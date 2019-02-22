FTSE Russell China Bond Research Report Q4 2018

Summary

Growth projections for China’s bond market remain strong even as the RMB weakens amid trade tensions.

International appetite for CGBs is increasing in line with continued market reforms in China. China’s regulators also continue to play the long game and issue a raft of new policies to draw more international investors into the market.

Looking ahead into 2019, so-called "safe haven" assets could remain in focus due to trade tensions and slowing macroeconomic growth.

The yield of onshore 5-year Sovereign bonds was at 2.98% and the yield of offshore 5-year Sovereign bonds was at 3.80% as of the end of Q4.