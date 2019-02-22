Don't Forget About Deflation

Sector Classification

"The sectors make no sense. What do Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have in common, really? Yes, they're both in the business of 'healthcare.' But as businesses go, they couldn't be more dissimilar. What does a semiconductor manufacturer have in common with an IT consulting service? They're both in 'technology,' but I can't think of anything else. What does an airline, a defense contractor, a manufacturer of electrical equipment, and a human resources firm have in common? They're all 'industrials.' But they operate in completely different ways, and the market knows that very well." (Yuval Taylor)

Debt Makes QE Ineffective

"Japan has done unprecedented amounts of monetary stimulus and the result is still constant contractions in economic growth. Europe has not been able to grow its economy and the third recession since 2007 is unfolding. The US economy had the weakest recovery since the 1940s with record stimulus. As velocity crashes, monetary policy becomes increasingly ineffective." (Eric Basmajian)

TIPS Auction Points To Low Long-Term Inflation Expectations

"With a 30-year nominal Treasury closing Thursday at 3.05%, this new TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of about 1.96%, which is lower than recent auctions of this term. This means CUSIP 912810SG4 will outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.96% over the next 30 years. I think 1.96% is an attractive number, and I'm sure it bolstered demand for this TIPS versus nominal 30-year Treasurys. But it also indicates that inflation expectations remain below 2% for the very long-term." (Tipswatch)

Dislocation, But No GFC

"While the quantum of debt is high, we don't see the ingredients for another GFC. Although there is less gas in the tank to address a future crisis, there is belief that the Fed knows how to handle a crisis and in markets, belief is everything. We are not furiously preparing for a 100-year flood that may never come. That said, we see an underlying market structure where more than 50% of credit assets are held by entities that offer daily liquidity and 80% of the underlying assets do not trade on a daily basis. This sets up one of the oldest recipes in the book for dislocation, an asset/liability mismatch." (Dan Loeb 2018 letter, in ValueWalk)

Thought For The Day

The IMF's forecast of a 2019 inflation rate of 10 million percent for Venezuela puts the spotlight on the erosion of purchasing power, which is a general economic concern. But Venezuela's situation is of course very different from that of the U.S. and the other major economies of the world. Its current leader Nicolas Maduro, following on the heels of his predecessor Hugo Chavez, has adopted Cuba's authoritarian model; that sort of model facilitates regime control but comes with a diminution of goods and services, which is the classic formula for inflation - which is too many dollars (or bolivars) chasing too few goods.

In Japan, Europe, the U.K., China and the U.S., in recent years, goods are plentiful but dollars have become scarcer. I'm not speaking necessarily of today, but of the long-term trend. In an important article published earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor Tipswatch acknowledged that inflation-protected securities, or TIPS - typically thought of as a very savvy investment - had underperformed Treasuries over the past decade because actual inflation undershot the market's expectations in 2010. His current article (linked above) suggests that inflation expectations remain quite subdued over the next 30 years.

To understand why, I commend to your attention Eric Basmajian's article explaining the six reasons why deflation remains quite threatening. One of those six (see above quote) is that the monetary powers that be lack the ability to counter it with their tools. It's easy to forget the severe threat of deflation when the stock market and economy are in growth mode, but as Basmajian points out, the spurts of growth in developed world economies have been below trend and decelerating.

His argument, based on the approach of economist Lacy Hunt, is that slowing growth is the consequence of over-indebted economies. This makes great intuitive sense, just as one's coronary muscles work less well when a body overconsumes.

So the first order of business, from a macro perspective, is to bring debt levels down. From a personal finance perspective, debt reduction is the most effective move you can make. If deflation kicks in again, your dollars become more precious and your debts more burdensome. If you have a mortgage, paying it down is the best financial move you can make if the threat of future deflation concerns you. I take the market's very low inflation expectations (as seen through TIPS) as an indication that the threat of deflation remains active. I often call for holding high levels of cash as a portfolio hedge, but there are other rewards for conservative debt management, including surviving a new round of deflation, which we last saw take root in the global financial crisis.

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire - from me and others; for a weekly "best of" digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.