Silvercorp Tries To Go Out Of China

In my opinion, Silvercorp wants to develop a silver project in Bolivia. Hence, the company's investment in New Pacific Metals.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) is a mid-sized silver and base metals producer operating two mines in China. Interestingly, despite being the lowest-cost producer in the entire industry, the company is one of the cheapest silver plays. For example, today, Silvercorp's shares are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4, well below its popular peers as Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) (6.1), First Majestic (NYSE:AG) (26.1) or Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (12.2). I suspect that the country where Silvercorp operates (China) is the main reason standing behind this occurrence.

On the other hand, in the long term, the shares of Silvercorp look well, significantly outperforming their peers represented by the so-called "Silver index", created by the author of this article (the chart below):

Investment thesis

In my opinion, it is too early to trumpet a new leg-up in precious metals. Despite the latest impressive rally, gold prices are still below their strong, long-term resistance level at $1,375 per ounce. What is more, silver is lagging behind gold, which is not a bullish indication (during a strong bull market in precious metals, the silver should outperform the gold). So I am cautious now.

However, in the long term, I am optimistic because a few market indicators (for example, the goldollar index) are sending very bullish signals. Hence, a long-term bet on a low-cost silver producer outperforming its peers seems like a sound investment idea.

In this article, I discuss the latest results released by the company and try to identify a few risk factors and catalysts.

4Q 2018 results

Silvercorp's fiscal year ends each March 30, so contrary to its peers, the company has just published its 4Q 2018 report (instead of a full annual report). Let me discuss a few figures.

First of all, instead of reporting the production figures, the company discloses its sales figures.

Note: It is very easy to arrive at production figures - Silvercorp discloses the amount of ore milled, head grades and recoveries. However, in this article, I prefer discussing the data directly reported by the company - hence, I am using sales figures.

Here is the table depicting basic figures for the last three quarters of 2018 and 2017 (2Q, 3Q and 4Q):

Note: Silver equivalents, cash costs of mining and all-in sustaining costs of production (AISC) were calculated by the author.

I think that it is easy to spot that Silvercorp is a very stable company. Despite a bit lower silver prices realized over the last three quarters of 2018 ($12.59 per ounce vs. $13.4 in the comparable period of 2017), most figures are comparable. It means that the company seems to be pretty invulnerable to lower silver prices. Using different wording, last year Silvercorp managed to cut costs of production to mitigate a negative effect of slightly lower silver prices (for example, AISC went down from $9.3 per ounce of silver equivalent in 2017 to $8.9 in 2018).

Summarizing - in my opinion, Silvercorp is in a good shape.

Guidance for 2019

In its 4Q 2018 report, the company disclosed production guidance for 2019 (or, better said, the period starting on April 1, 2019, and ending on March 30, 2020). And it looks like there will be no major changes. For example, the company plans to produce (yes, this time Silvercorp released production figures) 6.1 million ounces of silver (an increase of 0.1 million ounces compared to the production guidance for 2018) and 65.1 million pounds of lead (an increase of 1.5 million pounds). As a result, assuming comparable metal prices for 2018 and 2019, I expect comparable or slightly worse results (due to a bit higher AISC) in 2019.

Now, let me discuss three factors that could have a big impact on the company in the long-term.

The growing demand for the concentrates produced by Silvercorp

According to the company:

"Silvercorp's principal products and its sources of sales are silver-bearing lead and zinc concentrates are direct smelting ores. At present, Silvercorp sells all its products to local smelters or companies in the mineral products trading business"

I have looked at the historical "Smelter charges" imposed by the smelters on the concentrates produced by Silvercorp and here is the final chart:

Source: Simple Digressions and Silvercorp's reported data

I think it is easy to spot that the smelter charges have been in a steep downward trend since 2012. What does it mean? In my opinion, it means that the demand for the concentrates produced by the company exceeds the supply. As a result, the competing Chinese smelters have to reduce their charges, strengthening the company's market position (and boosting its cash flow). I think it is the good news for Silvercorp investors.

Note - Please understand me well. I do not mean that Silvercorp concentrates are the best. A lead or zinc concentrate is a quasi-commodity, so, basically, its price is set by market forces only. However, it seems that the long-term demand for precious or base metals is growing in China, strengthening the precious and base metals producers, Silvercorp included.

High-grading

This time it is the bad news. The chart below shows reserve and head grades reported at the flagship property, the Ying mine:

Source: Simple Digressions

To remind my readers:

Reserve grade is a grade disclosed in the mineral reserve estimate prepared by a qualified person (geologist)

Head grade is an actual grade reported at a processing facility

In other words, the reserve grade is an estimate while the head grade is an actual figure.

Further, in the long term, the average head grades are equal or comparable to the reserve grade (provided that the reserve estimate is correct). So, if for some period of time the head grades are higher than the reserve grade, it is likely that the mine operator is high-grading. In other words, the operator, to boost cash flow, is mining at the high-grade zone of a deposit. In my opinion, Silvercorp has been doing it for a pretty long time (the red dotted arrows on the chart above).

Now, I think that this pattern will end sooner or later. For example, according to the latest mineral reserve estimate, the highest-grade mine in the Ying complex (the Ying mine consists of a number of smaller mines) is HZG - in June 2016 this mine held 0.59 million tons of ore grading 310 grams of silver per ton of ore. The second highest-grade mine is LM-E, holding 0.95 million tons of ore grading 296 g/t. Keeping in mind that since June 2016 the company has mined as many as 1.59 million tons of ore out of the Ying mine, I guess that these two high-grade mines are near depletion. If I am correct, we should pretty soon see lower grades reported by Ying. And lower grades have a negative impact on the cash flow generated by any mine.

New Pacific Metals

If my thesis about incoming lower grades at the Ying mine is correct, it should not be surprising that Silvercorp's management is looking for interesting deposits outside China. And it seems that the Silver Sand project owned by New Pacific Corp (OTCQX:NUPMF), a small exploration company operating in Bolivia, could become a future, high-grade silver mine, partially or even fully controlled by Silvercorp.

Anyway, today Silvercorp holds a 29.8% stake in New Pacific. Interestingly, Pan American Silver, a giant silver producer, is also a major shareholder in New Pacific, holding a 16.4% stake. To remind my readers, Pan American operates the San Vicente mine in the department of Potosi in Bolivia. This mine is a high-grade operation located in one of the world's most prolific silver camps.

Now, although New Pacific is still at an early exploration stage, in my opinion, the company, supported by an experienced Bolivian operator (Pan American) and a cash-rich miner (Silvercorp), may succeed in putting online the Silver Sand project in the not so distant future. The first indications are positive - the deposit is pretty shallow (up to 300 meters below surface), and the company has successfully completed a few metallurgical tests of the oxidized ore. This year New Pacific wants to drill 55 thousand meters at Silver Sand and satellite prospects, so I hope that we should see the first resource estimate pretty soon.

Summarizing, I think that Silvercorp's investment in New Pacific looks like a sound idea. As of December 31, 2018, the company held 39.3 million shares of New Pacific, having a market value of $62.0M (as of February 19, 2019). In its balance sheet, Silvercorp discloses these shares at $36.8M, so in spite of being still at an early exploration stage, the investment in New Pacific "works" pretty well.

Last but not least

In November 2017, Silvercorp announced a share buyback program. According to this announcement, over the next 12 months, the company had intended to acquire up to 8.4 million common shares. However, instead of 8.4 million shares, Silvercorp repurchased only 1.7 million shares. I guess it is a negative surprise. What is more, it is not the first time the company is not able to present and execute a reliable, long-term share buyback policy. I guess it is a risk factor for Silvercorp shareholders.

Summary

Despite a few risk factors discussed in this article (China, high-grading, poor execution of a share buyback program), Silvercorp looks like an interesting long-term bet on silver prices. The company is a low-cost producer and carries practically no debt. What is more, it holds a lot of cash ($125.2M at the end of 2018) and, looking at the latest significant investment in New Pacific Metals, I guess that Silvercorp is ripe for extending its business into other jurisdictions. If I am correct, the "Chinese risk factor" could be partially mitigated (though my critics may say that Bolivia is another risky jurisdiction).

