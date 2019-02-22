The Market Tells Oil Companies To Return Capital, Not Grow

With oil down a little and oil and gas stocks down much more, the stock market is sending a message to management teams: stop growing. Buy back shares, pay down debt, complete accretive and synergistic acquisitions, but stop spending so much money drilling.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart showing an oil price index (OIL) compared to several mid-cap oil and gas producers that have recently reported and given 2019 guidance. The worst performers, Concho (CXO) and SM Energy (SM), are down more than 15% in the past month, while Diamondback Energy (FANG) is down, in line with the index (XOP), Encana (ECA) is down less than the index, and Devon (DVN) is up 10%. The oil index is up just over 5% in that time frame.

What is Devon doing right that its peers aren't? It is selling down non-core assets and using some of the proceeds to buy back shares and pay down debt. While there is some disagreement about what its likely proceeds will be, this focus on shareholder return is being rewarded in the market.

Encana and Diamondback have recently completed accretive acquisitions, and Encana is doing meaningful buyback of shares, while Diamondback increased its small dividend by 50% and is working towards divesting acquired mineral interests to its controlled royalty company Viper (VNOM), which may result in debt pay-down and value accretion.

SM Energy is slowing down its capital program by 22% year over year, but rather than immediately shifting to shareholder value return, it is targeting "cash flow neutrality" by the 2nd half of 2019. This means essentially trying to grow its way into sustainable capital spending, rather than shifting to it immediately. Down 13% so far in a day, the market is not responding well to this.

And, Concho is targeting spending within cash flow to grow oil production 15% from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019. Down more than 7% so far today, the market may be responding negatively to that production growth target versus alternative uses of capital like debt pay-down, further dividend increases, or share buybacks. Analysts cite Concho's high valuation multiple, indicating the market may have been expecting either more growth or more shareholder value return to justify this above-market multiple. Absent that, Concho's shares are now trading down more than the index despite oil only down slightly.

The market's message, at least recently? Return capital rather than putting it in the ground. Complete accretive acquisitions. Divest non-core assets, preferably at high multiples. And, don't borrow to grow to cash flow neutrality at some point in the future.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.