5 Companies Offer High Yields And This Is How To Make Alpha In Preferred Shares

Preferred shares offer high levels of income and the preferred dividend has complete priority over the common dividend.

Preferred shares can provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get high yields with relatively low volatility.

We believe investors should invest a portion of their portfolio in individual preferred shares instead of ETFs.

100% of our revenue from this article in the first month will be donated to a charity. In February, we will be supporting 2 Blondes All Breed Rescue.

We believe investing in individual preferred shares directly is superior to just using the preferred share ETFs.

The ETFs carry pretty hefty expense ratios. That means an individual investor could get a comparable yield with a much safer security because they wouldn't need to pay the expense ratio. In short, they get a higher yield with the same risk.

We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. Some of today’s picks come from one of our recent articles for subscribers: Preferred shares week 137.

For investors new to our spreadsheets, we have a guide on how to use them. This guide will walk you through the process of evaluating a preferred share using our preferred share spreadsheet for subscribers. If investors find any of the concepts difficult, they may appreciate reading our guide to preferred shares HERE or our guide to dividend captures HERE.

Here are the securities we will be covering today:

Source: The REIT Forum

You may notice that when we have a risk rating it is “risk excluding call risk.” When we exclude call risk, we can focus on two other sources of risk:

The first source of risk is the chance that the company’s financial position becomes worse. If the company has a relatively defensive strategy, this won’t be a major concern for them. Companies who are believed to be taking on more risk will also usually have more volatility in their preferred share prices.

The second source of risk comes from market perception. If the market perceives that a company takes on more risk, their preferred share price will exhibit the same volatility as if they were actually taking that risk. This is very important because it means even a company on solid footing could still see their preferred share price plunge. When investors want lower risk in their portfolio, they usually want two things: stable cash flows and a stable account balance.

Why preferred shares are great

Investors should invest with a purpose. This involves asking yourself critical questions. For instance, how much can you afford to lose? Investors need to have the right mindset. Hunting for the highest yield and riskiest plays is bound to end in disaster for most. We all learn from each other and success occurs naturally if you can invest without losing money.

That's always the hard part.

Investors seem hardwired to click articles with "50% upside," but they ignore pieces with "very limited downside risk." We’ve created a proprietary risk rating system from 1-5 so investors can get into securities with very limited downside risk relative to the rest of the market. However, that’s not to say we are perfect.

Even with great due diligence, the risk can't be entirely mitigated. Several very safe preferreds hit around $22 during the recession scare in early 2016 (that was the impact of credit spreads widening).

Many preferred shares that were pretty good hit around $20. The value of due diligence was that investors going in would be holding the ones that went to $22 rather than ones that went under $19. They promptly recovered in full, but the entire sector moved that hard due to credit spreads.

Alternatively, if interest rates were to rocket higher (unlikely, but still possible), we would see prices go lower even if the risk of a missed dividend payment was only a hair over 0%. I don't consider a huge run higher in interest rates to be a high probability, but it could still happen.

Note that a suspended preferred dividend should virtually never happen when proper due diligence was followed. The risk can usually be seen pretty far out and the buy-and-hold investors should avoid anything where it is a risk. In some case, speculators might buy those securities, but it would be to speculate for capital gains on a recovery. Investors who aren't comfortable doing that shouldn't speculate. Most investors shouldn't be speculating. If a security might enter that territory, I aim to give it a risk rating of 4 or higher. That lets investors know about the risk well in advance so they can stick to the safer companies.

Does investing in individual preferred shares work?

We are always happy to have our preferred share investment performance compared to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) because we beat it so thoroughly by taking advantage of the simple factors we go over in our articles.

We invest almost entirely in REITs and preferred shares. Preferred shares have been a major source of our returns. We beat the largest REIT ETF and the largest preferred share ETF thoroughly since inception:

So what drove the returns?

We run a significant portion of the portfolio through preferred shares. We highlight opportunities for both buy-and-hold investors and for traders. When we're able to pull off the dividend captures, it often delivers returns over 1.5% in a month, which compounds out to support a return around 20% on the year.

We aim to get between 7% to 8% returns with relatively low risk year over year. To get double-digit returns in the preferred share space with exceptionally low credit risk, some trading is necessary. To earn around 7% to 8% per year, buying and holding is perfectly viable.

Let’s jump into some analysis.

AGNC preferred shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has 2 preferred shares we will be looking at: AGNCB and AGNCN.

Source: The REIT Forum

We will be primarily focusing on AGNCB as it is the preferred share within our buy range. AGNC preferred shares carry a risk rating of 1 which is the lowest risk rating we assign. These are a great fit for the buy-and-hold investor.

AGNCB hasn’t risen as much as the stripped yield would justify because of the call risk. While we don’t love being exposed to the call risk, it does produce an interesting dynamic. If shares declined a mere 4%, they would be an incredible bargain. The shares rarely sell off much, because so many investors want a high-quality preferred share for less than call value. Consequently, AGNCB offers far less downside risk than most investments.

Controlling the downside risk is often much more important than upside potential. Too many investors are hunting for upside potential. The crowd of investors leads to poor expected future returns for taking on high risk.

How do investors combat the higher valuations without simply going to cash? Finding a risk rating 1 preferred share still in the buy range is a good idea. If the share has a very high stripped yield relative to the risk (making a call likely), it is usually more resistant to declines.

The investment premise is that one of three scenarios is likely to play out:

Investor collects a solid yield while the market runs even higher. Investor collects a solid yield while the market trades sideways. Investor collects a solid yield while the market crashes.

In scenarios 2 and 3, the investor performs well (or extremely well) compared to the broad indexes.

In scenario 1, the investor “settles” for high yield and low risk.

Some investors are concerned about the call risk, but consider the two outcomes:

Shares might get called with an annualized yield to call around 1.04%. That’s not great, but it is no disaster. Shares don’t get called and the investor continues collecting a 7.67% stripped yield.

AGNCN dipped into our buy range earlier this month but has since rallied $0.40 into our hold range:

Source

There was no good reason for these shares being so cheap. The stripped yield was slightly under 7% and the shares carry a floating rate after call protection ends. When the floating rate kicks in, the spread is more than fair at 5.111%. Currently, AGNCN is a hold while AGNCB is a buy.

ARI preferred share

We don’t cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s (ARI) preferred share ARI-C (ARI.PC) very often. This is because good sales are extremely rare for ARI-C.

Source: The REIT Forum

At recent prices, ARI-C is within our hold range by $0.48. However, we wanted to use ARI-C as a great example of a dividend capture.

My strategy for dividend capture is to have less risk and volatility. How? I find price targets where the security is at a good bargain. If the dividend capture doesn't work right away, I'm okay with holding shares and collecting the dividends.

We recently sold our position in ARI-C at the end of January. We held shares for 100 days and here are the returns compared to the performance of PFF (the largest preferred share ETF) over the same date range:

The dividend capture delivered 3.89% for ARI-C while an investor simply buying PFF would have achieved only 1.19%. Without compounding, 3.89% in 100 days would still come out to a 14.2% annual rate. With compounding it would be 14.9%.

We would like to dive into why we found this to be such a good opportunity. We highlighted this idea in: Preferred Shares Week 125: ARI-C Could Be A December Dividend Capture Candidate. The current quote comes from this article on 11/11/2018:

ARI-C gets a substantial amount of extra attention here because these sales are so unusual. Shares are okay for buy-and-hold investors (risk rating 3) and particularly interesting for traders who want a share that should be less exposed to price fluctuations if rates move wildly to close the year. Absent a major increase in Treasury yields, these shares are likely to trade over $25.00 at some point in January, so investors entering here (at $24.86), are getting a discount to $25.00 with expectations for a solid dividend of $.50 following the ex-dividend date in late December. We normally pick our dividend capture ideas with less than 3 weeks to the ex-dividend date, but ARI-C has everything we look for in a candidate. We’ll be looking to raise our position in ARI-C if it opens flat or lower so we can get execution with some limit-buy orders. If prices are up, we’ll just move on. Making these short-term trades work is mainly a function of getting in with a low price, so we can’t compromise on price and expect it to still work. The following chart shows the price history and our trades over the last month: The next chart demonstrates more on the price histories which is an important consideration when predicting which shares are likely to outperform over the next few weeks or months:

PEI preferred shares

On 1/28/2019, we sent out an alert to subscribers suggesting investors swap PREIT (PEI) for PEI-C (PEI.PC).

Source: Seeking Alpha

We opened a position in PEI-C on the same day of the alert. We expected to hold PEI-C much longer. Trading in and out of a position in under a week is quite unusual. However, the market moved significantly over the week following our buy.

After the move higher, we posted this article:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here is some commentary from the article above on February 1st:

We’ve seen a substantial disparity in performance: The preferred shares of PEI are all up over 8% and PEI-C specifically is up over 11%. Meanwhile, we’ve seen a negative movement in the common shares. This substantial price swing eliminates the disparity that caused PEI-C to be so much more attractive. Shares of PEI-D (PEI.PD) and PEI-B (PEI.PB) both delivered very attractive returns as well. Today [2/1/2019] we are seeing some weakness in common shares of mall REITs following commentary from Simon Property Group (SPG) on the expected impact of bankruptcies. While the decline in common shares could be seen as an overreaction, it impacted all of the mall REITs. Despite the negative impact for common shares, shares of PEI-C remain higher on the day, following their trend since our buy alert.

PEI preferred shares today

The PEI preferred shares have put on an exceptional rally since the end of 2018:

Source

Preferred shares from PEI are all within the hold range:

They may still have room to run higher, but we want a more defensive tilt in the portfolio following the enormous run higher. The risk/reward isn’t near as compelling as before. Near the start of February, common shares in the mall REIT sector were hammered after the earnings release from Simon Property Group. SPG’s performance for the quarter was solid and their guidance (4% to 4.5% in FFO per share) was quite reasonable given a small non-recurring factor for 2018 and the impact of new accounting standards.

Momentum for mall REIT preferred shares is still positive. That shouldn’t matter, but we’ve found sector momentum can be quite important, especially for preferred shares trading at large discounts. On the other hand, we felt SPG’s results were fairly reasonable. SPG is either the best mall developer or the second best. Taubman Centers (TCO) is the other top choice. Beyond being excellent at developing malls, SPG communicates very clearly. The markets negative reaction to SPG suggests that it is looking for reasons to be scared.

CMO preferred share

Shares of CMO-E (CMO.PE) from Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) rallied hard recently into a neutral rating (red arrow below).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Then shares plunged back down to a buy rating (green arrow).

We saw shares heading lower right after the rally and put out a lowball bid at $24.56. We were surprised when it activated as we thought it was a small chance.

Currently, CMO-E is nicely sitting in our buy range by $0.17.

Investors who wanted CMO-E and missed them during prior dips may want to look at purchasing shares at recent prices. We previously had a bullish rating on the common stock. Shares of CMO have rallied dramatically and at the new price our rating is neutral.

NLY preferred shares

We’ve given many buy ratings on Annaly Capital’s (NLY) preferred shares over the last couple of years. There are currently 5 preferred shares from the company: (NLY.PC), (NLY.PD), (NLY.PF), (NLY.PG), and (NLY.PH). However, most of these shares have rallied into our hold range:

We are still holding onto NLY-C. NLY-H has dipped into the buy range. We will cover NLY preferred shares more in-depth in our next public article on NLY preferred shares.

We sold our position in NLY-G on 2/6/2019 after a massive outperformance compared to the sector, measured with PFF, and to their sister share, NLY-F.

The following Yahoo chart runs from late afternoon on 1/18/2019 through late afternoon on 2/6/2019:

(NLY-G is the blue line and NLY-F is the red line)

Note: The chart shows NLY-F returning about .5%, but using our weekend prices the return for NLY-F has been a little better, though still under 1%.

What changed?

Our thesis for choosing NLY-G over other preferred shares was based on the risk-adjusted level of expected return. The spread between NLY-G and other comparable preferred shares such as NLY-F was simply too large. Based on that analysis, we opted to swap our large position in NLY-F for a large position in NLY-G.

The price movements have played out as expected, though quicker than we expected it to happen. We discussed this thesis at length in Preferred Shares Week 135.

We are closing out our position in NLY-G with a gain of more than 4% in about 3 weeks in a preferred share carrying a risk rating of 1. That's an excellent performance.

For buy-and-hold investors, nothing changes. There is no fundamental problem with NLY-G.

For traders, NLY-G is rallying out of our target "buy under" range. Shares can be sold to harvest capital for reinvesting in other preferred shares.

Rating recap

We are now neutral on CMO.

All of the other ratings are included in this image:

Final thoughts

Preferred shares offer investors high yields often in the 6% to 8% range. Further, preferred shares generally offer investors less volatility and less risk than the common stock. Preferred shareowners usually do not have voting rights. However, preferred stock does have a higher priority on assets and earnings relative to common stock. Keep in mind that the preferred share dividend cannot be cut unless the common stock dividend is cut to zero. If that were to happen, for the common stock to start paying a dividend again the preferred shareholders are paid all unpaid dividends if the preferred shares are “cumulative.”

The importance of diversification

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices, investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth. All our positions are shared with our members and our latest picks for preferred shares are included in a recent article: “Preferred Shares Week 139.”

We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term. Come try a 2-week free trial at The REIT Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, CMO-E, NLY-C, SPG, TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.