Communications released results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 this afternoon after market close. If you did not receive a copy of our earnings press release, you may obtain it from the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.acacia-inc.com. This call is being webcast live and a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With me on today's call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer.

With me on today's call are Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Gavin, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Raj, I'd like to note that during today's discussion, there are references to our prospects and expectations for the first quarter of 2019 and beyond, projections on the size of our markets and market share, statements about our customers and new products, and our competitors products, statements regarding the size and timing of demand for our products, including from our China based customers and other forward-looking statements, which are based on a business environment as we currently see it. And such includes certain risks and uncertainties.

Please refer to our earnings press release and our SEC filings for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

In addition to U.S. GAAP reporting, we report certain financial measures that do not conform to GAAP. We believe these Non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures to these Non-GAAP measures, in addition to a description of the Non-GAAP measures, can be found in today's earnings press release.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Raj.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Lindsay. Good afternoon, everyone and thanks for joining us today. I'll start with a business update and then turn the call over to John Gavin who will provide a more detailed review of our financial performance and outlook.

I am very pleased to report a strong fourth quarter with significant progress in our efforts to diversify and expand our product portfolio.

In the fourth quarter, we exceeded the high-end of all three of our guidance metrics with total revenue of approximately $107 million and non-GAAP net income of approximately $17 million or $0.41 per diluted share.

In the fourth quarter, we had five customers who each contributed 10% or greater of our total revenue. These five customers included the switch and router customer that exceeded 10% of our total revenue in the third quarter of 2018. And the direct hyperscale AC400customer that has been a 10% plus customer in prior quarters.

Also as anticipated sales to ZTE in the fourth quarter increased on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Based on our discussions with ZTE we believe that in the fourth quarter of 2018 they completed their catch-up activities following the lifting of the ban.

Moving to some product highlights. During the fourth quarter shipments of our CFP2 DCO module increased significantly on a quarter-over-quarter basis for the second quarter in a row. In addition, we transitioned our AC1200 module to production in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Our NEM customers are telling us that they expect network operators to begin deploying systems using our AC1200 in the second quarter of 2019. Furthermore, fourth quarter 2018 shipments of our standalone PIC increased compared to the third quarter and as anticipated second half 2018 revenue from this product exceeded first half revenue as systems using our PIC began to ramp.

We anticipate that the 2019 revenue contribution from each of our CFP2 DCO, AC1200 and standalone PIC products will be higher than in 2018.

Looking back at 2018, it was a challenging year for both Acacia and our industry. Despite difficult market conditions and the ban on our largest customer, we continue to execute route, prioritizing our key development efforts, managing our operating expenses and continue to make progress on our strategic initiatives.

We currently have more products in our portfolio than ever before and we believe these products address our customer’s needs across a wide range of optical networking applications. We believe that our continued execution in 2018 positions as well to maintain our product and technology leadership in 2019 and beyond.

In addition, our focus on operational efficiencies enabled us to close 2018 with a stronger balance sheet than we had at the end of 2017, even with our execution under our 2018 stock buyback program.

Before I move to market and product update, I would like to take a moment to discuss China. We have had in-depth discussions with our NEM customers and network operators in China. Based on these discussions, we are encouraged by the recent tender activity in anticipation of 5G and other broadband service rollouts, although timing of such deployments is uncertain.

Additionally, rolling equipment vendors are reporting strong spending in China which we believe can be a leading indicator for coherent port demand. However, significant trade and tariff concerns still remain and may cause delays and challenges in the China market. Balancing the opportunities with the challenges, we are cautiously optimistic about China demand in 2019.

Moving now to markets and products. When people talk about DCI, they often think only about sub 100 kilometer edge DCI applications, while edge DCI is the fastest growing segment of the DCI market. Hyperscale operators are also expanding capacity in metro, long haul and submarine links.

Someway [ph] links are critical for the operation of hyperscale networks on a global scale and are expensive to build and maintain. For this reason hyperscale operators typically want to use the highest performing optics to increase the utilization of their investment.

Several recent field demonstrations and trials in both submarine and edge networks have highlighted that the performance of AC1200 based solutions exceeds that of competitive solutions currently available in the market.

For example, in December we announced the results of a field demonstration with our AC1200 on the 6600 Marea trans-Atlantic submarine cable, where single carrier's 400 gig transmission was achieved for the first time.

In another field trial, one of our NEM customers reported [ph] achieving spectral efficiency that was 43% greater than competitive solutions by operating at up to 300 gig over 10,000 kilometers submarine link.

Additionally in an edge DCI trial one of our NEM customers reported that a hyperscale network operator in China demonstrated the first flexible rate optical transmission up to 600 gig over their 100 kilometer open line system. These results demonstrate a performance advantage of AC1200 base systems, which we believe positions our NEM customers well to compete for share at hyperscale accounts in 2019.

We believe our AC1200 module is also well-suited to applications in telecom, metro core networks which typically require higher performance due to multiple ROADM nodes.

In addition to high performance, we believe the software configurable modes of the AC1200, including flexible 3D shaping reduces the total cost of ownership and improves network utilization. We believe the features of our AC1200 module positions our NEM customers well to compete for share with these telecom network operators are excited about the opportunities that we see with our multi-haul AC1200 modules based on Pico DSP.

As we said a year ago, our Pico DSP has a dual core architecture and an internal switch fabric that enables the transmission of three 400 gig Ethernet signals using both wavelengths. With its 1.2 terabyte capacity our Pico DSP offers three times the capacity of competitive products operating at 400 gig today and a 50% increase in capacity or single core competitive products operating at 800 gig.

Our AC1200 supports the transmission of these three 400 gig Ethernet signals in a form factor that has 40% higher density than our competitors current 5 by 7 modules and when in 400 gig mode, our AC1200 more than doubles the transmission reach as compared to competitive products currently being deployed.

Our NEM customers are telling us that they are ramping AC1200 based production bills in the first quarter of 2019 in anticipation of second quarter deployments by hyperscale and telecom network operators. For this reason, we anticipate an increase in shipments of our AC1200 module in the first quarter of 2019 over the fourth quarter of 2018, as we ramp production to meet our customers expected demand for this product.

I would now make the transition to an update on our CFP2 DCO modules. Acacia established a leadership position in the pluggable coherent market, more than five years ago with the introduction of our coherent CFP DCO.

Less than three years later, we introduced our Meru based coherent CFP 2 DCO and today this product remains highly differentiated with its performance, low power consumption and 200 gig capability. We are currently seeing a broader industry adoption of the CFP2 form factor based on several industry trends that we believe started with our industry's first coherent CFP2 DCO module.

First, we believe this form factor will likely become the preferred solution for metro access and aggregation requirements, as well as for metro core solutions that benefit from a pay as you go commercial model.

Next we see the CFP2 DCO enabling the emerging trend towards IP [ph] or DWDM architectures and the use of open line systems which was not the case with the CFP DCO. We believe that Meru based CFP2 modules are well positioned to benefit from this broader industry adoption.

In addition, with its ability to support 400 gig transmission in the future, we anticipate that this form factor will have an extended lifecycle across multiple DSP generations. Our next generation of pluggable DCO modules will be based on the 400 ZR interface being standardized by OIF, supporting distances of 80 kilometres and more for edge DCI in the same form factor as 400 gig client optics such as QSFP double density and OSFP.

Furthermore, we believe that higher performance pluggable DCOs leveraging the same 400 ZR semiconductor technologies will help accelerate the industries transition to the use of DCO modules in metro and regional applications with reaches in the thousands of kilometres.

These favorable trends toward the use of 400 gig pluggable DCO modules in ZR, metro and regional applications are being driven by hyperscale and telecom network operators. These modules require low power DSP technology and highly integrated photonics which we believe is well aligned with Acacias strengths.

In closing, I would like to make a couple of observations. The edge DCI market has driven the replacement of telecoms DWDM transport equipment with a new class of compact DWDM systems with an increased focus on achieving the lowest cost per bit.

We believe our NEM customers using the AC1200 in these compact DWDM systems are well positioned to compete in hyperscale and telecom opportunities. Additionally, hyperscale network operators are telling us that they plan to begin wider deployment of pluggable, interoperable 400 ZR modules in their next generation networks. We believe that this aligns well with our 400 ZR development schedule where we are targeting samples later in 2019 and a transition to production in mid 2020. We further believe that our product portfolio and roadmap are well aligned with hyperscale network operator architectures for both current and anticipated next generation deployments.

Finally the strength of our product portfolio is powered by the exceptional execution of the entire Acacia team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team for their tremendous efforts once again in 2018.

In a year, we had to navigate several challenges that in many instances were beyond our control, we were able to remain focused on multiple product ramps, new product development and revenue diversification. We believe Acacia is well-positioned with this product portfolio and roadmap to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us in 2019.

With that, I will now turn the call over to John to provide more details on our financial results and outlook.

John Gavin

Thanks, Raj. And good afternoon, everyone. I will start by reviewing our financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of 2018. Then I will briefly review our full year 2018 results and finally I'll provide our outlook for the first quarter of 2019 before opening the call up for questions.

Before I turn to our financial results, I would like to note a change in the way we are discussing product revenue and our periodic reports. Starting with our annual report on Form 10-K for 2018. Historically, we discuss period over period changes in revenue contribution based on the transmission speed of our products.

Given that many of our products have multiple transmission speeds, going forward we will discuss period over period changes in revenue contribution based on three product groups, embedded modules, pluggable modules and semiconductors.

For more information on which of our products fall into each of these product groups, please see the description of these product groups included in the Business Section of our annual report on Form 10-K that we filed with the SEC this afternoon.

With that, I will turn to our financial results. Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $107.1 million, an increase of 23.7% percent on a year-over-year basis from $86.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily driven by revenue from the newer products in our pluggable module product group.

Sequentially revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by $12.3 million or 13% over the third quarter, primarily driven by increased sales to ZTE and revenue from the newer products in our pluggable module and semiconductor product groups.

Turning to gross margin. Our GAAP gross margin was 49.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 46.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 45.5% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 44.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins was due to the reduced impact of our semi fixed operating costs in manufacturing, given our higher revenue level in the quarter.

In addition, the increasing GAAP gross margin was also driven by a reduction in our remediation activities related to the quality issue that we reported in 2017 and from the consumption of excess inventory intended for ZTE that previously had been considered at risk due to the ZTE band.

GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $41.4 million or 38.6% of revenue compared to $35.1 million or 40.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 or 31.6% of revenue compared to 29.4% million or 33.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses was primarily driven by year-over-year variability in the timing of milestone payments associated with development costs related to our semiconductor programs and by cost associated with additional staffing related to our product and technology roadmap initiatives and sales and customer support staffing.

GAAP operating income was $11.6 million or 10.9% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to GAAP operating income of $4.9 million or 5.7% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $14.8 million or 13.8% of revenue compared to non-GAAP operating income of $9.2 million or 10.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase in both GAAP and non-GAAP operating income was driven by our higher revenue level in the quarter, partially offset by costs associated with additional staffing related to investments in our product and technology roadmap initiatives.

EBITDA was $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. And adjusted EBITDA was $18.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our GAAP effective tax rate was 34% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to an effective tax rate of 439.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our non-GAAP effective tax rate benefit was 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a non-GAAP effective tax rate benefit of 9% in the fourth quarter 2017.

Our GAAP net income was $9.1 million or $0.22 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to GAAP net loss of $20.4 million or a loss of $0.52 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our non-GAAP net income was $17.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.1 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Now turning to the balance sheet. In the fourth quarter 2018 we generated $35.4 million of cash from operating activities and ended the fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $399.9 million and no debt.

Turning briefly to our full year results. Total revenue in 2018 was $339.9 million, a decrease of 11.8% year-over-year from $385.2 million in 2017. GAAP net income was $4.9 million or $0.12 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $38.5 million or $0.92 per diluted share in 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $36 million or $0.86 per diluted share in 2018 compared to $73.1 million or $1.75 per diluted share in 2017. We generated $83.1 million of cash from operating activities in the full year 2018.

In addition, as a result of our operational efficiency efforts during the year and the ability to consume a higher volume of inventory given increased demand for our products in the second half of 2018, we reduced inventory from $62.2 million at the end of 2017 to $25.5 million at the end of 2018.

Turning next to our outlook. As noted in today's earnings press release, in the first quarter of 2019 we expect total revenue to be between $96 million and $104 million. We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $7.6 million to $14.2 million or $0.18 to $0.34 per diluted share based on anticipated $41.8 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding and we expect non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 45% to 47%.

As a reminder, our outlook is forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of factors described in our earnings release and in our filings with the SEC. In addition, our gross margin can fluctuate based on a number of factors, including quarterly product mix and changes in manufacturing related costs.

I would like next to provide some additional commentary on 2019. Based on our current business objectives, we intend to continue making investments that are strategic in nature and currently anticipate our non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year of 2019 to increase over 2018 by 19% to 21%.

OpEx investments are strategic in nature and subject to fluctuation on a quarter-over-quarter basis and to changes in the aggregate based on overall business and market conditions. In addition as discussed on prior calls most of our products are not subject to the tariffs that are already in effect. And as a result, we do not anticipate that the China tariffs currently in effect will have an impact on our first quarter 2019 guidance.

That being said, we are continuing to monitor ongoing tariffs and trade developments, including as related Huawei to assess any potential impact on our future business and financial results. Historically, Huawei has not been a significant contributor to our revenue. Even so developments or regulatory actions against Huawei could have a broader impact on overall market conditions in China.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Brenda for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Michelle on for Quinn. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the results. Recently we had seen announcements from Vienna and Egenera [ph] on their next generation [indiscernible] solution expected to ramp in the back of 2019, which I believe you guys made reference to in your prepared remarks. Could you guys maybe give some more color on how you guys are positioned to compete with the solution with the AC1200 platform?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, Michelle, let me crack at that. So you know, the first thing is that, I have a lot of discussions with the hyperscale, with the telecom operators who come up with our own roadmap and when we came up with the AC12100 we initially came out with the capacity in the performance advantages. So that's in my discussions here that we are able to transport three 400 gig channels or did a single DSP, so this DSP has two cores, basically two DSP than one kind of holding up to 1.2 terabyte per second.

And so we are able to do 3 gig or 400 gig channels over the two wavelength. We have more then 50% increase in capacity or the [indiscernible] capacity. So from a capacity standpoint I think you’re on position there.

And on a performance standpoint, we – as I talked about sublink [ph] trials, we more than doubled the reach at 400 gig of competitive product. So – and from a density standpoint from a form factor we are 40% higher on the AC1200 than other modules – seven modules out there.

So I think that’s adding and you set the bar high on AC1200 to meet their current generation needs. And then when we talked on hyperscale, you clearly see a bifurcation happening that is being driven by the 400 gig infrastructure inside the data center. And so we are seeing a more wider deployment of - wider deployment of pluggable, interoperable 400 ZR modules.

We believe that 400 ZR and the ZR plus versions will address a significant portion of the market for their next generation networks. So you know, we have a history of delivering industry leading product that the market needs and so we – while we can't comment on what's in the pipeline, we believe that we are delivering the products for current and future generations that they need and at the right time whatever requirements they may have you'll be able to meet.

So I think we feel very comfortable with our position there that we are closely aligned with the hyperscale network operators on the alliance roadmap - at the product portfolio and the roadmap that we have.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thanks for the color. And then next one in terms on 5G that’s been seeing China tender activity in anticipation of 5G and other broadband deployments over the back half of 2018. And I guess are these pioneer [ph] of 5G for all backhaul build out or for additional potential or national backhaul capacity additions and you guys expect the China backhaul demand to be largely for direct set or coherent technologies or both? Thanks.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah. So there is many questions in that - in that question. So as I indicated we have - had a lot of in-depth discussions with China NEMS and the telecom operators and we are cautiously optimistic of the tender activity that we see there. These are - was not just 5G, but also the - for providing additional provincial broadband services and so it's - these tender activities are for building out there, metro regional range.

And so I think the first topic is that these 5G build outs are going to increase traffic in their metro and regional networks and that's all going to be coherent as we talked about and you know that is also the leading indicator of that is their strong modem sales that some of the other modem suppliers have told us about.

And you know, the one thing we have to be careful about is that tender activity and the talks are good. But as I also said, the timing is not solely clear. I think there is room for optimism here, but we also talked a little bit about the trade tariff issues adding some level of uncertainty and could delay some of these things.

So - but on balance, yes, we are seeing activity around this. A lot of this is - this year is going to be a coherent, it's going to be backhaul and metro and regional bandwidth. I think the mid and front haul would be lower shorter reach and that's not something that we participate at this point in time. But again, we're cautiously optimistic about China demand of which 5G is one of the drivers.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Thejeswi Venkatesh with UBS.

Thejeswi Venkatesh

Thank you for taking the question. I wonder if you could comment on how many of your 15 systems customers that you have for the CFP2 DCO are actually shipping LAN [ph] cards or systems to their end customers.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah. So I think you know, it's safe to say that you know, several of them are shipping production units. I think volume wise there's a few more that are coming out with products towards - throughout 2019. So we don't break down exactly how many customers, but we are - as I talked about, we saw some significant increase in Q4 or Q3 and we are looking at ’19, looking to be a strong year, as more of these systems come together. But it is - several of them have systems that are being deployed some in higher volume than others.

Thejeswi Venkatesh

Thank you for the color. And then as a quick follow up, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the timing of the 400 ZR where you are with the product, and essentially what to expect over the next few quarters?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah. You know, as I mentioned the ZR we've gotten the test chips back. These are 7 nanometer and they meet the performance and our power requirements that we've been expecting. So we plan to - based on our schedule deliver samples later this year, going to production mid 2020. So the revenue contribution per sae from these samples is going to be small this year, its really going to 2020 more ramping in the second half.

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Troy Jensen with Piper Jaffray.

Troy Jensen

Hey, congrats on the great results and great guidance.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thanks, Troy.

Troy Jensen

Raj, just – you gave us a lot of good information on the AC1200 here, just kind of want to make sure I heard it all right. But did you say product shipped in Q4, you expect it to ramp production in Q1 and its systems will be available in the market in Q2?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

No the - we've been shipping systems either the product going out, since as I said Q4 we’re into production and our customer NEMS systems are being in various stages of trials, qualification, certifications at their end carriers in Q1 getting ready for deployment in Q2.

So is a Q2 deployment of their systems, so we have been shipping product in again increasing volume. We said that Q4 we had volume, but Q1 of ‘19 we anticipate to increase the volume multiple.

Troy Jensen

Okay, understood. And then the bigger ramp in Q2 when system starts selling. And John maybe just a follow for you, you had mentioned some comments in your prepared remarks about ZTE catch up spending if I kind of quoting right, could you just elaborate on that and maybe just touch on concerns on China inventory and where you think you are right now with inventory levels with your big customers?

John Gavin

Yeah, its right. So we did see an increase as Raj had said in his prepared remarks. That was expected as ZTE was coming out of the Q3 ramp up process after the ban and of course they were still in a – we’ll call a catch up mode in Q4 trying to satisfy some of that residual built up business, once they recovered from the band.

So that definitely impacted Q4 in terms of quarter-over-quarter growth. From ZTE they contributed roughly $10 million more from Q3 over to Q4 in terms of their quarterly revenue contribution, specifically because of a full quarter of that catch up based activity.

As it relates to inventory, that's a difficult question for us to really get much insight on. We don't have - we're not exposed to it, don't have a kind of VMI level, stocking programs that can give you some additional layer of visibility into where inventories may be.

But what Raj has said in his remarks was that Q1 is where we've been told by ZTE that they're now back into more of a normal mode of business as usual in terms of how they see their business. So we'll be responding to some of the newer tenders, some of the things that are happening within China. There are possibilities that they are - I would say type lining inventory in terms of getting ready for some of these potential deployments but that's about as much visibility as we have at this particular time in terms of an inventory position now.

Brian Yun

Hi. This is Brian Yun for Vijay. Just a question around China in general and in terms of the 5G tender activity. Is there anything that you could call out or any timetables there? Is it more of a second half ‘19 story or can potential delays kind of last through 2019 in your view?

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, Brian. I mean, I think it's a little bit of both, right. When you listen to the conversation – the discussions with our customers and the carriers there, they are looking at - you know their ring expansion, not necessarily 5G per se, but all the optical capacity expansion in metro and regional networks and the tenders for 2019, in the 2019 timeframe in the middle through their second half of 2019.

But that's the - that's what the conversations are. But again, I think that's discussion of tender activity really we've seen in the past there has been - you know, these things change depending on a few different factors. So we are not exactly sure of the timing of such a deployment even though the discussions are talking about this year and add to that some of the - still the trade tariffs uncertainties there and that could slow down spending.

So I think in balance, it is in this time timeframe that they talk about. But it's hard to say that you know, I think we see that deployments until we see the purchase order supporting these deployments, it's hard to say when that will happen in actual speed.

Brian Yun

Okay. Got you. And then just a question on your upcoming product cycles, when you think about sort of CFP2, AC1200 and even the standalone PIC. Could you maybe kind of rank order, potential revenue contribution in 2019 or break down which products you think would drive the most meaningful revenues this year?

John Gavin

Yeah, Bryan. This is John. So I'll take that one. So we're not going to - we're not going to kind of guide forward relative to how we would rank order it, but certainly we can discuss where those products are from a lifecycle perspective. As Raj said during his prepared remarks, the AC1200 is coming out of 2018 where we have transferred that product into production mode. We've transferred that to the build process to CMs [ph] in anticipation of the ramps.

Customers are now looking at their Q1 numbers to start to get ready for some of the builds that they need to do in anticipation of their Q2 timeframe deployments versus a CFP2 DCO as an example, which has been in the market now for a while and has been on a ramp in 2018.

So those two module products if you will are on a little bit of a different market cycle introduction timeline from a ramping perspective and then the PIC as you mentioned is also in a similar mode coming out of 2018 the PIC was just starting to come into some of the systems that it was being designed and called into. And now some of those customers are now starting to ramp into their volume cycles for the PIC.

So that's where we are kind of coming out of 2018, both the ramps for the PIC and AC1200 coming into more of their early volume cycles if you will, whereas CFP2 has been out for a little while and we'll continue on with some year-over-year ramping, but it's already been in volume production for a period of time now.

Paul Silverstein

Thanks. I'm hoping you'll indulge me, I've got a handful, but they're all very discrete and mostly housekeeping. On the revenue diversification that you’re been driving, can you tell us what the total contribution of the five customers were collectively, the 5%, 10% and what the nature of those customers, I think I heard you say that the hyperscale and that's been there with the [ph] AC400 came in again, as well as the new switch router customer for second straight quarter. But can you talk about the other three if anything more new or the characterization of those? And then I've got a couple more quick ones.

John Gavin

Yeah, Paul. This is John. So in terms of top five that - it was roughly about 84%, 85% of our revenue in the quarter came from the top five customers. I would say that certainly the switch in router customer that we had discussed last quarter was a significant factor again in the quarter, as well as we had discussed a little bit earlier ZTE coming back in the quarter after having ramped up in a partial quarter of Q3 and Q4 was really a full quarter for them.

And then we have the hyperscale customer that is our AC400 base customer that was also a 10% customer in the quarter and then others there would be customers that we've had longstanding relationships with and have been typical 10% or greater customers in the past.

Paul Silverstein

John, I fear I must have heard you wrong, I thought you said you had 5%, 10% customers, but I thought you also just said they were collectively 45% of revenue. Obviously I hear one the other number wrong, does that math work?

John Gavin

Yeah, it might be an audio issue Paul, its 85% I said.

Meta Marshall

Great. Thanks. I just wanted to ask a couple of questions. First, you are enabling some kind of competitive DCOs in the market. And I just wanted to get a sense of you know, when some of those could potentially kind of work to open the DCO market up kind of further by having more competition in the market?

And then maybe second, does any volatility that you're seeing from kind of your cloud CapEx customer is not necessarily you know, your 10% customer, but just to your general talking to them.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah, Meta. In terms of the DCO, CFP2 enablement, I mean, as we said before the goal of the enabling a second source is to improve the adoption, increase the adoption of the DCO, CFP2 and I think that is - as I said in my prepared statement that is we see signs of that happening. We see signs of that where it's being used for Metro aggregation and access, as well as or IPO or DWDM or using an open line system architectures. So - and its also being adopted in a few different industry consortium [ph]

So that part is going well. Again, t it's early stages of the overall market adoption. Our partner that we're enabling will be coming to ramp their Meru based product by summer is what they are saying. And so that just continue to increase and overall hopefully add to the adoption of the CFP2 overall.

And then moving to the DCI customers, the market itself. You know, I think as you said before, we are seeing some good adoption of the AC1200 and we are seeing some increased shipments in Q1 or Q4 and we see that continuing through - throughout the year.

The customer trials have gone pretty well. And we have multiple Tier 1 then selling into this space. And you know, I think that you also saw the [indiscernible] customer that John talked about the 10% customer. So I think you know the reports are what you're seeing is a little bit mixed. I think some of them saying it is growing.

However on a quarter-over-quarter basis, as we might have mentioned this in the past, we really don't see a lot of correlation between their CapEx spend and what they spend on DCI as DCIM optical transport.

So from our perspective we are - I would say we are not seeing any implied issues with their CapEx and our contribution from this particular segment we expected driven by our AC1200 primarily continuing do well in ’19.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Bala Reddy

Hi. This is Bala Reddy on for Rod. Congrats on a good quarter and thanks for taking my questions. Could you talk about – that you mentioned how you're seeing traction in India from your NEM customers? Maybe could you - could you give an update on what's the attraction now you’re seeing out there? And I got a follow up.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Yeah. So, I think we covered this a little bit last time. This is a - what we are seeing more as the metro, CFP2 DCO business coming and this was driven by a switch router customer. You know, what we had mentioned is that I think emerging IPO or DWDM architecture is evolving there. And so they've - you know they've had some good success with this and there are multiple carriers.

However, it is a competitive market. I think we mentioned last time and that is also - it could be lumpy, so on a quarter-over-quarter basis. So I think we are doing well with the product itself and the switch router, but it could be lumpy on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Bala Reddy

Understood. And could you talk about how should we think about gross margins, especially now that you have multiple products with probably different varying cost structures?

John Gavin

Yeah. So this is John. I'll take that one. So in terms of gross margin you know, this quarter coming in at 45.5% on a non-GAAP basis. That really reflects as I said on the call the fact that once we're above the certain revenue operating level that really gives us the opportunity to effectively absorb those six - fixed operating costs in manufacturing.

And at that point you know, beyond that where we get to is the mix of new products, the mix of products between modules and the semiconductor group I just talked about in terms of how we're going to be looking at revenue contribution breakouts in the future.

So if you have a change in the quarterly mix because that can change quarter-over-quarter in terms of the relative percent be in the semiconductor and your modules. But in general if you look at where we are on new product cycles that also is a factor. The newer products like AC1200, the CFP2, DCO and even the PIC as a semiconductor product in that group they all help us in terms of our ability to sustain and improve over times where our margin is.

So it really comes down to revenue levels, mix of products between the semiconductors and the module product groupings and how that changes from quarter-to-quarter in terms of where we'll be.

But our performance definitely has changed since the first half of the year to the second half of ‘18. And a lot of that had to do with really the change in revenue level and our ability to absorb those manufacturing costs a lot better into the gross margin.

Paul Silverstein

Thank you, appreciate it. I wasn't expecting you to come back to me. With respect to visibility guys, I heard you a comment about China, but can you talk about visibility for the larger business how it compares today versus 90 days ago versus a year ago?

John Gavin

Yes, Paul I'll start. This is John. I'll start with that and maybe Raj can chime in. I would say the visibility in general as we've talked about on several calls is within that quarter we're getting good refinement from the customers in terms of their demands and requirements. Even within the quarter that can still be some changes based on their ability to either move product out or change delivery term timeframes.

But in general that quarter of visibility becomes a lot better. I would say as it relates to China at this particular time you know, it's the same situation there. We have talked a lot with ZTE over the last - since the last call. And although we're seeing some signs of the new tender activity and we're cautiously optimistic about where that activity might play out over the course of the year, we still have not seen that from a business perspective yet. It's still early.

There was the Chinese New Year is just coming back from that. And so we suspect that get a little bit clearer over the next month or two in terms respective of where overall China will be.

DCI, I think is another market where we've seen some initial reports of maybe DCI spending down. We've seen some reports recently that indicate that some year-over- spending happening there from a growth rate. We just feel very well positioned with our products up there.

We don't tend to see a lot of correlation sometimes between up or downs in CapEx, in the DCI, it's really when they need to invest in additional capacity or they're making investments in additional DCI connectivity is when they'll spend on the optical side of it. But those - that trend from where we are seeing from a market position standpoint with our products, where we're feeling good about that market positioning.

And then metro you know, there's been a lot of activity in metro. Raj just talked about some insight and visibility we've had in markets like India. So there is metro activity more on a global basis going on as well.

Murugesan Shanmugaraj

Thank you, Brenda. Thank you for joining us - joining our call today. We look forward to updating you on our progress next quarter and seeing many of you at our upcoming investor conferences and our OFC Analyst and Investor sessions.

