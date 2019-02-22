Anadarko Appraising Wyoming's Emerging Powder Oil Play

The firm's total investment in the Powder will climb to $0.4 billion by the end of 2019, which includes its acreage acquisition investments and its expected capital expenditures this year.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) recently announced that it was going to begin seriously appraising its Powder River Basin acreage in Wyoming starting this year. The firm bought into the play last year and is currently running one rig across that position. For those of you that have read my past articles covering the Powder, you know that I think the play is an interesting emerging Tier 2 opportunity with room for substantial upside. That being said, most upstream operators abandoned their PRB assets from 2015 to 2017, so it's far from certain if the oil-rich region offers economical development opportunities. Let's dig in.

Overview

In regard to its recently announced Powder River Basin appraisal program, the company mentions that:

"The company's core position includes approximately 300,000 gross acres with significant stacked-oil potential. Anadarko's 2019 activity in the Powder River Basin will focus on appraisal activity targeting the Turner formation, as the company expects to average one operated rig and completion crew and deliver more than 10 operated appraisal wells to sales."

Recent upstream industry activity in the Powder has focused primarily on the Turner sandstone play, as it is seen as the best bet in the area. While the Sussex sandstone play was quite popular in the past, most of those well locations have already been developed. That leaves proving the heterogeneous Turner sandstone play as the PRB's best/only way of staying relevant, keeping in mind wells targeting the Turner tend to yield very high oil cuts (as high as 70-80+%).

Failure to prove that the Turner play is home to a sizable amount of easily repeatable development opportunities that can earn an economical return in a $50-60 WTI world will likely result in Anadarko leaving the region. Natural gas-heavy opportunities in the Powder, like the Mowry shale, are unlikely to be economical as North American gas prices are very low for structural reasons. There is potential room for Niobrara upside, but past industry wells targeting the play in the Powder have yielded uninspiring results. Note that there are several other horizons in the Powder that could yield upside, like the Teapot and Parkman formations, but those plays have only seen small amounts of development activity and remain highly speculative.

Buying in

According to a small footnote in Anadarko Petroleum's Q4 2018 cash flow statement, the firm spent $181 million acquiring Powder River Basin acreage and related assets last year. $176 million was unbudgeted as of the end of Q3 2018, and $5 million was budgeted for bolt-on acquisitions in Q4 2018. These are just tiny clues, but the acreage acquisition efforts during the final quarter of 2018 indicate the firm may pursue additional bolt-on leasehold purchases this year.

The firm's 300,000 gross acre position was built up at a cost of less than $2,500 per acre, according to the firm, but there is a big different between gross and net acres when it comes to the size of its growth runway. Most of that acreage is located in Converse County, Wyoming, according to management. Anadarko Petroleum's 10-K report for 2018 doesn't list the size of its net acre position in the Powder, possibly for competitive reasons.

Management clearly bought in at an attractive price point if Anadarko's appraisal program is successful, but that is entirely contingent on the firm proving a tough play.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is very active in Converse County and so far has achieved material production growth in the region, primarily by developing the Turner formation. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is actively developing the northern part of the Powder in Campbell County, Wyoming, and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is actively developing the northern part of Converse County. As Anadarko Petroleum is running one rig and frac crew in Converse County, the performance of EOG Resources and Chesapeake Energy's Powder operations are particularly relevant to its appraisal program.

Appraisal strategy

In 2019, Anadarko plans to spend $250 million on capital expenditures appraising the Powder and will be "primarily targeting the Turner formation." This comment from Al Walker, CEO and Chairman of Anadarko Petroleum, during the firm's Q4 2018 conference call in response to a question concerning whether the PRB fits in with the company's asset base perfectly sums up the company's attitude towards this investment:

"Well, that is part of what we're trying to determine this year. That's why this year is best described as appraisal year [for the PRB]. As we understand through the appraisal results what the development opportunities look like both for upstream and midstream. And importantly, the commerciality of that, that will give us a better indication than we have today for exactly where it fits in the portfolio. Early returns look extremely encouraging and we talked last summer about some of our well results in the high oil cut associated with those. But I think until we finish this appraisal work, understand the aerial extent of the Turner, appreciate better the commerciality associated with the development, and how it would then in turn compete for capital within our portfolio, it would be difficult for me today to answer your question much more than just the way I have."

This appears to be management's way of communicating to the market that it will take time and money to see if Anadarko's new Powder position is home to lucrative development opportunities. That being said, the company won't keep throwing money at the play if the first dozen or so wells are complete duds and oil prices remain subdued by the beginning of 2020.

Don't get me wrong, Anadarko is clearly optimistic on the possibility of proving the Powder is an economical Tier 1.5-2 opportunity. That's largely why management kept referring to how Anadarko was considering both the upstream and midstream investments required to support production growth during the firm's conference call:

"So that if the results at the end of the year are supportive, we'll have a much better idea in the coming years as we look to this particular part of our portfolio for additional cash investments to have a better idea, not only of the upstream, but the midstream development plan associated with what we think the well performance would be. So this year, sense of what we hope to be both a development idea for upstream as well as midstream."

Midstream infrastructure, such as gathering systems, processing plants, pipeline networks, storage facilities, water handling infrastructure and all the rest, is essential to supporting upstream production. While Wyoming has seen plenty of oil & gas development activity over the years, most of that activity was located in different parts of the state. Anadarko wants to make it clear that if its appraisal program is successful, the firm is not going to ramp up production until it has a proper midstream plan in place. Luckily, the company already has two publicly-traded midstream spin-offs that can be utilized to fund those investments, Western Gas Partners LP (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP).

Final thoughts

It will be interesting to see how Anadarko Petroleum Corporation's Powder appraisal program pans out, especially in light of several other big names being active in the area. While the Powder has been an "emerging" play for some time, to be fair, the region has only seen roughly a year and a half of significant development activity since 2014. In the event Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is unsuccessful, it appears management is willing to pull the trigger and exit the play in a timely fashion, likely recovering only a tiny amount of the company's total investment (to be clear, leaseholds covering uneconomical unconventional upstream acreage aren't worth a whole lot). Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.