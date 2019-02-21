Existing-Home Sales Down For Third Consecutive Month

Existing-home sales are 5.5% below the NAR's January 2000 estimate. The population-adjusted version is 19.5% below the turn-of-the-century sales.

The Census Bureau's mid-month population estimates show an 18.6% increase in the US population since the turn of the century.

Thursday morning's release of the January Existing-Home Sales was down from the previous month's revised 5.00M to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.94 million units.

By Jill Mislinski

Thursday morning's release of the January Existing-Home Sales was down from the previous month's revised 5.00M to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.94 million units. The Investing.com consensus was for 5.01 million.

Here is an excerpt from Thursday's report from the National Association of Realtors.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, says last month's home sales of 4.94 million were the lowest since November 2015, but that he does not expect the numbers to decline further going forward. "Existing home sales in January were weak compared to historical norms; however, they are likely to have reached a cyclical low. Moderating home prices combined with gains in household income will boost housing affordability, bringing more buyers to the market in the coming months." [Full Report]

For a longer-term perspective, here is a snapshot of the data series, which comes from the National Association of Realtors. The data since January 1999 was previously available in the St. Louis Fed's FRED repository and is now only available from January 2018. It can be found here.

Over this time frame, we clearly see the Real Estate Bubble, which peaked in 2005 and then fell dramatically. Sales were volatile for the first year or so following the Great Recession.

The Population-Adjusted Reality

Now let's examine the data with a simple population adjustment. The Census Bureau's mid-month population estimates show an 18.6% increase in the US population since the turn of the century. The snapshot below is an overlay of the NAR's annualized estimates with a population-adjusted version.

Existing-home sales are 5.5% below the NAR's January 2000 estimate. The population-adjusted version is 19.5% below the turn-of-the-century sales.

Existing-Home Sales Median Prices for Single Family Homes

We've added a chart for the last 12 months of Existing-home sales median prices for single-family homes for reference.

The next release of existing home sales will be on March 22.

Original Post

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.