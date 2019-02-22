Krystal Biotech: Institutional Ownership Is Swelling

Overview Of Krystal Biotech

I first introduced Krystal Biotech (KRYS) as a long idea several months ago after they released compelling data in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). After doing a deep dive, I published a more lengthy research piece explaining why I believed this company to be one of the most underlooked gene therapy plays on the market. For those who are unfamiliar, their claim to fame is a wholly-owned dermatological gene therapy platform based on a proprietary HSV-1 viral vector. In laymen terms, they have the ability to deliver nearly any gene to correct genetic skin conditions using a simple topical gel containing the viral vector.

They demonstrated proof of concept for this platform in their phase I study in DEB. Treated wounds were able to stay fully closed for 5-6 months, and the two placebo wounds were at their original, open state, at the 5-6 month check-in. The therapy was deemed to be safe, and the vector was shown to effectively deliver the missing collagen VII gene.

While the investment thesis is supported by a significant market opportunity in DEB, the broad application of this platform to treat genetic skin conditions is where the long-term value lies. For more background, and to learn about my broader investment thesis, I recommend reading my previous articles.

Institutional Ownership Skyrockets

One piece of the puzzle that was missing when I originally covered Krystal Biotech was a relative lack of support from institutional investors. Insider ownership was excellent, with the CEO and COO owning nearly 30% of shares, and the company even had a vote of confidence from Sun Pharma (OTCPK:SMPQY), which owns 12.4% of the company. However, at the time I last wrote about Krystal, institutions held just 18.4% of their shares.

While this was understandable, given the company still had not released any in-human data when these filings were last updated, it was something I knew needed to change in the future to support another rally in 2019. At the time institutions last filed 13Gs, the public float sat at 36% of outstanding shares. This excess supply meant it would be somewhat easy for institutions to accumulate positions without pushing the price too high, due to basic laws of supply and demand.

(Technical Analysis, Chart from stockcharts.com)

I suspected institutions were accumulating shares during this period, however, by observing accumulation candles/accumulation-distribution indicators. I shared these thoughts on my Twitter account (pictured above), but these indicators aren't great for predicting the volume of shares accumulated, so it was mostly speculation on my end, but this was a positive enough sign that I maintained my rather large position.

(Krystal Biotech Institutional Ownership Summary)

After institutional investors filed their Q4 holdings, this story changed, and in a big way. In the last 3 months of 2018, institutional ownership swelled from 2,660,981 shares to 6,099,429 shares, a whopping +129% change in overall ownership. Even more impressive was the support from both existing investors and new investors. At the end of the period, institutional ownership represented 42.2% of outstanding shares, a notable improvement over the 18% ownership in the prior quarter.

(Notable Increased Positions)

Above, I highlighted the top 5 position increases by existing institutional investors, implying growing conviction and confidence in this investment. In total, existing investors added 1,457,350 new shares, growth of 54% over last quarters holdings. Baker Brothers, a prominent biotech hedge fund added the largest number of shares, increasing their stake by 584%. These investors were early believers in the platform, having invested their money in the company based on just their pre-clinical results. It's great to see that the release of first-in-human data encouraged them to continue to buy at all-time high stock prices.

(New Institutional Investors, Krystal Biotech)

While existing investors showing their support is great to see, the release of first-in-human data opened the field for risk-averse funds. Overall, 22 new funds initiated positions in Krystal Biotech following their release of phase I DEB data. For reference, there were 22 total funds invested the quarter before. When subtracting the 4 funds that liquidated their positions in Q4, the number of institutional investors increase 82%, from 22 to 40. These new funds added a total of 2,103,160 shares, the largest single quarter of inflows observed since the company IPO'd.

Implications Moving Forward

While institutional ownership is always great to see, this article may leave some readers saying, "So what?". At the end of the day, this thesis will come down to the clinical data and commercial viability of the products, so why should anyone care about this? I would respond with two counterpoints that highlight why this massive jump in institutional ownership is important.

The first reason is favorable pricing of future offerings. While the company is well financed with a low burn rate (~$120m in cash, $10m/year burn), they are going to be entering phase III development of their lead candidate KB103 later this year and are looking to advance several new candidates into the clinic in 2019. Their burn rate is going to ramp higher over the next several years as they (hopefully) begin to commercialize products and advance the clinical development of pipeline candidates.

(Krystal Biotech Public Financing History)

The company will need to conduct several secondary offerings over the next few years, and the pricing of these offerings will depend on the demand for shares. It's clear that more institutions are growing increasingly interested in Krystal Biotech, and demand should remain strong for 2019. Offerings will likely continue to be favorably priced, and management shouldn't have any issues raising money.

(Krystal Biotech Ownership Summary)

The second reason this will positively impact shareholders is due to basic principles of economics. As of Q3 2019, the public float of shares was 36% of outstanding shares. This represented a large supply of shares for institutions to accumulate from. Now, after Q4 filings, the public float is just 11% of outstanding shares. Existing investors who want to accumulate shares and any new investors who want to initiate positions will be hard-pressed to do so without driving the share price higher.

(Krystal Biotech Catalyst Calendar)

2019 is slated to be an exciting year for their two lead candidates, KB103 and KB105. The first major catalyst should come within the next several weeks and is the interim 3-month readout from KB103's phase IIb trial in DEB. All patients were dosed as of December 19th, so the data readout should arrive by mid-March. They are also expected to advance their first candidate for aesthetic skin conditions to the clinic, which will be an exciting advancement in extending the range of applications of their technology platform. This catalyst should drive institutional interest, and with the supply of shares dwindling, the stock price should continue to rally if accumulation continues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.