5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest This Month (Retirement Series)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 25% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This is part of our periodic series, where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying companies and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

Irrespective of market direction or sentiment, it's always a good idea to keep your wish list ready by separating the wheat from the chaff.

The markets have recovered strongly from a near-bear market scenario on Christmas Eve last year. The trend has been only upwards since the New Year, as visible from the below chart. Most market participants see this to be a clear sign that bulls are back in control, while some believe it to be a bear market bounce rally. Only time will tell. Nonetheless, there is no denial that sentiment has improved to the point that most stocks are no longer cheap.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) 6-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that may be trading cheap on a relative basis to the overall market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We also look at the sustainable dividend payout. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready, so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right.

This article is part of our periodic (monthly) series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, and dividend-paying companies trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of the value-oriented readers some of the dividend paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setback like missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of many more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this series of articles, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors but, at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) yields less than 2%. If we are the dividend and income investors, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2000 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $20 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 250 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so, in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we get a smaller set of 83 companies, compared to last month since the markets have moved higher and boosted prices for most companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market-cap >= 20 billion

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past 5-years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20

Distance from 52-Week High < -15%.

Below is the complete list of 83 companies that we got by using the above criteria, sorted on the ticker/symbol.

Company Name Ticker Market Cap Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Close price (02/15/2019) 52 Week High Distance from 52-wk high AbbVie Inc. ABBV 121.1 5.32 17.54% 80.52 121.54 -33.75% Ambev S.A. ABEV 77.8 2.54 3.47% 4.95 7.39 -33.02% Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM 23.7 3.17 8.01% 42.24 51.79 -18.44% American International Group, Inc. AIG 35.6 3.18 43.30% 40.19 60.18 -33.22% Aviva PLC AVVIY 21.8 4.11 9.99% 10.835 14.95 -27.53% Axa Sa AXAHY 56.2 5.35 7.65% 22.98 31.79 -27.71% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft BAYRY 69.3 3.06 3.52% 18.575 31.67 -41.35% BlackRock, Inc. BLK 66.8 2.96 10.43% 423.38 577.18 -26.65% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY 83.0 3.23 2.42% 50.83 68.98 -26.31% BNP Paribas SA BNPQY 57.0 6.51 12.62% 22.835 40.28 -43.31% BT Group PLC BT 29.2 3.83 2.52% 14.69 17.47 -15.91% The Blackstone Group L.P. BX 22.0 6.99 16.03% 33.2 39.69 -16.35% Citigroup Inc. C 160.4 2.88 107.54% 62.42 77.65 -19.61% Canon, Inc. CAJ 31.2 3.97 0.92% 28.89 38.18 -24.33% Caterpillar Inc. CAT 78.3 2.59 5.61% 132.62 163.69 -18.98% Carnival Corporation CCL 30.1 3.5 14.53% 57.1 69.92 -18.34% Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ 32.0 3.78 6.31% 26.65 37.5 -28.93% Capital One Financial Corp COF 37.7 2.01 6.70% 79.61 100.9 -21.10% Credit Agricole SA CRARY 31.1 4.78 14.99% 5.47 8.61 -36.47% CVS Health Corporation CVS 69.0 2.95 16.11% 67.69 80.8 -16.23% Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 34.6 2.77 61.29% 50.48 60.71 -16.85% Deutsche Post AG DPSGY 36.2 4.67 6.54% 29.365 46.84 -37.31% Dow Chemical Company (The) DWDP 122.6 2.89 0.12% 52.66 74.06 -28.90% Emerson Electric Co. EMR 40.9 2.95 2.28% 66.48 78.52 -15.33% Ford Motor Company F 33.5 7.13 9.22% 8.42 12.11 -30.47% General Dynamics Corp. GD 49.6 2.16 10.71% 172.1 229.95 -25.16% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 85.9 3.44 7.80% 66.37 81.82 -18.88% General Mills, Inc. GIS 26.6 4.4 5.29% 44.53 56.89 -21.73% Halliburton Company HAL 27.6 2.28 2.84% 31.6 54.4 -41.91% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC 48.6 2.86 0.08% 27.32 36.73 -25.62% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE 22.4 2.81 19.50% 15.99 19.41 -17.62% International Business Machines Corporation IBM 124.0 4.6 9.86% 136.48 160.91 -15.18% Industria de Diseno Textil SA IDEXY 87.7 2.16 14.81% 14.07 17.67 -20.37% Imperial Oil Limited IMO 20.9 2.16 5.12% 26.71 34.16 -21.81% ING Group, N.V. ING 47.4 3.63 28.11% 12.19 18.51 -34.14% Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISNPY 35.7 7.61 9.22% 13.51 23.52 -42.56% Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW 46.0 2.88 17.35% 138.75 170.96 -18.84% The Kraft Heinz Company KHC 57.7 5.28 4.33% 47.34 72.71 -34.89% Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY 22.9 2.92 9.69% 24.325 37.95 -35.90% Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT 85.1 2.92 10.57% 301 361 -16.62% Lam Research Corporation LRCX 27.7 2.43 44.80% 181.33 228.65 -20.70% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 46.5 5.05 9.33% 59.37 81.27 -26.95% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB 33.1 4.63 9.94% 86.32 118.54 -27.18% Lloyds Banking Group PLC LYG 52.3 3.83 21.40% 2.9 3.96 -26.77% Manulife Financial Corp MFC 31.6 4.74 8.74% 16.04 19.97 -19.68% 3M Company MMM 118.0 2.81 10.79% 204.93 244.14 -16.06% Altria Group, Inc. MO 92.3 6.51 10.27% 49.14 66.13 -25.69% Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC 44.2 2.87 19.03% 64.04 86.39 -25.87% Morgan Stanley MS 70.0 2.95 40.63% 40.72 58.91 -30.88% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG 68.5 3.05 2.13% 5.22 7.4 -29.46% National Australia Bank Ltd. NABZY 45.8 8.06 4.64% 8.55 12.02 -28.87% Nordea Bank AB NRDBY 36.2 7.66 15.01% 8.95 11.98 -25.29% Northern Trust Corporation NTRS 20.2 2.41 9.85% 91.28 111.63 -18.23% Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY 50.3 4.69 1.81% 66.57 86.48 -23.02% POSCO PKX 20.5 2.45 5.92% 58.86 86.62 -32.05% Philip Morris International Inc. PM 127.2 5.57 3.50% 81.85 109 -24.91% The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc PNC 55.7 3.15 15.64% 120.61 162.45 -25.76% Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU 37.9 3.93 12.78% 91.68 111.27 -17.61% Phillips 66 PSX 44.1 3.35 13.22% 95.65 123.34 -22.45% Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM 62.4 4.81 10.83% 51.57 75.09 -31.32% Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RBGLY 54.2 2.26 0.86% 15.345 19.58 -21.63% Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.A 259.0 5.15 0.25% 62.1 73.64 -15.67% Repsol SA REPYY 26.0 4.49 3.72% 17.02 20.41 -16.61% Southern Copper Corporation SCCO 24.3 5.09 21.49% 31.44 57.34 -45.17% Societe Generale Group SCGLY 21.7 7.74 34.43% 5.36 11.56 -53.63% Siemens AG SIEGY 88.6 3.07 2.54% 52.14 70.68 -26.23% Schlumberger Limited SLB 61.0 4.53 4.39% 44.14 75.03 -41.17% Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF 21.1 4.31 4.01% 35.25 43.58 -19.11% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc SMFG 50.4 3.36 0.87% 7.13 9.12 -21.82% China Petroleum & Chemical Corp SNP 101.7 4.96 3.52% 84.03 105.5 -20.35% State Street Corporation STT 26.1 2.74 11.33% 68.66 109.83 -37.49% Suncor Energy Inc. SU 51.6 3.33 4.98% 32.55 42.27 -23.00% AT&T Inc. T 182.9 6.85 2.03% 29.79 37.46 -20.48% TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL 27.4 2.18 11.37% 80.86 105.75 -23.54% Target Corporation TGT 37.7 3.55 8.24% 72.18 89.26 -19.14% T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW 23.0 2.88 10.32% 97.34 126.24 -22.89% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. TSM 197.4 2.72 21.21% 38.06 45.31 -16.00% Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN 22.4 2.45 39.77% 61.18 76.13 -19.64% UBS Group AG UBS 48.9 5.44 10.80% 12.68 19.49 -34.94% Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV 21.8 5.61 3.81% 12.91 16.55 -21.99% Valero Energy Corporation VLO 35.5 4.31 31.05% 83.61 124.44 -32.81% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA 68.0 2.44 6.47% 72.11 85.69 -15.85% Wells Fargo & Company WFC 236.7 3.71 4.65% 48.52 60.02 -19.16%

Narrowing Down to About Two Dozen

While narrowing down the list to a couple of dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current-yield as well as others with high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, for the process of narrowing down out of the above list (of 83 names) to nearly two dozen, is mostly methodical and has very little subjectivity. However, we may have to eliminate some companies where we cannot get all the data reliably, especially some foreign companies.

Two-Step process:

High Current Yield:

We first sort this list on current yield. We select the top companies that have the current yield higher than 5%, though not every high-yielding company would make the cut. We may have to discard some companies if we do not have sufficient data available.

Selected companies on High Yield:

(OTCPK:NABZY), (OTCPK:SCGLY), (OTCPK:NRDBY), (OTCPK:ISNPY), (F), (BX), (T), (MO), (OTCQX:BNPQY), (ABBV), (KHC), (RDS.A), (LVS).

Company Name Ticker Market Cap Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Last Close (02/15/2019) 52 Week High Distance National Australia Bank Ltd. NABZY 45.8 8.06 4.64% 8.55 12.02 -28.87% Societe Generale Group SCGLY 21.7 7.74 34.43% 5.36 11.56 -53.63% Nordea Bank AB NRDBY 36.2 7.66 15.01% 8.95 11.98 -25.29% Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISNPY 35.7 7.61 9.22% 13.51 23.52 -42.56% Ford Motor Company F 33.5 7.13 9.22% 8.42 12.11 -30.47% The Blackstone Group L.P. BX 22.0 6.99 16.03% 33.2 39.69 -16.35% AT&T Inc. T 182.9 6.85 2.03% 29.79 37.46 -20.48% Altria Group, Inc. MO 92.3 6.51 10.27% 49.14 66.13 -25.69% BNP Paribas SA BNPQY 57.0 6.51 12.62% 22.835 40.28 -43.31% Philip Morris International Inc. PM 127.2 5.57 3.50% 81.85 109 -24.91% UBS Group AG UBS 48.9 5.44 10.80% 12.68 19.49 -34.94% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 121.1 5.32 17.54% 80.52 121.54 -33.75% The Kraft Heinz Company KHC 57.7 5.28 4.33% 47.34 72.71 -34.89% Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.A 259.0 5.15 0.25% 62.1 73.64 -15.67% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 46.5 5.05 9.33% 59.37 81.27 -26.95%

High Dividend Growth:

We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." This time around, we select the top 20 companies to have a wider selection. The reason we select as many as 20 companies because we will need to eliminate the names that have had a high dividend growth but have a very short history. Moreover, there appears to be a large number of financial companies and foreign banks, and we will be eliminating some of them to avoid duplication. We will subject the list to more rigorous screening in the next step.

Selected companies on High-Dividend-Growth:

After removing the duplicates with the first list, and we are left with 16 names in this list.

(C), (DAL), (LRCX), (AIG), (MS), (TSN), (VLO), (ING), (SCCO), (LYG), (TSM), (HPE), (MPC), (ABBV), (ITW), (BX).

These 16 companies are listed below with relevant data:

Company Name Ticker Div. Yield % 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Last Close 52 Week High Distance Citigroup Inc. C 2.88 107.54 62.42 77.65 -19.61% Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 2.77 61.29 50.48 60.71 -16.85% Lam Research Corporation LRCX 2.43 44.80 181.33 228.65 -20.70% American International Group, Inc. AIG 3.18 43.30 40.19 60.18 -33.22% Morgan Stanley MS 2.95 40.63 40.72 58.91 -30.88% Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN 2.45 39.77 61.18 76.13 -19.64% Valero Energy Corporation VLO 4.31 31.05 83.61 124.44 -32.81% ING Group, N.V. ING 3.63 28.11 12.19 18.51 -34.14% Southern Copper Corporation SCCO 5.09 21.49 31.44 57.34 -45.17% Lloyds Banking Group PLC LYG 3.83 21.40 2.9 3.96 -26.77% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM 2.72 21.21 38.06 45.31 -16.00% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE 2.81 19.50 15.99 19.41 -17.62% Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC 2.87 19.03 64.04 86.39 -25.87% AbbVie Inc. ABBV 5.32 17.54 80.52 121.54 -33.75% Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW 2.88 17.35 138.75 170.96 -18.84% The Blackstone Group L.P. BX 6.99 16.03 33.2 39.69 -16.35%

Narrowing Down to 10 Companies

From the above, we have a total of 28 companies. Again, we want to remove the subjectivity as much as possible from this exercise, so we introduce a new process to assign weights to each company based on five criteria. The weights are from 0 to 10, 10 being best and 0 being the worst:

Credit Rating: We get the credit rating from S&P and assign numerical weights. For example, 10 for AA or A+, 6 for BBB+, 4 for BBB- etc.

Payout Ratio: This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. Lower the ratio, better it is.

5-year dividend growth rate. We will consider 3-year growth when 5-year growth is not available. Higher the rate, better it is.

No of years of dividend growth: Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company towards dividends.

Debt/Asset Ratio: This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is.

Our list of 28 is presented again with the weights assigned and sorted on the "combined total weight" (for 5 criteria). The combined weight is out of maximum 50:

Ticker Div. Yield % Distance Div- Growth No of yrs Payout Ratio 5- Yr Growth Rate Asset Rating Combined weight Credit wt Payout wt %- Gr Wt No of Years Wt Debt wt MS 2.95 -30.88% 5 24.33% 40.63% 0.22 A+ 39 10 9 7 5 8 C 2.88 -19.61% 4 23.99% 107.54% 0.14 BBB+ 38 6 9 10 4 9 DAL 2.77 -16.85% 5 21.22% 61.29% 0.16 BBB- 36 4 9 9 5 9 ITW 2.88 -18.84% 43 50.13% 17.35% 0.5 A+ 35 10 6 4 10 5 LRCX 2.43 -20.70% 4 31.74% 44.80% 0.19 BBB+ 34 6 8 7 4 9 LYG 3.83 -26.77% 3 29.30% 21.40% 0 BBB+ 33 6 9 5 3 10 SCGLY 7.74 -53.63% 3 53.34% 34.43% 0.1 A 33 9 6 6 3 9 TSN 2.45 -19.64% 7 25.29% 39.77% 0.37 BBB 32 5 9 6 5 7 VLO 4.31 -32.81% 8 47.83% 31.05% 0.18 BBB 32 5 7 6 5 9 AIG 3.18 -33.22% 0 27.65% 43.20% 0.07 BBB+ 31 6 9 7 0 9 TSM 2.72 -16.00% 4 61.91% 21.21% 0.07 AA- 31 8 5 5 4 9 BNPQY 6.51 -43.31% 3 53.02% 12.62% 0.08 A 30 9 6 3 3 9 MO 6.51 -25.69% 49 75.93% 10.27% 0.32 BBB 29 5 4 3 10 7 MPC 2.87 -25.87% 7 33.03% 19.03% 0.35 BBB 29 5 8 4 5 7 T 6.85 -20.48% 34 56.90% 2.02% 0.33 BBB 29 5 6 1 10 7 HPE 2.81 -17.62% 3 28.45% 19.50% 0.22 BBB 29 5 9 4 3 8 ABBV 5.32 -33.75% 6 49.41% 17.54% 0.61 A- 28.5 8.5 7 4 5 4 GILD 3.44 -18.88% 3 38.14% 7.80% 0.43 A 28 9 8 2 3 6 UBS 5.44 -34.94% 0 47.49% 10.80% 0.21 A- 26.5 8.5 7 3 0 8 ISNPY 7.61 -42.56% 6 95.10% 29.48% 0.11 BBB 26 5 2 5 5 9 NRDBY 7.66 -25.29% 10 90.00% 15.01% 0.34 AA- 26 8 2 4 5 7 SCCO 5.09 -45.17% 3 69.98% 21.49% 0.41 BBB+ 25 6 5 5 3 6 BX 6.99 -16.35% 0 87.02% 16.03% 0.33 A+ 24 10 3 4 0 7 KHC 5.28 -34.89% 6 67.82% 4.05% 0.27 BBB 24 5 5 1 5 8 RDS.A 5.15 -15.67% 0 69.22% 6.55% 0.19 AA- 24 8 5 2 0 9 F 7.13 -30.47% 7 50.24% 9.22% 0.6 BBB 22 5 6 2 5 4 NABZY 8.06 -28.87% 0 85.42% 4.64% 0.22 AA- 20 8 3 1 0 8 LVS 5.05 -26.95% 6 94.60% 16.47% 0.51 BBB- 20 4 2 4 5 5

From this list of 28, we select the top 10 companies; however, we only choose one company from the same industry segment. For example, we have VLO and MPC from the Refinery segment, so keep VLO which has a higher combined weight than MPC. Similarly, from the financial sector, we selected the very first company (Morgan Stanley), but then ignored the other ones like Citibank, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, etc. For the 10th spot, we had a kind of a tie between HPE and ABBV. We preferred ABBV instead of HPE. First, ABBV has much longer dividend history, and secondly, we wanted to have another name with higher dividend yield.

MS, DAL, ITW, LRCX, LYG, TSN, VLO, MO, T, ABBV

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Companies

This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had 5 spots to fill and that was our goal, we would select the following. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List: ITW, TSN, VLO, T, ABBV

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes, these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of 5 has at least five years of dividend history, investment grade debt-rating (BBB or higher), and trading on an average of -25% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 4.26%, which is nearly 34% higher than what it was a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 02/20/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. Industrial 143.61 171.83 -16.42% TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. Food 63.6 77.31 -17.73% VLO Valero Energy Corp Energy/Refinery 85.43 126.98 -32.72% T AT&T Inc. Communications/ Media 30.85 37.81 -18.41% ABBV AbbVie Inc. Healthcare 79.99 122 -34.43% Average 80.69 107.19 -24.72%

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 02/20/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield ITW A+ 2.79% 1.89% 32.20% TSN BBB 2.36% 1.49% 36.90% VLO BBB 4.21% 3.45% 18.20% T BBB 6.61% 5.19% 21.50% ABBV A- 5.35% 3.90% 27.10% Average 4.26% 3.18% 33.96%

Conclusion

At the beginning of the last year in January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 3.18%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, their stock prices have fallen an average of -16%, meaning their current yields are much higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 4.26% dividend, which is about 34% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average -25% below their 52-week highs and -16% below prices in January last year. We believe, not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So, we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, JPS, JPC, JRI, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.