Linamar: An Auto All-Star

In the Saga Partners Investor Letter sent out this week, we provided an update to our investment in Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF, LNR-CA). We first wrote about Linamar in November 2017. Below is the excerpt from the recent letter.

Background

Linamar is an auto-OEM headquartered near Toronto, Canada. The company has been part of the Saga Portfolio since early 2017. The longer we have owned and gotten to know the company, the more we like it, especially when considering the recent bargain-basement valuation.

There is a lot to like about Linamar. It benefits from customers typically having higher switching costs, resulting from a 5-10 year production life cycle tied to contractual agreements, integrated processes, and long-term relationships. Several auto components are critical to the final product, which creates a quality risk of switching to a new supplier, resulting in solid returns on tangible invested capital. Linamar has also diversified its end-markets by acquiring businesses within industrial end-markets. The industrial segment, which manufactures harvesting equipment and aerial work platforms, made up nearly 50% of operating income in the last quarter.

Over the last cycle, which includes the worst auto downturn in recent memory, Linamar’s operating income / tangible invested capital averaged over 17%, and nearly 25% over the past five years. Outside the recession years of 2008 and 2009, return on equity has improved since the early 2000s, exceeding 20% over the past five years.

Source: Company filings, FactSet Research Systems, Saga Partners

Source: Company filings, FactSet Research Systems, Saga Partners

While the global powertrain/driveline market for light vehicles and commercial trucks is only expected to grow at ~1% CAGR through 2030, increased outsourcing in both internal combustion and electric vehicles to product experts such as Linamar with more advanced processes and global capacity is expected to grow the total addressable market by ~8% CAGR through 2030. This can be seen from Linamar’s ability to grow total automotive sales over the last 10 years (2007-2017), at an 11% CAGR, reflecting a 4% CAGR in auto unit production and 7% CAGR in content per vehicle.

Since the peak of the prior cycle in 2007, total sales have grown at a 12% CAGR, while operating income has grown at a 15% CAGR.

Source: Company filings, FactSet Research Systems

Source: Company filings, FactSet Research Systems

Management

Linamar’s growth throughout the last cycle has been very impressive considering the company competes in a mature industry with well-established competitors. Results can largely be attributed to the CEO Linda Hasenfratz, who succeeded her father, Frank Hasenfratz, as CEO in 2002.

After escaping Hungary shortly before the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, Frank Hasenfratz started Linamar in 1966, naming the company after his two daughters and wife, Linda, Nancy, and Mary. The Hasenfratz family owns ~30% of outstanding shares. Linda has successfully led the company through the Great Recession and successfully diversified its end-markets through accretive acquisitions. In 2018, the Financial Post named her Canada’s CEO of the year, and in 2014, she was the first female to be named EY's Entrepreneur of the Year.

Conclusion

The level of fear and downside baked into share prices looks extreme. Risk of peak auto unit production, rising interest rates, death of the internal combustion engine, and ratification of the new NAFTA deal (renamed the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement) all contributed to Linamar selling for only 5x 2018 earnings, 6x EV/EBIT, and a free cash flow yield of 15%+ at the end of the quarter.

These valuations make little sense for a company with a consistent history of profitable growth and a high-caliber, shareholder-aligned management. The market appears to be pricing in a major auto downturn and valuing Linamar as though current earnings are likely to decline materially despite growth in its non-auto business segment where the agriculture market is at the early stages of a cyclical recovery.

Management expects sales to grow in the high single to low double digits and operating earnings to grow in the strong double digits over the intermediate term. Linamar is a great example of a company that has a strong track record and favorable outlook, but the company is bucketed with other auto OEMs that are more cyclical and have lower growth prospects. Fortunately, management recently initiated its first share repurchase program in recent history for up to 10% of outstanding shares due to the undervaluation. With a strong balance sheet at 1.7x net debt-to-EBITDA, share repurchases appear to be a great use of company capital at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.