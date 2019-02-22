Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) CEO Robin Li on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Ng - Director & IR

Robin Li - Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Herman Yu Yu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Eddie Leung - Merrill Lynch

Juan Lin - 86Research

Gregory Zhao - Barclays

Grace Chen - Morgan Stanley

James Lee - Mizuho Securities

Karen Chan - Jefferies

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Chong - Credit Suisse

Han Joon Kim - Deutsche Bank

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Sharon Ng

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Baidu's fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call.

On the call today, we have Robin Li, Baidu's Chief Executive Officer; and Herman Yu, Baidu's Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session.

Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Please refer to the non-GAAP financial measures section of Baidu's press release for further information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Robin.

Robin Li

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining our call today. In 2018, we expanded Baidu beyond search with AI by strengthening our mobile foundation and leading in new AI businesses, which puts us on strong footing as we enter 2019.

On mobile, the growth rate of Baidu app DAUs accelerated over the past year, growing 24% year-over-year to 161 million in December 2018 compared to a range of 17% in 19% in the past four quarters.

Haokan, our short video app duplicated Baidu app's search - feed strategy and saw its DAUs grow to 19 million in December from 1 million a year ago. Quanmin, our search video app for short video by - under one minute long, saw its DAUs grow to 4 million within one quarter of official launch. Aggregated feed time spent on Baidu, Haokan and Quanmin apps grew 112% year-over-year.

The robust growth of Baidu's organic traffic is strengthening our search foundation as well as enabling us to leverage Baidu's AI to become an important player in feed and short video offer, which are experiencing strong momentum in China.

Our new AI business, DuerOS, we believe, has become the most popular voice assistant in China with the largest install base, reaching 204 million in December. On product innovation, we launched the first smart display in China, Xiaodu @ Home, and was the first to introduce a commercial lever four vehicle in China [indiscernible] Automotive.

On cloud, we helped enterprise customers build a competitive edge through Baidu's AI solution. In the past AI has tremendous potential in China by leveraging powerful AI computing, it gave China's traditional industries a technological advantage over its regional peers.

In 2018, Baidu reached a historical milestone with revenue surpassing RMB100 billion. We are excited to pursue the next 100 billion of growth by leveraging Baidu's AI to extend beyond search into fast-growing consumer markets, as well as new AI opportunities in enterprise and government sectors.

Let's begin our Q4 review with search and feed. Our focus in 2018 has been investing in organic traffic to accelerate our growth and strengthening Baidu's content ecosystem to give users a better experience in search and feed. Daily active users on Baidu App, our flagship app, has been accelerating over the past year, due in part to the improved search experience and the strength of our feed.

During the recent Chinese New Year Gala, the most popular TV show in China, Baidu participated in the red envelope giveaway, which turned out to be a success. More users now realize that Baidu App is better, safer and more powerful as it integrates search and feed seamlessly and provides a native app like experience. In the future, we do expect search traffic in the Baidu App to grow much faster than the overall search market.

Over the past year, we have made significant progress in expanding our content network on Baijiahao, which now hosts 1.9 million Baijiahao accounts. With significant coverage of top-tier publishers on Baijiahao accounts, we believe Baidu's AI will leverage Baidu's AI to push the most relevant content to new Baidu App users and make their on-boarding experience smoother.

We deployed the same methodology to Haokan earlier this year by attracting a large base of high quality video content publishers and used the Baidu's AI to enable smoother on-boarding for a new Haokan users.

As a result, Haokan was the second fastest-growing app among top 10 short video apps in China in terms of DAUs, MAUs and total time daily spent during the three months ending December according to QuestMobile. And the fastest-growing app over the same period was Quanmin, a short video app that we are incubating. Quanmin's DAU growth were 4 million in one quarter.

Short video is a growing market in China, and we expect this demand to grow even faster with the arrival of iQiyi [ph] our foray into short video is seeing strong results. For example, excluding iQiyi, Baidu distributed over 3.5 billion video views daily in December, that's up 56% from last quarter.

This users showing insatiable appetite for short video, we are leveraging Baidu AI to better tap the video content and personalize each distribution based on user preferences.

Whereas Baijiahao accounts fulfill our users demand for feed content, Baidu's smart mini program allows them to enjoy native app experience from our partner network of service apps. Through the pull down of home screen, search results and feed viewing, Baidu app users can access the functionalities of our partner apps directly from the Baidu App. We believe the future of mobile search will shift towards closed-loop, native app experience from the current search experience that direct users to HTML5 sites.

MAUs of smart mini program has grown to 147 million in December, up 30% sequentially. In December, we open sourced the Baidu's smart mini program to allow our top partners to build their own mini program network.

On monetization. The integration of search and feed in Baidu App brings together significant synergies. During the quarter, we expanded our optimized cost per click, or OCPC offerings to OCPS. For example, we're now offering OCPM for impressions and OCPC for video views, which enable feed ad to use the same optimization algorithm.

With feed and search under one roof, we are seeing customers opting for all new marketing, which is a powerful marketing campaign, leveraging the retail search, feed and app opening interstitial ads.

Over time, we believe the adoption of Baidu's smart mini program will also be a revenue driver for us. Early A-B testing indicates that advertiser using Baidu's smart mini program are getting better ROIs than using HTML5 sites as the landing pages for their advertisements.

Turning to DuerOS voice assistant. DuerOS is gaining strong market adoption, with an installed base reaching 204 million in December, up from 141 million in September. Voice queries on DuerOS continued to grow robustly reaching 1.6 billion in December, representing a sequential CAGR of over 100% for the last seven quarters.

Our customers want smart devices that understand them better, that provides better search results and that offer more and better services. As a result, we will continue to make heavy investment in AI to provide best-in-class speech recognition and natural language processing technology.

We have also begun testing the DuerOS skill store, where customers can subscribe to both free and fee-based skill. The DuerOS skills store currently offers over 1,000 skills such as - live video, Dragonfly FM online radio and Citic Academy online literature, and has a developer community of 27,000 engineers.

In the fourth quarter, our first-party smart device sold exceptionally well. Xiaodu smart speaker was the best-selling smart speaker on JD.com, Pinduoduo and GOME.com during the Double 11 event; and Xiaodu @ Home, our smart display, saw unit sales accelerate from previous quarters.

Since then the use of DuerOS voice assistant in this - in November we added to our lineup of Xiaodu smart devices. Xiaodu smartphone car mount, a smartphone charger under USD15 equipped with far-field microphone that enable users to operate DuerOS skills such as Baidu Maps and Phoenix News media through conversational AI, freeing their hand to allow a safer driving. Stay tuned for new Xiaodu smart appliances that we will be launching soon.

DuerOS for Apollo, a version of DuerOS adopted for in-vehicle usage, has already been preinstalled in Chery's high-end xpeed cars and will be preinstalled in selected models of Ford, Lincoln, Great Wall Motors and - cars later this year.

Our goal for DuerOS is not only to make interactions with smart devices simpler, we also see a need from users to be able to switch their skills interchangeably across mobile, home and car.

Building to DuerOS for Apollo is a skill store that operates mini programs from the Baidu App, which will bring convenience to both our users and the developer community.

In the hospitality sector, DuerOS now power Baidu's smart display to provide personal concierge in over 2,000 rooms across a swath of hotels in China, particularly 5-star hotels, including the newly opened Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland.

Turning to Apollo. At CES in Las Vegas last month, we released Apollo 3.5, which supports autonomous driving on complex urban roads. We also introduced Apollo open road for the developer community and Apollo enterprise, offering solutions to support commercial production including DuerOS for Apollo, valet parking, assisted highway driving, minibus and intelligent maps.

In the fourth quarter, we add First Automotive Works and Volvo as commercial production of Level 4 passenger cars. Apollo has garnered over 135 OEMs, Tier 1 part suppliers and other strategic partners to date, including recent additions of Volkswagen Automotive, China Unicom, Kalray, Quanta Computer and StarNeto Technology.

Beyond autonomous driving, we are receiving interest from Chinese municipalities to partner with them and provide my transportation solutions. With the support of local government, we see commercial opportunities to minimize traffic congestion, reduce air pollution and improve road safety by leveraging Apollo's V2F or vehicle to infrastructure solution.

And for Baidu Cloud. In December, we open sourced OpenEdge an edge computing platform that extents Baidu Cloud data processing and machine learning to edge devices. Baidu's open edge has received positive feedback from the developer community, reaching #1 on GitHub in the open sourced edge platform category shortly after launch and continues to hold the top spot in current ranking as of February.

Baidu Cloud has seen strong growth in both revenue and customer base, and is expanding AI solutions across different industry verticals such as telecom, manufacturing and financial services and transportation. From - last week a top telecom operator in China that used the Baidu AI solution to power one of their call centers. After initial implementation, Baidu AI solutions was handling millions of calls from the room and reducing the average customer call time by over 70%. We recently find that the telecom customer to expand Baidu AI-powered automated call center solution to power several more call centers. At the same time we are receiving interest from financial institutions as well as airlines to power their customer call centers.

Some investors may wonder how the economic will work for Baidu as we enter enterprise AI. Investing in feed and voice assistant are natural extensions of Baidu's flagship business. As we venture into enterprise AI, we have the potential to leverage the same AI to significantly expand Baidu's total addressable market into the massive enterprise and the government sectors.

In the case mentioned above, just like the economics of the - project, based on the mix of cloud-enabled AI solutions may have low margins in the beginning but with each replication, the project margin improves and our AI solution become better as machine learning models and experience accumulated.

Turning to iQiyi. As an entertainment IT power hub in China, iQiyi continues to see strong subscriber growth adding 36.6 million subscribers in 2018 to 87.4 million members in fourth quarter. Baidu and iQiyi co-launched a hybrid OTT TV box, the Sichuan Cable TV, enhancing your home entertainment experience through AI. And this is the OTT TV following the release of Gehua Little Fruit earlier this year.

With that, let me turn the call all over the Herman to go through the financial highlights.

Herman Yu Yu

Thank you, Robin. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Baidu's fourth quarter and full year 2018 call. Before I begin with the financial review, let me make a few remarks. All monetary amounts used in this call are in renminbi, unless stated otherwise.

Starting on January 1, 2018, we adopted ASC 606, a new revenue accounting standard and net value added tax on the revenue and constant revenue line. To increase comparability with 2018 numbers, 2017 revenue numbers any related metrics such as margin have been adjusted, assuming net of VAT.

We had a terrific year in 2018. Total revenues grew to CNY102.3 billion, up 28% year-over-year, 31% year-over-year excluding revenue from spun-off businesses, which were approximately CNY4.1 billion at CNY3.1 billion in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Revenue from Baidu Core reached CNY78.3 billion, up 22% year-over-year or up 26% year-over-year excluding the spin-off revenues. Non-GAAP net income to Baidu was CNY23.3 billion, up 35% year-over-year and non-GAAP net margin reached 23%. Non-GAAP net income attributed to Baidu Core was CNY28.5 billion, up 37% year-over-year and net margins was 36% versus 33% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached CNY24.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and EBITDA margin was 24%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core grew to CNY31.5 billion, up 18% year-over-year, and adjusted EBITDA margin reached 40% compared to 42% the prior year. Free cash flow was CNY27.2 billion. Free cash flow generated by Baidu Core was strong at CNY24.9 billion or USD3.6 billion.

Turning to fourth quarter 2018. Total revenues reached CNY27.2 billion, up 22% year-over-year or 28% year-over-year, excluding spin-off revenues, which was CNY1 billion in Q4 of 2017.

Revenue from Baidu Core grew to CNY20.5 billion or USD3 billion, up 20% year-over-year, excluding spin-off revenues. Marketing customers grew over 10% year-over-year, which can be largely attributed to our industry-leading performance based app products like DAN [ph] apps and OCPS as Robin mentioned.

We saw strong strength coming from education, e-commerce/retail and service, which were partially offset by the weakness of - in real estate and to a lesser extent, financial services. The customer sector weakness was mostly impacted by industry-specific policies.

On the health care ads, we successfully roll out Baidu's quality to require health care customers in the field of enterology and gynecology to shift the landing pages of their ads to Baidu's content platform. By requiring health care marketing customers to place their content in a structured data format on Baidu's platform which allows for a comparison of cost service providers, write commentary and ratings and other important features, we are in a better position to monitor the site of our health care customers and we are those that offer questionable services.

With Phase 1 of the health care provider network transition, we are on track to shift to add many pages of other health care customers this year. The new business model now only will include the quality marketing customers and the information of the health care site, it would also give us a better understanding of user interest which over time would allow us to further improve the navigation and relevancy of online health care information in China.

Using similar technologies, we see an opportunity to build a content vertical for online literature and make it easier for authors to distribute their literary works online and receive revenue share. The online literature market in China is shifting towards an asset-quota model versus paid content, which presents Baidu with a huge market opportunity playing to our strength as a leading marketing platform.

Another bright spot in Baidu's core revenues is our cloud business, which reached CNY1.1 billion revenues in the fourth quarter, more than doubling from last year.

Let me provide you, we reached CNY 7 billion, growing at a robust rate of 55% year-over-year. Membership revenue continue to be strong at - with 37 million subscribers added in 2018, bringing the total subscribers to 87 million in the fourth quarter, driven by premium content and hot originals like 10 Dynasty Tour, the City of Chaos and the Legion of Sin.

iQiyi is becoming a strong entertainment IT powerhouse through its relentless effort on and focus on originals on premium content and multiple monetization models of the same IP such as membership subscription, online games, e-commerce and cost licenses.

Turning to cost of sales. Excluding stock compensation and cost of sales, was CNY 15.5 billion, up 54% year-over-year. Content cost was up 96% year-over-year to CNY 7.5 billion, mainly due to iQiyi's increase investment in content and to a much lesser extent investment in Baijiahao content.

SG&A expenses, excluding stock compensation was CNY5.4 billion, up 61% year-over-year, primarily due to the increase in channel and promotional marketing to acquire new users for the Baidu's family of apps.

As Robin mentioned, time spent for Baidu App, Haokan and Quanmin together grew 112% year-over-year from Q4 which illustrates our ability to convert marketing dollars into repeatable pattern.

Our focus to create greater and attract - shifting our financial model to marketing dollars with the life of the user. In other words, revenue from China spend has a delayed effect whereas revenue from tax as reported in the quarter it was expensed.

In the first half of 2018, a big part of our marketing spend was spent on promoting the Baidu App. In the second half, Baidu App, seeing strong growth, our app promotion extended to other products such as Haokan video and Quanmin flash video.

Our traffic acquisition mix shifted from tax traffic to organic traffic was dampened our profit margin in the near future but with extensive internal ROI analysis, we believe over the long term, this will strengthen Baidu's foundation in search and feed, especially with user's super apps and the increase in popularity of news in China.

Turning to R&D expenses. Excluding stock compensation, our R&D expenses were up CNY3.6 billion, up 19% year-over-year mainly due to the increase in personnel fees.

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was CNY2.7 billion. Non-GAAP operating income for Baidu Core was CNY5.8 billion, down 17% year-over-year and non-GAAP operating margin for Baidu Core was 28%.

Income tax expense was CNY484 million. Effective tax rate was 26% compared to 16% last year primarily due to iQiyi not being able to recognize tax benefit from the losses in the current quarter.

Non-GAAP net income to Baidu was CNY4.6 billion, down 17% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was CNY6.5 billion, down 1% year-over-year and net margin reached 31% compared to 36% last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was CNY4 billion and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%. The adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was 6.9% down 12% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA margin reached 34%.

As of December 31, 2018, cash and short-term investments [Technical Difficulty] USD20.6 billion. Excluding iQiyi, cash and short-term investments were CNY128.7 billion or USD18.7 billion.

Free cash flow was CNY5.9 billion. Free cash flow to Baidu Core was strong at CNY5.5 billion or USD801 million. And total headcount of Baidu Core was approximately 32,700, up 1% year-over-year.

Turning to first quarter guidance. We expect total revenue to be between CNY23.5 billion and CNY24.7 billion, representing a 12% to 18% increase year-over-year or 18% to 24% increase year-over-year, excluding spin-off revenues with first quarter of 2018.

For 2019 margins, please consider the large marketing campaigns that we did around the Chinese New Year time frame including branding, red envelope giveaway and so forth. This forecast are current and preliminary view and are subject to change.

I'll now open the call to questions.

Thank you so much. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Binnie Wong. Binnie, your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you management for taking my questions. My first question is basically on our investment cycle. In terms of like - there are a lot of investment you did in 2018, when we look forward in 2019, how should we expect in terms of our investment priorities in 2019?

And if we look at the growth coming from - new business initiatives, how do you rank in terms of like the growth drivers? Any comment on the - how we expect on the investment cycle and also the margin trend would be very helpful. Thank you.

Herman Yu Yu

Hi, Binnie. Good morning. As I mentioned in our call, there are a few businesses that we'll be focused on going forward that we also have been focused on in the last few quarters. I think the way to look at our margins and our investments are like this. We finished our three year plan just in January and our plan was to figure out a way to accelerate our revenue growth based on the new markets that we're going after.

And the cost driver, I think, for 2019 will be a function of a few factors. I think number one is when you look at, for example, search and feed, our priority would be to grow our organic traffic. Although, as I mentioned before for our tax, as long as there is profits will continue doing down that path.

But the priority I think will be - it with organic traffic. And that will be a function of investing in the marketing and content cost. And also it's a function of the number of apps that we decide to promote.

As I mentioned earlier in 2018 at the beginning of the year, we focused on Baidu App. As we gotten to the second half, we looked at Haokan. And in the fourth quarter, we also added trend [ph] So that caused marketing dollars towards the end of 2018 to accelerate. I think going into 2019, you should see us focusing our investing at least three apps and potentially more.

Another business we're very focused on is the DuerOS. And I think for that, you can see it's a function of the number of products that we have, the amount of promotion we have to do for new products and also the number of units that we sell.

And I think the last set of investments is in the cloud space. We're seeing cloud doing very well, as Robin mentioned. The cloud, given - it's a function of how we're growing and preparing to scale our business for the next year. And it's also a function of the number of live hub projects that we have.

So with any growth plan, our focus is to also grow revenue. So what we'll be looking at this year is to focus on as we're spending these things, are we getting positive operating metrics? And if so, then we should see revenue growth accelerate in future quarters. So we'll be looking at the operating metrics first, and then we believe that in the following quarters, the revenue growth should come.

At this time, just wanted to note that, we're also very diligent in terms of content cost. So if you look at, for example, in 2018, our core business grew 28% excluding divestitures, at the same time our headcount only grew 1%.

In 2019, our cost control policy in the company will be very similar, where there are areas where we're tightening, we're very focused on creating greater efficiency and so forth. Did that help to answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes. That's very helpful. And just one last follow up on the news feed. How do you see the competition will be trending in terms of 2019 on the competition on news feed sites? In terms of also any sharing ratio with the content creator, how should we see that? Thank you.

Herman Yu Yu

Binnie, the question you had was how do we see the news feed revenue trending?

Unidentified Analyst

Competition, the competition dynamics on the news feed competition growth points? In private dot-coms, how do you see the '19 - in terms of synergy, how do you position in terms of - in view of the competition here?

And also in terms of any like revenue sharing with the content creators as we talked about earlier in the last quarter call. Just a follow-up on that in news feed would be helpful? Thank you.

Robin Li

Okay, this is Robin. Let me answer your question. I think it's very obvious that news feed is a fast-growing market, by everyone and the Chinese - is trying to expand in this direction. And Baidu obviously is leading - one of the leaders in this space and by leveraging our strong technological capabilities, we are - we have been able to grow the news feed business at a very rapid rate. We expect this trend will continue.

In terms of cost structure, it's basically revenue-sharing structure for the content - contributors being our feed systems. So the more we can drive our feed traffic, the better we can monetize and the better the economics will be for the content contributors. So at the end of the day, it's how many users you can reach and how better you can match content with users.

Herman Yu Yu

Yes. Let me just add a little, Binnie, on this. As you can see, news feed in the beginning was mainly social based and relies on you know, your user coming on and acquiring stand [ph] and so forth. What you're seeing now is the industry is getting to a place where many people create content, especially they create in an organization rather than on an individual basis.

So that's why you see Baidu entering at this stage and we're doing it with Baidu App but also using same methodology are going to video. Because not only - the limitation is about the availability of content because the same person will put the content on different sites.

Where Baidu strength is using our AI algorithm - that's the technology we've built up to be able to recommend better - within everyone else so that the users are very sticky. That's why we show you our time spent.

So to answer your question, our competition, our strength is ability to use our AI to recommend better and to get user to more sticky. And then I think the content will become a commodity. So in terms of that, I think this year you'll see us probably growing more video content, as well as having a few more video apps we're pushing, but for the non-video site, I think that you'll see slow growth because we have built up that library of content from past year, just adding new content probably [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Very helpful. Thank you.

Thank you so much. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Alicia Yap from Citigroup. Alicia, your line is now open.

Alicia Yap

Thank you. Good morning Robin, Herman and Sharon. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a question regarding the achievement for the Chinese New Year dollar promotion. So any metrics that you could share with us in terms of the total numbers of users that have successfully bind their bankcard to Baidu Wallet. What is the increase in, let's say, the total real name registration for the Baidu App after the Gala?

And then in entering metrics, in terms of increase under usage for the DuerOS smart speaker prior to the Chinese New Year to now post the Chinese New Year. So any metrics you could share, that would be helpful? Thank you.

Robin Li

Yes. As you know, that we operated a number of marketing campaigns around the Chinese New Year, and the highlight would be that the Spring Festival Gala. During the whole Chinese Spring Festival period, tens of millions of users participated in our red packet giveaway activities. And many of them start to realize that the Baidu App is different from the Baidu Search, from third party rosters.

That is, I think, biggest achievement for us because the core - people always go to third parties browser and so they are using Baidu App. Now we have the chance to show the users that Baidu App offers better, safer and more powerful search and feed capability on our app and the retention rate has been very satisfactory.

And meanwhile, we also used this opportunity to promote our smart display, Xiaodu Sharda, and that has also been very well received and that a lot of users placed an order because of this marketing campaign and the device will also be shipped to the user in the coming weeks.

Sharon Ng

Operator next question please?

Thank you so much. And our next question comes from the line of Eddie Leung from Merrill Lynch. Eddie, your line is now open.

Eddie Leung

Good morning. Robin, I heard you mentioned that about on the marketing in your opening remark. As we add more advertising opportunities into our platform, including new programs of short video on top of search and news feed. What's your vision on how your advertisers using these different solutions going forward? And specifically, how would we prepare our advertising system as well as a sales team for the increasingly complex solution on our platform? Thank you.

Robin Li

Yes. Eddie, that's a great question. As you mentioned, we now have a lot of marketing channels for our advertisers, including news feed, search, ad opening app that help GPN or those off-line, outdoor screens at public areas. We are promoting OCPS so that advertisers just need to tell us what they care about and how do they measure success and we are able to use computer programs to distribute their app messages.

So this has been a very good trend for us because this can leverage our technological capabilities and improve conversion for our advertisers. We devote a very meaningful amount of engineering resources to constantly improve the performance of this kind of app delivery.

Eddie Leung

Thank you.

Thank you so much. And our next question comes from the line of Juan Lin from 86Research. Juan, you many ask your question.

Juan Lin

Hi. Good morning, Roby and Herman. Sharon, congratulations on a solid set of results and thanks for taking my questions. So I would like to ask about the health care advertisement. I'm wondering whether the cleanout and process of redesigning medical search have been finalized.

And in terms of the adjustment of structured content, has such adjustment already been truly applied to all relevant verticals, does it mean - if so, does it mean that we should expect revenue to start improving your monetization really start improving from here? Thank you.

Herman Yu Yu

Hi, Juan. Good morning. We have done - so far, we have done two fields. Basically gynecology and also mail field and we're in the process of expanding that into other medical fields. I think we've seen the initial phase to be very successful, better than our original [Technical Difficulty] I think the initial is better than our expectation then as you guys saw very well Baidu's revenue from here.

Sharon Ng

Operator, next question please?

Operator

Thank you so much. And our next question comes from the line of Gregory Zhao from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Gregory Zhao

Hi, Robby, Herman, Sharon. Thanks for taking my questions. So my question is about the content cost. So I achieved earnings call, management has talked about you expect to issue about long video content cost to gradually come down in 2019. So here I want to check the contest content, the trend of your news feed and short video content cost and how should we think about the content cost trend in 2019? Thank you.

Herman Yu Yu

Hi, Greg. Yes, IQiyi video - iQiyi is - as Robin mentioned in the call, an environment with content cost towards the end of last year started to - come down, it's going to take probably [Technical Difficulty] reflect in the P&L because its client operating content to produce.

In addition to the long Apolong [ph] I think the shared - content cost is usually two types, one is on the non-video type, which we've been building significantly over last year, as a result of building up the content of Baidu App.

You saw the Baijiahao increased pretty significant from last year into this year I think with regards to that piece, you'll see some incremental increases but not too significant. But on the other hand, with this year our focus is in addition to grow Baijiahao and also type of video apps, one is fast video which [indiscernible] the other a short video, which is called A3 [ph] define that kind of product. So that one we're going to have to continue to ramp up in content so for these apps you know, as to have more content to grow our users. So you should see us ramping that up.

Thank you so much. And our next question comes from the line of Grace Chen from Morgan Stanley. Grace, you line is now open.

Grace Chen

Hi, thank you. Thank you for taking my question. My question is about Baidu's redo investments. We can see that Baidu's short video app have achieved very good growth. So it would be great if the management can share with us your view about the short video compile landscape as we see more and more short video apps entering the market. And how Baidu positions itself in this market - differentiated from others? And also can you share the size of investments in the short video to help us understand the impact on your financials? Thank you very much.

Robin Li

Let me answer the first half of your question. I think video is a secular trend that basically impact everyone, the whole world, the whole Internet is moving from text, images to video. So it's a very large sector. There are lots of things can be done and I think that innovation has just begun.

For Baidu, our competitive advantages is that we have the best matching capability between users and content. So we can distribute the content more efficiently than everyone else, be it search, news feed or short video feed. I think we will continue to invest in the distribution of our short video apps, but in the meantime, I think the - or, at the end of the day, the user experience it can deliver or the matching and distribution capability we have is better than anyone else. That's why we should be able to make the money that we deserve.

Herman Yu Yu

Yes, Grace, and with regards to the financial model, you probably see in video apps following the same trajectories that we saw for Baidu App. So in the beginning, we're going to have to acquire content for these apps and then importantly we're going to have to spend promotions to grow the users and how much we spent on promotion really depends on the day we announced this that we have on the ROIs, whether each of the inventory spot is getting that good ROI. If we do see it then we're going to continue go with our, is there ROIs or not good users are not you know, staying on the apps after they come in, then with that you know, into a channel that involve cut off. So it's really a function of two things grow the users and grow user stickness.

Thank you. And next question comes from the line of James Lee from Mizuho Securities. James, your line is now open.

James Lee

Thanks for taking my question. And Herman, maybe you can help us maybe crystallize the operating income for the core business in 1Q a little bit here, given the fact that you talked about your priorities on more on organic growth and apps and also you're going to focus on a promotional costs. Should we think about maybe a total cost base? How we should we think about that relative to 4Q versus 1Q? So, for example, in 1Q '18 your total cost basis step down about 13% sequentially. Is that the right way to think about it? Thanks.

Herman Yu Yu

Hi, James. Yes. Good question on 1Q. So we gave you revenues. With regards to cost of sales and OpEx, the way I would look at it is that, first point is as Robin mentioned, we made a huge promotion around Chinese New Year and couple of your days ago on the yearend [ph] sales which is ending with the Chinese New Year. We also did another promotion on television. So we have to consider that cost. So we have to consider that cost.

So the way I would look at it is when you look at cost, plus OpEx, we create the increasing a sequential basis upwards to maybe something CNY1 billion. Where we decide from that zero to CNY1 billion will really depend on several factors, which I think we're going to have wait for few more weeks, to be more precise, because there are some activities that we have to see, where it depend. But I would say on a sequential basis, you'll probably see a growth, it could be up to CNY1 billion, it could be less than that.

Thank you so much. And our next question comes from the line of Karen Chan from Jefferies. Karen, your line is now open

Karen Chan

Thank you, Robin, Herman, Sharon. Thanks for taking my question. So just wondering for fourth quarter 2018, what's the revenue contribution from mobile news feed? We know the very robust growth in total online advertising customers, while pricing side is relatively suppressed. Are we seeing any pricing pressure potentially as a result of the overall industry supply and demand dynamic changes there? Thank you.

Herman Yu Yu

Hi, Karen. So the way to look at our business today, we don't look at on news feed versus search. We actually look at the ROI of the app itself. So Robin talked about how customers are buying on the marketing] [Technical Difficulty] search results and looking at - at the same time if the advertising can also work, so that with the users just saw advertising and did a search and natural search and you actually see there is - by being able to see the same add in different way is actually more effective.

So the customers are looking at it that way, so it's hard for us to then been able to decouple how to alter between search between feed because there's just value for that energy. So the way we actually look at it is how do we grow organically versus inorganic growth.

So with regards to pricing, we're seeing pricing come down. But I don't think it's because of competitive reason. Our pricing, because we're performance-based, it's really a function of the industry mix that we have.

If you look at Baidu's products, whether its dynamic ads [ph] whether it's CPX, whether it's action oriented ads and so forth, news feed is really the best-in-class. So I think it's not a function of whether we're seeing better effectiveness elsewhere. It's a function of, for example, if you have more game revenues, for example, you're going to see higher CPM's, if you have other type, for example, e-commerce compared to gaming, you're just going to see less CPM. So a lot of it has to do with the industry mix and that's why I mentioned on the call, where the industry is increasing, where the industry sectors are decreasing, continue forth, so you get flavour of how that's impacting our business.

Thank you so much. And your next question comes from the line of Piyush Mubayi from Goldman Sachs. Piyush, your line is now open.

Piyush Mubayi

Thank you for taking my question. I have a quick question Rob and Herman. If you could just talk take us through what you think the organic growth rates are for the overall core business, excluding the near-term corrections that we're seeing because of either macro factors or the adjustments that you're making in specific verticals. So I'm referring to the 21% core growth rate guidance that you've given for the first quarter and what you think it would be on a normalized basis? Thank you.

Robin Li

Yes. I think we have entered a new stage for time in the Internet and that gives us population - or the penetration dividend has gone. The growth - the future growth will be driven by technological innovation at least for Baidu. For our core business, both search and feed, we continue to see a lot of room to grow and to improve.

On the search side, I've mentioned OCPS that also made - delivering and we've - Herman also mentioned that we are moving third-party west side to hosted ads, where we have more control on the content and have better visibility on the conversion.

We are developing these marketing programs that will enable advertisers to deliver a better user experiences and that we also see strong demand for video content, not only from the search - from the feed front but also from the search front. We see video search growing at a very fast pace, and we need to develop a technology that can better understand video content so that users will be able to find relevant video content more easily.

Thank you so much. And your next question comes from Thomas Chong from Credit Suisse. Thomas, your line is now open.

Thomas Chong

Hi, good morning. Thanks, management for taking my questions. I have a big picture about the advertising market. Can management comment about how we see the advertising sentiment changing before and after the Chinese New Year, if any? And how should we think about the trend for our key advertising categories as we head into 2019?

And then a quick follow-up on DuerOS and Apollo. Should we expect 2020 year that we should expect meaningful ramp-up in terms of monetization or piece through business? Thank you.

Robin Li

Well, I think it's a little early to talk about the advertising markets win after Chinese New Year because Chinese New Year is not one day. It's like a month-long holiday, typically after the lantern festival, advertisers gradually come back. So it's only a couple of days. It's too early for us to tell whether it's different from 2018. And because of the heavy investment we are making this year, we do expect that monetization in 2020 will pick up.

Herman Yu Yu

Yes. Let me add a little bit on that. I think first of all, when you mentioned how our advertising sentiment is before and after Chinese New Year, I think that's probably more relevant in terms of brand advertising business. As you know in brand advertising business, you have to have the natural content, after the Chinese New Year.

So our business with the majority is based on performance based, as I mentioned earlier. So that way, it really depends on our technology, our ability to add together marketing customers ROI. So I think one point on that.

Secondly, you mentioned how do you see marketing customer sectors are growing. As I mentioned earlier, in 2018 in the fourth quarter, the sectors that were strong for us, education, e-commerce and retail in general, service, we think that that's going to continue to be as strong sectors for us. With regards to gaming, real estate, finance and so forth, I think it's a function of policy changes as I mentioned earlier. So if policies are loosening up, there are more advertisers coming from these sectors and so forth, we believe we're going to grow our share because our performance base is I think best-in-class.

Thank you. Next is Han Joon Kim from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Han Joon Kim

Great. Thank you for taking the question. I understand your fix initiatives and so forth. But one thing I'd also refer was kind of made this of investments into H1 [ph] gaming and when I looked at your [indiscernible] many program gains, many more kind of feature there than before. So wanted to understand the stringent points of gaming for you guys and how you think about positioning the interface to focus a little bit more on gaming recently. So just some explanations around that would be great? Thank you.

Robin Li

Yes. The Baidu App is super app, its daily active user well more than 100 million. And that provides users a chance to spare some time and relax, sometimes just to play a few games based on the mini program structure. We started to roll out the mini games during the Chinese New Year Festival, and we obviously saw very good results, tens of millions of users played this game, from day one it has been a profitable thing for us.

Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Wendy Huang from Macquarie. Wend, your line is open.

Wendy Huang

Thank you. Can you clarify what cloud revenue implied in your first quarter guidance? And also what's your differentiating strategy in targeting the new cloud customers. And also on the literature side, in your prepared remarks, you mentioned you see great potential there, but on the other hand, we noticed that iQiyi is also doing quite well with their literature product recently. So how do you see the synergies as well as the competition is actually beating you to in the literature space? Thank you.

Herman Yu Yu

So I'll be able to talk more about our cloud as we exit Q1. With regards to how we differentiate, as Robin mentioned on his prepared remarks, talking about the AI solutions, really competitive stream [Technical Difficulty] and see whether we can provide solutions to the enterprise.

With regards to literature, our strength is in search. So while iQiyi is building together a library of content so we've been growing I think they're going to be probably more related to industry, whereas for Baidu, we're looking at total Internet in China. So there will be a proportion of our overall content and strategy and coupled with amount of traffic and search I think we will build a vertical and looking IT pattern content in the content that Baidu has access to and then plus the search traffic that we have together overall industry strategy.

We are now approaching the end of the conference call. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. You may now disconnect. Good day.