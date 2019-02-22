Fed Minutes Portray More Dovishness

The Fed minutes for the January FOMC meeting are out, and while some perceive them as offering a mixed picture, I believe the Fed has turned out to be very dovish, and could remain so during its next meeting in March. This bodes well for short-term bond investors, as interest rate risks remain relatively subdued. Let us assess some key elements from the minutes to determine the Fed’s approach going forward.

Economic and financial conditions still warrant dovish approach

Regarding economic and financial conditions, the Fed minutes read:

At the time of the December meeting, the Committee had noted that it would continue to monitor global economic and financial developments and assess their implications for the economic outlook. Participants observed that since then, the economic outlook had become more uncertain. Financial market volatility had remained elevated over the intermeeting period, and, despite some easing since the December FOMC meeting, overall financial conditions had tightened since September. In addition, the global economy had continued to record slower growth, and consumer and business sentiment had deteriorated. The government policy environment, including trade negotiations and the recent partial federal government shutdown, was also seen as a factor contributing to uncertainty about the economic outlook.

One of the most important takeaways from this excerpt is that while equity prices have been rallying strongly since the end of December, it has not convinced the Fed to return to a more hawkish approach. Note that apart from equity prices, the Fed also monitored corporate bond spreads, which have also narrowed somewhat since the Q4 2018 turmoil. Nevertheless, the Fed mentions how financial conditions remained tight in comparison to September 2018. This tells me that the Fed is unwilling to return to rate hikes until financial markets return to conditions prior to the Q4 turmoil. The S&P 500 is still distant from its 2940 peak in September (though much closer now at around 2780), and credit spreads, particularly high yield credit spreads, are currently above 4%, still an entire basis point above September levels, as shown in the chart below.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Hence, financial market participants need not to worry about the Fed turning hawkish any time soon from the perspective of current financial market conditions. Hence, this should keep short-term Treasury yields low, and thereby provide support to the inversely correlated bond prices. Though keep in mind that if financial conditions improve to September levels over the next few months, then it could encourage the Fed to turn less dovish going into the second half of the year, which may bring back interest rate risk. Though at present, I believe interest rate risk remains subdued for short-term Treasuries.

Apart from financial market conditions, the Fed also mentioned the slowing economic conditions as reasons to remain patient with monetary policy actions. While they acknowledged that economic indicators such as labor market statistics and business spending remain relatively strong, they were concerned regarding deteriorating business confidence and consumer sentiment. While consumer sentiment has improved since the last Fed meeting, it remains relatively low compared to last year. Moreover, the retail sales number for December was horrific, which should further discourage the Fed from returning too fast to hiking mode again.

They also cited ongoing trade war uncertainties and weakening global economic conditions, particularly in China and Europe. While, US-China trade negotiations have made some significant progress and are approaching resolution, in a recent article of mine I discussed how the Chinese economy (second largest economy in the world) could continue slowing despite a trade resolution. Hence, this is likely to continue putting downward pressure on the global economy, including Europe and the US, given the interconnected nature of the global economy.

Furthermore, while another government shutdown seems to have been averted for now, the Fed will certainly require more time to assess the impact it has had on the US economy, in order to avoid tightening during worsening economic conditions.

Inflation has also remained below the Fed’s 2% objective, which is inhibiting the Fed from raising rates further. In fact, the Fed minutes read, “several of these participants argued that rate increases might prove necessary only if inflation outcomes were higher than in their baseline outlook”. Given that inflation is most likely to remain subdued amid slowing global economic conditions and still relatively low energy prices, market participants don’t currently need to worry about inflation levels rising to the point that the Fed is induced to raise rates again.

Yield curve concerns

One other interesting element from the Fed minutes was their concerns regarding the shape of the yield curve.

The minutes read:

Several participants also noted that the slope of the Treasury yield curve was unusually flat by historical standards, which in the past had often been associated with a deterioration in future macroeconomic performance.

This tells me that the Fed is very conscious of how its monetary policy actions could potentially invert the yield curve, and are also aware of the fact that this scenario would wreak havoc across financial markets, as fears of a recession would spike. Regardless of dovish statements made by various Fed members since the start of this year, the spread between the 2yr and 10yr yield has remained very narrow, currently at around 16 basis points (at time of writing). Hence, this reflects how such statements have been unsuccessful at improving the economic outlook, raising the 10yr yield and steepening the yield curve. Therefore, I believe the Fed will be treading very cautiously, as increased hawkishness on short-term rates could push the front end of the yield curve higher, and indeed end up inverting the yield curve. Hence, this is another factor that should inhibit the Fed from signalling more rate hikes ahead. They are likely to wait until economic conditions have meaningfully strengthened before raising rates again, in order to avoid tightening too far and inducing more fears among market participants about future economic conditions. Given that the fed funds rate is already at the lower end of the range considered neutral, they are more likely to keep rates on hold over the near term.

Bottom Line

Fed minutes indicate a very dovish tone. While financial market conditions have been improving, they have not improved far enough to allow for higher rates. Moreover, economic growth is also moderating, while inflation stays notably below the 2% objective. Hence, at present, neither financial nor economic conditions warrant higher interest rates. Therefore, the interest rate risk for short-term Treasuries remains relatively subdued, which should provide support to Treasury prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.