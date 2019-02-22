What The 2019 Oscars Mean For Netflix Investors

Investors should enjoy the moment but they need to also be cognizant that this success will only fuel the fire under its detractors – especially if Roma wins.

Roma’s multiple nominations is a big win for Netflix and its investors - even if the movie doesn’t take the top prize it has more than done its job.

Netflix has long been criticized and ostracized for its “day and date” strategy that bypasses the traditional theatrical window, but recently began to become more flexible with its plans.

The inclusion of Netflix comes at a time where award voters have become surprisingly more receptive to non-traditional nominees – both in content and distribution method.

This Sunday, Hollywood hands out the Oscars and for the first time Netflix is a major contender among nominees largely due to the success of Roma.

As Hollywood prepares for what is arguably its biggest night on Sunday, investors in one of the entertainment industry’s biggest companies also need to keep an eye on the annual kudos-fest known as the Oscars. Now in past years the opposite was true as we saw the same old and tired nominations we’ve come to expect, but this year’s class of contenders changed the playing field – and it can impact the financial sector.

Here’s what it means to investors.

2018 represented the equivalent of a seismic shift in the entertainment landscape and companies like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as well as Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Warner Bros. were right there in the center of it all, although you can’t really have a conversation about the Oscars this year and not lead with Netflix.

The streaming giant finally got invited to the big dance and it wants to make sure everyone knows it. In fact, its film Roma is the heavy favorite to walk away with the biggest prizes. For Netflix’s executives this is the validation they’ve craved for years – one of their movies up for Best Picture.

And I’ll be honest I wasn’t sure it could pull it off as this was a stacked deck. Forget the Netflix element, this is a black-and-white foreign language film that clocks in at over two hours. You can count the number of those types of films that have seen this level of success on one hand – maybe even one finger.

Simply put, Roma on paper had no shot. Then Netflix put its weight behind it and audiences/critics began to see it more as the passion project its director Alfonso Cuaron imagined it to be in his vision – in fact, that’s why he sold the movie to it in the first place, because he thought it understood his vision the best.

The question that continued to follow the film was how should audiences experience that vision? Netflix was basically making the argument Roma was just as much of a film as any other, despite the fact it was from a streaming service.

This is not anything new and Netflix had long been attacked for its inability to be flexible on its release strategy. It has “my way or the highway” approach left a lot of Hollywood figures annoyed.

Releasing a film in a handful of theaters and millions of homes on the same day changes the dynamic and in many ways makes that particular film more of a TV-movie than anything else. That was effectively the battle cry and while I tend to agree with it, in this case voters ignored it.

Instead they focused on what Roma is – a deeply personal passion project from an acclaimed and gifted director. They were willing to take Cuaron’s presence as enough proof this was intended to be a film versus a TV-movie.

The truth is Roma never should have been a referendum on Netflix – love or hate the film, Cuaron didn’t make it to make a point about the industry. Though that’s what it has become and it has gotten to the point where the impact of its nomination has fallen to the wayside. Again, like Netflix, it has gotten wrapped up in that “go big or go home” mentality.

Investors can’t afford to look at it like that – investors need to see this film is a win for Netflix regardless of Sunday’s outcome. This is the first time Netflix has been able to take a film all the way through the awards season and thrust it into solid contention. That’s a big step for a thriving company and it deserves its due for the accomplishment.

The quest to be taken seriously in films has always been a thorn in the side of its investors. Netflix was embarrassed in front of the industry and its shareholders when Beasts of No Nation was shunned but it was emboldened when Mudbound got a foot in the door.

Yet, Roma wasn’t supposed to be the film that kicked the door wide out – it was just supposed to make in-roads. The film designed to blast the door into the next zip code was the upcoming The Irishman which has who’s who ensemble cast shepherded by Martin Scorsese. Roma just caught fire and has been on a role ever since it was released.

Investors should see that success and get excited because there is now a precedent set and it should make the roadmap for The Irishman a little less rocky. Yet, I also want to warn investors to not rest on this success and assume going forward the company will have no barriers thrown up in its direction.

Shareholders need to realize Roma’s success is a direct result of Netflix’s team easing back on its approach. This wasn’t a fluke, executive Scott Stuber was brought in specifically to get Netflix’s films into the conversation. His direction was Netflix had to be flexible and this success is a result of that move.

He suggested Netflix adhere to the traditional approach and release the film in theaters first. Netflix agreed and gave the film a three-week head-start in theaters. While that’s nowhere near the more traditional three-month head-start that’s the norm, this is Netflix we are talking about after all.

Again, many (myself included) didn’t think it was enough – but it did the trick.

Yet, that win has come with a cost that investors for the most part may not realize. It has opened the door for detractors to get even more vocal because to them the worst-case scenario has happened.

As with all Oscar races, the mudslinging has been heavy and dirty. While rivals have tried to inject our country’s immigration conversation into the film (in hopes of lowering its appeal with voters), most people realized it was just blatantly inaccurate and manipulative.

However other criticism has legs and is coming from respected sources.

For example, acclaimed Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg has said previously that a streaming service like Netflix shouldn’t be allowed to compete at the Oscars. In an interview last year Spielberg said “once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie.” He then expanded on the comment by saying:

You certainly, if it’s a good show, deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar. I don’t believe films that are just given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination.”

He made similar comments the other week that the success of streaming could have a negative impact on the theatrical experience. He’s also not alone, a number of other so-called “old guard” filmmakers and bold-faced names have said as much and while Spielberg’s comments were more conversational, others have been considerately louder.

In fact, major international cinema chain Vue just threatened to stop supporting BAFTA (the British equivalent of the Oscars) over its decision to give Roma and Cuaron a number of awards this year.

Founder and chairman Tim Richards said:

BAFTA, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and major film festivals should continue to differentiate between a ‘made for TV’ movie and a first run feature film with a full theatrical release, as they have for the last 100 years.”

And make no mistake, this all re-surfaced this week because Oscar voting was just about to close and everyone knew this would get attention. Regardless, shareholders have to be mindful this is an argument that is not going to go away and it will particularly be interesting to see if the last-minute attacks have any influence on the final results this weekend.

To be also clear, Roma wasn’t the only one to be attacked – Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman and even the Oscars themselves have all had accusations thrown in their direction. This year has just gotten particularly vicious and in many cases even more desperate than in the past. Facts that have been proven false are being presented as truth – but that’s Hollywood and that’s the game.

Netflix investors have earned the right to watch the Oscars on Sunday and revel in the potential victories that may come Roma’s way – but they should also be aware the path after doesn’t get easier, in fact it gets decidedly more difficult.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.