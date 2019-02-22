Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended February 17, 2019

Nexgen continues to show why Rook 1 is the best undeveloped uranium project in the world.

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interceptions in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Rook 1 uranium project in Canada

On 14 February, Nexgen Energy (NXE) announced that it intersected 32.5m @ 6.65% U3O8 from 574.5m in hole GAR-18-016 at its Rook 1 uranium project, which is equal to 3,260(AuEq.)m. This high-grade mineralization falls outside the current high-grade resource shells and is not incorporated into the current mineral resource inventory.

GAR-18-016 was one of the two holes drilled to geotechnically characterize the rock mass within the A2 sub-zone. The other hole intersected 7.5m @ 3.03% U3O8 from 616.5m, which also a pretty good result.

Rook 1 is a world-class uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and is best known for the Arrow deposit:

Source: Nexgen Energy

I covered Nexgen in more detail in an SA article in August 2017. The company recently released a PFS on the project which significantly improved the project's economics compared to the PEA:

Source: NexGen Energy

Sure, the mine life is shorter but the reason for this is that the PFS is based only on the indicated resources. Inferred resources of close to 92 million pounds of uranium were excluded from the mine plan.

Once put into production, Rook 1 will be the largest uranium project in the world and the amazing part is that it will be very profitable even at the current depressed uranium prices. Many of the undeveloped uranium projects today are uneconomical at below $60 per pound:

Source: Nexgen Energy

2) Manono lithium project in the DRC

On 15 February, AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF) announced that hole MO18DD072 at its Manono lithium project intersected 231.83m @ 1.73%Li2O and 1,089ppm Sn from surface, which is one of the best drill results at the deposit so far. This is equal to 1,478(AuEq.)m:

Source: AVZ Minerals

AVZ Minerals has already been featured several times in this series and the last time I covered the company was barely two weeks ago here.

I expect Manono to find a place in next week’s edition too as on 19 February AVZ Minerals announced an interception of 163.53m @ 1.77% Li2O and 336ppm Sn.

Manono is situated in southern DRC and is shaping as the world's best lithium-rich lithium, cesium, tantalum (LCT) pegmatite deposit:

Source: AVZ Minerals

On 9 October, AVZ announced the results of a scoping study which outlined a project with the capacity to produce an average of 440ktpa of 5.8% Li2O spodumene concentrate over an initial 20-year mine life. I think the economics of the project looks amazing, and one of the metrics that really impressed me was the low stripping ratio which stands at 0.7:1.

Source: AVZ Minerals

Source: AVZ Minerals

The initial capex for Manono is expected to come in at $150 to $160 million and AVZ Minerals plans to complete scoping studies for 5Mtpa and 10Mtpa operations as well as a full feasibility study in the second quarter of 2019.

3) Buritica gold project in Colombia

On 12 February, Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) released the highest grade intercept so far in broad mineralized zone one (BMZ1) at Buritica – 19.9m @ 88.91g/t Au and 13g/t Ag from 323.5m in hole BUUY421. This is equal to 1,772(AuEq.)m:

Source: Continental Gold

Continental is trying to prove a theory that infill drilling improves the grade of master veins at Buritica and that the vertical dimension of high-grade veins remains continuous at depth. The company also thinks there may be broad mineralized zones, which encompass much of the material between the project’s defined veins.

I have already covered Continental Gold in an article on 21 August here.

On 30 January, Continental released an updated mineral resource estimate, which boosted gold equivalent in the measured and indicated category by almost a million ounces:

Source: Continental Gold

Continental plans to continue exploration at Buritica very aggressively with up to 73,500 meters of drilling - 55,000 meters of capitalized definition drilling and 18,500 meters of exploration-led infill drilling.

The economics of Buritica look very compelling, but you have to keep in mind that Continental is not fully funded to production and the initial capex was recently increased to $475-515 million from the $389.2 million in the feasibility study, mainly due to scope changes. The company needs around $100 million of funding:

Source: Continental Gold

Conclusion

I think that Nexgen owns the best undeveloped uranium project in the world at the moment. Once in production, Rook 1 should become the world’s largest uranium mine and it will be profitable even at today’s depressed uranium prices of below $30 per pound. Nexgen is well funded with around $110 million in cash and the company has embarked on a 125,000-meter drill program at Arrow. Rook 1 is still a long way from construction, so I think that Nexgen provides a good exposure to uranium without the risk of dilution as it won’t need funding soon. The release of a bankable feasibility study is planned for the first half of 2020 and the company is around two years behind on permitting compared to rival Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF).

I view Manono as the best undeveloped lithium project in the world and each new batch of drill results has been delivering more and more large and high-grade interceptions. The initial capex for the project is expected to come in at $150 to $160 million, which I think is modest. I like Manono’s size, grade, strip ratio, abundance of tin as well as the low volume of ferric oxide, which can be a potentially deleterious element. My main concern is that the project is in the DRC, which is notorious for its instability.

The economics of Buritica have deteriorated over the past months with an increased initial capex and higher all-in sustaining costs of around $600 per ounce, but it remains one of the best gold deposits in the world discovered over the past decade. Its exploration potential is phenomenal with inferred resources of more than six million ounces of gold. My major concern is related to funding as the company needs around $100 million soon.

CEO Ari Sussman said that the project doesn’t have any stream, royalty, or gold loan against it, so those options are on the table and being evaluated. Also, the company is looking at taking more debt. I like mining companies that try to avoid being dilutive to shareholders. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Continental turns to Newmont Mining (NEM) for more funding. In May 2017, Newmont backed the company with a $109 million strategic investment for a 19.9% stake. The gold major bought Continental shares at C$4.00 apiece, a 46% premium to the share price at the time.

