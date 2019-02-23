5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest This Month (Retirement Series)

The markets have recovered strongly from a near-bear market scenario on Christmas Eve last year. The trend has been only upwards since the New Year, as visible from the below chart. Most market participants see this to be a clear sign that bulls are back in control, while some believe it to be a bear market bounce rally. Only time will tell. Nonetheless, there is no denial that sentiment has improved to the point that most stocks are no longer cheap.
S&P 500 ETF (SPY) 6-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance
Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that may be trading cheap on a relative basis to the overall market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We also look at the sustainable dividend payout. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready, so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right.
This article is part of our periodic (monthly) series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.
We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, and dividend-paying companies trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of the value-oriented readers some of the dividend paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setback like missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.
Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.
Goals For The Selection Process
We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.
A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of many more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this series of articles, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors but, at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.
Selection Process
The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) yields less than 2%. If we are the dividend and income investors, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2000 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $20 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 250 companies.
We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so, in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we get a smaller set of 83 companies, compared to last month since the markets have moved higher and boosted prices for most companies.
Criteria to Shortlist
- Market-cap >= 20 billion
- Dividend yield >= 2.0%
- Dividend growth past 5-years >= 0%
- Forward P/E <= 20
- Distance from 52-Week High < -15%.
Below is the complete list of 83 companies that we got by using the above criteria, sorted on the ticker/symbol.
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Div. Yield %
|
5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth %
|
Close price (02/15/2019)
|
52 Week High
|
Distance from 52-wk high
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
ABBV
|
121.1
|
5.32
|
17.54%
|
80.52
|
121.54
|
-33.75%
|
Ambev S.A.
|
ABEV
|
77.8
|
2.54
|
3.47%
|
4.95
|
7.39
|
-33.02%
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co
|
ADM
|
23.7
|
3.17
|
8.01%
|
42.24
|
51.79
|
-18.44%
|
American International Group, Inc.
|
AIG
|
35.6
|
3.18
|
43.30%
|
40.19
|
60.18
|
-33.22%
|
Aviva PLC
|
AVVIY
|
21.8
|
4.11
|
9.99%
|
10.835
|
14.95
|
-27.53%
|
Axa Sa
|
AXAHY
|
56.2
|
5.35
|
7.65%
|
22.98
|
31.79
|
-27.71%
|
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
|
BAYRY
|
69.3
|
3.06
|
3.52%
|
18.575
|
31.67
|
-41.35%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
BLK
|
66.8
|
2.96
|
10.43%
|
423.38
|
577.18
|
-26.65%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|
BMY
|
83.0
|
3.23
|
2.42%
|
50.83
|
68.98
|
-26.31%
|
BNP Paribas SA
|
BNPQY
|
57.0
|
6.51
|
12.62%
|
22.835
|
40.28
|
-43.31%
|
BT Group PLC
|
BT
|
29.2
|
3.83
|
2.52%
|
14.69
|
17.47
|
-15.91%
|
The Blackstone Group L.P.
|
BX
|
22.0
|
6.99
|
16.03%
|
33.2
|
39.69
|
-16.35%
|
Citigroup Inc.
|
C
|
160.4
|
2.88
|
107.54%
|
62.42
|
77.65
|
-19.61%
|
Canon, Inc.
|
CAJ
|
31.2
|
3.97
|
0.92%
|
28.89
|
38.18
|
-24.33%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
CAT
|
78.3
|
2.59
|
5.61%
|
132.62
|
163.69
|
-18.98%
|
Carnival Corporation
|
CCL
|
30.1
|
3.5
|
14.53%
|
57.1
|
69.92
|
-18.34%
|
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|
CNQ
|
32.0
|
3.78
|
6.31%
|
26.65
|
37.5
|
-28.93%
|
Capital One Financial Corp
|
COF
|
37.7
|
2.01
|
6.70%
|
79.61
|
100.9
|
-21.10%
|
Credit Agricole SA
|
CRARY
|
31.1
|
4.78
|
14.99%
|
5.47
|
8.61
|
-36.47%
|
CVS Health Corporation
|
CVS
|
69.0
|
2.95
|
16.11%
|
67.69
|
80.8
|
-16.23%
|
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|
DAL
|
34.6
|
2.77
|
61.29%
|
50.48
|
60.71
|
-16.85%
|
Deutsche Post AG
|
DPSGY
|
36.2
|
4.67
|
6.54%
|
29.365
|
46.84
|
-37.31%
|
Dow Chemical Company (The)
|
DWDP
|
122.6
|
2.89
|
0.12%
|
52.66
|
74.06
|
-28.90%
|
Emerson Electric Co.
|
EMR
|
40.9
|
2.95
|
2.28%
|
66.48
|
78.52
|
-15.33%
|
Ford Motor Company
|
F
|
33.5
|
7.13
|
9.22%
|
8.42
|
12.11
|
-30.47%
|
General Dynamics Corp.
|
GD
|
49.6
|
2.16
|
10.71%
|
172.1
|
229.95
|
-25.16%
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
GILD
|
85.9
|
3.44
|
7.80%
|
66.37
|
81.82
|
-18.88%
|
General Mills, Inc.
|
GIS
|
26.6
|
4.4
|
5.29%
|
44.53
|
56.89
|
-21.73%
|
Halliburton Company
|
HAL
|
27.6
|
2.28
|
2.84%
|
31.6
|
54.4
|
-41.91%
|
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
|
HMC
|
48.6
|
2.86
|
0.08%
|
27.32
|
36.73
|
-25.62%
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
|
HPE
|
22.4
|
2.81
|
19.50%
|
15.99
|
19.41
|
-17.62%
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
IBM
|
124.0
|
4.6
|
9.86%
|
136.48
|
160.91
|
-15.18%
|
Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|
IDEXY
|
87.7
|
2.16
|
14.81%
|
14.07
|
17.67
|
-20.37%
|
Imperial Oil Limited
|
IMO
|
20.9
|
2.16
|
5.12%
|
26.71
|
34.16
|
-21.81%
|
ING Group, N.V.
|
ING
|
47.4
|
3.63
|
28.11%
|
12.19
|
18.51
|
-34.14%
|
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|
ISNPY
|
35.7
|
7.61
|
9.22%
|
13.51
|
23.52
|
-42.56%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
ITW
|
46.0
|
2.88
|
17.35%
|
138.75
|
170.96
|
-18.84%
|
The Kraft Heinz Company
|
KHC
|
57.7
|
5.28
|
4.33%
|
47.34
|
72.71
|
-34.89%
|
Komatsu Ltd.
|
KMTUY
|
22.9
|
2.92
|
9.69%
|
24.325
|
37.95
|
-35.90%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
LMT
|
85.1
|
2.92
|
10.57%
|
301
|
361
|
-16.62%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
LRCX
|
27.7
|
2.43
|
44.80%
|
181.33
|
228.65
|
-20.70%
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
LVS
|
46.5
|
5.05
|
9.33%
|
59.37
|
81.27
|
-26.95%
|
LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
|
LYB
|
33.1
|
4.63
|
9.94%
|
86.32
|
118.54
|
-27.18%
|
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|
LYG
|
52.3
|
3.83
|
21.40%
|
2.9
|
3.96
|
-26.77%
|
Manulife Financial Corp
|
MFC
|
31.6
|
4.74
|
8.74%
|
16.04
|
19.97
|
-19.68%
|
3M Company
|
MMM
|
118.0
|
2.81
|
10.79%
|
204.93
|
244.14
|
-16.06%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
MO
|
92.3
|
6.51
|
10.27%
|
49.14
|
66.13
|
-25.69%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corp
|
MPC
|
44.2
|
2.87
|
19.03%
|
64.04
|
86.39
|
-25.87%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
MS
|
70.0
|
2.95
|
40.63%
|
40.72
|
58.91
|
-30.88%
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
MUFG
|
68.5
|
3.05
|
2.13%
|
5.22
|
7.4
|
-29.46%
|
National Australia Bank Ltd.
|
NABZY
|
45.8
|
8.06
|
4.64%
|
8.55
|
12.02
|
-28.87%
|
Nordea Bank AB
|
NRDBY
|
36.2
|
7.66
|
15.01%
|
8.95
|
11.98
|
-25.29%
|
Northern Trust Corporation
|
NTRS
|
20.2
|
2.41
|
9.85%
|
91.28
|
111.63
|
-18.23%
|
Occidental Petroleum Corp
|
OXY
|
50.3
|
4.69
|
1.81%
|
66.57
|
86.48
|
-23.02%
|
POSCO
|
PKX
|
20.5
|
2.45
|
5.92%
|
58.86
|
86.62
|
-32.05%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
PM
|
127.2
|
5.57
|
3.50%
|
81.85
|
109
|
-24.91%
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc
|
PNC
|
55.7
|
3.15
|
15.64%
|
120.61
|
162.45
|
-25.76%
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
PRU
|
37.9
|
3.93
|
12.78%
|
91.68
|
111.27
|
-17.61%
|
Phillips 66
|
PSX
|
44.1
|
3.35
|
13.22%
|
95.65
|
123.34
|
-22.45%
|
Qualcomm Incorporated
|
QCOM
|
62.4
|
4.81
|
10.83%
|
51.57
|
75.09
|
-31.32%
|
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|
RBGLY
|
54.2
|
2.26
|
0.86%
|
15.345
|
19.58
|
-21.63%
|
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|
RDS.A
|
259.0
|
5.15
|
0.25%
|
62.1
|
73.64
|
-15.67%
|
Repsol SA
|
REPYY
|
26.0
|
4.49
|
3.72%
|
17.02
|
20.41
|
-16.61%
|
Southern Copper Corporation
|
SCCO
|
24.3
|
5.09
|
21.49%
|
31.44
|
57.34
|
-45.17%
|
Societe Generale Group
|
SCGLY
|
21.7
|
7.74
|
34.43%
|
5.36
|
11.56
|
-53.63%
|
Siemens AG
|
SIEGY
|
88.6
|
3.07
|
2.54%
|
52.14
|
70.68
|
-26.23%
|
Schlumberger Limited
|
SLB
|
61.0
|
4.53
|
4.39%
|
44.14
|
75.03
|
-41.17%
|
Sun Life Financial Inc.
|
SLF
|
21.1
|
4.31
|
4.01%
|
35.25
|
43.58
|
-19.11%
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
|
SMFG
|
50.4
|
3.36
|
0.87%
|
7.13
|
9.12
|
-21.82%
|
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
|
SNP
|
101.7
|
4.96
|
3.52%
|
84.03
|
105.5
|
-20.35%
|
State Street Corporation
|
STT
|
26.1
|
2.74
|
11.33%
|
68.66
|
109.83
|
-37.49%
|
Suncor Energy Inc.
|
SU
|
51.6
|
3.33
|
4.98%
|
32.55
|
42.27
|
-23.00%
|
AT&T Inc.
|
T
|
182.9
|
6.85
|
2.03%
|
29.79
|
37.46
|
-20.48%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
TEL
|
27.4
|
2.18
|
11.37%
|
80.86
|
105.75
|
-23.54%
|
Target Corporation
|
TGT
|
37.7
|
3.55
|
8.24%
|
72.18
|
89.26
|
-19.14%
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
TROW
|
23.0
|
2.88
|
10.32%
|
97.34
|
126.24
|
-22.89%
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.
|
TSM
|
197.4
|
2.72
|
21.21%
|
38.06
|
45.31
|
-16.00%
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
TSN
|
22.4
|
2.45
|
39.77%
|
61.18
|
76.13
|
-19.64%
|
UBS Group AG
|
UBS
|
48.9
|
5.44
|
10.80%
|
12.68
|
19.49
|
-34.94%
|
Telefonica Brasil S.A.
|
VIV
|
21.8
|
5.61
|
3.81%
|
12.91
|
16.55
|
-21.99%
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
VLO
|
35.5
|
4.31
|
31.05%
|
83.61
|
124.44
|
-32.81%
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
WBA
|
68.0
|
2.44
|
6.47%
|
72.11
|
85.69
|
-15.85%
|
Wells Fargo & Company
|
WFC
|
236.7
|
3.71
|
4.65%
|
48.52
|
60.02
|
-19.16%
Narrowing Down to About Two Dozen
While narrowing down the list to a couple of dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current-yield as well as others with high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, for the process of narrowing down out of the above list (of 83 names) to nearly two dozen, is mostly methodical and has very little subjectivity. However, we may have to eliminate some companies where we cannot get all the data reliably, especially some foreign companies.
Two-Step process:
High Current Yield:
We first sort this list on current yield. We select the top companies that have the current yield higher than 5%, though not every high-yielding company would make the cut. We may have to discard some companies if we do not have sufficient data available.
Selected companies on High Yield:
(OTCPK:NABZY), (OTCPK:SCGLY), (OTCPK:NRDBY), (OTCPK:ISNPY), (F), (BX), (T), (MO), (OTCQX:BNPQY), (ABBV), (KHC), (RDS.A), (LVS).
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Div. Yield %
|
5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth %
|
Last Close (02/15/2019)
|
52 Week High
|
Distance
|
National Australia Bank Ltd.
|
NABZY
|
45.8
|
8.06
|
4.64%
|
8.55
|
12.02
|
-28.87%
|
Societe Generale Group
|
SCGLY
|
21.7
|
7.74
|
34.43%
|
5.36
|
11.56
|
-53.63%
|
Nordea Bank AB
|
NRDBY
|
36.2
|
7.66
|
15.01%
|
8.95
|
11.98
|
-25.29%
|
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|
ISNPY
|
35.7
|
7.61
|
9.22%
|
13.51
|
23.52
|
-42.56%
|
Ford Motor Company
|
F
|
33.5
|
7.13
|
9.22%
|
8.42
|
12.11
|
-30.47%
|
The Blackstone Group L.P.
|
BX
|
22.0
|
6.99
|
16.03%
|
33.2
|
39.69
|
-16.35%
|
AT&T Inc.
|
T
|
182.9
|
6.85
|
2.03%
|
29.79
|
37.46
|
-20.48%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
MO
|
92.3
|
6.51
|
10.27%
|
49.14
|
66.13
|
-25.69%
|
BNP Paribas SA
|
BNPQY
|
57.0
|
6.51
|
12.62%
|
22.835
|
40.28
|
-43.31%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
PM
|
127.2
|
5.57
|
3.50%
|
81.85
|
109
|
-24.91%
|
UBS Group AG
|
UBS
|
48.9
|
5.44
|
10.80%
|
12.68
|
19.49
|
-34.94%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
ABBV
|
121.1
|
5.32
|
17.54%
|
80.52
|
121.54
|
-33.75%
|
The Kraft Heinz Company
|
KHC
|
57.7
|
5.28
|
4.33%
|
47.34
|
72.71
|
-34.89%
|
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|
RDS.A
|
259.0
|
5.15
|
0.25%
|
62.1
|
73.64
|
-15.67%
|
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
|
LVS
|
46.5
|
5.05
|
9.33%
|
59.37
|
81.27
|
-26.95%
High Dividend Growth:
We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." This time around, we select the top 20 companies to have a wider selection. The reason we select as many as 20 companies because we will need to eliminate the names that have had a high dividend growth but have a very short history. Moreover, there appears to be a large number of financial companies and foreign banks, and we will be eliminating some of them to avoid duplication. We will subject the list to more rigorous screening in the next step.
Selected companies on High-Dividend-Growth:
After removing the duplicates with the first list, and we are left with 16 names in this list.
(C), (DAL), (LRCX), (AIG), (MS), (TSN), (VLO), (ING), (SCCO), (LYG), (TSM), (HPE), (MPC), (ABBV), (ITW), (BX).
These 16 companies are listed below with relevant data:
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
Div. Yield %
|
5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth %
|
Last Close
|
52 Week High
|
Distance
|
Citigroup Inc.
|
C
|
2.88
|
107.54
|
62.42
|
77.65
|
-19.61%
|
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
|
DAL
|
2.77
|
61.29
|
50.48
|
60.71
|
-16.85%
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
LRCX
|
2.43
|
44.80
|
181.33
|
228.65
|
-20.70%
|
American International Group, Inc.
|
AIG
|
3.18
|
43.30
|
40.19
|
60.18
|
-33.22%
|
Morgan Stanley
|
MS
|
2.95
|
40.63
|
40.72
|
58.91
|
-30.88%
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
TSN
|
2.45
|
39.77
|
61.18
|
76.13
|
-19.64%
|
Valero Energy Corporation
|
VLO
|
4.31
|
31.05
|
83.61
|
124.44
|
-32.81%
|
ING Group, N.V.
|
ING
|
3.63
|
28.11
|
12.19
|
18.51
|
-34.14%
|
Southern Copper Corporation
|
SCCO
|
5.09
|
21.49
|
31.44
|
57.34
|
-45.17%
|
Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|
LYG
|
3.83
|
21.40
|
2.9
|
3.96
|
-26.77%
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.
|
TSM
|
2.72
|
21.21
|
38.06
|
45.31
|
-16.00%
|
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
|
HPE
|
2.81
|
19.50
|
15.99
|
19.41
|
-17.62%
|
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|
MPC
|
2.87
|
19.03
|
64.04
|
86.39
|
-25.87%
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
ABBV
|
5.32
|
17.54
|
80.52
|
121.54
|
-33.75%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
ITW
|
2.88
|
17.35
|
138.75
|
170.96
|
-18.84%
|
The Blackstone Group L.P.
|
BX
|
6.99
|
16.03
|
33.2
|
39.69
|
-16.35%
Narrowing Down to 10 Companies
From the above, we have a total of 28 companies. Again, we want to remove the subjectivity as much as possible from this exercise, so we introduce a new process to assign weights to each company based on five criteria. The weights are from 0 to 10, 10 being best and 0 being the worst:
- Credit Rating: We get the credit rating from S&P and assign numerical weights. For example, 10 for AA or A+, 6 for BBB+, 4 for BBB- etc.
- Payout Ratio: This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. Lower the ratio, better it is.
- 5-year dividend growth rate. We will consider 3-year growth when 5-year growth is not available. Higher the rate, better it is.
- No of years of dividend growth: Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company towards dividends.
- Debt/Asset Ratio: This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is.
Our list of 28 is presented again with the weights assigned and sorted on the "combined total weight" (for 5 criteria). The combined weight is out of maximum 50:
|
Ticker
|
Div. Yield %
|
Distance
|
Div- Growth No of yrs
|
Payout Ratio
|
5- Yr Growth Rate
|
Asset
|
Rating
|
Combined weight
|
Credit wt
|
Payout wt
|
%- Gr Wt
|
No of Years Wt
|
Debt wt
|
MS
|
2.95
|
-30.88%
|
5
|
24.33%
|
40.63%
|
0.22
|
A+
|
39
|
10
|
9
|
7
|
5
|
8
|
C
|
2.88
|
-19.61%
|
4
|
23.99%
|
107.54%
|
0.14
|
BBB+
|
38
|
6
|
9
|
10
|
4
|
9
|
DAL
|
2.77
|
-16.85%
|
5
|
21.22%
|
61.29%
|
0.16
|
BBB-
|
36
|
4
|
9
|
9
|
5
|
9
|
ITW
|
2.88
|
-18.84%
|
43
|
50.13%
|
17.35%
|
0.5
|
A+
|
35
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
5
|
LRCX
|
2.43
|
-20.70%
|
4
|
31.74%
|
44.80%
|
0.19
|
BBB+
|
34
|
6
|
8
|
7
|
4
|
9
|
LYG
|
3.83
|
-26.77%
|
3
|
29.30%
|
21.40%
|
0
|
BBB+
|
33
|
6
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
10
|
SCGLY
|
7.74
|
-53.63%
|
3
|
53.34%
|
34.43%
|
0.1
|
A
|
33
|
9
|
6
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
TSN
|
2.45
|
-19.64%
|
7
|
25.29%
|
39.77%
|
0.37
|
BBB
|
32
|
5
|
9
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
VLO
|
4.31
|
-32.81%
|
8
|
47.83%
|
31.05%
|
0.18
|
BBB
|
32
|
5
|
7
|
6
|
5
|
9
|
AIG
|
3.18
|
-33.22%
|
0
|
27.65%
|
43.20%
|
0.07
|
BBB+
|
31
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
9
|
TSM
|
2.72
|
-16.00%
|
4
|
61.91%
|
21.21%
|
0.07
|
AA-
|
31
|
8
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
BNPQY
|
6.51
|
-43.31%
|
3
|
53.02%
|
12.62%
|
0.08
|
A
|
30
|
9
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
9
|
MO
|
6.51
|
-25.69%
|
49
|
75.93%
|
10.27%
|
0.32
|
BBB
|
29
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
10
|
7
|
MPC
|
2.87
|
-25.87%
|
7
|
33.03%
|
19.03%
|
0.35
|
BBB
|
29
|
5
|
8
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
T
|
6.85
|
-20.48%
|
34
|
56.90%
|
2.02%
|
0.33
|
BBB
|
29
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
10
|
7
|
HPE
|
2.81
|
-17.62%
|
3
|
28.45%
|
19.50%
|
0.22
|
BBB
|
29
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
3
|
8
|
ABBV
|
5.32
|
-33.75%
|
6
|
49.41%
|
17.54%
|
0.61
|
A-
|
28.5
|
8.5
|
7
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
GILD
|
3.44
|
-18.88%
|
3
|
38.14%
|
7.80%
|
0.43
|
A
|
28
|
9
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
UBS
|
5.44
|
-34.94%
|
0
|
47.49%
|
10.80%
|
0.21
|
A-
|
26.5
|
8.5
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
8
|
ISNPY
|
7.61
|
-42.56%
|
6
|
95.10%
|
29.48%
|
0.11
|
BBB
|
26
|
5
|
2
|
5
|
5
|
9
|
NRDBY
|
7.66
|
-25.29%
|
10
|
90.00%
|
15.01%
|
0.34
|
AA-
|
26
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
7
|
SCCO
|
5.09
|
-45.17%
|
3
|
69.98%
|
21.49%
|
0.41
|
BBB+
|
25
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
BX
|
6.99
|
-16.35%
|
0
|
87.02%
|
16.03%
|
0.33
|
A+
|
24
|
10
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
7
|
KHC
|
5.28
|
-34.89%
|
6
|
67.82%
|
4.05%
|
0.27
|
BBB
|
24
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
8
|
RDS.A
|
5.15
|
-15.67%
|
0
|
69.22%
|
6.55%
|
0.19
|
AA-
|
24
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
9
|
F
|
7.13
|
-30.47%
|
7
|
50.24%
|
9.22%
|
0.6
|
BBB
|
22
|
5
|
6
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
NABZY
|
8.06
|
-28.87%
|
0
|
85.42%
|
4.64%
|
0.22
|
AA-
|
20
|
8
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
LVS
|
5.05
|
-26.95%
|
6
|
94.60%
|
16.47%
|
0.51
|
BBB-
|
20
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
5
From this list of 28, we select the top 10 companies; however, we only choose one company from the same industry segment. For example, we have VLO and MPC from the Refinery segment, so keep VLO which has a higher combined weight than MPC. Similarly, from the financial sector, we selected the very first company (Morgan Stanley), but then ignored the other ones like Citibank, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, etc. For the 10th spot, we had a kind of a tie between HPE and ABBV. We preferred ABBV instead of HPE. First, ABBV has much longer dividend history, and secondly, we wanted to have another name with higher dividend yield.
MS, DAL, ITW, LRCX, LYG, TSN, VLO, MO, T, ABBV
Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Companies
This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had 5 spots to fill and that was our goal, we would select the following. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:
Final List: ITW, TSN, VLO, T, ABBV
It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes, these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of 5 has at least five years of dividend history, investment grade debt-rating (BBB or higher), and trading on an average of -25% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 4.26%, which is nearly 34% higher than what it was a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.
Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.
|
Ticker
|
Company name
|
Industry Segment
|
Close Price on 02/20/2019
|
52-Week High
|
Difference/ Discount
|
ITW
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
Industrial
|
143.61
|
171.83
|
-16.42%
|
TSN
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
Food
|
63.6
|
77.31
|
-17.73%
|
VLO
|
Valero Energy Corp
|
Energy/Refinery
|
85.43
|
126.98
|
-32.72%
|
T
|
AT&T Inc.
|
Communications/ Media
|
30.85
|
37.81
|
-18.41%
|
ABBV
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
Healthcare
|
79.99
|
122
|
-34.43%
|
Average
|
80.69
|
107.19
|
-24.72%
|
Ticker
|
S&P Credit Rating
|
Dividend Yield on 02/20/2019
|
Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018)
|
Difference in Yield
|
ITW
|
A+
|
2.79%
|
1.89%
|
32.20%
|
TSN
|
BBB
|
2.36%
|
1.49%
|
36.90%
|
VLO
|
BBB
|
4.21%
|
3.45%
|
18.20%
|
T
|
BBB
|
6.61%
|
5.19%
|
21.50%
|
ABBV
|
A-
|
5.35%
|
3.90%
|
27.10%
|
Average
|
4.26%
|
3.18%
|
33.96%
Conclusion
At the beginning of the last year in January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 3.18%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, their stock prices have fallen an average of -16%, meaning their current yields are much higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 4.26% dividend, which is about 34% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average -25% below their 52-week highs and -16% below prices in January last year. We believe, not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So, we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.
Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. The author is not a financial advisor. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. The stock portfolios presented here are model portfolios for demonstration purposes.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, JPS, JPC, JRI, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.