Restaurant Brands Yearns For Overseas Growth

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is home to the Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fast food and restaurant chains (depending on how one defines a restaurant). Burger King merged with Tim Hortons back in 2014, and a few years later, Restaurant Brands International bought out Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a $1.8 billion deal. Now, with the three brands under one roof, Restaurant Brands International hopes to leverage economies of scale and international expansion opportunities to bolster its performance going forward. As of this writing, the company yields 2.8% and is trading near its all-time highs. Let’s dig in.

Source: Burger King - Restaurant Brands International Inc

Sales overview

When looking at major fast food chains, same-store sales growth tends to be the key metric for gauging consumers trends and operating prowess. Strong same-store sales growth encourages new franchisees to partner up with Restaurant Brands, while declining same-store sales makes existing franchisees question whether or not they made the right choice. Same-store sales growth is essential to keeping franchisees happy and encouraging the development of new locations. Restaurant Brands classifies same-store sales as comparable sales (roughly the same metric).

During 2018, Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes posted 2.0%, 0.6%, and 1.6% same-store sales growth, respectively. In the final quarter of last year, those three firms posted 1.7%, 1.9%, and 0.1% same-store sales growth, respectively. While management was quick to note that the Tim Hortons brand witnessed material improvements in its same-store sales growth at the end of 2018, keep in mind that Burger King and Popeyes performance weakened that quarter versus full-year performance. More importantly, Restaurant Brands rebounded from a vicious 2017, when same-store sales growth turned negative at both Tim Hortons and Popeyes.

Restaurant Brands opened 6.5% new Burger King locations net, 2.1% new Tim Hortons locations net, and 7.3% new Popeyes locations net in 2018. That helped drive 7.4% system-wide sales growth on a consolidated basis last year, largely due to growth at Burger King and Popeyes. During the company’s Q4 2018 conference call, management noted that:

“Our comparable sales at Tim Hortons in Canada accelerated 2.2% in the fourth quarter, representing the highest quarterly comparable sales we've achieved in Canada in the last 10 quarters. We intend to build on this momentum heading into 2019. We continued to maintain strong system-wide sales growth at Burger King of 9%, driven by similar level of global net restaurant growth and comparable sales in 2018 as we achieved in 2017.”

Expanding overseas

Management has its eyes set on growing the Popeyes brand as well, with plans for expansion in both domestic and international markets, as you can see below:

“We established several new development agreements for Popeyes in the U.S. and signed our first international master franchise agreement for the brand in Brazil and Philippines. We accelerated net restaurant growth at Popeyes from 6% in 2017 to over 7% in 2018. And the full impact of partnerships recently signed is not yet reflected in our 2018 figures. In addition to these agreements beginning to translate into further net restaurant growth in the future, we are in active discussions of several prospective partners to develop the brand all around the world.”

It will be interesting to see how Popeyes performs in international markets, as one of the major selling points of putting Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes under one roof was that it would make international expansions significantly easier. Existing fast food brands that are well-established in major developed markets but have minimal exposure elsewhere (Popeyes is a great example of this, as is Tim Hortons) can leverage the infrastructure built out by Burger King to make international expansion an easier task.

Moving into new markets is the only other way Restaurant Brands can grow - and success is never guaranteed. Consumers in different countries often have vastly different tastes, and there are also normal operational risks to consider. For instance, moving into a new market but not properly vetting and securing the supply chain can led to major health risks and public relations problems. Having the backing of Burger King and its management team, which has successfully rolled out the Burger King brand in numerous countries all around the world, mitigates the worst of those concerns.

Growth at the Burger King brand was aided by an aggressive push into overseas markets. The company opened over 1,000 net new Burger King locations last year, primarily in Russia, Brazil, America, France, and China. Domestically, the brand added over 100 net new sites last year, indicating roughly 90% of its growth is overseas in terms of new locations.

Looking ahead, Restaurant Brands also has its eyes trained on markets in the U.K., Mexico, Spain, and the Philippines, as it has a small presence in each country and thinks there is plenty of room to grow.

In China, the company plans “to open over 1,500 restaurants over the next 10 years. We believe that we have a strong partner and strong plans in China to achieve rapid growth in the market.” This growth will be made possible through a joint venture Restaurant Brands entered into with Cartesian Capital Group last year, which seeks to add Tim Hortons locations all over China. Cartesian is a private equity firm that was founded back in 2006. Tim Hortons is also attempting to expand in American markets, but that roll-out has been far from successful.

Final thoughts

Restaurant Brands International is living up to its name by aggressively moving into new markets. Combined with ongoing same-store sales growth, this combination can have a very powerful uplift on its company-wide revenue, depending on how smoothly the international roll-out goes. Nothing is for certain, but when backed by the prowess of Restaurant Brands International, there is room for cautious optimism.

Trade war concerns are quite real, particularly in regard to the expansion of Burger King and Tim Hortons in China, making a resolution on that matter essential to removing a major cloud hanging over Restaurant Brands International's very promising growth trajectory. Revenue growth should ultimately drive cash flow growth, and thus, the potential for management to increase the company's 2.8% dividend yield.

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.