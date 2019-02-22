Teva Selloff: A Wakeup Call?

Teva has high levels of debt, which is concerning in an atmosphere of rising rates.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) just flashed a sell signal via my watchlist's algorithm. It seems odd that a biotech stock would suddenly generate a sell signal, so I took a look at the stock. I have never traded TEVA, so this is my first look at the company.

Underpriced in Its Sector

The first thing that struck me is how undervalued this stock is, to both the biotech sector and the market. It trades at 1.4x price-to-book versus 2.9x for the pharmaceutical market:

I noticed that TEVA reported earnings (this article was written on the day of the earnings gap, but was postponed due to a problem with the EBITDA/EV code below), which is what generated the sell signal. But despite TEVA being undervalued, it has been reporting poor earnings for at least one year. Its earnings growth is nearly -100%:

The company is not generating a profit at this point. And then there is the debt issue. The company has clearly not been successful at employing its investors' capital since 2016:

Debt is currently over 150% of equity. While debt has fallen, so has net worth. And the pace is not optimistic.

Overpriced Financially

My go-to fundamental ratio is EBITDA/EV, which has a statistical significant correlation with future stock price. You can think of this metric as a measure of how a stock is priced in terms of its ability to generate earnings, scaled by its enterprise value. Higher EBITDA/EV ratios point to stocks that are undervalued with respect to earnings.

Generally, when EBITDA/EV rises, a stock rises shortly after. We see a precipitous drop in this metric, corresponding with TEVA's stock price dropping:

Daily Trends and Gaps

As I am primarily a trader, I was curious about TEVA's daily movements. A stock's daily movement gives hints to its investors - for example, if a stock rises morning up gaps, it typically shows hype; if a stock rises on morning down gaps, it typically shows dip-buying behavior, often in long-term investors. TEVA only shows momentum. Investors take profit on up days, they sell on down days, they sell on downward momentum, and yet they also buy on upward momentum.

The strongest trend in TEVA is to sell on downward momentum. If TEVA is falling during the day, it evokes more selling. The only positive trend is the opposite, but a rising TEVA does not rise as quickly as does a falling TEVA; the general trend is downward, and investors can expect to lose six cents per day by holding TEVA's stock.

The most recent earnings report produced a down gap in TEVA, slightly larger than expected (the average down gap is 56 cents). Looking at the chart, I recognized this as a possible down area gap. This implies that TEVA will rise to fill the gap, but my algorithm disagreed: While these gaps are rare, they are also not profitable in the long direction:

The stock tends to dip or trend sideways on these gaps. The gap trend implies that TEVA tends to sell off on bad news. I checked this suspicion with my cognitive dissonance algorithm.

The result was actually insignificant. TEVA does not make excess losses on bad news, nor does it make excess gains on good news. It reacts quite rationally (or more literally - no different from the average stock) to novel information being made public.

Speculation Rarely Pays

I've spent much of the day researching this company and found (subjectively) that many investors are holding with hopes of a buyout. I think this is a silly investment strategy because it is highly speculative. What is not speculative, however, is that TEVA is heavily indebted and that the Fed is increasing the cost of debt.

TEVA's management has made it clear that paying down debt is a priority. This makes growth more difficult. And as rates are rising, we have a much lower probability of the deus ex machina of rate cuts.

Perhaps some investors are expecting that with declining economic indicators, the Fed will cut rates, alleviating some of TEVA's ails. As I've mentioned in my newsletters, not all leading economic indicators are declining - we are at an impasse - and so this, too, is speculative. In addition, even if the economy inches toward a recession, Fed Chairman Powell has stated (though how much faith we should have in his statements is questionable, due to outside influences) that his goal is without respect to the stock market - i.e., managing inflation is more important than responding to market movements.

Seasonality and Other Indicators

In the short term, TEVA does perform well in the first quarter, especially the month after earnings. Statistically, the times to ditch TEVA are April and August. "Sell in May" does not apply to this stock:

And again on the optimistic side, the discounted cash flow valuation is 150% the price of the stock:

The financials of this company on the surface are not so optimistic, but some viewpoints offer optimism. For example, although free cash flow and growth are falling, the rolling averages are overall up. This is because the past holds net positive gain in these values:

In Short

If I were to play TEVA, I would do so in the long-term. The recent gap implies low potential for a rally, and financially the company is not exactly healthy, exposing investors to more downside risk. Wait for TEVA to finish its pullback/stagnation before jumping in.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.