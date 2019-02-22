Orocobre Ltd. (OROCF) CEO Martin Pérez de Solay on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orocobre Ltd. (OTCPK:OROCF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Martin Pérez de Solay - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Neil Kaplan - Chief Financial Officer

Tara Berrie - Commercial Executive

David Hall - Business Development Manager

Conference Call Participants

Reg Spencer - Canaccord Genuity

Bria Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Tim Hoff - Deutsche Bank

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Hodge - Macquarie Group

Warren Edney - Baillieu

Glyn Lawcock - UBS

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Adam Baker - Global Mining Research

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Orocobre 2019 Half Year Financial Results Market Update. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Martin Pérez de Solay, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Thank you, Aleksei, and thank you everybody for joining the 2019 half year financial results for Orocobre. I'm Martin Pérez de Solay. I want to take advantage of this opportunity that I have to first meet you after being named the Orocobre MD and CEO on last January '18.

I know that Orocobre enjoys a large and very supportive investor base. And I would like to take this opportunity to understand all your concerns and interest with regards to Orocobre. I am pleased to be appointed to take Orocobre - to lead Orocobre to the next stage of development of becoming a larger and more solid company. I also want to thank the board of the company and the team for giving me a very warm welcome and make me - making me feel at home.

You know that to continue, we should move on to the presentation now. There's a very nice disclaimer which I recommend you read carefully at some point in time. Again, this was another strong, half year result supported by a nice cash margin of [Technical Difficulty] per ton, which enabled us to reach a level of sales for $63.5 million at an average price of $12,295 per ton, reaching an EBITDAIX for the period of $36.6 million. All these figures as you can see are better than the previous year, except for the EBITDAIX which recognizes the impact of a $3 million tax export temporary announced by the government on September 2018. During the same period, we've been able to commit $20 million to the expansion project that we will address shortly.

With regards to the current quarter, we as announced in the month of December, we continue to see the same trend in market prices with an average price that we expect around $9,000 per ton for the first quarter of the year. And as we announced last Monday on the back of the strong rains in the area for the first few months of the month of - for the first few weeks of February, we expect the production of the fiscal year of 2019 to be very similar to what it was in 2018.

With regard to the Orocobre Group, the net profit for the period was $24 million, including income tax recovers, which Neil will explain shortly. And it's also important to highlight $180 million debt package has been secured for the expansion project at Olaroz, we are now finalizing the documentation and agreements with the banks in that regard.

The cash position of the company continues to be very strong with $284 million of cash in our balance sheet, which is $207 million net cash position.

The other important highlight before passing it on to Neil is to remark that Borax has returned to the profit area recording a $600,000 profit for the six month period elapsing these results.

Neil, I'll now pass it on to you, so that you can explain the financial numbers in more detail.

Neil Kaplan

Thank you, Martin, and good morning to all. First up is Olaroz joint venture structure. Toyota Tsusho Corporation last year bought a 15% stake in Orocobre coupled with its 25% investment in Olaroz, TTC now has an effective 35% of the project. Orocobre has a 72.68% ownership in SDJ PTE, which in turn has a 91.5% interest in SDJ SA giving Orocobre an effective 66.5% interest in SDJ SA. The statutory accounts show such investment is being equity accounted due to join control being exercised with Toyota Tsusho. We have therefore presented the joint venture on 100% basis and then eliminate the non-controlling interest to show what Orocobre's accounts would look like on a proportionally consolidated basis. From January 2019 onwards, we will no longer equity account SDJ PTE into our accounts but consolidated.

Moving on to the next slide. This slide details the profit and loss on a proportionate consolidated basis. Moving from left to right, the first column is the statutory profit and loss as shown in the account. The second column shows the joint venture on 100% basis, whilst the third column eliminates the non-controlling interest. Column four eliminates the equity accounted amount resulting in column five, which is what Orocobre's profit and loss looks like on a proportionally consolidated basis. Looking at column one, the EBITDAIX loss of $3.3 million, which takes into account corporate costs of $3.8 million shows Borax has moved to an EBITDAIX profits of approximately $600,000, which is a $1.6 million improvement over the same period last year. Taking into account interested in Orocobre cooperate office, which is made up of interest on term deposits and shareholders loans, the result was a profit before text in payment and forex of $3.6 million.

Looking at column two on a 100% basis, another strong half year for the joint venture with revenues of $63.5 million, earnings before interest taxes in payment and forex and earnings before tax in payment and forex of $32.2 million and $12.3 million respectively. Forex losses of $6.9 million were mainly due to the severe peso devaluation on the peso VAT receivable as well as advanced payments to suppliers. An income tax benefits of U.S. $21.2 million was booked which relates to the future temporary differences being unwound, hence reducing the deferred tax liability given a further reduction of the Argentine income tax rate from 30% to 25% in 2020 and beyond, resulting in a tax benefit of U.S.$14.3 million.

Additionally, the reversal of the deferred tax liability which had been recognized and charged in financial year 2018 for future - sorry - for withholding tax on future profit distributions of $13.1 million was recorded as an income tax benefit. These amounts will offset by income tax and foreign exchange differences for the period of U.S. $6.2 million.

Following the forex charge and income tax benefit, the joint venture reported a total profit of $35.6 million. On a proportionally consolidated basis, our recovery had revenues of $51.5 million, EBITDAIX of $21 million and a profit before tax of $8.8 million. Total profit after taxes $24 million following its share of the tax benefit, previously explained.

Moving on to the next slide. This waterfall chart breaks down the proportionally consolidated profit and loss from Orocobre's perspective, which is the final column in the previous slide. EBITDAIX was a healthy $21 million. The foreign exchange loss is as explained on the previous slide. Orocobre also holds approximately 33.5% shareholding in advantage lithium and booked $800,000 charge being its share of AAL's loss.

Income tax benefit booked is Orocobre share of such benefit from Olaroz as explained in the prior slide. This then brings it back to the statutory profit of $24 million.

Moving on to the next slide. This slide shows the proportionally consolidated balance sheet of recovery, which is detailed in the same format as the profit and loss. The balance sheet is stronger. Under current assets, cashes decreased on the consolidated basis to approximately 304 million U.S. dollars, principally due to the funding of Olaroz expansion, corporate costs and the Cauchari joint venture funding.

Inventory on the current assets and non-current assets has increased largely due to an increase in finished product inventory at year end, as well as an increasing in brine inventory. That has increased due to expansion CapEx, partially offset by the Argentine peso devaluation. Under non-current assets, the increasing exploration assets is mainly due to order corporate share of the spent at Cauchari given its direct shareholding in the project. The investment in the associate of $22.6 million is Orocobre's investment in advantage lithium.

During the year, Orocobre participated in a private placement of CAD 5 million which was partially offset by Orocobre's share of AAL's head office costs.

Current and non-current liabilities, loans and borrowings on a consolidated basis have remained a similar number compared to financial year 2018, due to an increasing funding for the expansion, partially offset by the project loan debt repayment. The deferred tax liability has reduced due to the effect of the earlier explanation.

Moving to the next slide, the proportionally consolidated cash flow shows strong cash flows from Olaroz. On a SDJ PTE basis in column two and an a proportionally consolidated basis in column five, a buildup in inventory and other items are $14.4 million as detailed on the next slide coupled with the payment of U.S. $2.9 million for the newly introduced export duty increased cash outflows. The expansion of Olaroz and sustaining CapEx resulted in a CapEx charge of 20 million U.S. dollars. The joint venture partners funded the expansion to the extent of U.S. $28 million.

The consolidated cash for the period was $304 million, leaving the company well positioned to fund its expansion plans. The movements related to Olaroz are detailed in the following slide.

Moving to the next slide. Olaroz is repaying debt as a result of a strong EBITDAIX of U.S. $36.5 million. Shareholders loans of $28 million were made to SDJ to finance the expansion. During the period, SDJ increased its working capital pre-export finance facility by $3.5 million. SDJ repaid Mizuho Bank principal of $11.5 million related to the project debt. CapEx of $20 million relates to $13.8 million of expansion capital and $6.2 million of sustaining CapEx.

Finance costs are related to the Mizuho interest, interest rate swap and working capital facilities. Our working capital movement of $14.4 million occurred. The main reasons for this on increase of finished goods inventory of $4.2 million and $3.7 million of lithium carbonate equivalent in brine. The other working capital movements are a net increase of U.S. $6.5 million dollars in accounts receivable and advanced payments to suppliers net of accounts payable. That payments exceeded that received by $7.5 million, mainly related to expansion CapEx VAT and a slower recovery of that.

Moving to the next slide. Strong cash flows have helped to reduce the Olaroz project debt facility down from U.S. $192 million to approximately U.S. $110 million, which translates to $82 million of principle paid over the first three and a half years of the loan. The much payment which is due in two weeks' time is taken into account in the numbers I've just mentioned. This facility has a low interest of approximately 4.25% and is repaid by annually through September 2024. Orocobre has net debt of U.S. $207.7 million as a 31 December.

So in summary, we have established ourselves as one of the world's highest margin producers. We have strong cash flows and are paying down debt and we have a strong balance sheet with U.S. $284 million of corporate cash to fund our expansion plans.

Thank you and I will pass you back to Martin.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Thank you, Neil. And moving on to the operational review. I said before you know to take recovery through next step of development, which is becoming a larger and more solid company, we need to set a vision. The vision is to be a world class supplier of lithium chemical. The way we understand the world class supplier is by maintaining the existing course leadership and improving it, having built in quality within our systems and processes and continuous process and product innovation.

As you know, Orocobre supplies into a very dynamic industry that changes its requirements every year and we need to be up to the speed of the requirements in the changes from our customers. You know that to improve our performance, we need to better understand and serve our customers. And that is a key of our vision. Orocobre has all the key attributes to achieve this. It's the quality and the quantity of the brine resources that the Olaroz support us in this strategy. Thus as explained by Neil and said before, the strength of our cash margin makes us a world class cost leader and we have to continue to improve on this. We have very strong teams on site with very good technical people. The expansion potential within the existing properties and within the whole seller, we have the right joint venture partners, the partnership with TTC and not only enables us access to the world markets but also a direct access into TMC, one of the largest demands of lithium for electric vehicles in the next few years. And we also have secured access to capital with a key financial agreement for the expansion projects already in place.

Moving on to the next slide, please. Based on what we said before, we have initiated a review, the operational areas with three focuses, focuses our safety, quality and productivity. We believe that this is a better circle that we produce successful result for Orocobre. We will continue to focus on the existing strategic initiatives, the improvement of production not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of quality from the existing facilities at Stage 1. The expansion that we undertake in Stage 2 at the Orocobre seller, the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant which will add us the possibility to tackle the rapidly growing lithium hydroxide market. And a better basic understanding by drilling, defacing more deeply and having a thorough understanding of total resources in your area. That will enable us to foresee the future.

The aim is to improve the management bandwidth, be able to focus and deliver better on the existing projects. They should give us the opportunity to develop better organizational capabilities. We believe the results of all these measures should give us a better customer satisfaction and improve shareholder value.

Moving on to the growth project. The number one project we have ahead is on Page 17 is a Stage 2 development of the Olaroz facility. As explained several times before, the objective is to focus the existing facilities of Stage 1 into the production of purified battery grade lithium carbonate, while Stage 2 will primary focus on production of primary product with an uptake of roughly 50% of the production to go into Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant that we are currently working on.

I said before, during the six months' period, we committed $19 million of the total estimated $295 million for the expansion project. And we are now working on finalizing the details engineering and setting the purchase orders for the long term delivery items for the expansion project. As a consequence, we are reviewing budget and timing of the project also to incorporate the ramp up on commissioning periods that we usually take longer than expected in this industry.

Moving on to the next slide. When we talk about the pond capacity, the most important thing here is that we are growing for a current pond area four square kilometers into a total of more than 13 square kilometers. And as a consequence of having started to build the pond for the second stage, well in advance, we have been able to start the harvesting of the pond from the first stage maintaining the brine supply to the plant.

As explaining in the chart, further six ponds are currently under construction and ponds are the most important part of the process because they provide the brine required in terms of quantity and quality by the process.

Moving on to the next slide, as I said before, half of the production from the growth in the capacity at Olaroz will be the feedstock for Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant. We're working on these jointly with TTC. The slide have been changed very much from what you've seen before. But we are continuing to make progress and we have evolved significantly in the project in the last months and we expect to be able to make a final announcement of FID and start of works within the next month.

Moving on to the third important projects on strategy is the understanding of the basing. The Advantage project has worked very well. Advantage has completed the drilling of a large quantity of wealth that have given up very good information and not only on Advantage resources but on Orocobre resources, as you can see Advantage has proved very good brine quality and quantity of brine to be drained from the wells to the north of the property which is the southern boundary of our property. And this not also proving the ability, the quality of the resources that we have in Olaroz, but also the continuation of the Salars towards the south and the ability of the culture is allowed to become a very interesting production opportunity in the area.

Moving on to Borax Argentina. I said before, is a very good period for Borax, it returned to positive operational profit of $600,000. Mostly fueled by the reduction of unit costs and increased number of sales reaching $9.3 million in the year - in the half years, I'm sorry. And the most important part is that we are refocusing Borax on the southern cone market, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay continue to be large demands of Boric acid for the agricultural industry. The Brazilian ceramics industry, which is the fourth largest in the world is a very interesting customer for Borax that we've been developed lately and we're now looking into new applications of boron products for shale drilling in the Argentinian [indiscernible].

I will now pass it on to Tara, who will explain us the market views and expected developments.

Tara Berrie

Thank you, Martin. While the lithium market continued to exhibit robust growth rates averaging 20% year-on-year. China's economic conditions at a disaster market conditions. Uncertainty among China's battery chain regarding the imminent EV policy amendment and increase supply from Chinese produces moved the Chinese domestic price for both carbonate and hydroxide below seaborne prices. As a result, a price arbitrage opened mid-2018 encouraging Chinese produces eager to shift inventory to disable on market.

Now moving on to the next slide. During the recent December quarter, China became a net exporter of lithium carbonate for the first time in over eight years. Lithium hydroxide producers in China were also impacted for two reasons. Firstly, the expected size and speed of China's shift to new generation nickel-based cathodes, specifically NCM 811 favoring hydroxide did not eventually as expected. And secondly, the majority of new conversion capacity added during 2018 was hydroxide based. As a result, exports grew 75% quarter-on-quarter as hydroxide produces targeted people on markets, manufacturing battery materials with a high dependence on hydroxide.

Now moving on to the next slide. Chinese exporters targeted Asian markets notably South Korea and Japan capitalizing on proximity of these markets relative to China consistent robust demand growth and lower to China's downstream electric vehicle market. Furthermore, lower than anticipated production from key to lane suppliers during 2018 provided a favorably times opportunity to Chinese exporters. During 2018, Chinese produces grew market share of South Korea's carbonate and hydroxide imports by 21% and 15% respectively.

Now moving on to the next slide. The structure of the battery market in terms of current capacity provides rationale as to why the market retrieved to South Korea and Japan, while the Chinese market remained soft. With this geographic region currently accounting for almost a quarter of total global battery capacity. Shifting attention to 2023 and 2028, you can see that North America and European capacity is expected to grow share, while China largely retains its current proportion of the market underpinned by easing on the Chinese government's policy on foreign investment and international car manufacturers confidence its long term prospects.

Now moving on to the final slide. Orocobre views the current conditions as a necessary correction following three to four years of high growth, with market prices reaching levels two to three times or more greater than the historic average. The market is not short of recent examples demonstrating the challenges involved in adding lithium supply. Furthermore, over 1,500 gigawatts of announced battery manufacturers' capacity is expected by 2028 supporting robust demand growth. Accordingly, Orocobre maintain long term demand forecast in line with the consensus of other established lithium salt produces in the range of 17% to 20% CAGR between 2018 and 2025.

And that concludes the market section. I will now pass the presentation over to Martin. Thank you.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Well, thank you, Tara, and thank you for your market knowledge and keeping us well up to speed with market trends. As usual on the summary of these results, the most important things are the profit for the period of $24 million with Olaroz facility continuing to earn positivity of $36.6 million boosted by the existing $8,000 margin baton that we recorded in the period. The growth projects will underway and funded the expansion of Olaroz and the 10,000 tons lithium hydroxide plant in Naraha as explained before. With regards to the existing quarter - to the current quarter - I'm sorry - we after the range, we expect a similar performance to previous here in terms of total production. And as explained in December, we continue to see prices in the range of $9,000 per ton FOB, we will take a few hundred dollars on some agreements that we had have to finalize.

The other important things is to highlight the return of Borax to operational profit. And now I want to thank the whole team of Orocobre for the year 14 and putting together this presentation and explanations. And I will pass it on to Aleksei again for the Q&A sessions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first fine question comes from Reg Spencer from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Reg Spencer

Good morning, everyone, and good morning, Martin. My question relates more around operations. Obviously you've been impacted by wet weather in Buena. I was wondering if you could provide some comments around the status on the position to install evaporators around mitigating strategy to deal with potential weather impacts going forward.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Thank you for your question, Reg. The evaporator crystallizer things has been on for quite some time. We're looking into this alternative. Yes, we've been impacted by rain and it's expected to be impacted by rain during this period of the year, every year. We've taken some ensures and improvement preparation for the next rainy season. In the meantime, what we are doing is trying to keep the brine quality as high as possible.

We will endeavor to analyze and study evaporator crystallizer assumptions and we will leave a thorough analysis to that. Have not yet seen anything compelling in that regard. To mention that they are significantly complex and expensive from an operational costs point of view as they demand lots of energy and acidification of the brine. But they also provide the solution of been able to keep the brine during the wet season.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thank you. I guess leading on from that point then can you provide a comment on how long you expect it to take to get your brine concentration or your pond concentration levels up to more steady state levels noting that evaporation rights just start to tail off as we move into the winter?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Well, yes, we expect to keep lower concentration in the brine until the end of the month of March. Since there may be some more rain hitting us and there is a reason for having announced our expected production for the year similar to what it was in the previous year taking into consideration that possibility. As a consequence, we are running no purified product in this month and that also impacts the prior forecast. We're mostly moving towards primary product. Since the recovery rate come down as a consequence of lower concentration and the cost go up, the best operation is to produce brine - excuse me - to produce primary lithium carbonate during this month.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thank you. Just one final question in that pricing. So your pricing guidance for the quarter $9,000 a ton, that's obviously lot lower than the Q, previously you guys commented that pricing environment was a function of both your product mix and market conditions, so that Q-on-Q drop towards 9,000 is now looks like it's a bit more biased towards product mix, is that accurate way to think of it?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Yeah. It continues to be mix of both. You know as I said before, we still see the market slightly slow I said in December release. So it's a mix of both. It can't tell you it's just one of them.

Reg Spencer

Okay, thank you. I'll pass it on. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bria Murphy

Hi, this is Bria Murphy on for Joel Jackson. Thanks for taking my question. Just wondering what your outlook is for your lithium cost per ton given your lower production volume forecasts for 2019? Thanks.

Neil Kaplan

It's Neil. We generally don't put out cost per ton looking forward. We've never guide on the net and we'll continue not to do so.

Bria Murphy

Okay. And then just on the hydroxide plants and also the EPC contract is still outstanding. Is this something that could impact I guess the commissioning schedule for the plants and when do you expect to I guess finalize negotiations there?

Martin Pérez de Solay

We made a lot of progress in the last few weeks with the TTC and the preferred conductor on the plant. We expect to announce something within the next month and keep the original schedule for the Naraha plant.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Tim Hoff from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Tim Hoff

Hi, guys. And welcome Martin. I was wondering if you could talk through the evolution of your customer mix. Have you been engaging with new customers and is there any initial discounting to get your products through the door to start off with?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Let me please pass that question on to David, that has been following the market longer than I have.

David Hall

Yeah, Tim, what we have in trying or already and was happening last year and is currently happening and is planned to continue to occur throughout this year, and expect beyond that is, we had quite a number of product trials with customers particularly in the battery space for mechanized product. So they'll continue throughout this year. What that means in terms of pricing is that when you're looking at these large corporate accounts in that battery space, they have existing contractual arrangements for supply at very competitive prices. So obviously we need to meet the market on that and you know, of course, also acknowledging that there's a cost to customers to run these product trials and typically run over a period of three to six months with the bigger guys that tend to be six months and obviously the volumes are higher.

Tim Hoff

So all that is being equal that should reduce a little bit futures those customers if you can snag those accounts?

David Hall

Well, yeah, it'll mean that will be able to evolve to a high proportion of longer term agreements, because ultimately that's what's driving the activity for approval in the first place from both sides, from our spot, from the customer side.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Kim, if I can add to what David said, from an operational point of view, improving quality and reliability becomes key to secure this long term contracts and we're working seriously in that direction which is where we see long term value to shareholders being derived from is from establishing these longer term relationships and that will enable us to achieve better prices.

Tim Hoff

And, and I guess Martin, probably I jump straight on to that. The pond systems come under a lot of scrutiny in the past, I guess how do you view the Stage 1 ponds and are you satisfied with the current system early taken?

Martín Pérez de Solay

It has been a lot of learning on the Stage 1 pond system and lot of it has been incorporated into the design of the second stage pond systems. As I said before, the way I see quality is built in quality, since the very first stage of the process which is the design of the process, also we are adjusting some minor issues in the design of the second stage lithium carbonate plant to address the evolution in customer quality needs that we are seeing. This industry is becoming more and more sophisticated and the customers are required lower amounts of contaminants all the time and we're improving our products and improving designed to be able to do that.

Addressing your first part of the question whether the pond from Stage 1 are enough. No, it all depends on the climate and the type of production we're doing, for a prime production pond from Stage 1 are well enough as we move into purified product and recovery rates are lower, we put those ponds have the more stress. So the ability to have more pond area available should help us improve results in the future.

Tim Hoff

And very quickly, Neil, if I could just ask one quick question which is, just switch over to a consolidated accounting, would it be fair to use the current consolidated balance sheet in the presentation as a rough base for what we can reference from?

Neil Kaplan

Correct. Yeah, exactly. The final column would be what the consolidation will pretty much look like.

Tim Hoff

Thank you very much, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Rahul Anand for Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Rahul Anand

Hello, Martin and team. Thanks for the opportunity. First one is around the plant itself. Just wanted to understand post fee installation of this year to recapture facility. At this point in time, does the plant have the capability if the brines available to be able to sort of produce 100% purified product? And that to ask the reduced costs i.e. there's no external requirement of CO2 anymore or there is still? And how does that cost could have changed with that? That's the first one? Thanks.

Martín Pérez de Solay

Many parts to your question, I'll try to answer them all. The CO2 recover system enables us to recover part of the CO2 that we produce that it requires a lower amount of CO2 to produce purified product. Nonetheless, we continue to require external supply of CO2, but what we are seeing is the cost of the CO2 reagent coming down as a consequence of that. We're currently recovering roughly 55% of the CO2 volume that is being used. That is enabling us to do larger runs of preferred product without having to add additional CO2 to the system.

Second question is yeah we can run the existing plant at 100% purified product. There's no limitation to that in terms of - the plant can run fully on primary or fully on purify, that's not a limit. I forgot the third part of your question, I'm sorry.

Rahul Anand

No, that's fine. I think I've probably forgotten it myself. But in terms of the CO2 specifically, I mean, if we go back in time to the feasibility, the idea was to be able to recapture 100%. Is there any way that that's possible or I mean, is there any way that you can bring the cost down going forward in terms of the CO2 specifically perhaps atmospheric recapture or something else I mean because you are trying to sort of utilize this plant at 100% CO2 terms, at least?

Martín Pérez de Solay

I can - there's a challenge. We operate at 60% normal atmospheric pressure up there. So it put some challenge on that. Nonetheless, having been here for only three months and one month of CEO, but I understand that the objective was never to capture 100% of the CO2 that is being used in the process because the time would never allow that. So we are within the expected range.

Rahul Anand

Understand. Okay. And then in terms of the pond system, then just wanted to understand is there any impediment perhaps and this is a very basic question. In basically taking some of the harvest pond inventory which is add concentration and storage sort of undercover or elsewhere in a tank, I mean I know some of the brine produces around the world do tend to truck volumes of brine to industrial facilities and then process them there. I mean is that something that potentially can be implemented here?

Martín Pérez de Solay

Well let me tell you what we've done and we are seeing some result of that. Indeed the quality of the brine is better than what it was in previous years with the same amount of rain. What we've done is to increase the depth of the ponds that have the brine ready to enter the plant, that is kind of coming in talk, but the volumes are huge, you wouldn't be able to keep hold that brine in a tank. And given the concentration of magnesium that the brine that we have in the process, it is hardly difficult to increase the concentration of the brine beyond the current levels we are increasing at the ponds without losing any lithium in precipitation format in those bonds. Also what we are looking into if you know something like maybe deeper ponds in the future that will help us have a larger amount of brine toward with a lower surface thus less exposed to dilution from rain.

Rahul Anand

Understood. Okay. And just final one is, it's just to follow-on from Reg's question. In terms of the product for the March quarter, is it fair to assume that it's 100% primary that's going out the door at that margin level price?

Martín Pérez de Solay

It is going out the door of the plant, but we are selling some purify that we had in stock. So that's why I think I couldn't tell you it is just primarily what we are selling in the quarter.

Rahul Anand

Okay, understood. Alright, I'll pass it on. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Andrew Hodge from Macquarie Group. Please go ahead.

Andrew Hodge

Thanks guys. I had three questions. The first one is just on CapEx. I had actually missed in the quarterly that you guys had increased the cost of the expansion to 295 and I just wanted to understand and I realized it's small but I wanted to understand what increase the cost compared to where you guys were before and whether or not you're happy with that cost level now?

Martín Pérez de Solay

Well, I think that the 295 number have been out there for quite some time by now and what we are doing is reviewing that costs, as we are finalizing the detail engineering and making I said before some adjustments to the plant and the points as we incorporated the learning from the first stage. Don't expect significant move here, but the whole budget is being reviewed. And I would like to take decent time to put forward a revised number and timeline on the expansion.

However, the expansion is moving ahead, the works have been done, ponds have been built and we're not delaying it. Just reviewing the total cost, so have to put a number that that we can deliver on.

Andrew Hodge

The 295 is new from January, you were to 85 before that, but my point. But just in terms of the debt funding for the expansion then, can you give an idea about how that's progressing at the moment?

Martín Pérez de Solay

I'm sorry, I will have to ask that question again. I was - Neil was pointed out here that the 295 number was announced in the FID release that went out on November the 28, I'm sorry.

Andrew Hodge

Okay.

Martín Pérez de Solay

If you repeat the question. Sorry.

Andrew Hodge

Just the debt funding for the rest of expansion?

Martín Pérez de Solay

The debt funding, Neil can answer that better.

Neil Kaplan

Sorry. So what's the question, Andrew? What is the debt...

Andrew Hodge

Debt progressing at the moment…

Neil Kaplan

No worries. That's all progressing Andrew, its $190 million which has been agreed. We just busy now finalizing documentation over the coming weeks and we'll lock it down. So I mean it's all been agreed it's just a matter of updating all the financial documentation.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And then last question is really just in terms of the production losses that you guys have had from the rainfall and just kind of obviously downgraded as well. Just wanted to get a sense of I guess the order of magnitude I think they said they'd lost about two weeks' worth of production, I just wanted to get if that's a kind of a similar number to you guys?

Martin Pérez de Solay

It's not, we haven't lost any days of production as a consequence of the rain. What's going on is that since the brine quality has been reducing where I have - we have decided to limit the amount of brine going through the plant to avoid further increasing costs and then forcing the plan to run at a level that doesn't make sense to keep up production number which will then deteriorate the brine quality to a worst stage in the next quarters. So here's a new KPI that we are putting on which is working towards stable brine quality at the entrance of the plants, stable brine quality should stabilize the plant. Once we stabilize the plant, we should be able to understand and improve the recovery grades. And it is this whole idea that I pointed out in the presentation of safety, quality and productivity is stabilizing a chemical plant becomes key in terms of improving productivity. And that's what we're aiming to do.

Andrew Hodge

Okay. And do you think that option is to you guys will be able to provide more definitive guidance then in terms of production?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Well, we have to review the guidance policy with our board and elsewhere not planning to change it for the time being. But within some period of time, I will be able to better tell the market what I see from the existing facilities improvements that we need and expected long term productions for the plant. I'm taking this time to review and change the - towards this productivity quality and safety standard that we're trying to implement here.

Andrew Hodge

Okay, awesome. Thanks so much, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Warren Edney from Baillieu. Please go ahead.

Warren Edney

Hi, thanks. So just got a couple of finance sort of questions. The export charge in the accounts, where does that in the tax line?

Martin Pérez de Solay

No, it's not in the tax line, Warren. It's before it's taken off and arriving at the EBITDAIX, so it's taken off earlier, it's an export duty really.

Warren Edney

And next one was just on the interest charge, did that - is that two accruals or something like that, it seem to be a lot higher based on your debt balance and also the interest rate disclosed?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Sorry, the interest accrual, if you can just point to where you're looking?

Warren Edney

The $10.8 million in the accounts?

Martin Pérez de Solay

The finance cost. Yeah. It's relating to discounting that we have to perform due to the audit. Obviously, you've got in there as well all the Mizuho cost.

Warren Edney

There's additional charges, it's not just interest charges?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Yeah, it's the IRS receivables that have been discounted in there as well. There's a big charge and we booked it to finance costs, Warren, due to the devaluation. So we've had to discount this IRS receivables and that just pushes up that number. The Mizuho interest which would be, they would always be in there, there also the interest on the working capital facilities.

Warren Edney

Alright. And final one, just on the Borax and I don't know it's not much but there wasn't any, is it a sort of permanent thing or is it some funding meeting off in terms of the accounting for Borax?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Sorry, which number you referring to?

Warren Edney

In the accounts, there is no DNA for Borax?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Yeah, as you know we paid all the assets, we incurred the fixed assets at the last period. So there's no - there was no charge.

Warren Edney

Okay. Because I saw that there were still some assets in the accounts in the segment.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Yes. It's work in progress, that's work in process.

Warren Edney

No plant equipment running on that?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Yeah, hasn't come into the fix asset charge yet. So given, we write off everything in the property, there was nothing to depreciate and what you seeing in the account is work in progress already.

Warren Edney

Okay. Thank you very much.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Thank you. No worries.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next fine question comes from Glyn Lawcock from UBS. Please place go ahead.

Glyn Lawcock

Good morning. You talked a little bit about you've stalled finished goods inventory in the quarter. Just wondering, was that price last quarter, or is it pulling through legacy price or is it having to be priced at the current market? Just give me a sense of how much SKU there is on the 9,000 you realizing in the March quarter? And then just sort of more interested in some extra thoughts around the market, how you would characterize it at the moment, further downside risk or stabilizing? And then just I think on the review, just your early thoughts obviously it sounds like you're reviewing CapEx and all these reviews end up costing us more. But is there any offset at all on the volume side as part of this review as well. Do you get a sense that this review may end up raising capital but we could also see some other benefits as well? Thanks.

Richard Seville

Well, let me start with the last part of your question. And Neil will answer you on the stock issue. Starting from the back, I'm reviewing the CapEx amount in order to make sure that the next number we will disclose is a number that we deliver. What I'm seeing is that we are changing certain equipment. And as we play the long term purchase order for part of the equipment, we might see changes in the CapEx.

Yes, it is usual to see an increase in the CapEx, or whether I don't expect to see an increase in the CapEx nor I want to announce any reduction. I'm just reviewing it. And I will ask you to bear with is for some time until we can publish the new number. We're still using the 295 as our benchmark number four for the expansion. And I don't expect surprises here. Having said that, we will do the same with the timetable.

However, you mentioned whether we should expect any improvement. As a consequence of that I will tell you the improvement we come in the process and the quality of products. We were making a more solid and robust process that should be able to deliver better quality and more stable production as we progress.

The second part of your question was regarding the market and maybe David can help me on that. But yes we all like the market to bounce from here but we continue to see similar situation. I think more of - I don't know what you would say David, but a flat market or what…

David Hall

The characteristic of the market, Glyn, it's a bit of a wait and see scenario. I don't want that to sound like a copout. But it is at this stage to put a bit more color on that is as you know, there's been a fair bit of additional production that's entered the market with particularly the brine producers in China, as power presented this thing, you know quite a volume of that product has found its way into seaborne markets. So it's the first time that we've seen product export out of China in quite some time. So that volume needs to wash through. But look in terms of when we'll see some stability and you know attract back to normal market conditions depending on how we classify normal would defined normal, then certainly entering into the second half, we would expect things to have largely sort themselves out. We don't want to be calling the current position as the bottom, but it certainly has many signs of being exactly there.

Glyn Lawcock

The last part is the answer on the stock, Neil.

Neil Kaplan

Glyn, just the last question you're referring to the stock. If you can just repeat that exactly what it was?

Glyn Lawcock

Yes, sure. I'm just - when - you obviously commented earlier in the call that you were selling some inventory as well this quarter. I just wondering was that priced last year or is it going out of prevailing market price. Just to give me a sense of if it was price last year that's obviously pulling up the SKU of the 9,000, so I am just trying to understand when it was brought?

Neil Kaplan

Okay. In terms of when the contracts were agreed?

Glyn Lawcock

Yeah. So like, obviously, if it was priced last year, it would have been a better price than if you were pricing it today. And so that would make in - that would then mean what you're selling on spot today. I'm just trying to figure out what the weighted SKU of the 9,000, how much more, and where is the market today, I guess.

Neil Kaplan

Yeah. Look at some deals that we're great going back to end of October, November of last quarter. But if you're looking for anything sort of prior to that the proportion would be very low to zero because typically entering into a new calendar year, where we're setting agreements. And saying that we actually do have a couple of longer term agreements in place that are multi-year but again they weren't agreed until October, November last year rather.

Glyn Lawcock

But if you excluded the legacy sales then the weighted average for Q1 of 9,000 would probably be a little bit lower if the bottom line?

Neil Kaplan

Yeah, I'm not quite sure that that would be the case actually.

Glyn Lawcock

Okay, no worry, that's great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is a follow-up question from Nick Herbert from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead

Nick Herbert

Hi, good day, guys. And just few small one for me, please. And firstly just taking back to production, I appreciate it might be difficult to the definitive on this. But just interested in how you think the recent heavy rainfall may impact next year's production say FY '20 given the cycle times through the pond network. And I guess in that context, just to what extent that might be offset by the pond network expansion that you've spoken to? That's question one, thanks.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Very difficult, as you said to give you precise numbers from this. As you can imagine, the fact that we are now focusing on trying to keep a good brine quality at the ponds and not over extracting them to increase production of low recovery rate will help us to have a better more stable brine quality during the period. We should enter the dry season with better brine quality and be able to improve production as well as improving purified production from there on. Also the fact that we are building ponds in advance of the second stage have enabled us to speed up the harvesting and we will see more harvesting of pond from the first stage as the dry season starts. And thus the Stage 1 production with benefit as a consequence of the ponds being built ahead of Stage 2 production. Looking into the longer term, managing 13 square kilometers area of ponds will make both Stage 1 and Stage 2 more reliable and foreseeable in the future. It's very difficult to give you a more detailed information. And I don't know if what I said answered your question.

Nick Herbert

Yeah. No, that helps. Thank you. And then just a clarification point, when you're talking about the VAT and I know it's to subject to your studies. And is there any chance that those could be installed and brought forward ahead of formal Stage 2 conditioning or if - and as when they come in, there won't be sort of second half calendar 2020 earliest?

Martin Pérez de Solay

Well, I would have to ask you to wait on that a little bit until I can get a more thorough study about the different technologies available for this purpose and come to a conclusion. I don't have sufficient information to tell you by when could they be installed, I'm sorry.

Nick Herbert

That's okay. Alright, no worries. And then follow-on just few Neil. Just back to the text and just second half, SDJ tax, is there anything may took us up or we just assume that normalized tax rate that you mentioned?

Neil Kaplan

Yeah, I mean moving forward now, we've - I mean, you heard what I said and what's in the documents are those two big text events, but they've been dealt with now and pushing forward, yeah, there be business as usually in terms of taxes.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Adam Baker from Global Mining Research. Please go ahead.

Adam Baker

Hi, morning, guys. Just wondering what Stage 2 capacity you got your lithium carbonate production to total 42,500 tons per annum. Just wondering how confident you are in achieving this and what do you see is the key issues in achieving this nameplate production in consideration to what you've learned in Stage 1?

Martín Pérez de Solay

The target continues to be the 42,500. We are reviewing the ability of Stage 1 and Stage 2 delivery. In that regard, the fact that we are making Stage 2 more reliable and stronger obviously helps us in that regard. With regard to production from Stage 1, as you can imagine this is a plan that started two years ago with a very large ramp up period and encountered quite a lot of issues that were very well sorted out by the team to be able to bring plant into production.

There are lots of issues and bottlenecks that affect the overall capacity of the plant to deliver nameplate starting from brine quality and about sizes of reactors and capacity of pumps and but the most important factor is working on the recovery factor of the plant that is, it's a multiplier on the ability to produce. Haven't been able to complete further studies there and we're working in the direction of maximizing production at the most say cost convenient curve for the company. And that's the whole name of what I name productivity is to improve the production and reduce the cost of operations.

Adam Baker

Sure. Thanks, Martin.

Operator

Thank you. We do have one question on the webcast. When will the purified circuit resume productions?

Martín Pérez de Solay

As soon as brine quality starts to show improvement from getting away from the rainy season. We've a nice behavior of the brine in the last few days. It depends a lot on the amount of rain that we have during the month of March. If it rains in the previous years, we might not see purified until the end of month of March, maybe beginning of April. If the weather starts to dry up earlier, we will see purified production coming early on stage.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back for closing remarks.

Martin Pérez de Solay

Well, thank you. Thank you very much for all our investors and research brokers in this - participating in this conversation. As I said at the beginning, Orocobre enjoys a strong support from its investor base and I hope to continue in that direction. Our shareholders are the most important customer we have to please and it is our objective to continue to work towards increasing shareholder value. It is very interesting for me and will be overtime to meet you on a one-on-one basis and understand what are your interest and concerns and be able to deliver better explanations and fulfil your interest. The whole company is available for any question or request you may have. And thank you all very much for this opportunity.