Home, Sweet LGI Homes

Valuation reflects a material decline in earnings power despite the historical and potential growth outlook and looks attractive despite any macro level cyclical slowdown in the housing industry.

LGIH has been one of the fastest-growing home builders in the U.S. and a leader in affordable homebuilding.

In the Saga Partners Investor Letter sent out this week, we reviewed our position in LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH). Below is the excerpt from the letter.

Background

LGI Homes is a company we have owned since early 2017 but has only recently become a top-five holding last quarter, given the opportunity to add to the Portfolio’s position. LGIH is an example of a company we found by downloading the list of all U.S. publicly traded companies and going through it line by line, skimming long-term operating metrics.

LGIH’s fundamentals stood out, though we quickly discovered it was in an industry we had little interest… homebuilding. With the recent memory of the worst housing related downturn in a generation, there are few industries that investors dislike more than homebuilding. Thankfully our curiosity led to us digging a little deeper and we quickly realized we discovered a little diamond in the rough.

Industry

Homebuilding is a difficult business. The industry has many of the economic characteristics we do not like as long-term owners. It is a fragmented industry that is cyclical, fairly capital-intensive, and has low barriers to entry. Larger builders may have some scale benefits or brand recognition, although they are only modest at best.

Although it is difficult to create a competitive advantage in this space, LGIH has proven to be an exception as a low-cost producer. It has had industry-leading growth, margins, returns on capital, and was the only top 200 builder to grow during the 2008 recession. The company has never taken an inventory impairment despite going through the Great Recession. LGIH reminds us a little of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), a trucking company that has stood out as a leading operator in a fairly commoditized and fragmented industry, providing very attractive shareholder returns over the long term.

Company

LGIH builds standardized, move-in ready homes at attractive price points for entry-level home buyers. The company buys lower cost land just outside urban areas that often qualifies for a USDA Rural Development Loan where the homebuyer does not have to put any money down. Before LGIH starts a new community, it does extensive market research. It determines the number of rental households within driving distance to the development and does marketing tests to evaluate the demand opportunity. Instead of using brokers or realtors, LGIH uses a direct sales and marketing strategy by sending brochures/pamphlets that focus on converting apartment renters to homeowners. It’s not uncommon that owning an LGIH home that is larger and has greater amenities is cheaper than renting an apartment. This unique operating model provides a cost structure with lower COGS and higher inventory turnover, providing very attractive returns on capital.

We think LGIH’s competitive advantage is durable. Being a low-cost operator may not be as strong of a moat than having big economies of scale or a network effect, but if competitors wanted to copy LGIH, it would mean established homebuilders would have to completely restructure their culture and operating processes which is not easy to do. It’s somewhat similar to how auto insurers continued to use their agency model instead of copying Geico’s lower cost direct marketing model. It would require changing an entrenched corporate culture and spending a lot of money, resources, and building out a sales force.

Even if competitors started to successfully incorporate LGIH’s strategy, the market for first-time homebuyers is very large. The top five home builders are only expected to make up about 12% of housing starts in 2018. LGIH built ~6,500 homes in 2018 which is less than 1% of single-family housing starts last year. This is not a winner-takes-it-all industry.

Eric Lipar has been CEO since 2009. His father started LGI Homes in 1995 as a land developer specializing in residential sites located outside of urban centers. In the early 2000s, the father-son team thought builders were too focused on the product instead of the customers, so they decided they could do better by entering the homebuilding business in 2003.

Eric has done a very impressive job growing the company. He bootstrapped LGIH by raising private equity capital in its early days and led the company when it went public in 2013. His dad is retired but still owns 5% of shares and Eric owns 10% of the company. With LGIH’s market cap around $1 billion at the end of the quarter, Eric’s shares are worth ~$100 million which is significant relative to his $3 million in 2017 compensation.

There’s a lot of concern surrounding rising interest rates, wage and building materials inflation, and general fear we’re near the end of a business cycle. If you look at longer term housing trends, there was overbuilding for several years leading up to the Great Recession, then significant underbuilding following the downturn, particularly in the markets LGIH serves for lower-priced, entry-level homes. What we see today is a lack of housing inventory as new household formation continues to grow each year.

The risk of rising interest rates can be a modest headwind to home affordability, but mortgage rates are still far below historic levels and higher rates could actually benefit a company like LGIH which builds more affordable homes.

Management has a strong track record of growth with a goal to become a top-five homebuilder. Home closings have grown at over a 40% CAGR over the past five years and the average home price has grown at a 9% CAGR.

Source: Company filings, Factset Research Systems

Source: Company filings, Factset Research Systems

LGIH has never taken a write-down on its housing inventory and its gross profit margin has consistently been in its target 27-28% range, providing strong returns on equity of >25% on average. LGIH has successfully been able to reinvest profits back into the company at high incremental returns on capital.

Source: Company filings, Factset Research Systems, Saga Partners

Source: Company filings, Factset Research Systems, Saga Partners

Conclusion

At the end of the quarter, LGIH’s valuation looked very attractive. If LGIH stopped growing and wanted to maintain its current volume of ~6,500 homes a year, it would have about $164 million in 2018 earnings or 6x its market cap of $1 billion.

Since much of LGIH’s capital is tied up in its housing inventory, it’s reasonable to use book value as a proxy for value. LGIH was trading at 1.6x book value at the end of the quarter. If the company continues to earn 25-30% on equity, and an investor bought shares at 1.6x book value, they would be earning nearly 20% on their investment at current prices. This yield is for a company that has been able to compound sales at >50% and EPS at >40% over the last five years. In 2018, sales and EPS are expected to grow 20% and 33%, respectively.

While it may be reasonable to expect growth to slow in future years, LGIH’s valuation reflects a major decline in earnings power. The U.S. could very well go through a downturn over the next year or two which would impact the housing market. However, we expect LGIH to not only survive the next recession, but likely benefit if it is able to acquire land at discounted values, competitors go out of business, or if homebuyers move into the lower-priced home demographic that LGIH serves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.